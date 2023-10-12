Saudi Arabia, Japan forge digital economy partnership with landmark MoU

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding formalizing their commitment to advancing the digital economy and enhancing digital government services.

According to the Ministry, the MoU encompasses various cooperative efforts, including digital platforms, e-signatures and documentation.

This partnership will encompass collaborative initiatives in research and innovation, with a dedicated team developing digital services for the government.

Furthermore, both nations have committed to exchanging best practices and policies to promote using the latest technologies in businesses.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Japanese Digital Transformation Minister Kono Taro signed the MoU at the Digital Agency office in Tokyo.

Established in 2021, the Digital Agency is a government agency spearheading digitization of Japan’s public sector initiatives.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in the cooperative efforts between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the ever-evolving digital domain.

Al-Swaha and a delegation representing the Kingdom’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors also met ministers from other countries and UN officials in Japan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he met with UK Minister of State for Data and Digital Infrastructure Sir John Whittingdale to enhance the partnership between the two countries in digital economy growth, innovation and research and development.

At a separate meeting with International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the minister discussed prospects for expanding effective partnerships and existing initiatives to support the growth of the region’s digital economy.

During his meetings, he also met Li Junhua, the UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, to gather the picture of the digital economy.

In July, Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations.

The signed deals encompassed healthcare, clean energy, mining and digital innovation sectors.

This exchange marks the growing bilateral relationship led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the Kingdom in July to promote the island state’s major local companies and explore more profound opportunities to collaborate with the Kingdom.