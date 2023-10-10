PIF announces new investment company to boost Saudi car industry

You are here

Tasaru Mobility Investments will drive investments and partnerships with both local and global private sector companies. Twitter/X @tasaruksa.
RIYADH: A new investment company tasked with developing local supply chain capabilities for the automotive and mobility industry in Saudi Arabia has been announced by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

Tasaru Mobility Investments will drive investments and partnerships with local and global private sector companies, according to a statement from PIF. 

It aims to support sector growth and deliver long-term returns by localizing manufacturing expertise and technologies to accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle and autonomous mobility ecosystem. 

By boosting local capabilities, the company will support the Kingdom’s wider efforts to become a global leader in this industry. 

The fund revealed that the company’s first investment is a joint venture with Zamil Group Real Estate Co., Abdullah Ibrahim Alkhorayef Sons Co. and Dar Al-Himmah Projects Co. Ltd. that will develop an automotive logistics hub in King Abdullah Economic City. 

Michael Muller, who has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, has been appointed as the CEO of TMI.  

He has previously held several senior management positions in companies like Porsche AG and Volkswagen Group. 

“Through a combination of strategic investments and private sector partnerships, Tasaru Mobility Investments aims to enhance the local supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to strengthen the end-to-end ecosystem for Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle and autonomous mobility industries,” said Omar Al-Madhi, co-head of direct investments in the Middle East and North Africa for PIF and chairman of TMI. 

He added: “The establishment of the company demonstrates PIF’s commitments to diversify the economy, improve sustainability and localize technology and sector-specific knowledge.” 

TMI is also expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s energy transition journey, as the Kingdom aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. 

The fund has already made significant investments in the mobility sector, including establishing Saudi Arabia’s first national EV brand, Ceer, in partnership with Foxconn and investing in US-based Lucid Motors. 

In September, Lucid announced that the company’s first international manufacturing plant in the KAEC started functioning with plans to manufacture 155,000 EVs per year eventually. 

In August, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that Ceer is expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2034.

The ministry added that Ceer’s factory will attract over SR562 million in foreign direct investment and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

 

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation surged to a record 38 percent in September from 37.4 percent in August, according to its statistics agency CAMPAS.  

Data released by the agency on Tuesday revealed that prices of food and beverages in September rose by 73.6 percent compared to the same month last year.     

The annual price hike in food and beverages was spurred by a 45 percent ascent in the cereals and bread group.  

On a monthly basis, food and beverage prices rose by 3.6 percent, with vegetable prices surging by 19.2 percent, fruits by 5.4 percent, dairy products by 5.4 percent and sugar items by 2.9 percent.   

According to CAMPAS, the prices of beverages and tobacco grew annually by 55.1 percent in September, followed by hotels and restaurants at 43 percent and furnishing by 38.1 percent. 

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Monday that his government has agreed with private producers and retailers to reduce prices of staple food items by 15 to 25 percent beginning Saturday.  

According to Reuters, the list of subsidized food items includes fava beans, lentils and dairy products. 

Cheese, pasta and rice as well as sugar, chicken and eggs are likely to see a decline in prices.  

These measures are part of the government’s efforts to alleviate the economic strain on its citizens.  

Furthermore, the government has pledged to closely monitor the implementation of these price reductions, although specific enforcement measures still need to be detailed.  

It will also expedite customs procedures and port clearances to facilitate the process. Additionally, banks have committed to assisting food producers in obtaining foreign inputs, as said by the ministers of finance and supply.  

Manufacturers, meanwhile, have complained that a lack of foreign currency has limited their ability to import, forcing them to cut back on production.  

The Reuters report further said that Madbouly said that private producers had agreed to write their prices on their products and make them available in large quantities in retail chains.  

In June, the World Bank revised Egypt’s projected real gross domestic product for the fiscal year 2023-2024 to 4 percent from 4.8 percent in its global economic prospects report.    

Furthermore, the Egyptian Finance Ministry on Thursday noted that its currency’s depreciation against the US dollar is expected to increase the debt-to-GDP ratio to 95.6 percent for the financial year 2022-23. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s plan to run a modest budget deficit of 2 percent of gross domestic product marks a “notable departure” from its previous fiscal trajectory, Fitch Ratings has declared.

According to the US-based agency, the Kingdom is placing “significant emphasis” on nurturing non-oil economic growth and advancing various key priorities outlined in the Vision 2030 strategic development plan.

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 pre-budget statement, published in September, underscored the importance of ongoing structural reforms and financial sustainability, including maintaining government reserves and managing public deficits.

“Characterized by annual surpluses and a declining government debt-to-GDP ratio,” the report said, “this shift in policy reflects a deliberate decision to leverage the Kingdom’s fiscal flexibility in support of robust non-oil economic expansion.”

Based on the pre-budget statement, Fitch Ratings estimates a budget decline of approximately 3 percent of GDP in 2023, assuming an annual oil price of $80 per barrel.

Should oil prices average $85/bbl, as the Kingdom suggests, the 2023 deficit would be closer to 2 percent of GDP. However, the pre-budget statement does not disclose its oil price assumptions.

Fitch anticipates a minor shortage in 2024 compared to the projections based on higher revenue forecasts. This forecast factors in an average oil price of $75/bbl and a slight increase in production.

The estimate also accounts for performance-related dividends from Aramco, which are not included in the statement. Consequently, Fitch expects the fiscal breakeven oil price in 2024 to hover around $80/bbl, subject to variations in oil production levels.

The report suggests that financing needs will be addressed through debt issuance rather than tapping into government deposits at the Saudi Central Bank.

The forecast indicates that this approach could push government debt to approximately 30 percent of GDP in 2026, up from nearly 27 percent in 2022.

Nevertheless, this ratio is expected to remain lower than the median for sovereigns in the “A” category, projected at around 55 percent in 2025.

Fitch Ratings cautions that the more procyclical fiscal policy outlined in the pre-budget statement could expose Saudi Arabia to greater risk in the event of a global economic shock leading to a drop in oil prices.

In such a scenario, the government may need to curtail spending, as it has done in the past, to mitigate the impact on public finances. This approach, while protecting fiscal stability, could exacerbate macroeconomic volatility.

There is also an increasing risk that higher spending levels become entrenched, particularly if oil prices remain elevated, which could complicate future adjustments to government expenditures.

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s continuous growth, the International Monetary Fund revealed that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to rise by 4 percent in 2024. 

In its latest report, the IMF reduced its forecast for the growth of the Saudi economy in 2023 to 0.8 percent compared to previous estimates. 

These fiscal projections are established primarily on its understanding of government policies outlined in the 2022 budget. 

Revenues are based on the World Economic Outlook baseline oil price assumptions and the IMF staff’s understanding of current oil policy under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as the OPEC+, agreement. 

The organization noted: “The global economy is limping along, not sprinting. The world economic growth will slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year, a 0.1 percentage point downgrade for 2024 from July.”  

The report indicated a decrease in consumer prices, forecasting a decline to 2.2 percent in 2024, down from 2.5 percent in 2023. 

As for the current account balance of the Kingdom, the IMF predicts a fall from 5.9 percent of GDP in 2023 to 5.4 percent in 2024, ultimately reaching 0.5 percent in 2028. 

In terms of regional trends, the IMF anticipates the Middle East and Central Asia region to experience a growth slowdown from 5.6 percent in 2022 to 2 percent in 2023, followed by a rebound to 3.4 percent in 2024. 

In a global context, Saudi Arabia’s expected GDP growth in 2024 stands out as a significant positive indicator, particularly when compared to broader trends.

The IMF forecasts a slowdown in the global economy – from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent in the current year and 2.9 percent in 2024.

“The slowdown is more pronounced in advanced economies than in their emerging market and developing counterparts," said the report, adding: "Among advanced economies, the US growth outlook has been revised up, with resilient consumption and investment, while euro area activity was revised downward. Many emerging market economies also proved unexpectedly resilient, with the notable exception of China, which faces growing headwinds from its real estate crisis and weakening confidence.”

In a separate report issued in September, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development also predicted Saudi Arabia’s GDP to rise by 3.9 percent in 2024.  

The OECD further revealed that the Kingdom’s inflation rate to average 2.1 percent in 2024, signaling effective measures to combat price pressures. 

It's worth noting that Saudi Arabia has surpassed the $1 trillion GDP mark for the first time, reaching a GDP of SR4.15 trillion ($1.11 trillion), aligning with the Kingdom’s 2025 goals. 

RIYADH: Saudi finance companies’ total assets soared by 9 percent, reaching SR62.36 billion ($16.62 billion) in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period last year, the latest data issued by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed. 

In its semi-annual performance report on the finance sector and real estate refinance, SAMA noted that the credit portfolio of such firms experienced a 11 percent year-on-year increase, reaching SR80.71 billion by the end of the first half. 

The publication also revealed that the majority of loans issued during this period were directed toward the retail sector, accounting for 76 percent of total loans. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises received 21 percent of the loans, while corporate sector financing made up 3 percent. 

The aggregate assets of financing firms reached SR62.4 billion by the close of the first half, marking a 13 percent annual increase. 

However, the report revealed that the combined net income of these firms declined by 36 percent year on year in the first half, reaching SR739 million. 

In terms of credit portfolio composition, residential real estate comprised 28 percent, amounting to SR22.9 billion, followed closely by consumer and vehicle financing at 27 percent and 25 percent, respectively. 
Riyadh led the credit portfolio of financing companies, accounting for 39.8 percent by the end of first six months, followed by Makkah at 24 percent and the Eastern Province at 19 percent. 
SAMA also reported a 86 percent Saudization rate in such firms operating in the Kingdom, with a total of 6,074 employees in the sector by the end of the first half. 

In September, SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin revealed a 327 percent surge in Saudi Arabia’s balance of payments for tourism during the first half of 2023, amounting to SR40 billion compared to the same period in the previous year.  

The balance of payments for tourism also marked a 34 percent increase in the second quarter, reaching SR22.8 billion, with foreigners spending SR46.6 billion during the same period. 

MARRAKECH, Morocco: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its growth forecasts for China and the euro area and said overall global growth remained low and uneven despite what it called the “remarkable strength” of the US economy.
The IMF left its forecast for global real GDP growth in 2023 unchanged at 3.0 percent in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), but cut its 2024 forecast by 0.1 percentage point to 2.9 percent from its July forecast. World output grew 3.5 percent in 2022.
IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters the global economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and last year’s energy crisis, but growth trends were increasingly divergent across the globe, and prospects for medium-term growth were “mediocre.”
Gourinchas said the forecasts generally pointed to a soft landing, but the IMF remained concerned about risks related to the real estate crisis in China, volatile commodity prices, geopolitical fragmentation, and a resurgence in inflation.
A fresh unexpected risk emerged in the form of the Israel-Palestinian conflict just as finance officials from 190 countries gathered in Marrakech for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, but came after the IMF’s quarterly outlook update was locked down on Sept. 26.
Gourinchas said it was too early to say how the major escalation in the long-running conflict would affect the global economy: “Depending how the situation might unfold, there are many very different scenarios that we have not even yet started to explore, so we can’t make any assessment at this point yet.”
Stronger growth is being throttled by the lingering impact of the pandemic, Russia’s war in Ukraine and increasing fragmentation, along with rising interest rates, extreme weather events and shrinking fiscal support, the IMF said. Total global output in 2023 is slated to be 3.4 percent, or roughly $3.6 trillion, below pre-pandemic projections.
“The global economy is showing resilience. It’s not knocked out by the big shocks it’s experienced in the last two or three years, but it’s not doing too great either,” Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview. “We see a global economy that is limping along and it’s not quite sprinting yet.”
The medium-term outlook is no better. The IMF is projecting growth of 3.1 percent in 2028, well below the 4.9 percent five-year forecast it had on the eve of the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.
“You have uncertainty. You have geoeconomic fragmentation, low productivity growth, and low demographics. You put all these things together and you have a slowdown in medium-term growth,” he said.
Inflation continued to decline around the globe due to a fall in energy prices and to a lesser extent food prices. It is expected to drop to an annual average of 6.9 percent in 2023, from 8.7 percent in 2022, and to 5.8 percent in 2024.
Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, is coming down more gradually, and should drop to 6.3 percent in 2023, from 6.4 percent in 2022, and to 5.3 percent in 2024, given still-tight labor markets and stickier-than-expected services inflation, the IMF said.
“We’re not quite there,” Gourinchas said in a separate meeting with reporters, adding the IMF was warning monetary authorities not to ease interest rates too soon.
Labor markets were generally quite buoyant and unemployment rates were at historical lows in most advanced economies, but there was not much evidence of a wage-price spiral that could trigger a second round of price inflation, even with a major strike by US autoworkers in the United States.
“We’re not seeing strong signs of an out-of-control sequence of wages chasing prices and prices chasing wages,” he said.
The IMF said uncertainty had narrowed considerably since its April forecasts were released, but there were still more downside than upside risks for 2024. The chance of growth falling below 2 percent — which has only occurred five times since 1970 — was now seen at 15 percent, compared with 25 percent in April.
The IMF noted that investment was uniformly lower than before the pandemic, with businesses showing less appetite for expansion and risk-taking amid rising interest rates, withdrawal of fiscal support and stricter lending conditions.
Gourinchas said the fund was advising countries to remain vigilant on monetary policy until inflation was durably coming down toward targets, while urging them to rebuild thin fiscal buffers to address future challenges or shocks.
The IMF raised its forecast for growth in the United States, the world’s largest economy, by 0.3 percentage point to 2.1 percent for 2023, and by 0.5 percentage point to 1.5 percent for next year, citing stronger business investment and growing consumption. That makes the US the only major economy to beat pre-pandemic forecasts.
In China, by contrast, GDP was expected to expand 5.0 percent in 2023 and 4.2 percent in 2024, reflecting respective downward revisions of 0.2 and 0.3 percentage point, mainly due to the country’s real estate crisis and weak external demand.
Gourinchas said “forceful action” was needed in China to clean up the real estate sector and while authorities had taken some steps, more work was needed. “If that doesn’t happen, then there is a chance that that problem could fester and become worse,” he said.
The IMF also cut its growth estimates for the euro area to 0.7 percent in 2023 and 1.2 percent in 2024, down from respective July forecasts of 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent.
The UK, which like the euro area has been hit hard by the shock of high energy prices, saw its growth forecast raised by 0.1 percentage point to 0.5 percent for 2023, but cut by 0.4 percentage point to 0.6 percent for 2024.
Japan is expected to see growth of 2.0 percent in 2023, a 0.6 percentage point upward revision, buoyed by pent-up demand, a surge in inbound tourism, its accommodative monetary policy and a rebound in auto exports, the IMF said. It left Japan’s 2024 growth outlook unchanged at 1.0 percent.

