Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts

Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts
Aligned with the output cut decision of OPEC+, Saudi Arabia’s crude production for August fell to 8.9 million bpd from 9.01 million bpd in July. Shutterstock.
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts

Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: As a result of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to slash output, Saudi Arabia’s oil production declined 19.3 percent in August 2023 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The latest monthly statistics released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed the Kingdom’s crude production for August fell to 8.9 million barrels per day from 9.01 million bpd in July. 

This output level is considered the lowest since June 2021.

During a policy meeting in June, OPEC and its allies, also known as OPEC+, agreed to limit supply into 2024. The Kingdom then pledged a voluntary production cut for July, which it later extended until August.  

Saudi Arabia announced earlier this month that it will continue the voluntary cut of 1 million bpd in November and December. 

Furthermore, the Kingdom’s crude oil August exports fell to 5.6 million bpd from 6.01 million bpd in July. This is considered the lowest level since April 2021, when exports stood at 5.4 million bpd. 

Saudi oil refinery output declined by 8.3 percent to 2.5 million bpd compared to the same month last year. Over the same period, exports of refined products declined by 5.5 percent to 1.3 million bpd. 

Gas and diesel comprise 46 percent of the refinery output, while motor aviation and fuel oil comprise 27 percent and 18 percent, respectively. 

Regarding exports of refined products, gas and diesel account for 44 percent of the exports, and motor and aviation products make up 21 percent. In comparison, fuel oil constitutes 11 percent of the export mix. 

Refinery output results from refining crude oil to create petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, heating oil, and various petrochemicals.

Topics: crude oil Saudi oil Joint Organisations Data Initiative

Riyadh Airport tops Kingdom's aviation hub ranking

Riyadh Airport tops Kingdom’s aviation hub ranking
Updated 16 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Riyadh Airport tops Kingdom's aviation hub ranking

Riyadh Airport tops Kingdom’s aviation hub ranking
Updated 16 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport outperformed other international aviation hubs in Saudi Arabia for overall performance in September, according to official data.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Riyadh’s KKIA emerged topmost in the category of international airports serving over 15 million passengers annually with a compliance rate of 82 percent.

GACA monitors 11 operational performance standards that track passenger experience, such as check-in, security, passport and customs control. 

The other touchpoints include assistance for people with limited mobility and airport delays. 

In the same category, Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport received a compliance rate of 82 percent but fell short of the average waiting time for arriving and departing flights compared to Riyadh’s KKIA. 

According to the GACA report, Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport maintained the first spot in the second category, where the number of passengers ranges between 5 million to 15 million annually, with a compliance rate of 91 percent in September, up from 82 percent recorded in the previous month. 

Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport received rating of 73 percent in September, down from 82 percent in August. 

In the third category of international airports, those serving between 2 million and 5 million passengers annually, Abha International secured first place with a 100 percent compliance rate, up from 91 percent in August. 

Jizan’s King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport also achieved a 100 percent compliance rate, up from 82 percent recorded in the previous month. 

Meanwhile, Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International was ranked first in the fourth category of international airports, those receiving less than 2 million passengers annually, with a 100 percent compliance rate in September for the third month in a row.  

The airport outperformed competitors in total average waiting time for departure and arrival flights. 

The fifth category is a ranking for domestic airports, in which Gurayat Airport came first, achieving a 100 percent rate, reflecting stability since July figures. 

The National Aviation Strategy is one of the critical elements in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources by elevating its travel and tourism sector.    

According to the strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations, reaching 330 million passengers and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

Topics: Riyadh airport King Khalid International Airport General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia's TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  
Updated 16 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia's TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s TASI concludes in green, reaches 10,622 points  
Updated 16 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its Monday trading at 10,622.12 points, recording a rise of 79.26 – or 0.75 percent.  

At the same time, Nomu, the parallel market, ended at 22,626.81, showing an increase of 566.53 points or 2.57 percent.  

The MSCI Tadawul also increased by 9.46 points, finishing at 1,365.66 – marking an uplift of 0.70 percent.  

By the close of trading, the primary index showcased a trade value of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) with 149 stocks on the rise and 67 on the downtrend. Conversely, Nomu noted a trading volume of SR19.5 million.  

In TASI, Savola Group stood out as the leading performer, registering a surge of 9.90 percent and closing at SR38.85. Additionally, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. ended on a positive note with a growth of 7.01 percent, settling at SR22.90.  

Another notable performer, ACWA Power Co. observed a 6 percent rise, concluding its trading at SR212. Both Zamil Industrial Investment Co. and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. also made it to the list, climbing by 4.92 and 4.27 percent, to wrap up at SR20.90 and SR219.80, respectively.  

On the flip side, Saudi Chemical Co. experienced the most significant drop, plunging by 2.39 percent to SR4.09. Shares of Naseej International Trading Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. followed suit, declining to SR42 and SR38.75, translating to a dip of 2.33 percent and 1.90 percent, respectively. Arabian Pipes Co. and Leejam Sports Co. also reported downturns.  

In Nomu, Ladun Investment Co. was the top performer, reaching SR3.96, an increase of 10.92 percent. Future Care Trading Co., Meyar Co., and Academy of Learning Co. were also among the top performers clinching 10.77 percent, 9.75 percent, and 9.27 percent changes to close at SR18.30, SR86.70, and SR8.96, respectively.  

Shatirah House Restaurant Co., also known as Burgerizzer, also closed the day in green with SR8.85, an increase of 9.26 percent.  

However, Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. was the worst performer in Nomu, closing at SR114, a 9.38 percent drop.  

Munawla Cargo Co. and Marble Design Co. followed suit dropping by 6.05 percent and 4.61 percent to close at SR211.20 and SR88.90, respectively.  

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. and Saudi Lime Industries Co. were also among Nomu’s worst performers. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia's largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
RSG establishes Saudi Arabia's largest off-grid EV charging network

RSG establishes Saudi Arabia’s largest off-grid EV charging network
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainability, Saudi multi-project developer Red Sea Global has implemented the largest off-grid electric vehicle charging network in the Kingdom. 

The independent network, which operates without reliance on the national electricity grid, encompasses over 150 charging stations spanning the first phase of The Red Sea destination area, according to a press release.

These strategically positioned stations will play a crucial role in keeping RSG’s initial fleet of 80 electric vehicles, including Lucid and Mercedes models, charged and ready for use, the press release added.

John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, said: “Our ambition to combine sustainability and luxury like never before takes a new form as we drive The Red Sea into the future of next-gen, smart mobility, fully powered by sunlight.” 

He added: “Our electric transport fleet and charging network not only elevates our environmental credibility with yet another global benchmark in carbon-neutral operations but does so in a way that matches our guests’ expectations for high-end style and comfort.” 

The press release also highlighted that Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Air vehicles are exclusively designated for guest transportation during their stays at The Red Sea.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. To power the initial phase of the destination, which includes the EV fleet and charging network, RSG has already constructed five solar farms equipped with 760,000 photovoltaic panels.

Andreas Flourou, group head of mobility at RSG, said: “Red Sea Global heralds a new era of cutting-edge mobility with Saudi Arabia’s premier luxury EV fleet marking a milestone in sustainable transportation.” 

He added: “The addition of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Lucid Airs, powered by our solar grid, reinforces our commitment to regenerative tourism. Our carbon-neutral operations provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience, while creating new jobs and empowering young Saudis.”

RSG further noted that the necessary infrastructure for maintaining and operating the fleet is already in place, as the project prepares to welcome its first guests this year. 

Furthermore, the Red Sea International Airport has commenced operations, receiving its inaugural flights last month, and the first two hotels are already accepting bookings.

Upon its full completion in 2030, the destination will encompass 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential properties distributed across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Global #EVs EV charging John Pagano

MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
MENA banking sector's profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 

MENA banking sector’s profits rise 30% thanks to economic diversification: EY 
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The banking sector in the Middle East and North Africa recorded a 30 percent annual increase in net profits in the first half of 2023, reported professional services group EY. 

According to its MENA H1 2023 Banking Report, the sector also recorded a year-on-year rise of 12.2 percent in net assets in the six months to the end of June 2023.

The company found that the sectoral growth was driven by a rising demand for loans, fueled by the region’s overall economic expansion amid its diversification efforts.  

“With limited effect to the ongoing banking industry crisis in the US and Europe, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) banking sector has undergone a fundamental transformation and is now pursuing a strong upward trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending,” said Charlie Alexander, EY MENA’s financial services leader, in a statement.  

“This development is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s overall economic growth amidst ongoing economic diversification drives,” he added. 

Furthermore, return on equity climbed by 6.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, while the net interest margin advanced by 0.2 percent. 

Operating income and total deposits exhibited substantial growth during the period, surging 18.8 percent and 6.08 percent rise, respectively. 

According to the report, 2023 will also witness a significant emphasis on regulatory oversight, including ongoing implementations of Basel IV regulations and an intensified focus on combating financial crime. 

The study added that nonperforming loans, a vital indicator of the bank’s credit risk, will persist at their existing levels as banks adopt a more conservative approach to lending.   

By strengthening their risk management technologies and systems, financial institutions are boosting their ability to withstand potential risks and comply with regulatory requirements. 

Additionally, the study pointed out a strong focus on several critical areas in the region’s banking sector, including digital and open banking, blockchain   and mobile payments. 

Tokenization, digital currencies, and sustainable finance are other areas gaining traction. 

“Central banks are enabling banking innovation through implementing regulatory frameworks which are conducive to fintech and open banking,” said Houssam Itani, EY MENA’s banking and capital markets leader, in the statement.   

He added: “The evolving regulatory environment is expected to open the door for measured growth which balances innovation and financial resilience.” 

The study anticipates that GCC banks will maintain their resilience in 2023, and the situation is expected to improve, with sustained oil prices empowering governments to provide economic support.

Topics: banking EY Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September

Saudi rental index rises by 22% in September
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rental index rose by 22 percent in September 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to official statistics.

Over 294,000 residential and commercial rental transactions were documented in September 2023, as reported by the electronic rental service network Ejar, connected to the Sakani platform, covering 160 cities and regions nationwide.

The statement added that the September rental index witnessed a 15 percent decrease in residential transactions compared to August.

There were 233,000 transactions in September, with commercial rentals accounting for approximately 61,000. This marked a 6 percent decrease compared to August.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA rental index rental Residential Commercial Ejar Sakani

