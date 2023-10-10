You are here

Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts

Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
Above, people take part in a ‘Stand with Palestine’ demonstration in west London on Oct. 9, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts

Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
  • Societies at Warwick, UCL, SOAS back ‘right to resist occupation’
  • Support for Hamas carries sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment in Britain
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Palestine student societies in the UK face criminal investigation if they show support for Hamas, university vice chancellors have said after a series of police reports were filed over social media posts, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Hamas was proscribed as a terrorist organization by the UK government in 2021, giving authorities the power to prosecute anyone deemed to show support for the Palestinian group.

Wearing clothing or carrying flags in public that “arouse reasonable suspicion” of support for Hamas carries a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Societies at institutions including University College London, the School of Oriental and African Studies and the University of Warwick have shown support for Palestine on social media in recent days.

Warwick’s Palestine society said: “We stand in solidarity with Gaza, the martyrs and the resistance to this vile occupation.”

At SOAS’s Palestine society, students said on Instagram: “The Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation by any means necessary.”

The Justice for Palestine society at UCL posted a quote from Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, which referred to Israel’s “fascist and criminal settlers.”

Any student that “behaves to support an illegal organization” will be “subjected not only to discipline from us but discipline from the police,” said University of Birmingham Vice Chancellor Prof. Adam Tickell. “Like all universities we work very closely on extremism among our students.”

A spokesman for the University of Warwick said the matter “has been raised with the police.”

A UCL spokesman said: “We condemn any form of racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, discrimination, incitement, abuse, bullying or harassment.

“We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action, if necessary, through our disciplinary processes.

“We are currently doing everything we can to provide support to those affected by the horrific events.”

British students express solidarity with Palestinians
World
British students express solidarity with Palestinians
Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants
Middle-East
Gaza bombardment continues into 4th day as Israel forces find 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants

French troops begin withdrawal from Niger: French military

French troops begin withdrawal from Niger: French military
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

French troops begin withdrawal from Niger: French military

French troops begin withdrawal from Niger: French military
  • 1,400-strong French contingent begins leaving Tuesday, under escort from Niger forces
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France has begun withdrawing its troops from Niger after being ordered out of the West African nation by the leaders of the July coup that ousted the pro-Paris president, the military said Tuesday.

“The first troops have left,” the spokesman of the French chief of staff said, confirming an announcement Monday by Niger’s army, which said that the 1,400-strong French contingent would begin leaving Tuesday, under escort from Niger forces.

A French defenses source said a first group of soldiers that were considered priority for evacuation for health or humanitarian reasons had already flown out of Niger on Monday.

The pullout comes hot on the heels of the departure of France’s ambassador to Niamey who was also forced out by the leaders of the July coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

It is the fourth time in under two years that French troops have suffered the humiliation of being forced out of a former African colony, coming after Mali, the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso.

French President Emmanuel Macron had initially resisted demands by Niger’s coup leaders to withdraw his troops and ambassador to Niamey, arguing that only the ousted Bazoum had the authority to make such a request.

In late September however, he announced both the ambassador and the troops were coming home after months of anti-French protests.

Ambassador Sylvain Itte returned to Paris on September 27.

How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa's Sahel belt
World
How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
Niger says 29 soldiers killed in attack, rejects Algerian mediation
World
Niger says 29 soldiers killed in attack, rejects Algerian mediation

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province 

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province 
Updated 10 October 2023
AP
Follow

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province 

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province 
Updated 10 October 2023
AP

ZINDA JAN, Afghanistan: Clinging to hope that finding survivors was still possible, Afghan rescuers and villagers kept digging through rubble on Tuesday in western Herat province, three days after one of the deadliest earthquakes in the region left more than 2,000 dead. 

Elsewhere in Herat, people were digging graves for their loved ones killed in Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude quake. On a barren field in the district of Zinda Jan, a bulldozer removed mounds of earth to clear space for a long row of graves. 

The epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the US Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one on Monday that again caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes. 

“It is very difficult to find a family member from a destroyed house and a few minutes to later bury him or her in a nearby grave, again under the ground,” said Mir Agha, from the city of Herat who had joined hundreds of volunteers to help the locals in Zinda Jan. 

Janan Sayiq, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban government’s national disaster authority, said the quake killed and injured thousands but couldn’t provide a breakdown for the casualties. Earlier, Taliban officials said more than 2,000 had died across Herat. 

The United Nations said the Zinda Jan district was the worst-affected area with 1,294 deaths and 1,688 injuries there. Also, 485 people — 191 men and 294 women — are missing. Six schools are also reported to have been destroyed in the district, said the UN 

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban have said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. 

The Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his team visited the quake-affected region on Monday to deliver “immediate relief assistance” and ensure “equitable and accurate distribution of aid,” authorities said. 

Top UN officials in Afghanistan also went to Zinda Jan to assess the extent of the damage. In neighboring Pakistan, the government held a special session to review aid for Afghanistan, including relief teams, food, medicine, tents and blankets. 

The Taliban’s supreme leader has made no public comments about the quake. 

More than 35 teams from the military and nonprofit groups are involved in rescue efforts, said Sayiq, from the disaster authority. 

The fast-approaching winter, combined with the new disaster, is likely to exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet their basic needs, such as adequate shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned. 

Vital infrastructure, including bridges, was destroyed and emergency response teams have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee said. 

The global response to the quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday. 

The Taliban’s justice ministry has urged national and international charity foundations, businessmen and Afghans to mobilize and gather humanitarian aid for needy people in the province. 

“Due to the extent of damages and casualties caused by this incident, a large number of our compatriots in Herat province need urgent humanitarian aid,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Afghans are still reeling from other recent disasters, including the magnitude 6.5 earthquake in March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. 

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike

Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Russia launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones against southern Ukraine overnight, damaging infrastructure in the Odesa region, authorities said.
The strikes targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defense systems destroyed 27 drones.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified “logistics infrastructure” had been struck but that no injuries were reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on infrastructure in southern Ukraine in recent weeks and months, targeting port facilities in particular.
Separately, the Kherson regional administration said Russia had struck the region 79 times with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, wounding four people and damaging several buildings.

Only mounds of rubble, future of grief left after Afghanistan earthquake kills thousands

Only mounds of rubble, future of grief left after Afghanistan earthquake kills thousands
Updated 10 October 2023
AP
Follow

Only mounds of rubble, future of grief left after Afghanistan earthquake kills thousands

Only mounds of rubble, future of grief left after Afghanistan earthquake kills thousands
  • Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude quake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province
  • Global response to quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with Taliban-led government
Updated 10 October 2023
AP

ZINDA JAN, Afghanistan: People dug through the rubble of the quake in western Afghanistan for their few possessions but the material losses seemed unimportant. 

Saturday’s 6.3 magnitude quake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province. Picking through the rubble on Monday, Asadullah Khan paused to think about a future marred by grief. 

Khan lost three daughters, his mother and his sister-in-law. Five members of his uncle’s family have died. His neighbors are grief-stricken, too. 

“We have lost 23 people in this village,” Khan said. 

Mounds of rubble flank the road winding through Zinda Jan district. Some door frames remain standing. There were few people in sight on Monday. 

The Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his team visited the quake-affected region Monday to deliver “immediate relief assistance” and ensure “equitable and accurate distribution of aid,” authorities said. 

Top UN officials also went to Zinda Jan to assess the extent of the damage. And in neighboring Pakistan, the government held a special session to review aid for Afghanistan, including relief teams, food, medicine, tents and blankets. 

The Taliban’s supreme leader has made no public comments about the quake. 

Afghanistan has few reliable statistics but a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national disaster authority, Janan Sayiq, told reporters in Kabul that around 4,000 people were killed or injured by the disaster. He did not provide a breakdown, but the United Nations estimates that 1,023 people were killed and 1,663 people injured in 11 villages in Zinda Jan alone. 

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban has said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. 

Saturday’s epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the US Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one Monday that again caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes. 

More than 35 teams from the military and nonprofit groups are involved in rescue efforts, said Sayiq, from the disaster authority. 

The fast-approaching winter, combined with the new disaster, is likely to exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet their basic needs, like adequate shelter, food, and medicine, aid groups warn. 

Vital infrastructure including bridges was destroyed and emergency response teams have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee said. 

The global response to the quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called his Afghan Taliban counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to express his condolences, according to a post on X by Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry in Kabul. The Iranian diplomat “promised humanitarian aid to victims,” said Ahmad. 

Meanwhile, the justice ministry has urged national and international charity foundations, businessmen and Afghans to mobilize and gather humanitarian aid for needy people in the province. 

“Due to the extent of damages and casualties caused by this incident, a large number of our compatriots in Herat province need urgent humanitarian aid,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Afghans are still reeling from recent natural disasters. 

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake in March struck much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and an earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake

US carrier Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea in show of force

US carrier Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea in show of force
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US carrier Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea in show of force

US carrier Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea in show of force
  • Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is expected to remain in Busan until October 16
  • The Ronald Reagan last visited South Korea in 2022 for the first time in about four years
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is due to dock at the South Korean port of Busan on Thursday, as Seoul warned of a greater threat from North Korea and held joint maritime drills with the United States and Japan.
The carrier, which is expected to remain in Busan until Oct. 16, will strengthen the defense posture of South Korea and the United States in case of any North Korean provocations, South Korea’s defense ministry said.
The Ronald Reagan last visited South Korea in 2022 for the first time in about four years, joining other military vessels in a show of might intended to send a message to North Korea.
North Korean state media KCNA on Tuesday criticized the deployment of US strategic assets, including submarines and bombers, in the Asia-Pacific region while defending its plans for a spy satellite program as “indispensable.”
Pyongyang has failed twice to place a spy satellite in orbit, in May and August, and has vowed to try again as early as October.
South Korea’s defense minister Shin Won-sik told reporters on Tuesday that South Korea faces a more severe threat from North Korea, according to news agency Yonhap.
The visit of the carrier comes after the United States pledged to enhance the “regular visibility” of its strategic military assets in the Washington Declaration, which President Yoon Suk Yeol and US leader Joe Biden issued during a summit in April.
The South Korean and US navies held joint maritime drills with Japan’s defense force in waters near South Korea’s Jeju Island on Monday and Tuesday, the South Korean navy said.
The drills, which are the first of their kind since 2016, are aimed at deterring and responding to North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and missile threats,” the navy said in a statement.
A meeting was also held on the carrier on Sunday, attended by South Korea’s Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Kim Myung-soo and his US and Japanese counterparts, to discuss countermeasures to Pyongyang’s “underwater threats” as well as its nuclear and missile programs.

US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions
World
US warship Ronald Reagan to make rare port call in Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions
US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang
World
US warship arrives in South Korea as warning to Pyongyang

Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
Palestine student societies in UK face criminal action over social media posts
Saudi Arabia shifting fiscal policy to further boost non-oil growth in 2024: Fitch 
Saudi Arabia shifting fiscal policy to further boost non-oil growth in 2024: Fitch 
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP is expected to rise by 4% in 2024: IMF
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP is expected to rise by 4% in 2024: IMF
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Oman to participate in EU-GCC joint council
Creative director of Carolina Herrera talks through new collection at Dubai Fashion Week
Creative director of Carolina Herrera talks through new collection at Dubai Fashion Week

