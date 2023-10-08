You are here

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a home-run in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game 1 of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
  • The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston
  • In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander delivered another post-season gem on Saturday as the World Series champion Astros beat Minnesota 6-4 to open their Major League Baseball playoff series.

The Astros had struggled at home this season, becoming the first team to win a division with a losing home record since the 2001 Braves.

But their post-season dominance at Minute Maid Park continued, with Verlander tossing six scoreless innings in his 17th career playoff win — two shy of Andy Pettitte for the most in history.

“Obviously there was that narrative that we didn’t play well at home,” Alvarez said in a post-game interview with Fox Sports. “Winning today we were able to change that.”

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston.

In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Arizona in the night’s final game.

Jose Altuve set the tone in Houston with a leadoff home run, crushing the first pitch he saw from Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober.

“I think that changes the energy of the team,” said Alvarez, who made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the third and added a solo home run in the seventh of left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Minnesota had cut a 5-0 lead to 5-4 in the top of the seventh with back-to-back home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis.

“I think (Alvarez is) the best hitter in baseball right now,” Altuve said. “He’s going to hit a lot of homers this post-season, and he’s going to help us win another World Series.”

In Atlanta, the Phillies silenced the potent Braves offense, Philadelphia’s bullpen surrendering just five hits, all singles, against Braves batters who racked up a major-league record 307 home runs in the regular season.

Bryce Harper’s two hits included a solo homer that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Harper had scored in the fourth on Bryson Stott’s single.

Trea Turner had two of Philadelphia’s five stolen bases and the Phillies added an insurance run in the eighth on a catcher interference call against Atlanta’s Sean Murphy.

The bases were loaded when Murphy was called during a J.T. Realmuto at-bat, so a run scored on the call after the Braves unsuccessfully challenged — the incident prompting Braves fans to toss drink cans and other debris on the field.

In Baltimore, Josh Jung homered and Jonah Heim snuffed out a rally in the ninth inning as the Rangers seized a 1-0 lead in their AL series, with game two set for Sunday.

The Rangers and Orioles are making their first playoff appearances since 2016, both having rebuilt after losing more than 100 games two seasons ago.

Rangers outfielders Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to open the scoring and catcher Heim followed with a single to drive in Carter and put Texas ahead 2-0.

The Orioles pulled back a run in the bottom of the inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s double, but Jung homered off Orioles reliever Jacob Webb in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.

Anthony Santander answered for Baltimore with a solo homer in the sixth.

But the Orioles’ bid to rally against Texas reliever Jose Leclerc ended in the ninth.

Leclerc surrendered a single to Gunnar Henderson, but Henderson was thrown out by Heim trying to steal second base — the steal attempt the result of “miscommunication” according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Pakistan coach Arthur has inside knowledge of ‘dangerous’ Sri Lanka

Pakistan coach Arthur has inside knowledge of ‘dangerous’ Sri Lanka
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistan coach Arthur has inside knowledge of ‘dangerous’ Sri Lanka

Pakistan coach Arthur has inside knowledge of ‘dangerous’ Sri Lanka
  • Pakistan’s Mickey Arthur coached Sri Lanka from Dec. 2019 to Nov. 2021
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet for a World Cup clash in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur admits he knows Sri Lanka’s “strengths and weaknesses” inside out having spent two years at the helm of his Asian rivals.
Former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka clash at the World Cup in Hyderabad on Tuesday, allowing Arthur the opportunity to renew his acquaintance with players he helped develop as coach between December 2019 to November 2021.
“Yeah, I know their strengths and weaknesses so we will have plans put in place for all of them,” Arthur told AFP.
“They are a dangerous side so we will have to be at our best to beat them.”
Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in a nervy performance by 81 runs in Hyderabad on Friday to open their World Cup campaign.
They overcame a top order failure, recovering from 38-3 before posting a challenging 286 with half centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.
They then bowled out the Netherlands for 205 in 41 overs.
“I enjoyed the first win even though it wasn’t a great performance,” admitted Arthur.
“But we did enough to win and when the game was on the line we had players standing up.”
Pakistan are likely to keep the same line-up for Tuesday’s match, handing a lifeline to out of form opener Fakhar Zaman who scored just 12 against the Netherlands.
“I am not worried about his form, he is a good player and is just one innings away from a big score,” said Arthur of the only Pakistan batsman to have made a double century in ODI cricket.
Undone by South Africa’s record-shattering 428-5 in their opening game on Saturday in New Delhi before losing by 102 runs, 1996 champions Sri Lanka will take confidence from their battling reply.
Sri Lanka will also be buoyed by their two wicket win against Pakistan last month that propelled them to the Asia Cup final in Colombo.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted his side has been hampered by the loss of three frontline bowlers.
Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga were ruled out of the tournament completely through injury while Maheesh Theekshana remains with the squad but sidelined with a hamstring injury.
“It was tough to manage things without three key bowlers, but that is part of the game,” said Shanaka after the South Africa match.
“I am happy with the positive intent we showed with the bat and the first ten overs with the ball were good too.”
Kusal Mendis hit a whirlwind 42-ball 76, with eight glorious sixes, while Charith Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) frustrated the South African attack before Sri Lanka were dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023

China’s Xiyu Lin wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

China’s Xiyu Lin wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

China’s Xiyu Lin wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

China’s Xiyu Lin wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong
  • With strong winds and heavy downpours expected in the afternoon, tournament was reduced to 36 holes
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: China’s Xiyu Lin clinched her maiden Aramco Team Series title, presented by PIF, after coming out on top against world No. 3 Jin Young Ko in a playoff at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

With heavy storms and strong winds anticipated from midday, the tournament was shortened to 36 holes, with a sudden death playoff scheduled in the morning between overnight leaders Ko and Lin, who were tied on 11-under-par.

The playoff took place on the 18th hole. After missing her chance to win with a par putt on the first playoff hole, Lin held her nerve, sinking a spectacular 40-foot birdie putt to triumph on the second and claim her first victory at the Aramco Team Series.

Regarding the monster putt, Lin said: “I’m still a little in shock. I mean, everything happens for a reason. I didn’t hold my putt in the first playoff hole. I told myself to stay patient. And then it was another good drive and a good close shot. And, you know, making that putt is pretty phenomenal.”

Lin, who took home an Asian Games bronze medal last week, added: “With the rain and the wind, the hole played very differently. The last two days I’ve been using my pitching wedge into the green, and today, I had 190 yards to the hole. It’s a great course, it’s a great-positioned hole. It’s a great stage for a playoff because this hole is very challenging.”

The world No. 12 has been in two playoffs in the past two seasons, losing on both occasions at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2022, and earlier this year at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

She added: “That was one of my best putts. I have been in playoffs a lot of times in the past two seasons and I haven’t won one but I kept telling myself that I haven’t done anything wrong and my time is going to come.

“It’s my first Aramco Team Series and also my first time playing in Hong Kong in a long time. It means a lot when you can capture a win in front of a field that includes the world No. 1 and No. 3. It was a pretty good feeling, and also this week I got so much support from the local fans and I feel really grateful. This means a lot to me and will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

The final leg of the Aramco Teams Series will take place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 27-29.

Topics: China Hong Kong Aramco team Series

Related

Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Defending champion Brooks Koepka returns to Royal Greens at LIV Golf Jeddah
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point
Football
Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton pick up first point

UAE jiu-jitsu stars Faisal Al-Ketbi and Shamma Al-Kalbani clinch Asian Games gold

UAE jiu-jitsu stars Faisal Al-Ketbi and Shamma Al-Kalbani clinch Asian Games gold
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE jiu-jitsu stars Faisal Al-Ketbi and Shamma Al-Kalbani clinch Asian Games gold

UAE jiu-jitsu stars Faisal Al-Ketbi and Shamma Al-Kalbani clinch Asian Games gold
  • Emiratis dominated jiu-jitsu competitions in China, securing a total of 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU: The UAE jiu-jitsu national team maintained their successful performances at the Asian Games as Faisal Al-Ketbi and Shamma Al-Kalbani claimed gold in their respective categories during the competitions held at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium JJI, while Saeed Al-Kubaisi bagged silver.

The UAE has topped the overall jiu-jitsu rankings at the Asian Games.

With Saturday’s victories, the nation’s overall jiu-jitsu medal count at the Asian Games now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze. In 2018, the UAE won a total of nine medals, including two gold, five silver, and two bronze.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, second deputy ruler of Dubai and president of the UAE National Olympic Committee, congratulated the national team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Co., for their historic achievement.

He also commended the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s efforts in promoting the sport and creating champions who represent the nation in the best way in all sporting events.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, also congratulated the UAE delegation on their great achievement, as he extended thanks to the leadership for their constant support for the sport in the country.

“I want to appreciate the champions and their families because they made many sacrifices to reach this achievement, and we must know that four gold medals out of 10 other medals did not come from nowhere but are the result of great support from the wise leadership and limitless sacrifices from coaches and players over many years, in camps, tournaments, and training,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the National Olympic Committee. “Jiu-jitsu provides a successful model and a distinctive experience for UAE sports, as it trusted the sons and daughters of the country, gave them opportunities and support, and is now reaping the fruits,” Al-Hashemi added.

In the Men’s -85Kg Final, Al-Ketbi demonstrated his prowess by defeating the Republic of Korea’s Heeseung Kim by an advantage. This victory marked his second gold at the Asian Games, with his first gold achieved in Jakarta in 2018. In the same weight division, the UAE’s Al-Kubaisi secured a bronze medal by defeating Sagdeev Ruslan of Kyrgyzstan in his final match of the day, further bolstering the UAE’s impressive performance.

Al-Ketbi dedicated the medal to the leadership of the UAE. “The country that flew into space and reached the top in many fields deserves to be at the forefront in sports. I am confident that my teammates in the national team, from the new generations, are capable of continuing their achievements in all categories, boys and girls,” he said.

In the Women’s -63Kg Final, Al-Kalbani secured a points victory over Kira Sung of the Republic of Korea in the final.

“I was ready to compete for gold in that tournament as of last year, as it was scheduled to be held in 2022, but postponing it for a year gave me a greater opportunity to prepare perfectly, and the federation spared no effort in providing us with full support from camps and internal and external tournaments that brought us to the top of the technical, physical, and mental levels before entering the tournament atmosphere,” added Al-Kalbani.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE 19th Asian Games

Related

Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
Sport
Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people
Sport
Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people

Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people

Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people

Fans of Scottish football team Celtic FC show support for Palestinian people
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

Fans of Scottish Premier League Club Celtic FC have shown their support for the Palestinian people in the aftermath of surprise Hamas incursions into Israel early Saturday.

The Celtic FC fans are known for their longstanding support of Palestine.

Also known the ‘Green Brigade’, they unfurled banners which read “Free Palestine” and “Victory to the resistance” as well as waved flags during their team’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead. Images of the fans waving flags and banners were widely shared on social media.

 

 

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, primarily led by Hamas, declared on Saturday morning a full-scale military operation into the towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

The Celtic FC fans are known for their longstanding support of Palestine. (Social media)

Israel’s retaliation strikes on Sunday struck 426 targets in Gaza, its military said, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions.

That included a 14-storey tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City. Israeli forces fired a warning just before.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Update Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack video
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack
Update Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu video
Middle-East
Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 
Updated 08 October 2023
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 
Follow

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 

Pakistan conclude 19th Asian Games on disappointing note with only 3 medals 
  • China leads the medals chart with 383 medals, India bags 107 in total 
  • Pakistan secured four medals in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia 
Updated 08 October 2023
ARAB NEWS PAKISTAN 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan concluded the 19th Asian Games tournament on Sunday on a disappointing note, bagging only three medals while China topped this year’s charts with 383 and India bagged 107 medals. 

The 19th edition of the tournament concluded on Sunday in Hangzhou after two weeks of highs and lows, featuring various Asian countries competing in tournaments ranging from cricket to eSports, and track and field competitions. 

The Asian Games featured over 12,000 athletes competing in 40 sports across 54 venues. Despite being a leading contender in cricket, sports, hockey and kabaddi competitions, Pakistan were unable to secure a large number of medals in the competition. 

Of the three medals that Pakistan won, it managed to win only one silver and two bronze medals. Afghanistan fared better than Pakistan, bagging five medals in total which included one silver and four bronze medals. 

China topped the medals chart, leading with 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals. Japan finished second after bagging 52 gold medals, 67 silver and 69 bronze medals to take its tally to 188 medals. 

South Korea finished third on the medals chart, bagging 42 gold, 59 silver and 89 bronze medals to take its tally to 190 medals. Pakistan’s neighbor and arch-rival India bagged 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals to take its tally of medals to 107. 

This was India’s best performance in the Asian Games in the past 60 years. 

Pakistan fared slightly better in the 2018 Asian Games that were held in Indonesia, during which the country bagged four medals in total. 

Topics: Asian Games 19th Asian Games

Latest updates

Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Saudi Arabia raises stakes in climate action and sustainable energy projects
Saudi Arabia raises stakes in climate action and sustainable energy projects
K-pop mania takes over Riyadh as KCON returns with a bang
The two-day KCON 2023 festival featured Korean bands and solo artists. (@kconsaudiarabia)
Bulgari taps Sonia Ben Ammar to promote perfume
Bulgari taps Sonia Ben Ammar to promote perfume

