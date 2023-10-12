You are here

  KAFD, FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation

KAFD, FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation

KAFD, FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation
This partnership promotes economic empowerment through collaboration as both entities are committed to positioning Riyadh as a global finance, technology, business, and innovation hub. Photo/Supplied
RIYADH: A new partnership between Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Co. and the Future Investment Initiative Institute is set to drive the city’s economic resilience and prosperity.

The alliance aims to transform Riyadh into a hub for cooperative innovation, joint programs, and advanced initiatives, according to a statement issued by KAFD.

“Recognizing the Future Investment Initiative Institute as a global platform comprising elite investors, executives, policymakers, academicians, and influencers, this partnership collaboratively addresses some of the most pressing issues in our contemporary world,” Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of KAFD DMC said.

This partnership promotes economic empowerment through collaboration as both entities are committed to positioning Riyadh as a global finance, technology, business, and innovation hub.

“We are eager to actively contribute to this global impact, including promoting innovation and offering a dynamic environment for international investors,” Sashittal explained.

On his part, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, expressed the significance of this partnership as it coincides with the company’s goals.

“The economic diversification objectives and sustainable smart city solutions provided by the King Abdullah Financial District align perfectly with the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s commitment to support innovation,” Attias said.

The announcement of this collaboration is well-timed, coinciding with the upcoming seventh edition of the FII conference, scheduled for Oct. 24-26 in Riyadh.

Attias highlighted that the “economic partnership” will significantly enhance the institute’s efforts to create a meaningful influence.

He added: “We look forward to collectively making a significant impact on humanity alongside KAFD and our global partners.”
Set under the banner “The New Compass,” the FII conference will feature an impressive lineup of industry frontrunners, strategic allies, and international decision-makers.

This central theme underscores the importance of worldwide conversations in navigating societies amidst the intricacies of our current times.

Anticipating a turnout of more than 5,000 delegates, the event promises an array of 500 speakers.

Topics: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) FII Institute Richard Attias

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU

Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding formalizing their commitment to advancing the digital economy and enhancing digital government services. 

According to the Ministry, the MoU encompasses various cooperative efforts, including digital platforms, e-signatures and documentation. 

This partnership will encompass collaborative initiatives in research and innovation, with a dedicated team developing digital services for the government. 

Furthermore, both nations have committed to exchanging best practices and policies to promote using the latest technologies in businesses. 

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro signed the MoU at the Digital Agency office in Tokyo. 

Established in 2021, the Digital Agency is a government agency spearheading digitization of Japan’s public sector initiatives. 

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in the cooperative efforts between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the ever-evolving digital domain. 

Al-Swaha and a delegation representing the Kingdom’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors also met ministers from other countries and UN officials in Japan. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he met with UK Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure Sir John Whittingdale to enhance the partnership between the two countries in digital economy growth, innovation and research and development. 

At a separate meeting with International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the minister discussed prospects for expanding effective partnerships and existing initiatives to support the growth of the region’s digital economy. 

During his meetings, he also met Li Junhua, the UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, to gather the picture of the digital economy. 

In July, Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations.  

The signed deals encompassed healthcare, clean energy, mining and digital innovation sectors. 

This exchange marks the growing bilateral relationship led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the Kingdom in July to promote the island state’s major local companies and explore more profound opportunities to collaborate with the Kingdom. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #japan #digitaleconomy #digital Abdullah Al-Swaha

AI to automate substantial portion of tasks within 20 months: PwC Middle East executives

AI to automate substantial portion of tasks within 20 months: PwC Middle East executives
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

AI to automate substantial portion of tasks within 20 months: PwC Middle East executives

AI to automate substantial portion of tasks within 20 months: PwC Middle East executives
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid a global artificial intelligence boom, PwC Middle East predicts that generative AI will automate a substantial portion of tasks in the next 18 to 20 months.

This revelation was made by Ali Hosseini and Stephen Anderson, top officials at the consultancy firm, at a panel discussion during a special event in Dubai focusing on the development of the technology. 

Both executives highlighted the development of generative AI, an interface that utilizes algorithms to create content. 

It aims to revolutionize the business landscape as it progresses toward achieving artificial general intelligence, a form of machine intelligence with human-like capabilities.

“AI can now be utilized for market assessments, pricing strategies and competitive analysis, using the impressive capabilities of tools, such as Midjourney and Leonardo,” Hosseini, chief digital officer at PwC Middle East, said during the panel at the the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday.

He added: “These, along with others, are transforming the way we design and create digital content. It not only saves time but also enhances the quality of our output” 

Hosseini underscored the urgency to remain up-to-date with the newest tools and enhancements in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.  

Additionally, he pointed out the recent advancements in ChatGPT accuracy aided by the latest plugins.

“AI and humans can collaborate, augmenting each other’s capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency across industries,” Hosseini said.

Acknowledging the limitations of AI models, both in data accuracy and potential biases, Anderson and Hosseini emphasized the critical need for transparency in operations.  

The duo called for the establishment of clear frameworks and a thorough education for teams to maximize the potential of AI while maintaining ethical standards.

“AI holds the key to addressing challenges such as climate change and sustainability. It is an exciting time, and technology is our ally in overcoming these hurdles,” Anderson, partner and strategy and markets leader at PwC Middle East, said.

Highlighting the global contribution of the UAE to the sector, Anderson praised the innovative strides such as Falcon, a generative AI model conceptualized by the Technology Innovation Institute.  

He also lauded Dubai’s preparedness for rapid industry change and dispelled myths about AI’s job elimination threat, suggesting instead its transformative potential.

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) PwC Middle East

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand growth forecast
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 in 2024, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, according to Reuters.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023, OPEC said in a monthly report.

Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

A lifting of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped oil demand rise in 2023. OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for next year than other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency.

“In 2024, solid global economic growth, amid continued improvements in China, is expected to further boost oil consumption,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, began limiting supplies in 2022 to support prices.

The report also said that demand in the rest of this year and next could take a hit in some parts of the world and trimmed its forecasts for total world demand in the current quarter and the first three months of 2024.

“Looking ahead and despite the usual seasonal rise in heating oil demand, ongoing uncertainty and economic developments in OECD Europe and other areas are expected to impact oil demand in the remainder of 2023 and in 2024,” OPEC said in reference to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development nations.

The report also said the group’s oil production rose in September despite pledged OPEC+ supply cuts, driven by increases in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Topics: OPEC Oil

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 
Updated 12 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA construction market with 67% share in H1: JLL 
Updated 12 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in the Middle East and North Africa construction market, accounting for 67 percent of the total project value in the first half of 2023, according to JLL. 

In its latest construction market intelligence report, the global property consultant noted that the MENA region awarded projects worth $101 billion in the first six months of the year, with Saudi Arabia contributing around $44 billion.  

The UAE also played a significant role, with $23 billion in awarded projects. Both markets demonstrated growth compared to the same period the previous year. 

Laura Morgan, market intelligence lead for MEA at JLL, said: “While global interest rate hikes, high levels of inflation, and a sluggish trade recovery continued to impact the construction industry globally, the region stood out as an anomaly showcasing a sustained growth trajectory.” 

Although Egypt saw a decline in the value of awarded projects during the same period, the country has maintained a robust pipeline of upcoming projects. 

Saudi Arabia awarded $5 billion worth of projects in the residential sector and $2 billion in leisure projects.  

The report highlighted that “the combined estimated value of the project pipeline in the MENA region exceeded $3 trillion, with Egypt, KSA, and the UAE accounting for over 60 percent of this value.”  

The Kingdom holds the largest share, approximately 35 percent, with an estimated value of $1.3 trillion, while Egypt and the UAE each have an estimated value of $500 billion.  

“With an impressive project pipeline surpassing $3 trillion, led predominantly by nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the construction sector promises more than just stability in the forthcoming period. It is slated to exhibit enduring growth, remaining the cornerstone of economic development and diversification in the MENA region,” said Morgan. 

Looking ahead, the report projected that Saudi Arabia’s construction market would experience a 4 percent annual average growth rate between 2024 and 2027, driven by the Vision 2030 plan. The UAE’s construction market is expected to grow by over 3 percent annually during the same period. 

Regarding tender price inflation, the UAE is forecasted to experience a 3 percent annual increase due to market factors linked to commodity and construction material price fluctuations.  

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is expected to see an approximate 6 percent annual increase in 2023.  

The report noted that the UAE’s tender price inflation is anticipated to stabilize at approximately 2 percent in 2024  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s inflation dropped to 2 percent in August, compared to 2.3 percent in July, driven by lower prices for furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance, according to the General Authority for Statistics.  

In another report published last month, property consultant Knight Frank highlighted that Saudi Arabia is on track to become one of the world’s largest construction hubs.  

As the Vision 2030 deadline draws nearer, Saudi Arabia's real estate projects, the largest on a global scale, are rapidly gaining momentum, stated Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for the MENA at Knight Frank. 

This growth is further propelled by the substantial innovation happening within the Kingdom's construction sector. 

In a significant move, NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA successfully completed a trial in September using helicopters to install high-voltage transmission line towers, advancing its renewable-based energy system project.  

This innovative construction method reduces the carbon footprint by eliminating the need for heavy equipment, aligning with NEOM’s and the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability.  

Topics: construction JLL

Saudi Arabia's competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia's competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority approves 41 M&A requests in Q3
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid corporate Saudi Arabia’s consistent inorganic growth activities, the Kingdom has approved 41 applications for mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures during the third quarter of 2023. 

According to its latest report, the General Authority for Competition cleared 39 applications out of the 89 submitted without objection, while two were authorized conditionally.   

The authority receives applications for inorganic growth from companies, performs the relevant analyses and decides.     

Additionally, it looks for any breaches of competition regulations within the industries. 

Of the 39 requests, 36 were applications to acquire other companies, and three sought permissions to form joint ventures. 

Moreover, the information and communication sector and the manufacturing industry were at the forefront, with eight requests each, or 20 percent of the overall submissions. 

The human health and collective activities sector raised four requests, representing 10 percent of the total applications. 

Saad Al-Masoud, the authority’s official spokesperson, stated that the economic concentration calls from foreign entities also accounted for 62 percent of the total requests received in the third quarter. 

According to a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East, M&A activities in Saudi Arabia are expected to accelerate in 2023, as the Kingdom has become one of the most attractive markets for international companies seeking new activities. 

The report also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the country’s economy, has also played a key role in turning the Kingdom into a hub for international investors. 

“Saudi Arabia is expecting a further pick up in M&A activity during 2023, despite a strong pipeline of IPOs, as the gap in valuation multiples between these two exit routes narrows for investors looking to sell assets,” said Imad Matar, deals partner at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia. 

He added: “At the same time, the Public Investment Fund will continue to spearhead outbound cross-border transactions and fuel domestic deals.” 

Additionally, the report claimed that the Middle East is also experiencing a surge in M&A activity as it continued to grow in 2022 despite a global recession. 

In 2022, most Middle East M&A activities were concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, recording 563 deals or 89 percent of the region’s total volume. 

Topics: General Authority for Competition Mergers and Acquisitions applications COMPANIES

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition

A master plan for the Kingdom’s new Abha International Airport was launched on Thursday. (SPA)

