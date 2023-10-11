Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open

You are here

Naomi Osaka, here with tournament director Craig Tiley, won the women’s singles championship at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Feb. 20, 2021. (AFP)
  • The tournament will honor Australian legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of the first of her four Australian Open title victories in 1974
MELBOURNE: Three former Australian Open champions — Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber — are set to return to Melbourne Park in January following maternity leave, joined by 2022 winner Rafael Nadal and hometown favorite Nick Kyrgios.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told the tournament launch Wednesday that Nadal (left hip flexor) and Kyrgios (knee, wrist) are expected to return from major injuries in a bid to challenge Novak Djokovic’s dominance at Rod Laver Arena, where he’s clinched 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles.

“Our 2022 champion Rafa Nadal has been working hard on his rehab for most of this year,” Tiley said. “He always brings his best to Melbourne and no one can doubt how hard he competes. I’ve been in touch with his team and he’s now back on the court and looking forward to returning to Melbourne in January.”

Tiley said Djokovic and No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz are expected to lead the men’s contingent, while leading players Aryna Sabalenk a and Iga Swiatek and US Open champion Coco Gauff are also expected to play in the women’s draw.

The tournament will run from Jan. 14-28, with its opening day of play on a Sunday for the first time. The Australian Open joins the French Open as the only tennis majors to be held over 15 days.

Tiley also announced that the tournament will honor Australian legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of the first of her four Australian Open title victories in 1974. She also won Wimbledon twice and the French Open once.

Tiley said Goolagong Cawley’s image will feature on the coin used before matches at the Australian Open and at all warm-up tournaments in Australia in advance of the first major of the year.

  • The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires
  • The Selecao will take on Venezuela in Cuiaba
SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi is again a doubtful starter for Argentina in the next World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay.

The Argentina captain scored in the opening 1-0 win over Ecuador but skipped the 3-0 win at Bolivia last month because of muscular pains that have also sidelined him from several matches for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires.

Vinicius Jr. missed Brazil’s first two games in South American qualifying but is back in the starting lineup after recovering from an injury.

Argentina and Brazil are 2-0 in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after victories last month. The continental archrivals are due to meet in November.

Colombia are in third spot in the 10-team standings with four points. Uruguay and Venezuela each have three points, followed by Paraguay, Peru and Chile with one point each.

Ecuador have not registered a competition point despite their 2-1 win over Uruguay on Sept. 13. Ecuador started the qualifying tournament at -3 after having points deducted by FIFA for the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Elsewhere, there were celebrations for Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay after FIFA’s decision to award the three countries the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

ARGENTINA vs. PARAGUAY

The 36-year-old Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the US Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Tuesday’s training suggested he will face Paraguay, but it wasn’t clear whether he’d start or come off the bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t indicate who would replace Messi if he doesn’t start. He will also have to make other selection decisions, including whether to start Nicolas Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña at left-back, or Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.

Argentina will not count on Angel Di María, who is recovering from injury. Nico Gonzalez is likely to be the veteran’s replacement once more.

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero will have his debut against Argentina. He took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after the first two qualifiers.

The 54-year old Garnero, an Argentine like Schelotto, has coached several Paraguayan teams since 2016 and shown preference to more balanced teams in a country where defending is seen as an art.

“We need to play it clever, use the strategy of our coach for this match and take one point. And why not three?” defender Junior Alonso said. His hopes are not false; Argentina has failed to beat Paraguay in the two latest editions of South American World Cup qualifying.

BRAZIL vs. VENEZUELA

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a pro league in Saudi Arabia.

“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.

Also on Thursday, Colombia will face Uruguay, Bolivia will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Peru.

  • Doncic: I’ve seen my former teammates and people I had been with many years ago. Thank you all
  • It was the first preseason NBA game in the Spanish capital since 2016, when Doncic and Real Madrid hosted — and beat — the Oklahoma City Thunder
MADRID: Luka Doncic returned to Spain to a warm reception from former club Real Madrid in a preseason game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, receiving a standing ovation by the home fans and being honored by his former teammates.

The “Luuukaaa” chants were back in the Spanish capital five years after the star guard left for the NBA, and the Slovenian looked moved while watching his past highlights on the big screen before the game.

Doncic, who was not fully fit, played less than five minutes and scored nine points in Dallas’ 127-123 loss against his former club. Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 21 points for the Mavs, who also lost its two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week in Abu Dhabi.

“I was waiting for this game all summer,” Doncic said. “With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special.”

Doncic said he couldn’t play more minutes because he was bothered by some hip pain he started feeling in training on Monday.

Facundo Campazzo, who was signed and waived by Dallas last year, led Madrid’s late rally and finished with 20 points for the hosts. Doncic’s former teammate Sergio Llull and Vincent Poirier scored 19 points each for the Spanish club. Doncic went 3 for 6 with one assist, scoring all of his points with 3-pointers.

The Doncic jerseys were everywhere at the Wizink Center arena — the blue ones with the No. 77 that he wears now with the Mavericks, and the white ones with the No. 7 he used to wear with the club he joined as a young teenager.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s a special day for me,” Doncic told the crowd in Spanish before the game. “I’ve seen my former teammates and people I had been with many years ago. Thank you all.”

Doncic received an award by Real Madrid president Florentino PErez as an honorary member of the club, and was given a replica of one of the trophies he won with Madrid. He held the replica at midcourt alongside some of his former teammates and current Madrid players.

“Luka deserves all of this and a lot more,” Campazzo said.

“Luka is back,” and “Real Madrid will always be your home,” read some of the signs displayed by Madrid fans, many of which got autographs from the former star.

A crowd of nearly 13,000 packed the Wizink Center to see their former idol, often chanting his name in hopes of seeing him go back into the game.

Doncic saluted the crowd and chatted with his former teammates from the bench, at times joking and laughing with them. He also greeted some of Real Madrid’s soccer players on hand, including midfielder Toni Kroos and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

A four-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA First Team member, Doncic was 13 when he joined Real Madrid and went on to become the youngest EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four MVP when he led the club to the 2018 title at age 19.

Doncic said he would like to play again for Real Madrid at some point in his career.

“If I do come back, it would be to play for Madrid, for sure,” he said.

It was the first preseason NBA game in the Spanish capital since 2016, when Doncic and Real Madrid hosted — and beat — the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played for Madrid against the Boston Celtics the year before.

The game was the NBA’s eighth in the Spanish capital and 20th in Spain, coming 35 years after an NBA team first played in the country in 1988.

  • Saudi Women’s Premier League is rebranded Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s
  • Matches will be broadcast live on Saudi Sports Channel, ensuring maximum exposure and reach for the league
RIYADH: PepsiCo. and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have announced that the multinational’s subsidiary Lay’s potato chips will sponsor the 2023-24 Saudi Women’s Premier League.

The two entities held a signing ceremony in the presence of media partner SMC Vibes — the sports and entertainment leg of Saudi Media Company (SMC) — to commence the three-year partnership.

The Saudi Women’s Premier League will be renamed as Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s.

The signing was attended by PepsiCo. MENA CEO Aamer Sheikh, SAFF Deputy Secretary General Ibrahim Alkabbaa, Head of the Women’s Department at SAFF Aalia Abdulaziz AlRasheed and SMC CEO Khalid Alkhudair, alongside the eight Women’s Premier League team captains.

The Saudi Women’s Premier League launched its first official season last year with eight teams, including five of the biggest Saudi Pro League teams, competing in two legged fixtures over 14 weeks with Al-Nassr being crowned champions.

With the 2023-24 season set to kick off October 13, the league continues to flourish with exciting new international and local signings featuring across eight competitive teams and a thrilling lineup of 56 matches.

Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s matches will be broadcast live on Saudi Sports Channel, ensuring maximum exposure and reach for the league.

Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Ibrahim Bahaian said: “Our partnership with Lay’s for the Saudi Women’s Football League is a testament to the growing support and recognition of women’s sports in Saudi Arabia.

“The league’s expansion, with the backing of Lay’s, is a significant step forward in achieving our objectives to nurture and showcase the incredible talent of female footballers in our nation. Together, we are working toward a future where women’s football takes its rightful place on the global stage and inspires young girls across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

CEO PepsiCo. MENA Aamer Sheikh said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the Saudi Women’s Premier League to not only underscore our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion but also demonstrate our commitment to the ambitious Vision 2030 goals of Saudi Arabia.

“This collaboration also reflects our unwavering promise to empower women not just globally but locally as well through our numerous platforms and programs. By empowering and promoting women in sports, we contribute to the vision’s aim of diversifying the Saudi economy, enhancing the quality of life, and increasing participation in sports at all levels.”

SMC CEO Khalid Alkhudair said: “This partnership contributes in opening new horizons for achieving the goals of women’s football in the Kingdom.

“Today, we are witnessing a qualitative leap in sports, where investment and sports marketing play an important role in contributing to the country’s ambitions. We are delighted at SMC to be among the pioneering Saudi companies in this field.”

  • Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories
HYDERABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit centuries Tuesday as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record run-chase at the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing a target of 345, Rizwan played with a pulled right calf and scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls. Shafique, replacing out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 to help Pakistan reach 345-4 in 48.2 overs.

Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories. Pakistan have beaten both the qualifiers — the Netherlands and Sri Lanka — going into the marquee game against rival India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said after a knock which featured eight fours and three sixes. “It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that.”

Sri Lanka have had plenty of bowling problems at the World Cup in the absence of injured star legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The team also lost their opening game against South Africa, which scored 428 runs against the Sri Lankans.

Pakistan’s big chase surpassed Ireland’s previous Cricket World Cup record when it made 329-7 to beat England in 2011.

The hundreds from Shafique, who hit 10 fours and three sixes, and Rizwan overshadowed Kusal Mendis’ 77-ball 122 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 108 — maiden ODI hundreds that pushed Sri Lanka’s total to 344-9 on a day when bowlers got walloped from both sides on a perfect batting pitch.

Mendis and Samarawickrama showed plenty of aggression in the middle overs with a 111-run third-wicket stand off 69 balls, hitting 25 fours and eight sixes in between them.

Mendis capitalized on two early dropped catches inside the powerplay when first off-color Shaheen Afridi (1-66) couldn’t hold onto a sharp return catch and Imam-ul-Haq dropped a sharp chance at point. Mendis hit 14 fours and six sixes, including a flicked six over midwicket against Pakistan’s best bowler of the day — Hasan Ali (4-71) — that brought up his century off 65 balls. Samarawickrama took charge after Mendis holed out to a well-judged catch by Imam at mid-wicket fence. Pakistan pulled back in the final 10 overs despite Samrawickrama raising his century with Haris Rauf (2-64) picking up both his wickets in the final over.

“We should’ve finished stronger in the end,” Sri Lanka captain Shanaka said. “The way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short. … I can’t ask too much from the bowlers.”

Pakistan had a sluggish start to the chase when Dilshan Madushanka got the key wickets in the powerplay as Imam pulled to fine leg and captain Babar Azam (10) edged a leg side flick to the wicketkeeper.

Shafique and Rizwan then began Pakistan’s second highest ever run-chase in an ODI as Sri Lankan bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana sprayed plenty of wayward deliveries with his slingy action to end up with 1-90.

In the earlier game in Dharamsala, Dawid Malan’s century set up England’s first win when the beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Malan scored 140 off 107 balls — his fifth ODI hundred — as England reached 364-9 to bounce back from losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley returned figures of 4-43 as England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs.

It was England’s fourth biggest win by runs in World Cup history.

Put in to bat, England made a strong start as Malan and Jonny Bairstow (52) shared 115 runs for the first wicket. Shakib Al Hasan bowled Bairstow, but Malan and Joe Root added 151 runs for the second wicket.

Malan hit 16 fours and five sixes overall, and reached his hundred off 91 balls. After the landmark, he cut loose to score 40 off only 16 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

“It was fantastic to put in a performance like this and win a game (for the team). Hopefully my form will continue ahead,” Malan said. “With Root at three, it allows us to play freely. I am desperate to do well in this format and prove a point.” Root also scored quickly, reaching 50 off 44 balls. Overall, he hit 82 off 68 balls, including eight fours and a six, as he continues to rediscover his form.

England lost their way a bit in the last phase of the innings. After Malan’s dismissal, the English went from 296-2 to 307-5, losing Root and Jos Buttler (20). Liam Livingstone, who has a good IPL record at the stadium, was bowled for a golden duck. Harry Brook (20) guided the score past 350 along with the lower middle-order.

  • Muhammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique score centuries to ensure Pakistan’s victory
  • Pakistan, with two wins from two matches, face India next on Oct. 14 in Ahmedabad
ISLAMABAD: Driven by centuries from Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan completed the highest successful chase ever in a World Cup match on Tuesday when they chased down Sri Lanka’s 345-run target at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Pakistan, fresh off a victory against the Netherlands on Friday, were clobbered for boundaries by Sri Lankan batters after being put to field first. Sri Lanka managed to put up 344-9 at the scoreboard from 50 overs courtesy of a 122-run innings by Kusal Mendis and another ton by Sadeera Samarawickrama, who hit an 89-ball 108.
Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam continued their poor run of form in the tournament, scoring 12 and 10 respectively before they were dismissed.
Rizwan and Shafique then put up a match-winning 176-run partnership to steer Pakistan out of the woods. Shafique, who was brought in place of out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 runs from 103 balls.

Rizwan bagged the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 131-run innings. The wicketkeeper batter was helped by Saud Shakeel (31 runs) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22 not out) as Pakistan chased the total down at the loss of only four wickets and with 10 balls to spare.
“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said at the post-match ceremony.
It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special,” he added.
The Pakistani wicketkeeper said his team’s batters calculated their innings.
“I think Rizwan, the way he played, he built the partnership and put pressure on the Sri Lanka team,” Azam said. “We finished well with our fast bowlers.”
Pakistan next head to Ahmedabad where they win tournament hosts India for an electrifying clash that is expected to draw over 100,000 fans.
The 1992 World Cup winners have two wins from two matches in the World Cup so far. With their latest win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan extend their World Cup record against the island country by 8-0.
 

