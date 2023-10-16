You are here

  MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Return on equity climbed by 6.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023.
Updated 21 sec ago
MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
RIYADH: The banking sector in the Middle East and North Africa recorded a 30 percent annual increase in net profits in the first half of 2023, reported professional services group EY. 

According to its MENA H1 2023 Banking Report, the sector also recorded a year-on-year rise of 12.2 percent in net assets in the six months to the end of June 2023.

The company found that the sectoral growth was driven by a rising demand for loans, fueled by the region’s overall economic expansion amid its diversification efforts.  

“With limited effect to the ongoing banking industry crisis in the US and Europe, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) banking sector has undergone a fundamental transformation and is now pursuing a strong upward trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending,” said Charlie Alexander, EY MENA’s financial services leader, in a statement.  

“This development is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s overall economic growth amidst ongoing economic diversification drives,” he added. 

Furthermore, return on equity climbed by 6.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, while the net interest margin advanced by 0.2 percent. 

Operating income and total deposits exhibited substantial growth during the period, surging 18.8 percent and 6.08 percent rise, respectively. 

According to the report, 2023 will also witness a significant emphasis on regulatory oversight, including ongoing implementations of Basel IV regulations and an intensified focus on combating financial crime. 

The study added that nonperforming loans, a vital indicator of the bank’s credit risk, will persist at their existing levels as banks adopt a more conservative approach to lending.   

By strengthening their risk management technologies and systems, financial institutions are boosting their ability to withstand potential risks and comply with regulatory requirements. 

Additionally, the study pointed out a strong focus on several critical areas in the region’s banking sector, including digital and open banking, blockchain   and mobile payments. 

Tokenization, digital currencies, and sustainable finance are other areas gaining traction. 

“Central banks are enabling banking innovation through implementing regulatory frameworks which are conducive to fintech and open banking,” said Houssam Itani, EY MENA’s banking and capital markets leader, in the statement.   

He added: “The evolving regulatory environment is expected to open the door for measured growth which balances innovation and financial resilience.” 

The study anticipates that GCC banks will maintain their resilience in 2023, and the situation is expected to improve, with sustained oil prices empowering governments to provide economic support.

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 22 percent in September 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics.

Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide.

The statement added that the September rental index witnessed a 15 percent decrease in residential transactions compared to August.

There were 233,000 transactions in September, with commercial rentals accounting for approximately 61,000. This marked a 6 percent decrease compared to August.

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments

Pakistan, UAE discuss collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments
  • The development comes during Pakistani IT minister's visit to UAE where he also attended the GITEX tech show
  • Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at 43rd edition of GITEX, dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's caretaker information technology (IT) minister, Umar Saif, has met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economy, Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, and discussed with him bilateral collaboration in AI, digital economy and venture capital investments, the Pakistani minister said on Monday. 

The meeting came during Saif's visit to the UAE where he also attended the 43rd edition of the GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) GLOBAL tech and startup show, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct 16 till Oct 20. 

Saif described his meeting with the UAE minister as "wonderful." 

"He expressed keen interest in collaborating on AI, digital economy and venture capital investments in Pakistan and proposed to sign a formal MoU (memorandum of understanding)," the Pakistani IT minister said on X. 

 

Pakistan has one of the largest exhibit lounges at GITEX, which is dubbed as the world’s largest IT exhibition, according to the minister.

"We have 27 companies and over 45 startups," Saif said in another X post. "Our brand TechDestinationPakistan is one of the biggest brands visible at GITEX, and the buzz around Pakistan’s IT industry is electrifying." 

 

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close cooperation in various sectors including defense, health, trade, culture and information. More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the Gulf country and work in public and private sectors. 

Each year, they remit over $4 billion to Pakistan. According to official data, the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE remitted a whopping $5.10 billion in 2022. 

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector

Saudi military authority unveils 10 investment opportunities in defense sector
RIYADH: In a major move to boost Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries has unveiled a series of investment opportunities in the military industries sector.   

GAMI’s strategic expansion includes an initial offering of 10 investment prospects with applications in both military and civilian domains. 

The announcement was jointly made by GAMI and the Invest in Saudi Arabia initiative, in collaboration with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

This latest initiative is a direct outcome of the Military Industries Enabler initiative, which was launched by the authority earlier this year. 

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab's basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab's basement structure
Updated 16 October 2023
China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab's basement structure

China Harbour Engineering wins contract for excavation of Mukaab's basement structure
RIYADH: The first phase of the excavation for the basement structures of Mukaab, Saudi Arabia’s proposed mammoth cube-shaped architecture, is all set to commence. 

According to Saudi Projects, New Murabba Development Co. has awarded the excavation required for the basement structures underneath the Mukaab and surrounding podiums to China Harbour Engineering Co. 

Funded by the Public Investment Fund, the iconic 400 cubic-meter structure will be the world’s first immersive destination.  

Inside this gigantic cube, the exterior will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style and host retail, cultural and tourist attractions. 

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project
Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project

Saudi Arabia launches company to develop Abha Valley project
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday launched a company for the development of the Abha Valley project in the Kingdom’s Asir region, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The newly formed Ardara company will develop the “Al Wadi” project that will be spread over an area of 2.5 million sq. meters. The company, the SPA reported, will ensure sustainability standards in the construction of the project to raise the quality of life. 

This launch aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global tourism hub by 2030.  

The Al Wadi project is expected to evolve into an urban center that attracts both local and international visitors. It will encompass around 30 percent of open green spaces, a 16-km water destination, and 17 km of sports tracks. The project will also provide facilities for cultural and community events. 
It will feature luxury hotels, commercial areas, business districts, and a variety of residential options, from high-end apartments to villas.  

The development is expected to create various opportunities spanning sectors such as hospitality, arts, and culture, while also providing room for investment in the food and agriculture, retail, and entertainment domains. These prospects are poised to enhance the Kingdom’s private sector growth. 

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a crucial driver of the country’s economic diversification efforts, has recently made strategic investments, including the establishment of Al Balad Development Co. to transform the historic Jeddah district into a global tourist destination. 
Since its inception, PIF has founded a total of 70 companies, with 25 of them, including Saudi Coffee Co. and Halal Products Development Co., established in 2022, as per the fund’s annual report.  

Additionally, the report highlighted that companies under PIF’s ownership created over 181,000 jobs in 2022.

