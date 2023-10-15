UAE allocates $200m to aid low-income nations in poverty reduction and growth
UAE allocates $200m to aid low-income nations in poverty reduction and growth
This announcement was made during the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Marrakech. WAM
RIYADH: The UAE has pledged to allocate $200 million to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty in low-income countries.
This announcement was made during the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, as reported by the state-run news agency WAM.
The allocation is part of the UAE’s participation in the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust Facility, which aims to improve living conditions in developing nations.
Established in 2010 by the IMF, the PRGT is a crucial vehicle that provides concessional funding at zero interest rates to low-income countries facing challenges such as high inflation, persistent food insecurity, increasing debt risks, and high borrowing costs.
This commitment aligns with the UAE’s efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 1, which is “End poverty in all its forms everywhere.”
Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini, UAE’s minister of state for financial affairs, stated: “The UAE is committed to realizing the UN SDGs by all means possible. This includes contributing to trust funds, which falls within the UAE’s strategy and vision for cooperation and coordination with regional and international development organizations and institutions.”
He added that this support enhances development projects and underscores the UAE’s commitment to international humanitarian initiatives.
Al-Hussaini emphasized that the historic opportunity of hosting the WBG-IMF Annual Meetings in Africa, for the first time in nearly 50 years, provides a platform to discuss development-related issues with the participation of over 189 nations.
The minister highlighted the UAE’s long history of providing significant foreign aid to developing countries worldwide, dating back to its foundation in 1971.
Al-Hussaini added: “The history of UAE’s foreign aid began with its foundation. It is now a vital financial, commercial and logistical hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, thus linking its economy to those nations’ economies.”
Additionally, earlier in the month, the UAE allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians during ongoing airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, demonstrating the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis, according to a WAM report.
Over 29k Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in Q3
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: As many as 29,361 Saudi families benefited from Sakani’s housing options and financing solutions during the third quarter of 2023, bringing the total number of beneficiaries since the beginning of the year to 71,145.
September recorded the highest number of families receiving support from the program, at 10,808. In addition, 6,803 families received possession of their first home during that period.
This initiative‚ launched in 2017 by the Real Estate Development Fund, is part of a collaborative effort to enhance housing affordability in the Kingdom, aligning with the goals of the housing program, a key element of Vision 2030.
Through this, the Kingdom aims to increase the proportion of Saudi families that own a home from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent by 2030.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia seems to be the key exciting place in the region to be doing business and provides opportunities across e-commerce, logistics, tourism, transport and the on-demand economy, a leading global navigation company has said.
“We view Saudi as an incredibly exciting place to be doing business at the moment,” said Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words. “I’ve been coming regularly for over five years and just seeing the rapid expansion there across, of course, the megaprojects like ROSHN and others that we’re very happy and excited to be involved in, but (also) all of the things which are pointing toward Vision 2030.”
What3words, which is a proprietary geocoding system designed to divide any location in the world into 3-meter squares, each with a unique combination of three words, has seen rapid growth in the Kingdom in the past couple of years.
The London-based company has signed several agreements with local companies in the past few months, further bolstering its reach in Saudi Arabia, which it sees as the gateway to the region for it to succeed in the Middle East, Sheldrick told Arab News, adding they expect more deals to be signed in the coming months.
The Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer, ROSHN, which is funded by the Public Investment Fund, signed a memorandum of understanding with the location technology solution-provider to adopt what3words addresses in all the communities it will be developing across the country, complementing the Saudi National Addresses.
The partnership targets ROSHN communities, all key social gathering points, retail and entertainment destinations, and public amenities, and residents will be able to receive packages delivered to their doorstep through courier service providers who are already using what3words.
ROSHN’s community operations staff will be able to use what3words addresses to dispatch field staff efficiently and accurately to the exact location where needed, and the deal aims to enhance the quality of life of residents and uplift the services offered within those communities.
“They are using what3words for highlighting all of the key locations in their communities as well as where the houses are themselves, so it’s an enormous-scale project and with new properties being built and entire, if you like, regions and towns taking shape, people will need a ready-to-go address system to use.”
In June, what3words signed a deal with Eirad Trading and Contracting — UPS’s Authorized Service Contractor in the Kingdom, to integrate its technology into their in-flight communications and retailer application programming interface, enabling e-commerce businesses to offer their customers deliveries to any 3-meter-square in the country.
“We’ve had partnerships with other logistics companies like Aramex in the past, so this is a really key brand to be coming on board,” Sheldrick said, adding that Eirad has integrated what3words using a “very slick interface for consumers.”
Redsea, an e-commerce site for Abdul Latif Jameel Electronics, began introducing what3words in September and is a “shining example of what we’d like all the others to do as well,” he said.
“For citizens of Saudi, we’d love to see pretty much every e-commerce checkout page that they encounter, exactly the same as Redsea have done with that field on the checkout page.”
Other e-commerce partnerships they have secured recently include Flow Progressive Logistics, supply chain company Starlinks, shipping gateway company OTO, and Sheta and Saif home appliances and electronics store.
What3words is also focusing on car manufacturers and has now signed nearly 20 car navigation suppliers globally, so “when you go and buy your car, and you use the navigation, you would hope that what3words is embedded within it,” Sheldrick said.
“The Middle East is often one of the territories that is cited, given the address difficulties across the region by the car manufacturers to actually build this technology in, so it’s something that we want to be completely universal (and) that’s a big area of growth for us aside from e-commerce and logistics.”
The company has signed a number of deals with emergency services in the Kingdom, including the Saudi Red Crescent, but is looking to grow a lot more in that area, along with public transport targeting deals to integrate in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Tourism and leisure is another key focus, and the latest travel guide for the Middle East issued by Lonely Planet has three word addresses printed all throughout that Saudi section for people to be able to find exact dive sites or the best hiking or camping spots in the middle of nowhere.
“If you leave the business and e-commerce aspects aside, when it comes to individual or personal use, there are a lot of leisure activities in Saudi Arabia (and) we definitely want people to think of us in that way as a platform that they can use to find absolutely anywhere when they’re enjoying themselves.”
Sheldrick said that he was looking forward to his visit to the Kingdom at the end of the month to attend the 7th Future Investment Initiative conference — a regular fixture in his diary as the event attracts many people from around the world.
“Our core value is that it’s literally an address for everywhere, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a big city, but the rural communities are often one of the places where addressing is the most difficult,” he said.
“What3words (which is available in 50 languages, including Arabic) is becoming increasingly well-known and we aspire to be a household name like we are in the UK, both in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”
SFD signs $100m loan agreement to develop climate project in Grenada
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Affirming its commitment to assisting developing nations, the Saudi Fund for Development has signed a loan agreement with Grenada to provide $100 million for a climate-smart infrastructure project.
The Caribbean country has now become the 91st nation to receive financial assistance from SFD, according to a press release.
The signing took place on the sidelines of the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech, Morocco.
The loan is expected to help develop climate-smart infrastructure in the towns of St. George’s, Grenville, and neighboring areas in Grenada.
The project will include constructing breakwaters, developing hydro and sewage networks, modernizing the waste treatment system, and using remote sensors to monitor air pollution, thus helping the Caribbean nation become more environmentally friendly and climate-smart.
The assistance provided by the organization is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.
“The project also reflects the importance that SFD places on mitigating climate change through smart and environmentally friendly projects,” said SFD in a press statement.
This is not the first time that SFD has provided financial assistance to Caribbean nations. Earlier in January, the organization inked an $80 million financing agreement for the University of the West Indies expansion project at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda.
The deal aimed to reach sustainable development goals in the Caribbean, promote scientific innovation and add additional educational facilities to the university.
In September, SFD also laid the foundation stone to commence construction of the Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar, an island nation located off the southeastern coast of Africa. The organization contributed $20 million as a soft loan to this project, alongside contributions from institutions and development funds in the Arab Coordination Group and the government of Madagascar.
Established in 1974, SFD has been a force in international development, implementing more than 700 initiatives in various countries across the globe.
“To improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities and support countries most in need, SFD works to finance projects to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the effectiveness of development aid through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations,” according to SFD’s website.
GCC states achieve 7.3% GDP growth led by non-oil sector expansion
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council have recorded a 7.3 percent growth in their gross domestic product for 2022 and a 4.8 percent increase in the non-oil sector, a senior administrator revealed.
GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi disclosed the growth rate during the meeting of Arab governors with the World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
This meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and WBG meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.
In his speech, Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the economic challenges posed a significant threat to their shared goal of a world free from poverty, characterized by sustainable development and shared prosperity.
He pointed out that the global economy is navigating a path fraught with risks.
The WBG anticipates a substantial slowdown in global economic growth in the coming years.
Al-Budaiwi underscored that tackling international challenges requires a commitment to shared values and objectives.
Recognizing that global interconnectedness demands cooperation and collaboration, he stressed that worldwide economic challenges necessitate sustainable solutions that can alleviate the impacts of these threats.
These solutions rely on collective efforts and measures taken by the international community in collaboration with global financial institutions and bilateral and multilateral agreements between nations and multinational organizations.
Al-Budaiwi commended the GCC countries’ progress in structural reforms to address economic challenges. These reforms have positively impacted the economy, improving the business climate, enhancing competitiveness and increasing female workforce participation.
Significantly, the non-oil sector experienced a 4.8 percent jump in 2022.
The GCC’s ability to navigate and thrive amid global economic uncertainties highlights the importance of international cooperation and concerted efforts in addressing shared challenges.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar elevated tourism and infrastructure and served as a platform to spotlight the region globally.
He also noted that the UAE will host the upcoming UN climate change talks this year, the first of its kind in the Gulf region, offering another opportunity to demonstrate the countries’ commitments and contributions to addressing global challenges.
He expressed the secretariat’s anticipation to collaborate closely with the recently established regional office of the IMF in Riyadh and its central finance center in Kuwait to bolster the engagement of GCC countries with the organization.
On Oct. 2, Al-Budaiwi also highlighted the importance of strengthening the prospects of strategic partnership relations between the GCC and China.
The statement was made when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, in Riyadh.
The two sides discussed a mechanism for following up on the outcomes of the statement issued by the Riyadh Summit for Cooperation and Development held in December 2022, which aims to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and China.