US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
In this image released by the US Department of Defense, the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sails during a fueling-at-sea operation in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on October 11, 2023. (US Department of Defense /Handout photo via AFP)
US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
US Air Force B-1B bombers and fighters jets fly in formation with South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets over the South Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill. (South Korean Defense Ministry / Handout via AFP)
US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
US Army soldiers unload heavy combat equipment including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles at a military base in Lithuania on October 21, 2019. A congressional panel has recommended that the US military must be ready for simultaneous wars, notably against China and Russia. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
  • Report urges higher defense spending “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia
  • Says Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared” 
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization program, a congressionally appointed bipartisan panel said on Thursday.
The report from the Strategic Posture Commission comes amid tensions with China over Taiwan and other issues and worsening frictions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A senior official involved in the report declined to say if the panel’s intelligence briefings showed any Chinese and Russian nuclear weapons cooperation.
“We worry ... there may be ultimate coordination between them in some way, which gets us to this two-war construct,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
The findings would upend current US national security strategy calling for winning one conflict while deterring another and require huge defense spending increases with uncertain congressional support.
“We do recognize budget realities, but we also believe the nation must make these investments,” the Democratic chair, Madelyn Creedon, a former deputy head of the agency that oversees US nuclear weapons, and the vice chair, Jon Kyl, a retired Republican senator, said in the report’s preface.
Addressing a briefing held to release the report, Kyl said the president and Congress must “take the case to the American people” that higher defense spending is a small price to pay “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia.
The report contrasts with US President Joe Biden’s position that the current US nuclear arsenal is sufficient to deter the combined forces of Russia and China.
The arsenal’s makeup “still exceeds what is necessary to hold a sufficient number of adversary targets at risk so as to deter enemy nuclear attack,” the Arms Control Association advocacy group said in response to the report.
“The United States and its allies must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously,” the Strategic Posture Commission said. “The US-led international order and the values it upholds are at risk from the Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes.”
Congress in 2022 created the panel of six Democrats and six Republicans to assess long-term threats to the United States and recommend changes in US conventional and nuclear forces.
The panel accepted a Pentagon forecast that China’s rapid nuclear arsenal expansion likely will give it 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, confronting the United States with a second major nuclear-armed rival for the first time.
The Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared,” said the 145-page report.
The report said the 30-year US nuclear arms modernization program, which began in 2010 and was estimated in 2017 to cost around $400 billion by 2046, must be fully funded to upgrade all warheads, delivery systems and infrastructure on schedule.
Other recommendations included deploying more tactical nuclear weapons in Asia and Europe, developing plans to deploy some or all reserve US nuclear warheads, and production of more B-21 stealth bombers and new Columbia-class nuclear submarines beyond the numbers now planned.
The panel also called for boosting the “size, type, and posture” of US and allied conventional forces. If such measures are not taken, the United States “will likely” have to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons, the report said. 

Topics: US military

Scientists track 'alarming' melt in Antarctic ice shelves

Scientists track 'alarming' melt in Antarctic ice shelves
Reuters
Scientists track 'alarming' melt in Antarctic ice shelves

Scientists track 'alarming' melt in Antarctic ice shelves
  • Scientists said the losses went beyond the ice shelves’ normal fluctuations and added to evidence of how human-caused climate change is affecting Antarctica
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Around 40 percent of Antarctica’s ice shelves have significantly shrunk over the last 25 years, scientists said on Thursday, in findings the European Space Agency said were “alarming.”
The melting saw 71 of Antarctica’s 162 ice shelves lose mass from 1997 to 2021 — of which 68 posted a “statistically significant” reduction, according to the study published in the journal Science Advances on Thursday.
Scientists said the losses went beyond the ice shelves’ normal fluctuations and added to evidence of how human-caused climate change is affecting Antarctica.
“We expected most ice shelves to go through cycles of rapid, but short-lived shrinking, then to regrow slowly. Instead, we see that almost half of them are shrinking with no sign of recovery,” said lead author Benjamin Davison, research fellow at the University of Leeds.
During the studied period, the scientists found 29 ice shelves gained mass and 62 did not change significantly.
The scientists said 48 of the ice shelves had lost more than 30 percent of their mass during the 25-year period. A key driver of the melting was ocean currents and winds on Antarctica’s western side, pushing warm water under the ice shelves.
Ice shelves are floating platforms of ice that surround the Antarctic continent, helping to protect and stabilize the region’s glaciers by slowing their flow into the ocean.
Large ice shelf melts unleash freshwater into the ocean — which could have knock-on effects on ocean circulation, said the European Space Agency, whose satellite radar images were used in the study.
Initial data published last month showed sea ice that packs the ocean around Antarctica has hit record low levels this winter, adding to scientists’ fears that the impact of climate change at the southern pole is ramping up.
 

Topics: Antarctica Global warming climate change European Space Agency

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
  • UK govt scheduled evacuation flights for British nationals in Israel but those in Gaza are unable to cross the border
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza following Israel’s siege have received little help from the UK government, their son told the BBC on Thursday.

Naila and Talal El-Deeb, who live in London, were visiting family in Gaza when Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Saturday.

Mo El-Deeb said that his parents’ subsequent attempt to escape through Egypt was thwarted when an Israeli jet struck near the border.

He told the BBC: “They were instructed to go to the Egyptian border as their names were on some sort of list.

“When they got to the border there were about 5,000 people waiting in a queue. Within five minutes of them being there, there had been a strike on a building opposite the border.”

They were then evacuated and told the border would be closed for the “foreseeable future.”

The 30-year-old added: “Now they’re stuck. There’s no way for them to get out — we’ve tried every angle and there’s no real solution for them to leave Gaza.”

Naila had suffered a stroke since arriving in the territory, her son said. He added that his parents had “been sheltering in the dark with no electricity.”

The UK government scheduled evacuation flights for British nationals in Israel on Thursday, but those in Gaza are unable to cross the border.

El-Deeb said the British Embassy had told his parents to follow the advice published on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s website, which said: “If you are a British national in Gaza and want to leave, check the status of the Rafah crossing into Egypt before you travel. Movement to the Rafah crossing and beyond is at your own risk.”

Citizens have been urged to register with the FCDO.

El-Deeb told the BBC: “I got sent a voice note this morning (Thursday) and you could hear bombs in the background.

“My parents are waiting to hear instructions from the Foreign Office (but) nobody seems to know.”

Saleem Lubbad, a Palestinian academic who has lived in London for more than a decade, is also concerned about his family in Gaza.

He told the BBC that Israeli airstrikes were a continual threat, and added: “The whole place is being carpet-bombed.

“We lost close family members — three cousins and an uncle. From my mother’s side we lost 14 people. An entire family was wiped out.”

He said that his family, which included two brothers and their children, had been displaced several times as a result of Israeli bombing.

He added: “There’s literally nowhere to go. I am desperately anxious over the fate of my siblings.

“At any minute we expect to learn that one or all of them have been killed.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the BBC: “The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority.

“The UK government has facilitated commercial flights to help British nationals wanting to leave Israel following the Hamas attacks.

“We are working with our international partners on the challenging security situation at the Rafah border crossing to keep the route open.”

Topics: UK government Gaza

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict

Thai worker recounts frantic escape to home from Israel-Hamas conflict
Reuters AP

BAGKOK: When fighting broke out in Israel, Thai worker Katchakorn Pudtason hid under a bunker at his employer’s home before rushing back to their farm on the back of a car.

He is one of 41 Thai nationals who returned home on Thursday after being evacuated from areas near Gaza designated as dangerous.

“That morning, fighting broke out; it was so violent,” he said, sitting in a wheelchair as he recounted his escape from the Hamas attack to reporters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Bullets whizzed by their vehicle, one of them injuring him.

“I was the first to get shot — in the knee ... I thought I was hit with stones,” he said.

He said four of his fellow workers had been injured, one shot in the cheek.

“The gunshots were constant, nothing like in the movies. The shots were showering down on us, like they wanted us ripped up.”

The death toll of Thai citizens in Israel rose to 21 on Thursday, with 16 taken hostage and 14 wounded, according to the Thai government.

Thailand is one of the largest sources of migrant workers in Israel, with around 30,000 working in the agriculture sector.

Katchakorn said he was happy to be home.

Thailand was doing its best to bring back the 6,000 Thais who are looking to come home, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said.

“We need a Plan B to take out as many people as possible,” said Defense Minister Suthin Klangsaeng. 

Topics: Gaza

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
  • Besides carbon, Bennu rubble holds water-bearing clay minerals
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA early on Thursday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — a jumble of black dust and rubble that’s the most ever returned to Earth.

Scientists anticipated getting a cupful but are still unsure how much was grabbed from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 97 million km away. That’s because the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, officials said during an event at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“It’s been going slow and meticulous, but the science is already starting,” said the mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected the samples three years ago from the surface of Bennu and then dropped them off sealed in a capsule during a flyby of Earth last month. The expected cupful was far more than the teaspoon or so that Japan brought back from a pair of missions.

Black dust and particles were scattered around the outside edge of the internal sample chamber, according to Lauretta. He said there’s still “a whole treasure chest of extraterrestrial material” to be studied. The samples are priceless, the preserved building blocks from the dawn of the solar system.

No one at Wednesday’s celebration at Johnson got to see any of the samples firsthand — just photos and video. The asteroid pieces were behind locked doors in a new lab at the space center, accessible only to scientists in protective gear.

Besides carbon, the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals, Lauretta and others pointed out.

“That is how we think water got to the Earth,” he said. “Minerals like we’re seeing from Bennu landed on Earth 4 billion years ago to 4.5 billion years ago, making our world habitable.”

That was one of the primary reasons for the $1 billion, seven-year mission: to help learn how the solar system — and Earth in particular — formed. 

“You can’t get more exciting than that,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Back in 2020, Lauretta and his team lost some of their haul when the lid on the sample container jammed a few days after the spacecraft collected the material. It vacuumed up so many pieces from Bennu that small rocks got lodged under the lid and prevented it from closing, sending pieces floating off into space.

That’s why scientists did not have a precise measurement of what was coming back; they estimated 250 grams, or about a cupful, ahead of the Sept. 24 landing in the Utah desert. They won’t have a good count until the container is opened, within two weeks or so.

Much of the material shown was overflow from when the lid was stuck open, before everything could be sealed inside the return capsule. The larger visible rocks were under an inch in size.

“We have a bounty of sample on our hands already and we’re not even inside” the main sample container, said NASA astromaterials curator Francis McCubbin.

Once the samples are archived, the team will dole out particles to researchers around the world, while saving a fair amount for future analysis when better technology should be available.

NASA has another asteroid-chasing spacecraft on a Florida launch pad, ready to blast off later this week. The destination will be a rare asteroid made of metal named Psyche. No samples will be coming back. 

Topics: NASA

King Charles holds private meeting with UK's chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK's chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
King Charles holds private meeting with UK's chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel

King Charles holds private meeting with UK's chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
  • Sources say the king expressed his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK 
Arab News

LONDON: King Charles held talks with Britain’s chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis in London on Thursday, during which the monarch spoke of his concern about the attack on Israel by Hamas.

The private audience, at Buckingham Palace, came a day after the king publicly condemned Hamas for its actions. Royal officials said the monarch is being kept up to date on developments in the ongoing conflict.

Palace sources told the Daily Mail that King Charles expressed to the rabbi his deep care and concern for the Jewish community in the UK, and the grief and anguish it is feeling. The chief rabbi thanked the king for his kind words to the Jewish community.

The two men reportedly discussed ways in which interfaith harmony might be fostered in the UK during troubled times, and of their hopes for a road to international peace.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Thursday announced an additional £3 million ($3.7 million) of funding to help protect the Jewish community in the country from antisemitic attacks. The money will go to the Community Security Trust, an organization that works to protect British Jews from hate attacks and related threats.
 

Topics: King Charles

