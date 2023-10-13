Tommy Fury rues ‘circus’ ahead of KSI bout

You are here

British reality TV star Tommy Fury (C) celebrates after he won by split decision against US YouTuber Jake Paul in a boxing match held at Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
  • Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will take on KSI in a six-round cruiserweight contest at the Manchester Arena on Saturday
  • The ugly scenes hardly improved the image of YouTube boxing, with this weekend’s event not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) but instead by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA)
AFP
MANCHESTER: Tommy Fury said his boxing fight with YouTuber KSI has become a “circus” after the pair traded insults while separated by perspex glass inside a cage on Thursday.

Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will take on KSI in a six-round cruiserweight contest at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

The buildup to the bout was marred at a press conference on Thursday when bottles were thrown and insults traded.

Animosity has steadily been building between Fury and KSI, who may be relative novices in boxing but have quickly adapted to the sport’s habit of pre-fight controversy.

Fury’s outspoken father John stepped into a metal cage and threw punches at the transparent partition separating him from KSI, who earlier dodged a bottle thrown from a side of the stage.

WWE star Logan Paul, set to compete in the co-main event bout in Manchester, was left with a cut on his face after a brief brawl with his opponent Dillon Danis before the rivals were separated by security.

“I’m in the crossover world of boxing, it’s a circus act,” Tommy Fury said.

“We know what we’re in for. I’m here to fight. Cut all the other stuff, we’re fighting in two days, the talking is done.”

The ugly scenes hardly improved the image of YouTube boxing, with this weekend’s event not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) but instead by the Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

However, Tommy Fury is adamant his relative experience in the sport in contrast to his rival will become clear when they settle their differences in the ring.

“We all know what’s going to happen. There’s no way this man can live with me. Who’s he fought? He’s fought a rapper and the rest are YouTubers. What is going on?” he said.

“In this boxing world, he is a bum. I’m not interested in him. I’m levels above these guys. I’ve got every single advantage: bigger, stronger, reach, weight. This will be an early night, I promise you.

“I’ve trained like a demon for 10 weeks for this man and I’ve sparred everybody, I’ve been sparring Tyson, been sparring the whole lot of them.”

Tommy Fury won his first two professional bouts before catapulting himself to celebrity status with a stint in the popular television show Love Island in 2019.

He has triumphed in another seven fights since then, beating another YouTube fighter in Jake Paul by split decision earlier this year.

  • Two late goals for Spain in Seville ended Scotland’s perfect qualifying record and kept first place in Group A up for grabs
  • The top two from each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 in Germany
AP

MADRID: Spain kept Scotland from becoming the first team to secure a place at the 2024 European Championship by beating the visitors 2-0 Thursday for their 25th consecutive home win in qualifiers.

Scotland only needed a draw to clinch a spot at their second straight Euros and were still level at 0-0 after more than 70 minutes. But two late goals for Spain in Seville ended Scotland’s perfect qualifying record and kept first place in Group A up for grabs.

Scotland still lead the group with 15 points, three more than Spain and five more than Norway, who won 4-0 at Cyprus with two goals by Erling Haaland. The top two from each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Israel were supposed to host Switzerland in Group I on Thursday, but their match was postponed until November because of the war with Hamas. Israel’s game at Kosovo scheduled for Sunday was also postponed. Israel are now due to play three qualifiers in the one-week international break next month designed for just two games.

Álvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet scored for Spain, who extended their home winning streak in European qualifiers in a run that started after a 1-0 loss against Greece in 2003.

Morata broke the deadlock with a header from a cross by Jesús Navas in the 73rd minute and Sancet sealed the win from close range in the 86th at La Cartuja Stadium.

Scotland, which had no attempts in the first half, thought it had taken a 1-0 lead in the 60th when midfielder Scott McTominay scored with a superb free kick from a tight angle, but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Jack Hendry.

Scotland played at Euro 2020 in what was its first appearance at the tournament since 1996.

There were nearly 4,000 very loud Scotland fans on hand among the crowd of more than 40,000 at La Cartuja. The Scots had complained after Spain midfielder Rodri called Scotland’s style of play “a bit rubbish” for wasting time and provoking opponents. His comments came after Scotland beat Spain 2-0 at home in March.

Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza and Fran García made their national team debut by entering the match after halftime. Sancet also made his debut in the second half.

Spain were without Nico Williams because of a back issue. Lamine Yamal and Yeremi Pino had already been dropped from the squad because of injuries earlier in the week.

NORWAY STAY IN CONTENTION

Haaland scored a pair of second half goals to lead Norway to victory at last-place Cyprus.

Alexander Sorloth had put the visitors ahead in the first half, and Fredrik Aursnes closed the scoring with a late goal.

OTHER GROUPS

Romania missed a chance to take the Group I lead after a 0-0 draw at Belarus, while Kosovo kept alive their chances with a 3-0 win at Andorra.

Albania stayed in front in Group E by beating the Czech Republic 3-0, while Poland moved to second place with a 2-0 win at the Faeroe Islands.

Turkiye moved ahead of Croatia in Group D with a 1-0 win in Croatia. Latvia won 2-0 against third-place Armenia at home in the other group match.

RUSSIA IN ACTION

Russia defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their first men’s senior international game since the invasion of Ukraine against an opponent from outside Asia.

Russia had previously played three Central Asian nations, plus Iran, Iraq and Qatar. They have been banned from Euro 2024 qualifying because of the war in Ukraine.

Cameroon’s soccer federation president Samuel Eto’o is under pressure while facing an investigation by the Confederation of African Football for alleged “improper conduct.”

Sweden defeated Moldova 3-1 in another friendly on Thursday.

  • Defending champions Senegal are in Group C with five-time winners Cameroon, Guinea and the Gambia
  • Group D, comprising Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola, completes the lineup for a tournament that will reach a climax with the final on Feb. 11
AFP

ABIDJAN: Hosts Ivory Coast were joined in Group A by Nigeria in the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan on Thursday.

Fast-improving Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, who have qualified for a fourth straight edition, complete the mini-league.

Other heavyweight pairings included defending champions Senegal with five-time winners Cameroon, while Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists Morocco face the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivory Coast, seeking a third Cup of Nations title, will meet Guinea-Bissau in the opening match on Jan. 13 in Abidjan, the economic hub.

The Ivorian clash with three-time champions Nigeria will attract most attention among the six Group A fixtures.

Nigeria were last crowned Cup of Nations winners in 2013 in South Africa and the Ivory Coast succeeded them two years later in Equatorial Guinea.

Morocco were drawn in Group F with DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

The Atlas Lions have won the premier African football competition only once, in 1976. Their best performance since then was finishing runners-up to 2004 hosts Tunisia.

Defending champions Senegal are in Group C with five-time winners Cameroon, Guinea and the Gambia.

South Africa will face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Group E while Ghana take on Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.

Group D, comprising Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola, completes the lineup for a tournament that will reach a climax with the final on Feb. 11.

Senegalese-American singer Akon hosted the draw, assisted by current and former African stars Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi, Didier Drogba and Mikel John Obi.

Ivory Coast are hosting the premier African sport event for a second time, and hoping for much better results than in 1984.

Then, the Elephants began with a convincing victory over Togo, but losses to Egypt and eventual champions Cameroon meant elimination after the first round.

It was the only time in nine hostings of the Cup of Nations in west Africa that the home country failed to reach the knockout stage.

Just eight nations featured in that edition — — a third of the number who will arrive in the west African country for the next edition.

The tournament should have taken place already as it was originally scheduled for June and July this year.

But had it gone ahead, matches would have been staged during the rainy season and CAF president Patrice Motsepe said “it was too great a risk to play matches in potential downpours.”

He admitted moving the two-yearly tournament to January and February was “not ideal as it clashes with the European club season.”

This means stars like Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Victor Osimhen of Napoli could be absent from their clubs for five weeks, depending on how record seven-time champions Egypt and Nigeria fare.

Ivory Coast will stage the Cup of Nations at six stadiums — two in Abidjan and one each in Bouake, administrative capital Yamoussoukro, Korhogo and San Pedro.

Friendly fixtures meant many coaches, including Aliou Cisse of Senegal and Rigobert Song of Cameroon, were unable to attend the draw.

Draw

Group A

Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

Group B

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C

Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F

Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Notes

— Group winners and runners-up and the four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage.

— Tournament kicks off on January 13 and ends on February 11, with matches at six stadiums in five cities.

  • Teammate Zakaria Al-Hawsawi takes part in special exercises with medical staff as squad completes final preparations for match at Portimao Stadium in Portugal
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh, who was suffering from a pain in his thigh, did not take part in the national team’s training session on Thursday ahead of their friendly match against Nigeria on Friday.
Meanwhile, teammate Zakaria Al-Hawsawi took part in special exercises with medical staff.
The game, at Portimao Stadium in Portugal, is part of the third phase of the Green Falcons’ preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup, which will kick off in January.
Coach Roberto Mancini supervised the training session at the Cascade Wellness Resort. After warming up, the players took part in possession training and tactical exercises. They then played mini-matches before concluding the session with stretching exercises.
 

  • Australia were thrashed by South Africa by 134 runs to slip to a second straight group-stage loss
  • They are next in action against Sri Lanka on Monday and desperately need a win for a comeback
AFP

LUCKNOW: Marnus Labuschagne said the TV umpire’s decision to give Marcus Stoinis out caught behind during Australia’s record-breaking World Cup defeat by South Africa on Thursday was “confusing.”

Stoinis was dismissed for five, caught down the leg-side off Kagiso Rabada, to leave Australia 70-6 in their doomed chase of 312 to win.

Labuschagne was at the other end and said the players in the middle were bemused by the decision, with some replays appearing to show the ball hit Stoinis’ glove while it was off the bat.

“It was certainly confusing and I’m sure we’ll get clarity or we’re going to seek for clarity because it’s a World Cup and we don’t want small decisions that can be avoided to change the outcomes of games,” said Labuschagne, who was later out for 46 as Australia were thrashed by 134 runs to slip to a second straight group-stage loss.

“Obviously in the situation we’re in it’s hard to say that it was going to change the outcome but for the future you certainly want to make sure we get them right.”

Steve Smith also looked unhappy at being given out lbw, although the Hawkeye system showed the ball, also from Rabada, was crashing into leg stump.

“I haven’t seen the final footage but it looked like it must have hit him on leg and then almost straightened onto the stumps,” said Labuschagne.

“It just wasn’t what it felt like out there but once again I can’t argue with technology or not right now.”

Five-time world champions Australia are next in action against Sri Lanka on Monday and desperately need a win against another side yet to notch a victory.

“The reason Australia has won the World Cup five times, is because we play well under pressure and we haven’t started well, but this is the beginning not the end,” insisted Labuschagne.

Meanwhile Rabada believed the ball hit Stoinis’s bat handle on the way through to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

However, there had been a temporary moment of doubt.

“Initially I thought it hit his thigh pad and my teammates around me felt that they heard a woody sound,” said the fast bowler who finished with 3-33.

“Stoinis didn’t look so convincing. I think he looked as if he touched it. I guess the controversy was around the fact that his hand was off the bat when the ball made contact with his glove.

“But we thought it was the bat handle. Again, that’s not up to us. We reviewed it and the umpires made a decision.”

  • The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated by Turin prosecutors
  • After police were seen at the national team’s Coverciano training center to question the players
AP

FLORENCE, Italy: Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo were sent back to their clubs from Italy’s training camp on Thursday after being notified by police of involvement in a betting investigation.
The move comes a day after Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged that he is being investigated by Turin prosecutors in the same case for alleged betting online via unauthorized websites.
After police were seen at the national team’s Coverciano training center to question the players, the Italian soccer federation announced that Tonali and Zaniolo had been handed official notifications of their involvement in the Turin inquiry.
"Regardless of the nature of the events, considering that the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the matches scheduled for the next few days, the federation has decided, also for their protection, to allow them to return to their respective clubs,” the federation said in a statement.
Tonali is a midfielder with Newcastle — having transferred from AC Milan in July — and Zaniolo is an attacking midfielder-forward at Aston Villa on loan from Galatasaray.
Italy host Malta on Saturday and then visit England three days later in European Championship qualifying.

