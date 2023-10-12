KAFD, FII Institute ink partnership to bolster innovation

RIYADH: A new partnership between Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Co. and the Future Investment Initiative Institute is set to drive the city’s economic resilience and prosperity.

The alliance aims to transform Riyadh into a hub for cooperative innovation, joint programs, and advanced initiatives, according to a statement issued by KAFD.

“Recognizing the Future Investment Initiative Institute as a global platform comprising elite investors, executives, policymakers, academicians, and influencers, this partnership collaboratively addresses some of the most pressing issues in our contemporary world,” Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of KAFD DMC said.

This partnership promotes economic empowerment through collaboration as both entities are committed to positioning Riyadh as a global finance, technology, business, and innovation hub.

“We are eager to actively contribute to this global impact, including promoting innovation and offering a dynamic environment for international investors,” Sashittal explained.

On his part, Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, expressed the significance of this partnership as it coincides with the company’s goals.

“The economic diversification objectives and sustainable smart city solutions provided by the King Abdullah Financial District align perfectly with the Future Investment Initiative Institute’s commitment to support innovation,” Attias said.

The announcement of this collaboration is well-timed, coinciding with the upcoming seventh edition of the FII conference, scheduled for Oct. 24-26 in Riyadh.

Attias highlighted that the “economic partnership” will significantly enhance the institute’s efforts to create a meaningful influence.

He added: “We look forward to collectively making a significant impact on humanity alongside KAFD and our global partners.”

Set under the banner “The New Compass,” the FII conference will feature an impressive lineup of industry frontrunners, strategic allies, and international decision-makers.

This central theme underscores the importance of worldwide conversations in navigating societies amidst the intricacies of our current times.

Anticipating a turnout of more than 5,000 delegates, the event promises an array of 500 speakers.