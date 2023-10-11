You are here

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli controls the ball during the ‘Berlusconi trophy’ soccer match between Monza and Juventus in Monza, near Milan, in July 2021. (AP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
  • La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms
  • Fagioli’s lawyers said: “Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league”
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
ROME: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is under investigation for alleged illegal betting activities, an Italian prosecutor said on Wednesday, confirming earlier press reports.
La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms, along with other unnamed suspects.
“I confirm the news of the investigation,” Turin Chief Prosecutor Enrica Gabetta said in an emailed statement, without elaborating. Turin is the home city of Juventus, the former Italian champions.
“Our client is dealing with the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sporting judicial authorities,” Fagioli’s lawyers Luca Ferrari and Armando Simbari said in a joint statement.
“Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league,” they added.
The newspaper did not say what kind of betting Fagioli was involved in. Italian soccer authorities ban players from betting on soccer matches but not from other types of gambling.
The prosecutor’s office of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) is also looking into Fagioli’s case, a source close to the matter said, confirming another part of the La Stampa report.
A player found to have bet on soccer matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC’s code of conduct.
Juventus declined to comment on the matter.
Fagioli has played in six of Juve’s eight Serie A matches this season. Last November he made his debut for the Italian national team, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 friendly win against Albania.

Topics: Juventus Nicolo Fagioli illegal betting

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative

Saudi First Division League launches live commentary initiative
  • Football fans in stadiums can enjoy the action with special headphones
  • The ‘high-quality’ technology will be provided at selected matches
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi First Division League has launched live commentary for football fans at matches.
The initiative was used for the first time during Al-Najma Saudi’s 2-1 win over Al-Arabi in the FDL’s seventh round on Oct. 2.
It involves all fans being provided with special headphones to enjoy high-quality commentary of selected matches.
The FDL said on Wednesday that the initiative enhanced fans’ experience and enabled effective communication with them in stadiums.
The headphones feature wireless audio technology to provide fans with freedom of movement.
 

Topics: Saudi First Division League Al-Najma Al-Arabi fans sports commentary

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
Updated 11 October 2023
AP
Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury
  • Upamecano is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken
  • He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 4
Updated 11 October 2023
AP

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury, while teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry are working on their comebacks.
Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday, and that it puts “him out of action for the time being.”
The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 4.
De Ligt, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, started running exercises Tuesday. Gnabry, who fractured his arm in the German Cup win at Preussen Muenster on Sept. 26, started running in training on Wednesday with a cast on his arm.
Bayern’s next Bundesliga match is after the international break at Mainz on Oct. 21.

Topics: Bayern Munich Dayot Upamecano Bundesliga

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution
Updated 11 October 2023
Paul Williams
Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution

Back at Al-Wehda, Craig Goodwin enjoying being part of Saudi football’s revolution
  • The 32-year-old Australian has scored 3 goals in 3 SPL matches since he returned to the Kingdom in September
Updated 11 October 2023
Paul Williams

Australian World Cup star Craig Goodwin was expecting to wear red this season. What he was not expecting was the badge that would adorn his red kit.

Instead of his hometown club, Adelaide United, where he scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists last season as one of the A-League Men’s best players, he is instead wearing the red of Al-Wehda. This comes after the Makkah-based club bought the 32-year-old winger late in the transfer window.

Goodwin, who scored against France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is no stranger to Saudi football, having played for Al-Wehda and Abha between 2019 and 2021.

Such has been the revolution in Saudi football, however, that despite being only a few years ago, that period feels like a very different time in the Kingdom’s football. While he has been back in the country for only a matter of weeks, Goodwin has noticed the change after the recent spate of investment and headline-grabbing signings.

“First and foremost, just the publicity and the hype about it from outside of the country, there’s just a lot more eyes watching the league now with the ridiculous quality of player that’s coming here,” he told Arab News.

“It’s a nice change, and it’s definitely, from the football perspective, good being able to test myself against not only some good players, but some of the best players in the world.”

Having experienced elite football at the World Cup — where the late bloomer was one of Australia’s best performers as the Socceroos made the Round of 16 and almost pulled off a stunning upset against eventual champions Argentina — the opportunity to play with some of the best footballers in the world was a deciding factor in choosing to pursue a second chance in the Saudi Pro League.

“It was obviously one of the factors in wanting to pursue this opportunity,” the winger explained.

“But, I think, especially from playing at the World Cup, and having a really good impact there against the same caliber of players, it gave me a lot of confidence that coming into these games week in, week out knowing that I can perform at a top level.

“It is really nice to be able to test myself against this quality and know that I’m more than matching it.”

While he returned to Saudi Arabia only in early September, his impact has been instant, finding the back of the net three times in four league games.

“Obviously (I’m) really happy with how it’s started football-wise,” he said before last week’s game with Al-Fayha.“I’ve played three games in the league and came off the bench and in the midweek cup game. So we’ve won three games, lost one, and (I’ve) scored three goals in the three league games.

“So, I’m really happy with how it’s started from that perspective.”

However, the decision to leave Adelaide United was tough and clearly still a sore point for Goodwin — who was captain of the club — almost a month after his move.

“It was extremely difficult (to leave),” he admitted.

“I was in a position where I would have rather had to stay than to go, but unfortunately an offer to extend my contract wasn’t on the table, and that put me in a position where the club didn’t want to extend my offer and this offer was too good to pass up.

“It is a life-changing financial opportunity, as well as from a football perspective, as I’ve said, being able to play against some of the best players in the world week in, week out and really testing myself.

“So definitely there was that aspect that I wanted to stay. But it was made clear that an offer wouldn’t be put on the table at this time.

“That kind of made my decision for me, that if that wasn’t available, then I needed to go and take up this opportunity because I would never be able to have an offer like this come again.”

It has not, however, diminished his love for the club at which he spent seven years.“I did have my frustrations with the way the transfer saga went; I think it was a bit frustrating from my side. But, having said that, I have nothing but love for the club,” he said.

“Love for the fans, first and foremost, but for the playing group and the staff, and then a lot of the people in the office. It’s been my hometown club, it’s been the club I’ve loved playing at. (I’ve) worn my heart on my sleeve and given absolutely everything to Adelaide United.

“But I think looking at it, this is the best move for myself.”

His next game, however, will be in neither Saudi Arabia nor Australia. He will live out a boyhood dream when he walks out for the Socceroos at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in a friendly with the Three Lions on Oct.13.

“It’s not very often that you get to play for Australia against England, and, in particular, at Wembley, such an iconic stadium that every kid dreams of playing at,” he said.

“England (are) one of the best national teams in the world, but we go in there with massive confidence (from) over the last 18 months, and the performances since the World Cup as well against some high-quality opposition and holding our own and doing well.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting game and I’ve also got a lot of relatives and cousins that will be coming to watch as well.”

Topics: football Al-Wehda Saudi Arabia Craig Goodwin

Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
Updated 11 October 2023
AP
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
  • The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires
  • The Selecao will take on Venezuela in Cuiaba
Updated 11 October 2023
AP

SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi is again a doubtful starter for Argentina in the next World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay.

The Argentina captain scored in the opening 1-0 win over Ecuador but skipped the 3-0 win at Bolivia last month because of muscular pains that have also sidelined him from several matches for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires.

Vinicius Jr. missed Brazil’s first two games in South American qualifying but is back in the starting lineup after recovering from an injury.

Argentina and Brazil are 2-0 in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after victories last month. The continental archrivals are due to meet in November.

Colombia are in third spot in the 10-team standings with four points. Uruguay and Venezuela each have three points, followed by Paraguay, Peru and Chile with one point each.

Ecuador have not registered a competition point despite their 2-1 win over Uruguay on Sept. 13. Ecuador started the qualifying tournament at -3 after having points deducted by FIFA for the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Elsewhere, there were celebrations for Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay after FIFA’s decision to award the three countries the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

ARGENTINA vs. PARAGUAY

The 36-year-old Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the US Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Tuesday’s training suggested he will face Paraguay, but it wasn’t clear whether he’d start or come off the bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t indicate who would replace Messi if he doesn’t start. He will also have to make other selection decisions, including whether to start Nicolas Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña at left-back, or Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.

Argentina will not count on Angel Di María, who is recovering from injury. Nico Gonzalez is likely to be the veteran’s replacement once more.

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero will have his debut against Argentina. He took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after the first two qualifiers.

The 54-year old Garnero, an Argentine like Schelotto, has coached several Paraguayan teams since 2016 and shown preference to more balanced teams in a country where defending is seen as an art.

“We need to play it clever, use the strategy of our coach for this match and take one point. And why not three?” defender Junior Alonso said. His hopes are not false; Argentina has failed to beat Paraguay in the two latest editions of South American World Cup qualifying.

BRAZIL vs. VENEZUELA

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a pro league in Saudi Arabia.

“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.

Also on Thursday, Colombia will face Uruguay, Bolivia will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Peru.

Topics: World Cup qualify match Lionel Messi Vinicius Junior

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP
UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
  • In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions
  • But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP

NYON, Switzerland: European football’s governing body UEFA said Tuesday it had abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship next year.
In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions, having suspended the country’s senior sides due to the invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA argued that youth players should not have to pay the price for the actions of adults.
That decision sparked anger in Kyiv, which said in response it would boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams.
But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams and the issue was removed from the agenda of a meeting of the body’s Executive Committee.
“The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found,” UEFA said.
Kyiv thanked UEFA for scrapping the plans and promised to “fight for the continuation of the isolation” of Russia.
“We thank our European partners for supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s football association said in a statement.
FIFA, world football’s governing body, followed in UEFA’s footsteps earlier this month by announcing it too would reinstate Russia’s under-17 teams.
FIFA did not immediately comment when asked for its response following UEFA’s decision to scrap its plans.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA under-17 teams youth European Championship

