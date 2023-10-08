You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion

Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion

Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion
Jisr, one of Saudi Arabia’s human resources tech firms, recently concluded its series A financing round of SR112 million spearheaded by Merak Capital. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhans

Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion

Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion
  • Robust HR market in the Kingdom is valued at over SR6 billion
Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem continues to thrive amid government efforts to support the sectors and growing investors’ interest in different sectors.

Jisr, one of Saudi Arabia’s human resources tech firms, recently concluded its series A financing round of SR112 million ($30 million), aiming to delve deeper into diverse sectors.

Described as the most substantial series A funding in the Middle East’s software-as-a-service domain, the financing was spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Merak Capital.

Established in 2016 by Mohammed Al-Johi, Jisr claims to be Saudi Arabia’s pioneering HR management platform, serving a clientele of over 3,000 across approximately 16 sectors.

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Johi elucidated how this capital infusion seeks to amplify the company’s operational prowess and growth ambitions.

The entrepreneur aims to leverage the funds to bolster Jisr’s existing operations and to venture into synergistic verticals.

Data issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers reveals a robust HR market in the Kingdom, valued at over SR6 billion. 

FASTFACT

Global data firm Statista forecasts that the software as a service market in Saudi Arabia will see an annual growth of 5.03 percent from 2023, reaching $519 million by 2028, up from $406 million this year.

“We are redefining the scope of HR software, moving away from just an HR information system software to a suite of products built around employees,” Al-Johi said.  

“With this investment, we will speed up delivering our mission of building the HR ecosystem for small and medium enterprises in the region, it will help us serve more customers and improve their productivity when it comes to managing their people,” Al-Johi stated.

“Through Merak’s investment in Jisr, our goal is to advance the modern HR technology system. We aim to achieve this by developing products that enhance every aspect of HR operations, from recruitment and management to payroll processing, all seamlessly integrated with various platforms,” he added.

Abdullah Al-Tamimi, partner and CEO of Merak Capital, shared his vision for a more harmonized market landscape.

“Integrations are expected to continue to play a pivotal role in the ecosystem,” Al-Tamimi said, adding to Al-Johi’s mission of creating a more comprehensive product.

“The more integrated the solution, the more powerful it will be in serving businesses and their needs, whether they are small and medium enterprises or large corporations,” he added. 

We are redefining the scope of HR software, moving away from just an HR information system software to a suite of products built around employees.

Mohammed Al-Johi, Founder and CEO of Jisr

Al-Tamimi further elaborated on Jisr’s position in the Saudi market, emphasizing the company’s significant potential.

“Jisr is the leading player in the market currently, and we see it maintaining that leadership role,” Al-Tamimi stated.

“As a pioneer, Jisr will be expected to be up to date in the latest offerings for the market, as well as pushing the innovation wheel forward,” he added.

The company currently provides innovative solutions to enhance HR management for businesses. These solutions encompass attendance tracking, adaptable payroll integrations, business trip coordination, and performance analytics tools.

Commenting on Jisr’s future plans, Al-Tamimi indicated that the company is considering introducing additional fintech solutions.

He said: “We expect further fintech solutions from the company and a bigger role from established financial institutions in enabling SMEs through their HR systems and peripheral tools.”

Al-Johi also revealed his company’s future plans, stating that more products and services are already underway.

“We started in 2016 serving very small businesses and covering only the operation side of human capital. We have expanded since then to serve mid-market and build products to digitize the whole HR cycle. We are launching our Jisr Applicant Tracking System and will launch three more products in the next year,” Al-Johi said. 

Merak intends to continue its investment in more and new SaaS verticals, especially business-to-business core solutions that are essential for businesses to operate.

Abdullah Al-Tamimi, Partner and CEO of Merak Capital

Building on its established customer base, Jisr is poised to further transform the HR landscape, targeting significant growth in 2024.

Since its founding, the company has garnered 350,000 registered employees, with expectations for more registrations in the upcoming year.

“We have been recording more than 150 percent year-on-year growth in the last few years and our platform is used by more than 350,000 employees. Our next target is to have 1 million registered employees,” Al-Johi stated.

The company’s target to almost triple its user base coincides with the significant growth in the Kingdom’s SaaS market.

Global data firm Statista forecasts that the software as a service market in Saudi Arabia will see an annual growth of 5.03 percent from 2023, reaching $519 million by 2028, up from $406 million this year.

Additionally, enterprise software and IT solutions were one of the most funded sectors in Saudi Arabia in 2022, garnering $104 million across 19 deals.

Furthermore, Merak Capital stands as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading investors in SaaS solutions. Al-Tamimi said the company plans to ramp up its activity even further.

“With multiple SaaS companies in our portfolio, we have developed market expertise in how SaaS platforms scale in the region, and more specifically, Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Merak intends to continue its investment in more and new SaaS verticals, especially business-to-business core solutions that are essential for businesses to operate, with a focus on locally integrated products that can compete with both local incumbents and international new entrants,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia HRtech Startup ecosystem

Related

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
Business & Economy
Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze

MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze
Updated 06 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze

MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze
  • The UAE dominated September’s charts, mostly due to substantial investments in Fuze and Zero Carbon Ventures
Updated 06 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a notable contraction in investment funding and deals during the month of September.
According to Wamda’s monthly investment report, a total of $36 million was raised across 36 deals, signifying a 64 percent month-on-month drop and an 82 percent decline from the previous year.  
When looking at the year-to-date figures, the total investment comes in at $1.8 billion, inclusive of $687 million sourced from debt financing.  
For comparison, the first three quarters of 2022 saw startups in MENA amassing $2.7 billion, with debt financing constituting $455.7 million of that figure.
The dwindling funding landscape affects the entire region, evident from the decreasing deal counts and shrinking cheque sizes.  
The UAE dominated September’s charts, mostly due to substantial investments in Fuze and Zero Carbon Ventures, raising $14 million and $5 million, respectively. These significant deals propelled the UAE to the forefront in the region, with its startups collecting $27 million over 14 deals.
Saudi Arabia followed in the list, securing $2.7 million across seven transactions. Meanwhile, Egypt was a close third, with six of its startups accumulating $2.6 million.  
Additionally, Saudi Arabia observed a staggering 95 percent month-on-month plunge in deal value, suggesting that the same investor cautiousness affecting the broader region is now palpable in the Kingdom, the report stated.
From a sectorial perspective, fintech retained its allure, registering six deals worth over $16 million. Clean technology and gaming trailed closely behind.  
On business models, business-to-business startups reeled in over $25 million in investments, while their business-to-consumer counterparts secured slightly more than $10 million.
However, the number of deals was evenly distributed between the two models.
Furthermore, a gender-based analysis revealed that female-founded startups could only secure $320,000 during the month, primarily in grants.  
In contrast, startups with mixed-gender founding teams managed $1.65 million over four deals, and those founded exclusively by men dominated with $34 million across 21 deals.

Egyptian deep tech firm Intella has successfully secured $3.4 million in a pre-series A funding round. (Supplied)

Egyptian AI startup Intella raises $3.4m from Saudi investors  
In a significant development for Saudi Arabia’s technology sector, Egyptian deep tech firm Intella has successfully secured $3.4 million in a pre-series A funding round. This funding round was led by Saudi-based HALA Ventures and Wa’ed Ventures, the venture arm of Aramco.  
The capital injection is set to accelerate Intella’s foray into the Saudi market and underpin the development of artificial intelligence models tailored for the Middle East and North Africa audience.      
To demonstrate its commitment to the market, Intella is strategically relocating its headquarters to Saudi Arabia, positioning itself in the midst of the Kingdom’s growing tech and AI landscape.  
“Saudi Arabia is quickly becoming a hub for technological advances. This move fits perfectly with our plans for expansion,” said Nour Taher, CEO and co-founder.    
In its pursuit of technological excellence, Intella’s Voice system achieved a 95.73 percent accuracy rate after extensive testing involving 30,000 hours of Arabic audio. This accuracy rate surpasses industry giants like Google and IBM Watson.  
Omar Mansour, Intella’s co-founder and chief technology officer, highlighted the Arabic-focused voice technology, emphasizing its move into advanced audio analytics.    
Hailing Intella’s approach, Ali Abussaud of HALA Ventures noted: “We’re excited to back Intella’s vision. They’re making significant strides in connecting global AI progress with the needs of the Arab-speaking community, and it’s exactly the kind of initiative the region needs right now.”    
As Intella aims to lead the way in Arabic voice technology, this funding brings it closer to its goal of aligning the MENA region with global tech advancements.  
The funding round also received contributions from Sanabil500, INSEAD’s alumni angel network, and several other prominent investors.  

"RedBox is leading the transformation in the Kingdom through smart locker devices that enable users to receive their shipments safely at the convenient time and place" — Abdulaziz Al-Houti, Chief investment officer at Jahez

Saudi-based RedBox secures $7m series A investment led by Jahez
In an endorsement of its innovative logistics model, Saudi shipping and logistics startup RedBox has successfully concluded a Series A funding round, amassing SR26.25 million ($7 million).  
The funding round was spearheaded by Saudi-based food delivery company Jahez, according to venture platform Jawlah.
Launched in 2019 by Thamer Altuwaiyan and Zun Phan, RedBox has expanded its footprint across more than 50 Saudi cities.  
The company operates a vast array of smart shipping lockers, which serve as strategic drop-off points for logistics firms, granting end-users the flexibility to retrieve packages at their convenience.
Commenting on the investment, Abdulaziz Al-Houti, chief investment officer at Jahez, said: “The last-mile service has developed in recent years more than ever before in the history of shipping and delivery, and RedBox is leading the transformation in the Kingdom through smart locker devices that enable users to receive their shipments safely at the convenient time and place.”
The investment is set to be used to finance the company’s strategic plans to enhance its infrastructure and expand its network of smart lockers in the aim of covering a larger number of regions across the Kingdom.

Capifly offers Shariah-compliant venture debt for burgeoning startups. (Supplied)

Jordan’s Capifly captures $1m pre-seed round, eyes expansion in Saudi Arabia
Jordanian fintech startup Capifly has successfully garnered $1 million in a pre-seed funding round, attracting investment attention from prominent players like Oasis500, BLDR Ventures, Joa Capital, and Ahli Fintech, supplemented by angel investors from Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Incepted in 2022 by Dunya Bashiti, later joined by Ahmed Jaradat, Capifly offers non-dilutive, Shariah-compliant venture debt tailored for burgeoning startups.  
This recent capital influx sets the stage for the firm’s plans, and it has earmarked a considerable $10 million non-dilutive capital facility, aiming to bolster the digital economy.
“Our vision positions Capifly at the forefront of the internet’s gross domestic product growth. Our unique technology isn’t just for our use; we’re gearing up to underwrite debt for other financial institutions, solidifying Capifly’s key role in the digital era,” Bashiti said.
In addition to these strategic moves, the startup has broadened its regional footprint by venturing into the Saudi market, underscoring its commitment to solidify its position and tap into the MENA region’s vast growth potential.

Related

Egyptian AI startup Intella raises $3.4m from Saudi investors 
Business & Economy
Egyptian AI startup Intella raises $3.4m from Saudi investors 
Massive space for tech startups opens in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Massive space for tech startups opens in Riyadh

Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike

Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike

Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Global markets were calmer on Friday as bonds steadied ahead of US payrolls data that investors hope will show a moderation in jobs growth and give the Federal Reserve little ammunition to raise interest rates again, according to Reuters.

US stock futures were about 0.25 percent firmer ahead of the jobs figures due at 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

The dollar, slightly firmer, was heading for a 12-week winning streak after hitting its best level in about 11 months earlier in the week. 

The euro, meanwhile, was heading for a record 12th week of declines against the dollar.

After talk of oil hitting $100 a barrel, crude was up 0.4 percent at $84.41, though still facing its steepest weekly decline since March, as markets worried that higher for longer rates would crimp global economic growth and hit fuel demand.

News that Russia’s government was lifting a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports also dampened oil prices.

Ten-year US Treasury yields were steady at 4.748 percent after climbing 55 basis points in a five-week-long selloff that has dragged prices to 17-year lows, and capped the appetite for risk-taking worldwide.

Euro zone bond yields edged higher, while the closely-watched gap between German and Italian borrowing costs — an indicator of stress in Italian finances — hit its highest since March.

Global bond funds posted massive weekly outflows.

Although the MSCI All-Country stock index was 0.2 percent higher, it has lost about 8 percent since its July peak, leaving it about 7 percent ahead for the year.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 percent, up for a second straight session, but still on course for its third consecutive week of losses after hitting a six-month low this week, slashing its gains for the year to 4 percent.

Analysts said US jobs growth is likely to have slowed moderately in September while unemployment probably retreated from a 1-1/2-year high, underscoring the economy’s underlying strength amid rising headwinds as the year winds down.

“Today’s US labor market release will shape the near future, as market responsiveness this week shows the importance of every single piece of data related to employment,” UniCredit bank analysts said.

Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to increase 170,000 in September, with unemployment seen dipping to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent.

Patrick Spencer, RW Baird vice chair of equities, said the decline in bond prices, accompanied by an increase in the stock market “fear index,” had been historic and due more to worries about high government deficits than expectations of more rate hikes.

“I certainly think it’s overdone. I think you have seen the peak in interest rates. We are talking about the duration, rather than higher rates,” Spencer said.

Yen steadier 

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85 percent. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.3 percent.

Another round of bond selling would probably propel the dollar further along a weekly winning streak that is already its longest ever against the euro. The dollar index is up 12 weeks in a row, equalling a streak that ran from July to October 2014.

The run-up has the euro, at $1.0552, pinned near an 11-month low, and sterling, up 0.12 percent, not far from a seven-month trough.

The dollar index was steady on Friday at 106.38.

“A push through 107 would provide technical evidence of trend continuation,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.

Surprisingly, only the beleaguered yen has shown much of a fight, since a sudden jump in the Japanese currency during London afternoon on Tuesday stoked speculation authorities had intervened.

Japanese money-market data showed no anomalies of a kind that might have accompanied intervention. But the move was eye-catching enough to keep traders on guard.

The yen was last steady at 149.06 per dollar.

Gold was also steady at $1,821 an ounce after nine days of losses driven by rising global bond yields.

Topics: global markets

Related

Global Markets – world stocks nudge up, bonds rally in bright end to grim quarter
Business & Economy
Global Markets – world stocks nudge up, bonds rally in bright end to grim quarter

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
Updated 06 October 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive

Saudi Arabia set to become global economic hub, predicts top executive
  • Hong Kong company eyes investment opportunities in Saudi media, tech sectors
Updated 06 October 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is making great strides in the fields of media and technology, investors from Hong Kong are eyeing investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

According to Patrick Tsang, chairman of the city’s Tsang Group, Saudi Arabia is set to receive “a lot” of funding that will propel the Kingdom into a new era of development.

During an interview with Arab News, Tsang said thanks to Saudi Arabia’s significant economic growth in recent years, his company is keen on expanding into the Gulf country as it offers immense opportunities.

“I foresee in the next five, 10, 15 years, this is the place to be. This will be the center of where the economy and the action will be,” said the executive..

He told Arab News that his company was planning to invest in the fields of media and technology in the Middle East.

Tsang said that his group is planning to establish a private members club in Riyadh without disclosing the location of the facility. He did reveal, however,  that the group hoped to finalize all arrangements to ensure the opening of the center by 2024.

“I believe that technology will be a crucial part of the infrastructure in Vision 2030 in terms of the implementation, for example, clean tech, renewable energy, video games, and all kinds of technology will be great here. Infrastructure from rail to electric vehicles, the list is endless,” he said.

The bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and China are strong and are “getting better and better,” Tsang said.

He views the presence of heavy traffic in the Saudi capital as a positive sign and indicative of a thriving economy.

Tsang added: “It’s very exciting to be here and there’s lots of opportunity.”

The senior executive praised the ongoing technological advancement in the Kingdom. 

Sharing his experience with Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of King Faisal Foundation, during a dinner in a Riyadh restaurant, he said: “The prince showed me something I’ve never seen in other countries. They have these little electric scanning pods underneath the tablecloth, (which) I could use to pay my bill via Apple Pay. If we have eight people, we can also set the program (so) that eight people could split the bill.” 

Tsang underlined his excitement over such a brilliant use of technology making people’s life easier, by adding: “I haven’t seen this before.” 

The Hong Kong-based company is also planning to bring a delegation related to biotechnology to the Middle East in the future.

“This is the right time, the right place. That’s why we’re here, and we’re going to be here for the long term,” Tsang added.

The company believes that they can assist in transferring technology and knowledge in the field of biotechnology to the region, particularly to support the development of young individuals and universities.

Topics: Tsang Group business Hong Kong

Related

Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency sign deal to share expertise
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank and Hong Kong Monetary Agency sign deal to share expertise

Oil Updates – prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Oil Updates – prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oil Updates – prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Oil Updates – prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Oil prices were stable but on course for a week-on-week loss, as demand fears due to macroeconomic headwinds were compounded by another partial lifting of Russia’s fuel export ban.

On Friday, Brent futures were down 11 cents, or 0.13 percent, at $83.96 at 3:03 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 13 cents, or 0.16 percent, at $82.18.

Russia announced that it had lifted its ban on diesel exports for supplies delivered to ports by pipeline, under the proviso that companies sell at least 50 percent of their diesel production to the domestic market.

Almost three quarters of Russia’s 35 million tons of diesel exports were delivered via pipeline in 2022.

The ban on all gasoline exports remains in place.

Brent and WTI futures were on course for approximately 12 percent and 9 percent week-on-week declines respectively on Friday, driven principally by concerns that higher-for-longer interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand.

Demand concerns offset announcements by Saudi Arabia and Russia this week confirming that current voluntary supply cuts worth 1.3 million barrels per day will be held until the end of the year.

This week saw a steep drop in US Treasury prices to 17-year lows, on concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer and growing worries about government spending and a ballooning budget deficit, the world’s top oil consumer.

“Oil prices are stabilizing after a brutal week that saw a relentless bond market selloff trigger global growth worries,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

“The worst week for crude since March is starting to attract buyers given the oil market will still remain tight over the short-term,” Moya said.

Investors will be looking ahead to the US monthly jobs report on Friday for signs of how strong the economy is.

The European Central Bank has not ruled out further interest rate hikes if inflation were to keep rising, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Croatian paper Jutarnji list.

Topics: oil updates

Related

Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
  • Move aims to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens
Updated 05 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: At least two Egyptian banks have suspended the use of Egyptian pound debit cards outside the country to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens.
Arab African International Bank sent a notice to customers on Wednesday and Arab International Bank sent one on Thursday announcing the suspension, according to several customers.
A customer representative for Arab African International Bank confirmed the move, saying it was due to the country’s foreign exchange shortage.
One banker in Egypt said all banks were facing similar problems as a result of the currency shortage, but that each was taking decisions separately.
A substantial number of debit card holders had been using cards to make bulk purchases, often in the United Arab Emirates, of gold, mobile telephones and other products to take advantage of the Egyptian pound’s low official exchange rate.
Debit card transactions are charged at the official rate of about 31 pounds to the dollar whereas on the black market a dollar sells for around 40 or 41 pounds. Egypt has kept its currency fixed against the dollar since March despite a widening gap with the black market rate.
“Sometimes they just send the cards (without leaving Egypt), and they buy things with them. You find there are four or five people from the same family,” the banker said.
Other banks were likely to introduce similar restrictions next week, the banker added.
Banks in recent months have also been tightening up on the amount of foreign currency clients can buy in Egypt and on how much can they can charge to their credit cards while abroad.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Emergency liquidity available for Egyptian banks
Business & Economy
Emergency liquidity available for Egyptian banks
Egyptian banking sector pumps $178bn into the economy 
Business & Economy
Egyptian banking sector pumps $178bn into the economy 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion
Saudi Arabia’s HRtech raises $30m, eyes expansion
Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics
Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics
Saudi FM rejects targeting of civilians in Gaza violence during call with US, EU
Saudi FM rejects targeting of civilians in Gaza violence during call with US, EU
Jose Mourinho: I will definitely work in Saudi Arabia
Jose Mourinho: I will definitely work in Saudi Arabia
Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.