Qatar's August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  

Qatar’s August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  
The boom comes as Qatar’s post-FIFA World Cup tourism efforts are continuing to gain momentum. Shutterstock.
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Qatar’s August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  

Qatar’s August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Qatar registered a 78 percent year-on-year increase in visitors in August 2023, data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority showed.  

Some 264,000 travelers went to the country, although this was an 8.5 percent decrease when compared to July 2023. 

The boom comes as Qatar’s post-FIFA World Cup tourism efforts are continuing to gain momentum. 

In July, the nation witnessed a 91.4 percent year-on-year surge in visitors, totaling an estimated 288,000, underlining the country’s push to strengthen the tourism and cultural sectors.

The surge can be attributed to a mix of events, including Expo 2023 Doha, the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, and a series of international concerts. 

The Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin indicated that 43 percent of visitors in August hailed from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It added that most of them arrived by air, accounting for 62 percent of the total number.  

In August, the total number of ships arriving at Qatar’s ports saw a 10.3 percent increase compared to July 2023. Moreover, the overall net tonnage of ships also experienced a surge, registering a 22.1 percent increase compared to the previous month.  

In the banking sector, the country’s total broad money supply for August reached approximately 685 billion Qatari riyals ($185.95 billion), reflecting an annual increase of 1 percent compared to August 2022. 

Conversely, cash equivalents, including commercial bank deposits, witnessed a 4.7 percent annual decrease during the same period, amounting to 928 billion riyals. 

The monthly bulletin also revealed that social security statements reached 78 million riyals in August, benefiting 14,488 people. This represented a 3.6 percent monthly decrease in the value of social security and a marginal 0.2 percent monthly decrease in the number of beneficiaries.  

Regarding building permits, the total number issued increased, reaching 666 approvals in August. This marked a 5 percent monthly increase but represented a 15.1 percent annual decrease.  

In the transportation sector, August witnessed the registration of 7,545 new vehicles, reflecting a 22.8 percent monthly rise, though this marked a 14.6 percent annual decrease. 

Topics: Qatar tourism

SGI rolls out ambitious roadmap to plant 10bn trees

SGI rolls out ambitious roadmap to plant 10bn trees
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
SGI rolls out ambitious roadmap to plant 10bn trees

SGI rolls out ambitious roadmap to plant 10bn trees
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a roadmap to achieve its ambitious greening target of growing 10 billion trees under the Saudi Green Initiative, according to a press statement

The SGI’s announcement reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to addressing its environmental challenges and improving its citizens’ quality of life through the long-term economic and social benefits that the planting efforts will also unlock.

Launching at the second annual Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, the roadmap strategically lays out a plan for Saudi Arabia’s habitat zones to achieve the maximum potential vegetation cover.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative

Dubai attracts 511 greenfield FDI projects in H1, maintains top global ranking

Dubai attracts 511 greenfield FDI projects in H1, maintains top global ranking
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Dubai attracts 511 greenfield FDI projects in H1, maintains top global ranking

Dubai attracts 511 greenfield FDI projects in H1, maintains top global ranking
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has topped a global ranking for attracting greenfield foreign direct investment projects, securing a total of 511 projects in the first half of 2023.

The emirate’s global share stood at 6.58 percent during the first six months of 2023, up from the 3.83 percent recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to an online database based on Financial Times “fDi” Markets’ data.

This establishes the city as a new global benchmark for investment destinations, surpassing Singapore, which holds the second position by a margin of 325 projects, Emirates News Agency, or WAM, reported.

Moreover, the listing aligns with Dubai’s goal of internationally raising its competitiveness and business environment.

Topics: #dubai greenfield projects FDI Financial Times

OPEC sees higher oil demand in next two decades

OPEC sees higher oil demand in next two decades
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
OPEC sees higher oil demand in next two decades

OPEC sees higher oil demand in next two decades
  • $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday predicted that crude demand would continue to grow in the next two decades.

Raising its global oil demand forecasts for the medium and long term, OPEC said $14 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand even as renewable fuel use grows and more electric cars take to the road.

In its 2023 annual report, the oil producers’ group forecasts demand for crude to reach 116 million barrels per day by 2045 under its main scenario, a 16.5 percent increase from the 99.4 million bpd in 2022.

That is an increase of 6 million bpd from its estimate last year.

Oil demand has “the potential to be even higher,” said OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais.

“Recent developments have led the OPEC team to reassess just what each energy can deliver, with a focus on pragmatic and realistic options and solutions,” he wrote in the foreword to the report.

“Calls to stop investments in new oil projects are misguided and could lead to energy and economic chaos,” he added.

The OPEC chief said: “What is clear is that the world will continue to need more energy in the decades to come.”

According to OPEC, oil demand will be driven by emerging and developing nations, with India in pole position.

Meanwhile, it sees oil demand in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development declining from 2025.

In order to meet this demand OPEC says additional investment in fossil fuel production will be needed, putting the figure at $14 trillion by 2045, or roughly $610 billion per year.

“It is vital that these are made; it is beneficial for both producers and consumers,” said Al-Ghais.

Meanwhile, OPEC said it takes a “realistic approach” in its main forecast scenario.

“What is clear is that a sustainable energy and economic future for all requires all energy sources, all relevant technologies, unprecedented investment and collaboration, and with energy security, economic development and reducing emissions going hand-in-hand,” it said.

“There is no single solution to meet growing global energy needs,” it added.

In 2021, the International Energy Agency surprised the world and shocked oil exporting nations by calling for a halt in new investment in fossil fuel production to attain carbon neutrality by 2050.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said last week that global coal, oil, and natural gas consumption may peak before 2030. The IEA advises industrialized countries and in 2021 said investors should halt new oil investments if the world wants to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

OPEC, meanwhile, noted that while advanced nations have set targets for expanding renewable and nuclear power to meet their energy security and sustainability goals, “these ambitious targets increasingly stand at odds with realities on the ground.”

It said the required investments to achieve these targets “are significantly lagging.”

OPEC elaborated two additional forecast scenarios.

One assumes fast expansion of renewables which sees global oil demand roughly stabilizing at its current level for the next decade before beginning a slow decline.

The other sees countries putting a priority on economic growth, resulting in an increase in global oil demand of 6.3 million bpd on top of the reference scenario.

OPEC also backed developing technological solutions to reduce emissions, such as carbon capture and storage. While the possibility of removing carbon from emissions appeals to industry, the technology is far from maturity.

Topics: Oil OPEC Forecast Outlook

KSA to promote industrial prowess at 'Made in Saudi' event

KSA to promote industrial prowess at ‘Made in Saudi’ event
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
KSA to promote industrial prowess at ‘Made in Saudi’ event

KSA to promote industrial prowess at ‘Made in Saudi’ event
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is all set to promote its industrial acumen at an event from Oct. 16-19, showcasing its products as a preferred choice of consumers in local and global markets. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Saudi Export Development Authority will spearhead this event as part of the Made in Saudi Program. 

Called “Saudi Craftsmanship,” the program’s second edition will feature 100 local companies from about 20 sectors, including petrochemicals, renewable energy and the automotive industry. 

Representatives from the marine, building materials, food and pharmaceutical industries will also be present. 

The event will host workshops and seminars advocating the success of the “Made in Saudi” brand and the contributions of the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy in achieving the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, reported the SPA. 

The strategy aims to accelerate the Kingdom’s industrial base as the country steadily diversifies its economy away from oil. 

“The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program aims to offer more vacancies to the national workforce through creating 1.6 million new jobs by 2030, which contributes to the Saudi GDP (gross domestic product) and increases Saudi exports,” according to Made in Saudi Arabia’s website. 

The Kingdom is currently aiming to increase the dependence on non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent by 2030, the website added. 

Launched in 2021 by the NIDLP and the SEDA, Made in Saudi Program celebrates the Kingdom’s homegrown talent and innovation. 

Topics: Made in Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Saudi Export Development Authority

Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit

Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit

Gulf Leaders Circle set to boost Oman-Saudi business ties at the first edition of summit
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-Oman ties across energy, technology and sustainability are set to be boosted at the first Gulf Business Summit, being held in Muscat.

The gathering — organized by Gulf Leaders Circle, Muscat Media Group’s business networking platform — will see policy makers and business leaders from the two countries exchanging knowledge and ideas on Oct. 9.

Titled “Building Bridges: Exploring the Economic and Strategic Implications of Saudi Arabia-Oman MoUs and Vision Plans,” the summit is supported by Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Investment and Industry Promotion and its Energy Association. 

Commenting on the event, Paula Colard, director of Gulf Leaders Circle said: “We are happy to welcome over 70 dignitaries from KSA for the event on Monday. We are sure that this will be the first of many such summits created to encourage business partnerships between GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nations.”

Panelists at the event, being held at Jumeirah Muscat Bay, include Mansoor Ali Al-Abdali, managing director of OQ Gas Networks, Dhafir Al-Shehri, director of Saudi Water Partnership Co., and Saif bin Hamad Al-Ramahi, clean energy specialist at Environment Authority of Oman.

Ahmed Essa Al-Zadjali, CEO of Muscat Media Group said: “We have identified a need gap in B2B (business-to-business) collaboration platforms and events, and hence decided to create Gulf Leaders Circle. 

“Often business leaders face limitations of time and geography, and the focus on internal growth supersedes external collaborative activities. GLC is here to change that.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #oman Gulf Leaders Circle

