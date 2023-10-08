You are here

  • Home
  • McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (L) heads home their late winning goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Saturday. Man Utd won 2-1. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5jqj

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
  • Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue
  • Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time double gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win at home against Brentford, while 10-man Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 victory at Luton on Saturday.

Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue.

Beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend and then Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were breached in shambolic fashion after 26 minutes.

Casemiro gave the ball away under no pressure, Victor Lindelof made a hash of his attempted clearance and Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Andre Onana’s weak save.

Against a Brentford team without a win since Aug. 19, ninth-placed United were booed off at halftime and labored for long periods before finally equalizing in the 90th minute.

McTominay came off the bench to level three minutes into stoppage time with a close-range strike.

And the Scotland midfielder won it in the 97th minute, producing a powerful header from Maguire’s assist to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

“We gave the first goal away. It was so disappointing to see that. It can’t be this way,” Ten Hag said.

“This has to be the turning point, the reset, in our approach, our attitudes, as a team and as individuals.

“You have to earn the right to play for the club. That is not always what we have seen in the last few weeks.”

At Kenilworth Road, Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, earning a needless second booking for diving.

But Micky van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

“We showed a lot of character and resilience,” Postecoglou said. “The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”

Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley.

Sterling has again been left out of the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

But the winger showed his class by playing a role in three Chelsea goals at Turf Moor as Mauricio Pochettino’s team won for a third successive game in all competitions.

French teenager Wilson Odobert celebrated his first Premier League start by giving Burnley a shock lead after 15 minutes.

Chelsea equalized in the 42nd minute when Ameen Al-Dakhil accidently diverted Sterling’s cross into the net for an own goal.

The Blues went ahead five minutes into the second half after Sterling was fouled by Vitinho and Cole Palmer converted the penalty for his first goal since signing from Manchester City in August.

Sterling capped his virtuoso display in the 65th minute with a clinical finish from Conor Gallagher’s pass, with Nicolas Jackson netting Chelsea’s fourth 10 minutes later.

“I’m so pleased because he needs to feel the net. He is a player with experience that can provide very good things for the team,” Pochettino said of Sterling.

Everton cruised to a 3-0 win against second bottom Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side took an eighth-minute lead when James Garner bagged his second goal in three games.

Jack Harrison scored Everton’s second with a superb 30-yard lob that caught Neto off his line in the 37th minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s close-range finish on the hour wrapped up Everton’s second league victory this season.

Fulham beat winless Sheffield United 3-1 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s opener, Wes Foderingham’s own goal and Willian’s late strike.

Antonee Robinson’s own goal had briefly drawn bottom of the table United level at Craven Cottage before their late collapse.

In the day’s late game, Crystal Palace shared a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round

Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
  • The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston
  • In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander delivered another post-season gem on Saturday as the World Series champion Astros beat Minnesota 6-4 to open their Major League Baseball playoff series.

The Astros had struggled at home this season, becoming the first team to win a division with a losing home record since the 2001 Braves.

But their post-season dominance at Minute Maid Park continued, with Verlander tossing six scoreless innings in his 17th career playoff win — two shy of Andy Pettitte for the most in history.

“Obviously there was that narrative that we didn’t play well at home,” Alvarez said in a post-game interview with Fox Sports. “Winning today we were able to change that.”

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American League second-round series, with game two on Sunday in Houston.

In other series openers on Saturday, The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 while the Philadelphia Phillies shocked the Braves 3-0 in Atlanta.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted Arizona in the night’s final game.

Jose Altuve set the tone in Houston with a leadoff home run, crushing the first pitch he saw from Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober.

“I think that changes the energy of the team,” said Alvarez, who made it 3-0 with a two-run blast in the third and added a solo home run in the seventh of left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Minnesota had cut a 5-0 lead to 5-4 in the top of the seventh with back-to-back home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis.

“I think (Alvarez is) the best hitter in baseball right now,” Altuve said. “He’s going to hit a lot of homers this post-season, and he’s going to help us win another World Series.”

In Atlanta, the Phillies silenced the potent Braves offense, Philadelphia’s bullpen surrendering just five hits, all singles, against Braves batters who racked up a major-league record 307 home runs in the regular season.

Bryce Harper’s two hits included a solo homer that gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the sixth. Harper had scored in the fourth on Bryson Stott’s single.

Trea Turner had two of Philadelphia’s five stolen bases and the Phillies added an insurance run in the eighth on a catcher interference call against Atlanta’s Sean Murphy.

The bases were loaded when Murphy was called during a J.T. Realmuto at-bat, so a run scored on the call after the Braves unsuccessfully challenged — the incident prompting Braves fans to toss drink cans and other debris on the field.

In Baltimore, Josh Jung homered and Jonah Heim snuffed out a rally in the ninth inning as the Rangers seized a 1-0 lead in their AL series, with game two set for Sunday.

The Rangers and Orioles are making their first playoff appearances since 2016, both having rebuilt after losing more than 100 games two seasons ago.

Rangers outfielders Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth to open the scoring and catcher Heim followed with a single to drive in Carter and put Texas ahead 2-0.

The Orioles pulled back a run in the bottom of the inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s double, but Jung homered off Orioles reliever Jacob Webb in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.

Anthony Santander answered for Baltimore with a solo homer in the sixth.

But the Orioles’ bid to rally against Texas reliever Jose Leclerc ended in the ninth.

Leclerc surrendered a single to Gunnar Henderson, but Henderson was thrown out by Heim trying to steal second base — the steal attempt the result of “miscommunication” according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Topics: baseball

Related

Fans celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series win with parade
Sport
Fans celebrate Houston Astros’ World Series win with parade
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies
Sport
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title against Phillies

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka

South Africa set World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka
  • South Africa’s Aiden Markram hits World Cup’s fastest-ever century
  • Proteas slo posted highest-ever World Cup total by scoring 428-5 
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: South Africa rewrote Cricket World Cup batting records as it beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs, with three Proteas batters smashing centuries on Saturday in their tournament opener.
Aiden Markram (106) hit the World Cup’s fastest-ever century off 49 balls; Quinton de Kock, in his farewell international tournament, scored 100; and Rassie van der Dussen made 108 as South Africa amassed 428-5.
It was the first time three batters from the same team had scored centuries in a single innings of a World Cup game.
Sri Lanka, which won the toss in New Delhi and chose to field, always lagged behind despite Kusal Mendis’ blistering 76 off 42 balls in the batting powerplay. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs.
“Probably a blessing in disguise that we lost the toss,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said afterward.
Markram’s belligerent knock surpassed Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century in Ireland’s famous win over England at the 2011 World Cup. The South African total was also the highest in a World Cup, surpassing Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015.
De Kock and van der Dussen shared a 204-run second wicket stand after Bavuma was trapped leg before wicket by Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka, going into the World Cup without injured ace legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, couldn’t stop the flow of runs either through pace or spin as de Kock and van der Dussen smashed 25 boundaries and five sixes between them.
De Kock top-edged an easy catch at mid-on off Matheesha Pathirana a ball after he completed his century and van der Dussen also holed out at long-on soon after completing his century.
It was all Markram’s brilliant power-hitting in the latter stage of South Africa’s innings as he cut loose soon after completing his half century off 34 balls.
He raised his next 50 off only 15 balls when he smacked Pathirana over square leg for a six in an over that went for 26 as all the Sri Lanka bowlers got a hammering.
“I know what’s expected of me as a batter,” Markram said. “Initially, you want to get a feel for the wicket and find out the options you can take and then back it.”
Pathirarana (1-95) and Kasun Rajitha (1-90) went for plenty while Madushanka (2-86) and young left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (1-81) also had a forgetful World Cup outing.
Markram was dismissed after smashing 14 fours and three sixes in hot conditions as he holed out at long off before David Miller continued to push the scoring rate with a breezy unbeaten 39 off 21 balls.
Chasing a huge target, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (68) finally ended a lean spell in ODIs with his first score of 50-plus since his century against India early this year while Charith Asalanka (79) was also among the runs before Sri Lanka got bowled out with more than five overs to spare.
“We expected to keep them to 350-370, we thought it would be manageable given Asalanka and Mendis’ form but we couldn’t deal with the extra runs,” Shanaka said.
Seamer Gerald Coetzee picked up 3-68 and spinner Keshav Maharaj took 2-62.
Marco Jansen, who picked up two early wickets before being smashed around, had 2-92 as Mendis flicked the left-arm seamer for big sixes.

BANGLADESH CRUSHES AFGHANISTAN

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with bat and ball in hilly Dharamsala as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by six wickets.
After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, Afghanistan was skittled out for 156 with all-rounder Mehidy picking up 3-25 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan claiming 3-30.
Mehidy then scored 57 runs in 73 balls as Bangladesh made 158-4 in 34.4 overs, easing home with 15.2 overs to spare.
Afghanistan made a good start to its innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (22) putting on 47 for the first wicket.
Gurbaz added another 36 with Rahmat Shah (18) before Shakib struck twice to remove Zadran and Shah.
The turning point came when Mehidy dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi for 18 as the skipper went for a slog.
Four balls later, Mustafizur Rahman removed the in-form Gurbaz for 47 with a slower ball and the Afghanistan slide continued, with the last three wickets all falling on 156.
Bangladesh then made a poor start to its innings, Tanzid Hasan going for five and Litton Das for 13.
Mehidy, though, added 97 in 129 balls with Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh toward its target.
Naveen-ul-Haq removed Mehidy thanks to a brilliant catch at mid-off from Shah, but Shanto stayed until the end, scoring 59 not out off 83 balls including three fours and a six.
During the innings, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb ur Rahman made a sliding fielding attempt close to the backward square leg boundary at the HPCA Stadium and his knee was almost jammed up in the outfield, with a patch of grass coming clean off.
“We are lucky Mujeeb hasn’t got a serious knee injury today,” Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said afterward. “Yes, he probably shouldn’t have dived on his knee, but we see it is the product of cricket all around the world where players are taught and encouraged to improve their fielding. (But) we have got players unsure of whether they can dive (here),” Trott said.
When asked if the ground was fit to host international games, Trott replied, “I don’t think that’s a decision for me to sit here and make an assessment of. You have got players worried about getting injured. It is for them (the ICC) to look at and keep an eye on.”
But Trott also added: “It is not the reason why we lost today.”

Topics: South Africa #WorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
  • Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927
  • More misery for Evenepoel who once again crashed in Il Lombardia. A crash in 2020 sent the Belgian champ flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

BERGAMO, Italy: Tadej Pogacar made it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia, fighting off cramp to again successfully defend his title in the final one-day classic of the season on Saturday.

Pogacar attacked on the final descent, with around 30 kilometers (19 miles) remaining of the 238-kilometer (148-mile) route from Como to Bergamo, and the Slovenian cyclist swiftly built a gap.

He could clearly be seen grimacing in pain and banging his thigh in the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) as he struggled with cramp but the two-time Tour de France champion held on for a comfortable victory.

Pogacar had plenty of time to celebrate on the approach to the finish line. He crossed 51 seconds ahead of Andrea Bagioli and compatriot Primoz Roglic, who was riding in his last race for Jumbo-Visma before moving to Bora-Hansgrohe.

“To win for the third time in my third participation and for the second time here in Bergamo, it’s a dream come true,” said Pogačar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates. “I wanted to win solo but I thought Alexander Vlasov would stay with me for longer because he was one of the strongest today.

“In the moment I got a little gap, I did the descent much better than two years ago. I got cramps on my right leg and I’ve thought I was done but I pushed through. It’s amazing!”

Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927.

There was more misery for Remco Evenepoel in Italy as the Belgian champion once again crashed in Il Lombardia, although fortunately the incident was a lot less serious than three years ago.

Evenepoel, who was one of the pre-race favorites, crashed early on Saturday and although he was able to continue he was left with a bloodied knee and elbow and eventually finished ninth, 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Pogacar.

A crash at Il Lombardia in 2020 sent Evenepoel flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis.

His first race back was the Giro d’Italia the following year but he also crashed out of that. Evenepoel had to withdraw from this year’s Italian Grand Tour after testing positive for coronavirus when he was leading the race.

Topics: Il Lombardia Tadej Pogacar Remco Evenepoel Italy cycling

Related

Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard
Sport
Pogacar wins Tour de France summit duel with Vingegaard
Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again
Sport
Vingegaard has Tour title in the bag after crushing Pogacar again

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention
  • Messi returned from injury as a substitute in the 55th minute but Cincinnati grabbed the win with a goal from Argentine Alvaro Barreal
  • Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since Sept. 3, having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

MIAMI, Florida: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated from contention for Major League Soccer’s playoffs after a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Messi returned from injury as a substitute in the 55th minute but Cincinnati, who have earned top seed in the playoffs, grabbed the win with a goal from Argentine Alvaro Barreal.
With other results going against Miami, Messi’s side were left next to bottom of the Eastern Conference, seven points off the last playoff spot with just two games remaining.
Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3, having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month.
Without him Miami struggled, paying the price for their successful run to the Leagues Cup title in August when Messi lit up the tournament and collected his first trophy since joining the club in July.
Saturday’s loss was the second straight for Miami following their 4-1 crushing at Chicago on Wednesday and Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s team have won just once in their last six MLS games.
Messi had played in the only win in that stretch, coming off in the first half of their 4-0 win over bottom club Toronto.
After the Leagues Cup triumph in Nashville on August 19, there was talk of Miami adding two more trophies this season but, without Messi, they lost their US Open Cup final to Houston and then faded out of contention in the league.
Miami’s final two games are both against Charlotte with the last on the road on October 21. It remains to be see if Messi, who has been called up for Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, will feature.
Wayne Rooney’s D.C United were also eliminated from contention for the playoffs despite beating New York City FC 2-0 in their final game of the season.
 

Topics: Major League Soccer Lionel Messi Inter Miami FC Cincinnati

Related

Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Football
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Football
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
  • Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation from their local rivals
  • Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

 MILAN: Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Saturday after a 1-0 win at Genoa decided in a wild final few minutes in which Olivier Giroud slipped on his goalkeeping gloves and saved the day.

Little had happened at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until Pulisic struck with three minutes remaining, spinning and slamming home the controversial winning goal which was only given after a long VAR check for a possible handball.

The decision to give that goal would eventually lead to a livid Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo alluding to a conspiracy in which the “usual suspects always come out on top.”

Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation suffered at the hands of their local rivals, who could only draw 2-2 with Bologna.

His strike also sent the match spiralling into chaos as the home side tried to scramble a point, Mike Maignan shown a straight red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time for charging out of his goal and clattering into Caleb Ekuban.

Coach Stefano Pioli had made his fifth substitute moments before so Giroud, who had been brought on in the 66th minute to score a winner, was then tasked with stopping Genoa and immediately watched on helpless as Albert Gudmundsson clipped a free-kick onto the crossbar.

“Pulisic wanted to go in goal but we told him he was too short, so Oli got picked to go in,” said Pioli to Sky Sport.

With the home crowd baying for blood Genoa’s goalkeeper Josep Martinez came up for the subsequent corner but ending up being sent off himself for a second bookable offense.

And Giroud capped an incredible evening by rushing out of his goal to twice to deny Genoa and ensure Milan took the three points back to the San Siro.

When asked what he would do with the goalkeeper’s jersey, he said: “I’m going to frame it!“

“I didn’t know if Cala (Hakan Calhanoglu) was going to head me the ball so I said to myself, ‘go’. I don’t have the natural skills of a goalkeeper and I really hurt my arm but that’s OK.”

Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino.

Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve stayed within sight of Milan and moved three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions’ home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We’re not looking at what other teams are doing, we just want to win every game that we play, that’s the only way to the top... there’s a very long way to go,” said Milik.

Juve’s win came without starting center-forward Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Chiesa risks missing out on Italy’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England but was selected in the Azzurri squad by coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter looked set to hold on to top spot in Italy when Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee’s fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna.

“I’m angry just as the players are in the dressing room,” said Inzaghi to DAZN.

“It’s the second time, after Sassuolo (a 2-1 defeat), that we lead and don’t win because of mistakes and lack of attention which have cost us dearly.”

The one positive for Inter was the continued superb form of Argentina forward Martinez, who took his league tally to 10 in eight matches with his rocket of a strike.

Topics: Serie A Christian Pulisic AC Milan genoa Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Related

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
Saudi Football
2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point
Saudi Football
Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point

Latest updates

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man United past Brentford as 10-man Spurs go top
Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
Astros hang on for 6-4 win over Twins to open MLB playoffs second round
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack
Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals
Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals
Russia to seek return to UN rights body despite Ukraine war
Russia to seek return to UN rights body despite Ukraine war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.