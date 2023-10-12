Experts highlight role of clean hydrogen, CCUS in energy transition

RIYADH: Experts believe that the Middle East and North Africa region will soon assume a leading global position in terms of carbon capture, usage, and utility.

They shared these views at a high-level workshop organized by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in collaboration with the International Energy Forum. The event, which was attended by experts from all across the region, coincided with MENA Climate Week which concluded in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

The workshop aimed at exploring the significance of clean hydrogen and CCUS in the MENA region, said a press release.

It included discussions centering on the significance of hydrogen in the MENA region’s climate action plan, the optimization of technology roadmaps and value chains, as well as the engagement of the private sector, and securing finances for sustainable projects.

The talks also explored how the region is poised to emerge as a hot spot for large-scale project development.

In his opening remarks, KAPSARC President Fahad Al-Ajlan said: “Our think tank will continue to work steadily, providing policymakers with insights and advice to foster an effective energy transition.”

Experts further examined the role of technology and the value chain in offering low-carbon solutions, as well as the significance of regulatory frameworks and practical approaches for engaging with the private sector and securing financing for project development.

IEF Secretary-General Joseph McMonigle emphasized that in the forthcoming decade, the region is expected to offer at least 50 megatons of CCUS capacity, surpassing the current global ability.

He further underscored the pivotal role of hydrogen in realizing sustainability and enhancing energy security.

“We seek to accelerate the role of hydrogen in the energy transition,” McMonigle said.