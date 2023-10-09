Jessica Chastain to lead jury at Marrakech Film Festival

You are here

Oscar-winning US actress Jessica Chastain has been announced as jury president for the upcoming 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, set to take place from Nov. 24-Dec. 2.
DUBAI: Oscar-winning US actress Jessica Chastain has been announced as jury president for the upcoming 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, set to take place from Nov. 24-Dec. 2.

Succeeding Paolo Sorrentino, Chastain will lead the jury of the competition, which comprises fourteen films by first or second-time directors.

“I am honored to serve as the jury president for the esteemed Marrakech International Film Festival, marking its 20th edition this year,” said Chastain in a statement. “I am excited to return to the festival, having last attended in 2011. Being entrusted with this role is a privilege and I look forward to celebrating incredible global talent within the world of cinema.”

Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” is also an activist and a producer. Her New York City-based company, Freckle Films, produced “Memory,” as well as a “The 355” and “George & Tammy.”

She is developing a series adaptation of two novels, “His and Hers” by Alice Feeney, and “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese is also attending the festival and will pass on his tips and knowledge to emerging directors in the MENA region.

The Oscar-winning director will not only return to this year’s Marrakech International Film Festival, but will also be the official patron for the event’s Atlas Workshops.

“I am always happy to be returning to my beloved Marrakech Film Festival. When I haven’t been able to attend in person, I’ve always been there in spirit,” said Scorsese in a statement.

“For this very special anniversary edition of the festival, I have been entrusted with a precious task: To interact with young filmmakers and help to guide them on their way. I look forward to seeing old friends, and to making new ones.”

This year’s Atlas Workshop participants will be known as the Class of Martin Scorsese.

Jessica Chastain to lead jury at Marrakech Film Festival
Jessica Chastain to lead jury at Marrakech Film Festival
UK minister backed failed probe into SAS war crimes in Afghanistan
A British soldier is pictured in the village of Biabanak, Kandahar province, some 400 km south west of Kabul. (File/AFP)
Pro-Palestine celebrations draw ire in Australia
Pro-Palestine celebrations draw ire in Australia
Qatar’s August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  
Qatar’s August tourism witnesses 78% annual surge despite monthly dip  
UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records

