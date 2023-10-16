You are here

Suleiman 'can't wait to submit' Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Suleiman ‘can’t wait to submit’ Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Suleiman ‘can’t wait to submit’ Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Suleiman ‘can’t wait to submit’ Vettori at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship
  • The inaugural edition of the championship takes place Oct. 20 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: With less than a week until the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1), Tarek Suleiman has revealed he “can’t wait to submit” former Venator FC Welterweight Champion and UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, famously known as “The Italian Dream.”

The inaugural edition of the championship, organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

“I’m looking for a tough fight from him, and I can’t wait to submit him. My message to him is, let’s put on a great show,” he said. Suleiman, a Syrian mixed martial artist and a UAE Warriors powerhouse with 12 wins, six by submission, has formidable neck attacks.

He started his MMA career with two amateur victories and currently holds a record of 12 wins, eight defeats, and one no-contest, with a remarkable 100 percent finish rate. He believes that his MMA background will give him an edge during the ADXC1.

“ADXC is very close to MMA, and I believe I have an advantage over other jiu-jitsu athletes due to my ability to use the cage, footwork, cutting corners, and pinning them to the fence to my advantage, allowing me to take them down and gain an advantage.

“I’m very excited about this event, it’s one of its kind. I love grappling; half of my MMA wins have come through submission,” he said. “There are a lot of big names on the card, so I’m pretty overwhelmed by how prestigious the card is. Looking forward to starting fight week and getting the ball rolling.”

With only a few days left until the big fights, Suleiman is fully engaged in training and preparations. “Training has been great. I did my camp at Team Nogueira Dubai with coach Thiago Sa, who has a great No Gi game. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned into practice,” he added.

Suleiman said that when he had initially competed in jiu-jitsu, he did not know the rules and his opponents had an advantage over him. He is expecting the opposite scenario at the ADXC. “The advantage for us is being aggressive and knowing how to use the parameters of the cage. So, it’s exciting.”

Suleiman said it was natural for an MMA athlete like him to move into grappling. “I think it’s a natural progression for my career to transition from MMA to grappling, which has always been my passion. I’ve been doing it for 15 years now, and I’ve been a black belt for three years. So, it’s a natural progression for me to jump in and test myself in this part of the game.”

Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint

Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint

Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint
  • Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been struggling with pace and has been unimpressive this World Cup
  • With eight wickets at 11.52, India’s Jasprit Bumrah is the joint top wicket-taker in the World Cup so far
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
AFP

BENGALURU: Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on Monday advised misfiring strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from India seamer Jasprit Bumrah if he wants to make an impact at the World Cup.

Shaheen is struggling with his pace and fitness and has been unimpressive in all three games at the World Cup where his four wickets have come at a cost of 139 runs.
“I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness,” Waqar, who is India as a commentator, told AFP.

“The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets.

“When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it.”

Waqar suggested Shaheen should follow the example set by Bumrah who he described as a “top bowler.”

The Indian spearhead is joint top wicket-taker in the World Cup with eight wickets at just 11.52.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner and fast bowler Matt Henry also have eight victims each.

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with Shaheen unable to help Pakistan defend a meagre 192-run target.

In contrast, Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two well executed deliveries to finish with 2-19 in seven overs.

“Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets,” said Waqar.

Shaheen, 23, has been leading Pakistan’s new-ball attack since taking 16 wickets in five World Cup games in the United Kingdom four years ago.

He has been likened to former great Wasim Akram who with 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets was regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers to have played cricket.

But former India allrounder Ravi Shastri blasted the comparison during the Pakistan-India match, saying: “Shaheen is no Wasim Akram,” claiming that the Pakistan star is “not special.”

Waqar believes that the absence of regular new-ball partner Naseem Shah — ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury — may have had a detrimental effect on Shaheen’s performances so far.

“Naseem is a good bowler and doesn’t give many runs away,” said Waqar of the 20-year-old.

“When Naseem creates pressure, batsmen take chances with other bowlers and they get wickets.”

Waqar said Pakistan’s bowling was “lacking discipline” at the World Cup where three games have yielded two wins and one loss.

“I don’t think it’s because of missing just one bowler, but it’s because they are not keeping it simple.”

Pakistan, who beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, next face Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia in World Cup

Injury-hit Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia in World Cup
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Injury-hit Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia in World Cup

Injury-hit Sri Lanka opt to bat against Australia in World Cup
  • Sri Lanka head into match after injury ruled out regular skipper Dasun Shanaka from World Cup 
  • Australia, five-time winners, have lost their opening two matches of the tournament like Sri Lanka
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW, India: Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first against fellow winless Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Monday.
The island nation have made two changes at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow after regular captain Dasun Shanaka was ruled out due to a thigh muscle injury in their defeat to Pakistan.

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also injured. Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara make the team looking for their first win.

Five-time winners Australia have also lost their first two matches after they went down to India by six wickets and then suffered a 134-run thrashing against South Africa.

But they are unchanged in the hunt for an opening win in the round-robin tournament.

Skipper Pat Cummins said Australia would have also opted to bat had he won the toss, but added he doesn’t “think it (bowling first) is too big a difference.”

Australia have lost three of their last four ODIs to Sri Lanka.

Teams
Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk, capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

IOC approves cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

IOC approves cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
IOC approves cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

IOC approves cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
  • Cricket, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse, approved for 2028 Olympics
  • Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, organizers announced Monday.

A vote of the International Olympic Committee’s session in Mumbai approved cricket, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse.

The IOC’s executive board last week accepted a proposal by LA organizers for Twenty20 cricket, the sport’s shortest format, to be included along with the four other new events.

But the final choice still had to be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the global centers for cricket, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Los Angeles chiefs have proposed a six-team event, in both men’s and women’s T20 cricket.

The United States is set to field sides as the host nation, but no firm decision has been made on the number of teams, or how they will qualify.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking.

It would tap into the lucrative South Asian market, attracting fans in countries such as India and Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, featuring cricket’s global stars, has helped India become the unquestioned economic driving force of the sport, thanks to legions of fans and lucrative broadcasting deals in a nation where the game is almost a religion.

Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour

Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour

Riyadh set to host final round of Longines Global Champions Tour
  • Premier equestrian showjumping event from Oct. 26-28 at the Riyadh Arena in King Abdullah Financial District
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the second year in a row Riyadh is set to host the finale of the Longines Global Champions Tour, the premier equestrian showjumping series that features the best riders and horses from around the world.

The event will take place from Oct. 26 to 28 at the Riyadh Arena, located on the eastern side of the King Abdullah Financial District.

The event sees the coming together of the individual and team championships, with the best horse and rider combinations in the world battling it out.

The Saudi Equestrian Federation on Sunday night confirmed that its wholly-owned Equestrian Sports Events Company is preparing the facilities for the world championship.

The 15th edition of the championship will have several activities and dining options for visitors.

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship

Koepka wins LIV Golf Jeddah as Gooch claims individual season championship
  • Fireballs GC claim their second team victory of the season with a score of 34-underStandfirst 2: Koepka successfully defends Jeddah title after beating Gooch on second playoff hole
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Brooks Koepka (Smash GC) has successfully defended his title at 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah presented by ROSHN, securing victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole, at the 18th, to defeat Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), who mounted an incredible charge on Sunday to earn the 2023 individual champion title.

Gooch clinched the season’s Individual Champion title thanks to his final-round score of eight-under par (62). Bryson DeChambeau, the captain of Crushers GC, fell to fourth place in the season standings after posting a level-par final round in Jeddah, eventually finishing in 16th place. Cam Smith, captain of Ripper GC, secured the second spot in the overall season standings, while Koepka advanced to third, thanks to his victory this week.

Other notable developments in the standings included Scott Vincent’s (Ironheads GC) impressive fourth-place finish at LIV Golf Jeddah, thanks to a final round score of 66, which meant he finished 22nd in the standings and secured his LIV Golf status for the 2024 season. Additionally, Richard Bland of Cleeks GC had a strong week, finishing 14th in Jeddah and guaranteeing his place in the LIV Golf League for the upcoming season.

At the bottom end of the season standings, Jed Morgan (Ripper GC), James Piot (HyFlyers GC), Chase Koepka (Smash GC), and Sihwan Kim (Ironheads GC) found themselves in the drop zone. To regain their status for the 2024 LIV Golf league, they will need to participate in the promotion event during the off-season, in which three players will have the opportunity to qualify.

In the team event this weekend, it was Fireballs GC captained by Sergio Garcia who cruised to victory, finishing the week at 34-under par, three shots ahead of RangeGoats GC and five ahead of Cleeks GC, which recorded their first podium finish of the season in Jeddah.

Heading into next week’s team championship in Miami, the team standings show 2022 team champions 4Aces GC with a slim lead (192 points), followed by Crushers GC (186), Torque GC (183) and RangeGoats GC (179) occupying the top four places. The top four automatically advance to the semifinals at the LIV Golf Team Championship, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2023 season.

