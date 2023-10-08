You are here

Egypt, Italy express support for all initiatives to de-escalate Hamas-Israel violence

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Egypt, Italy express support for all initiatives to de-escalate Hamas-Israel violence

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • Antonio Tajani urges Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt to help end hostilities
  • Italian FM: Rome has received ‘no negative news’ about any of its citizens in the region
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy and Egypt support all initiatives to de-escalate the conflict between Hamas and Israel on Sunday.

Posting on X, Tajani said he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and their countries are “ready to promote humanitarian corridors for the release of prisoners held in Gaza,” especially the most fragile including women, children, and the elderly.

Tajani also condemned the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and the killing of two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. 

Hundreds of gunmen entered Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and abducting and injuring many more.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance for this black day.”

Tajani, who is also Italy’s deputy prime minister, said the two sides need to “avoid a new war.”

He urged Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt to help bring about an end to hostilities.

“We condemn the Hamas attack against Israel, which has the right to defend itself,” Tajani said. “This week I will be in Egypt to also discuss how to find a solution.”

He added that so far, Rome knows of no Italian citizens or dual nationals caught up in the fighting.

“The Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem are following the situation of our compatriots: 18,000 with (dual) passports in Israel, around 500 tourists (are) temporarily present in Israel and about 10 in the Gaza Strip,” Tajani said. “At the moment we have no negative news.”

He added that the embassy and consulate are “available to all Italians who are in Israel and the Gaza Strip. We have invited everyone to be extremely cautious and not to move too much because the situation is truly (dangerous).”

Israel’s Ambassador to Italy Alon Bar said: “Israel received a declaration of war from Hamas, with an unprecedented attack of thousands of rockets, launched indiscriminately from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities, and (the country) is also having to deal with the infiltration of armed terrorists, who killed a large number of Israeli citizens.”

He added: “This is a horrible attack, launched against the civilian population in the midst of a Jewish religious holiday … It must be reiterated that the inhabitants of Gaza are not our enemies and that Hamas cynically uses them as human shields to launch missiles.

“On behalf of the State of Israel I thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, all the leaders of the Italian government and politics, including the opposition parties, the presidents of the regions and dozens of organizations, for their public support for Israel. Thanks also to the thousands of Italian citizens who move us with messages of solidarity.”

Topics: Egypt Italy Palestinian Israel Gaza Hamas

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
  • Contribution affirms country’s support for Palestinian cause, ambassador says
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait has donated $2 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri presented a check to UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications Tamara Al-Rifai in Amman, the Kuwait news agency said

“UNRWA plays a vital role in providing basic services to Palestinian refugees in its five fields of operation, including through education, healthcare and social protection,” Al-Marri said.

“Kuwait attaches great importance to UN efforts and values constructive cooperation with it to achieve the development goals in society.”

The donation affirmed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian cause and the humanitarian situation regarding refugees in the region, he said.

Al-Rifai said: “With this annual contribution, Kuwait continues to show its steadfast support to Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is truly grateful to the government and people of Kuwait for their generosity and solidarity.

“As the challenges around the refugees intensify, a long-term partnership with Kuwait can contribute to the stability of UNRWA and with it to a sense of safety of Palestinian refugees in the region.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said last month that the funding crisis regarding Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other host countries had created an “absolutely unbearable” situation that could soon approach a tipping point.

The agency required $170-190 million just to keep its activities in Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza and elsewhere running until the end of the year, he said.

 

 



 

Topics: Kuwait UNRWA

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Jordan, Australia discuss water projects

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects
  • Climate change, population growth, refugee burden have exacerbated Jordan's water crisis, minister says
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud met with Australian Ambassador to Jordan Bernard Lynch on Sunday to discuss strategic water projects.

Abu Soud said the challenges of climate change, population growth and the refugee burden have exacerbated the kingdom’s water crisis, Jordan News Agency reported.

He emphasized government efforts to improve water resources, such as integrated water management, reducing water loss, and recycling treated water for commercial and agricultural purposes. 

He said Jordan plans to use alternative energy sources to power water facilities, and implement energy efficiency programs to reduce costs.

Abu Soud praised Australian-Jordanian collaboration in the fields of water and sanitation, anticipating an increase in Australian aid to implement renewable energy programs and critical water projects.

Lynch praised Jordan’s humanitarian efforts toward refugees, saying the country has successfully dealt with water scarcity despite limited resources.

He expressed Australia’s enthusiasm to help Jordan’s water sector in meeting the problems posed by climate change.

Topics: Jordan Australia

British IDF soldier killed in Hamas attack

An Israeli soldier rests next to artillery shells in northern Israel on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
An Israeli soldier rests next to artillery shells in northern Israel on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
British IDF soldier killed in Hamas attack

An Israeli soldier rests next to artillery shells in northern Israel on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • Nathanel Young, from London, was a corporal in the Israel Defense Forces
  • Family: ‘He was so happy and thriving in Israel. He loved the country’
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British man serving in the Israel Defense Forces has been killed by Hamas.

Corp. Nathanel Young, 20, from London, died after the Palestinian militant group launched a wide-scale attack on Israel on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, his family wrote on Sunday: “Our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.”

The family added: “Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party … He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone … He was so happy and thriving in Israel. He loved the country.”

Young attended JFS, a Jewish school in north London, Jewish News reported.

Topics: Gaza Hamas British Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence

Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Israel's envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence

Israel's envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
  • Lillian said Israel’s priority was its response to the attack
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Israel’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Irit Lillian, said on Sunday it was too early to talk about mediation offers between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, adding the attacks showed that Hamas should not have any presence in Turkiye or elsewhere.
On Saturday, Hamas launched an attack against Israel, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed, in what Israel has said is a war.
In an online briefing with journalists after Turkiye said it was in contact with all parties and stood ready to de-escalate, Lillian said Israel’s priority was its response to the attack.
“Mediation comes at a different point of time. Right now, we are unfortunately counting the dead, we are trying to heal the wounded, we don’t even know what is the number of the citizens abducted,” she said.
“We want to see all the abducted people coming home and we want quiet and calmness coming back to Israel and the region,” she added. “After that, we can talk about mediation and who are going to be the players in this mediation.”
The conflict comes as Turkiye, which has backed Palestinians in the past, hosted members of Hamas, and supported a two-state solution to the conflict, works to repair ties with Israel after years of animosity.
Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

HAMAS PRESENCE IN TURKEY
Asked about the presence of Hamas members in Turkiye, Lillian said a senior member of the Islamist group, Saleh Al-Arouri, was sometimes seen at events in Turkiye, and added he should be tried for crimes against humanity.
“I think it just strengthens our point that Hamas should not have an office or any kind of activity, neither in Turkiye nor anywhere else in the world,” she said. “There is no place for terrorists to direct or command acts from any country in the world.”
The Turkish foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the presence of Hamas officials in Turkiye.
On Sunday, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, while repeating Ankara’s earlier call for restraint, said Palestinians had long suffered from injustices, namely on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque which he labelled a “red line.”
Lillian said Israel had expected more empathy from Turkiye, a country that has suffered from militant attacks for decades, but added “good constructive” dialogue between the countries in “the day after” would shed light on the fate of the rapprochement.
“I think it’s a little bit hard to say,” Lillian said, when asked if ties would be affected, adding that some comments from Ankara were “surprising.”
“I think the relations of Israel and Turkiye which started a process of warm-up should not be affected by yesterday’s attack and by the ongoing war against terrorism,” she added.
She also said the Israeli embassy was in touch with Turkish authorities regarding threats, and calls for demonstrations and violence.

Topics: Israel Palestine Turkey Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria: Israeli foreign ministry
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

A policeman alleged to have carried out the shooting in the Sawari district of Alexandria was in custody, two Egyptian security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One Egyptian was injured in the shooting, the first such attack on Israelis in Egypt in decades. The Egyptian interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting happened one day after an attack against Israel by Islamist group Hamas, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed.

According to one of the Egyptian sources, the policeman said he lost control and fired randomly on the tourist group after being provoked.

Egypt was the first Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel, but while the two countries cooperate closely on security and energy many Egyptians, like others across the Arab world, continue to sympathize with the Palestinian cause.

The head of Egyptian intelligence was in close contact with officials from Israel and Hamas following the outbreak of violence, three security sources said on Saturday.

In June, three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer were killed in an hours-long incident near the countries' border.

Topics: Egypt Israel

Related

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
Update Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu video
Middle-East
Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

