War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Arab UN envoys call for Gaza ceasefire, warn of 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion. (AP)
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Arab UN envoys call for Gaza ceasefire, warn of 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

Arab UN envoys call for Gaza ceasefire, warn of ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians
  • Palestinian ambassador urges UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to use his ‘moral’ authority to help implement a truce and establish a humanitarian corridor
  • UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says that evacuating 1.2 million Palestinians is impossible and can only result in a humanitarian catastrophe
Updated 13 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Arab ambassadors to the UN joined Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour on Friday in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and for a mechanism to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in need in Gaza, where supplies of water, food, fuel and other essential items are running out.

Mansour said all Arab leaders stand united in their call to “stop this carnage against the Palestinian people now. We need to save human lives and we need to save them immediately.”

Pointing to the ambassadors to the UN from all Arab countries who were standing beside him at the UN headquarters in New York, he added: “We are unified as an Arab group. For those who think that there is a single Arab diplomat that is not standing with Palestine at this moment, look at our unity.”

Mansour was speaking outside the Security Council chamber while a meeting was taking place inside to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It was called by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the council this month, and backed by the UAE.

“As humans, as defenders of international humanitarian law, as a Security Council, we should not allow another Nakba, after 75 years of our first Nakba, another Nakba to fall on our people, by depopulating the Gaza Strip of its 2.3 million (residents) and throwing them outside to Egypt, and making it an Egyptian problem,” Mansour said.

The UN was informed overnight by the Israeli military that the entire population of northern Gaza, totaling about 1.2 million people, along with all UN staff and people sheltering in UN schools, health centers and clinics, were being ordered to relocate to the southern part of the territory within 24 hours.




Arab ambassadors to the UN called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Arab News Photo)

Mansour called on Guterres “to use the moral power of the office of the secretary-general to help us to implement this three-point plan: ceasefire, humanitarian assistance and (to prevent) ethnic cleansing taking place.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said such an evacuation is “impossible to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.” He appealed for “any such order to be rescinded” and added: “It could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Gaza is experiencing a complete electricity blackout, and essential health, water and sanitation services have been brought “to the brink of collapse,” Dujarric said.

“Hospitals only have a few hours of electricity each day as they are forced to ration depleting fuel reserves,” he added. “They also face severe shortages of medicine and blood.”

No humanitarian aid can currently enter Gaza as border crossings remain shut, he said, and UN workers on the ground report that the organization’s supplies in the territory have hit “the bottom of the barrel.”

Jordan’s permanent representative to the UN, Mahmoud Hmoud, is also the president of the Arab Group at the UN. He said the group’s first goal is to ensure that a resolution adopted on Wednesday by the ministerial council of the Arab League is implemented. It calls for an end to the conflict, the provision of humanitarian access to Gaza “to avoid the calamity and the catastrophe that is happening now before our eyes,” and for the international community and the UN to prevent the forced transfer of Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south, which it said “will lead to mass displacement of the Palestinian population.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UN

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack

UN chief calls for rules of war to be respected, stops short of urging Israel to halt Gaza attack
  • Antonio Guterres said an Israeli order for more than 1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza is “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.”
  • A UN expert said: ‘Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law’
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that moving more than 1 million Palestinians through an overcrowded war zone that is under blockade to an area that is short of food, water and shelter would be “extremely dangerous and simply not possible.” He stopped short of calling on Israel to halt its assault on the besieged territory but said “even wars have rules.”

Humanitarian agencies have called on Israel to withdraw its ultimatum, delivered on Friday, in which it told more than 1.2 million Palestinians to relocate from northern Gaza to the south of the territory within 24 hours, denouncing it as the collective punishment of civilians, including women, children and the elderly, which is illegal under international law.

UN experts also condemned the evacuation order. Paula Gaviria Betancur, a UN special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said: “Forcible population transfers constitute a crime against humanity, and collective punishment is prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all of Gaza to be granted so that food, water and fuel can reach those most in need.

“Even wars have rules,” he said ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. He urged all those involved in the conflict to respect the principles of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the requirement that “civilians must be protected and also never used as shields.”

He called for all hostages being held by Hamas to be released immediately and added: “It is imperative that all parties, and those with influence over them, do everything possible to achieve these steps.”

The closed meeting of the Security Council was called by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the council this month, and the UAE. Chaired by the Brazilian minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira, the meeting aimed to “address the situation in” Gaza, including the possibility of establishing a humanitarian corridor.

The World Health Organization has called for such a corridor, given that “hospitals cannot run without fuel, without electricity.”

Gaza’s power plant has run out of fuel and the UN office of humanitarian affairs has warned that “a severe shortage of drinking water is affecting more than 650,000 people.”

Before the meeting, the UK’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, sent her condolences to “everybody who’s been affected” by the conflict, while “unequivocally condemning Hamas (for its) acts of terrorism.” The group does not “speak for the Palestinian people,” she added, and called on her fellow council members to “do all they can to secure the release of the hostages.”

Asked whether she would call on Israel to halt its attack on Gaza, Woodward said her country “is absolutely clear that actions need to take place in line with international humanitarian law. And when my prime minister discussed the situation with (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he urged him to look for the protection of civilians in all of the follow-up actions that have taken place.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar

Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Friday stressed the importance of providing humanitarian relief, food, water, electricity, medical aid, and civilian protection in the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency BNA reported.

During a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital, Manama, he emphasised his country’s support for the de-escalation of violence and peace efforts to promote regional security and stability.

Relentless Israeli strikes have leveled neighborhoods over the past week, increasing the suffering of the people in Gaza, which has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a total power blackout.

The crown prince said Bahrain supports all regional and global efforts to achieve security and stability, which serves as a foundation for continued regional and global development, with the US and its allied countries playing a crucial role in consolidating the foundations of international peace and security.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that around 1,900 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave in the past week, with more than half under the age of 18, or women, while more than 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack last Saturday.

“Secretary Blinken and the crown prince discussed Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel and the importance of preventing the conflict from widening and maintaining stability in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement. “The secretary reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.”

Prince Salman also affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Bahrain and the US, which further bolstered strategic partnerships at various levels.

“The Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement was highlighted as a cornerstone for joint Bahrain-US cooperation across various sectors, notably security, defense, advanced technology, trade, and investment, as well as its contributions to strengthening regional security and economic development,” BNA said.

Earlier on Friday, Blinken held talks with Qatar’s emir and foreign minister in Doha as part of an extensive Middle East tour that included Israel and Jordan.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad stressed during the meeting the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation, opening safe corridors in Gaza for aid and humanitarian efforts, and ensuring the conflict does not expand regionally. 

He also stressed Qatar’s firm position on condemning the targeting of civilians.

 

“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” Blinken said on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

“The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading,” he said in another post.

Blinken expanded his trip from Israel and Jordan to include all of the Gulf Arab countries and Egypt, making it his biggest tour of the region since taking office.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Blinken, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman said his country’s “priorities within the diplomatic approach is to seek a cease-fire, protect the civilians, release the captives, and to work hard in order not to spread violence in the region because this will have bad consequences.

“We also changed our viewpoints regarding humanitarian corridors to keep the assistance and aid reaching the Palestinians, particularly within the deterioration of the situation in Gaza Strip. It is a disaster, what we can see in Gaza Strip and shortage of basic needs, no electricity – because of the bombardment,” he added.

Blinken said the US and Qatar want to prevent the conflict from spreading, adding that they “discussed in detail our efforts to prevent any actor – state or non-state – from creating a new front in this conflict. 

“We’re also working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”

Topics: Antony Blinken United States Bahrain Qatar Gaza Israel Hamas Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Bahrain’ Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa War in Gaza

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza's destruction: Red Cross
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Hamas attack does not justify Gaza’s destruction: Red Cross

Hamas attack does not justify Gaza's destruction: Red Cross
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The massive Hamas attack on Israel cannot justify the “limitless destruction” of the Gaza Strip, the Red Cross said on Friday, as it called for pauses in the fighting.
Its statement came as Israel’s army warned residents in north Gaza to flee south ahead of an expected ground offensive.
“Nothing can justify the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend,” said a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“Our hearts go out to people who lost family members or are worried sick about loved ones taken hostage. We reiterate our call for their immediate release and stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits,” the ICRC said.
“But those attacks cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza.
“The parties must not neglect their legal obligations regarding the methods and means used to wage war.”
Israel has retaliated to Hamas’s attacks by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of strikes, which have killed many people.
“The instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law,” the ICRC said.
“When military powers order people to leave their homes, all possible measures must be taken to ensure the population has access to basic necessities like food and water and that members of the same family are not separated.”
The ICRC said Gazans had “nowhere safe to go” and it was “impossible” for them to know which areas “will next face attack.”
Many would not be able to leave their homes, and international law protected all civilians, including those who remain, the humanitarian organization stressed.
“Our teams will require pauses in the fighting to work safely and effectively,” the ICRC said.
The needs in Gaza were “staggering,” it added, but with a military siege in place, humanitarian organizations “will not be able to assist such a massive displacement of people in Gaza.”
Many people have chosen to remain in the north of the Gaza Strip, amid the absence of transportation, and moreover nowhere else to go.
“This is a brutal enemy, and what they want is to scare people into displacement,” said a resident, Abu Azzam “But, we will remain steadfast in the face of any displacement.”
Mohammed Khaled, 43, similarly said he would stay. “What does the world want from us? I am a refugee in Gaza and they wish to displace me yet again?
“What will we do in Rafah?” he asked, referring to the city 40 km south of Gaza City.
“Sleep on the streets with our children? We won’t do it. I don’t want this humiliating life.”
There have been repeated calls for the creation of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, mainly through the Rafah crossing to Egypt — the only one not controlled by the Israeli military.
But Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said it is necessary for Gaza residents to “remain steadfast on their land,” warning that any mass displacement of Gazans would spell the end of the Palestinian cause.
In the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, Mohamed Abu Ali stands in front of an office for the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency or UNRWA.
“Today, we don’t know, where do we go?” the 24-year-old said.
“There is nowhere safe. We
went to the United Nations for refuge. Israel is committing massacres today against civilians and our children are under the rubble.
“We don’t know what to do. We have no food and no water. I ask the UN in front of its headquarters: Where do we go?“

Topics: War on Gaza

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
  • James Orr posted ‘Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,’ beneath a video of demonstrators on social media
  • Two academics investigated for pro-Hamas statements at other universities; education secretary demands more to protect, support Jewish students
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Cambridge University professor has been accused of racism for comments about a pro-Palestine demonstration.

The university’s Palestine Solidarity Society and Middle Eastern North African Society said Dr. James Orr’s comments about protests in central London, of which he said “Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,” were “obviously racist.”

Orr, a member of the Faculty of Divinity, made the remarks on social media below a video of demonstrators praying on Kensington High Street in the capital, waving Palestinian flags and setting off flares.

They came just hours after Palestinian group Hamas entered southern Israel in an orchestrated attack on Oct. 7 that left at least 1,200 Israelis dead.

Cahir O’Kane, a Cambridge University professor of genetics, responded to Orr: “You could have commented on this post or the responses to the shocking Hamas atrocities in any number of reasonable ways. But you tweeted a derogatory racist comment that targets Arabs.”

A Divinity Faculty member told the university newspaper Varsity: “This clearly falls well short of the standards expected of an academic at a public university. But it falls especially short of an academic in a religious studies department, with members of varying ethnicities and religious affiliations.

“It is unthinkable that Orr can continue to enjoy the confidence of students and colleagues to teach, examine and collaborate without discrimination.”

Elsewhere, a number of students and academics in the UK risk police investigation for expressing support for Hamas, which is illegal in the country as the group is outlawed as a terrorist organization.

In separate incidents, one academic at University College London is under investigation for claiming the Hamas attack was “entirely justifiable,” while another academic at a separate London university claimed murdered Israelis died as a “consequence” of “partying on stolen land.”

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has urged vice chancellors of British universities to do more to safeguard Jewish students and stop hate speech on campuses, claiming Jewish students needed to be “(free to) pursue their studies without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

The letter read: “We have seen evidence of a number of student societies that support Palestinians sending out inflammatory messages that show support for Hamas, which is, as you know, a proscribed terrorist organization.

“Not only are such statements of questionable legality, but they are also deeply troubling and hurtful to Jewish people, given that so many have friends and family based in Israel.”

It added: “We are asking that you do whatever you can to actively provide Jewish students with the reassurance they need, now and in the weeks and months to come, to go about their lives, and pursue their studies, without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the government plans to deport any foreign nationals found guilty of antisemitism or supporting Hamas, in a move echoing a similar announcement made by France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Three people have already been deported from France for such offenses following the attack in Israel.

A spokesman for the Union of Jewish Students told the Mail Online: “It is unconscionable for anyone to seek to justify the murderous and barbaric actions of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

“There is never a legitimate reason to rape, murder and kidnap innocent civilians.”

Prof. Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert at the University of Buckingham, condemned universities for allowing the expression of sentiments in support of Hamas.

He told Mail Online: “It reeks of hypocrisy that universities will allow academics and students to back a terror organization, but yet they are so quick to no-platform academics.

“Young impressionable minds are being manipulated under the guise of academic freedom. They (universities) are pandering to extremism.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK Cambridge University

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Updated 13 October 2023
AP
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
  • Egypt’s leadership has frantically tried to negotiate the entry of humanitarian aid through its crossing into the Palestinian territory
  • On Friday Egypt's Foreign Ministry went further, publicly calling the evacuation order a “grave violation” of international law
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: Israel’s call Friday for half of the Gaza Strip’s population to evacuate south is hiking Egypt’s fears of a massive influx of refugees across the heavily fortified border into its territory.
Since Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel sparked a massive retaliation in Gaza, Egypt’s leadership has frantically tried to negotiate the entry of humanitarian aid through its crossing into the Palestinian territory — partially in hopes of averting an exodus into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Officials say its efforts have received no response from Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to visit Cairo over the weekend and Egyptian officials are expected to discuss the entry of aid with him.
Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people, while bombardment has leveled swaths of its cities. That has left Egypt’s Rafah crossing as the sole access. But repeated Israeli airstrikes at the Palestinian side of the crossing have forced it to stop operating, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said, leaving trucks of aid stopped on the Egyptian side.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for access through Rafah in a speech Thursday. He also pushed back against letting in large numbers of Palestinians.
“The threat there is significant because it means the liquidation of this (Palestinian) cause,” el-Sissi said at a military college graduation ceremony in Cairo. “It’s important for its people to stay steadfast and exist on its land.” He also pointed out that Egypt already hosts some 9 million refugees. That population swelled this year as 300,000 Sudanese fled their country’s war into Egypt, already facing economic crisis.
On Friday Egypt's Foreign Ministry went further, publicly calling the evacuation order a “grave violation” of international law.
Khaled Gendy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said Egypt’s primary concern is that hundreds of thousands of refugees will become a permanent reality. “What sort of guarantees are there going to be for their return?” he said.
Palestinians and Arab nations are marked by the experience of the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation when Palestinians were expelled or fled to neighboring countries and have not been allowed to return since, a major sticking point in the long defunct peace process.
A senior State Department official traveling with Blinken from Jordan to Qatar said the U.S. is talking to Israel, U.N. agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross on creating safe zones within Gaza, where civilians can receive humanitarian aid. It was not clear if the aid would enter from Israel or Egypt.
The official said there appears to be little desire on anyone's part to unfettered border crossings into Egypt, given the impact on the already restive Sinai and the economic burden, and they don’t want Palestinians who are already refugees to become double refugees. The U.S. focus on Egypt has been on getting Palestinians with dual nationality out through Rafah if they wish. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private and ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Egyptian officials have long feared that Israel seeks to make their country responsible for Palestinians in Gaza, which Egypt ruled between the 1948 and 1967 Mideast wars. Egypt has joined Israel in its blockade of the Gaza Strip since the Hamas takeover, tightly controlling entry of supplies and the exit of people.
Israel's evacuation call told Palestinians to move to southern Gaza, raising expectations of a ground assault. A military spokesman said they would be allowed back once the war is over. But with bombardment continuing in south Gaza, the mass movement will likely put pressure on Egypt's border.
Israel has not detailed its long-term plan for Gaza beyond crushing Hamas, which has ruled there since 2007. Even if displaced are allowed back, it isn't known what will remain of their homes and economy.
A senior Egyptian security official told The Associated Press that Egypt has taken “unprecedented measures” to prevent a breach to its borders with Gaza. Thousands of security forces have been deployed at the border, he said.
In 2008, Hamas militants blasted through the border fence with Egypt, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to flood into Sinai. The state-run al-Ahram daily reported that Egyptian authorities warned Hamas’ leaders in recent days against any repeat of that.
The official said Egyptian officials have been communicating “around the clock” with Israel, Hamas, the United States and European countries proposing a cease-fire, allowing aid delivery through Rafah and creating “safe zones” inside Gaza. He said there has been no Israeli response. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk to news media.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any contacts with Egypt about a cease-fire or humanitarian aid, though such contacts often take place among security officials.
Egypt, which has a peace treaty and close security cooperation with Israel and contacts with Hamas, helped broker cease-fires in previous wars between the two sides.
European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrel on Thursday supported Egypt's proposal to deliver international aid through Rafah. Egypt has called on countries and aid groups to send supplies to its el-Arish airport in northern Sinai, near Rafah. Jordan and Turkey have already sent shipments. Local aid groups, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, also begun collecting aid and donations.
Israel launched its siege of Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ incursion Saturday, when militants stormed into southern Israel, massacring hundreds of civilians and soldiers and seizing some 150 hostages. More than 3,000 people have been killed on both sides.

Topics: War on Gaza Gazans Civilians Palestinians Egypt Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Sinai

