Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia

Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia
The agreement between Mobily and BICS comes as tourist inflow to Saudi Arabia is witnessing a surge post-pandemic. Shutterstock.
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia

Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Tourists planning to visit Saudi Arabia can anticipate improved connectivity thanks to a recent agreement between telecommunications company Mobily and network enabler BICS.

This deal is expected to give international visitors improved mobile accessibility when traveling to and from the Kingdom, according to a press statement.

The agreement between Mobily and BICS comes as tourist inflow to Saudi Arabia is witnessing a surge post-pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism revealed that the region was ranked second globally in visitor arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, representing a 58 percent rise in numbers compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This partnership will enable us to offer our customers high-quality roaming services while they travel from and to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that they stay connected with their loved ones and businesses back home. This is part of Mobily’s effort to provide the best experience in the market and contribute to fulfilling vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Ghonaimi, vice president of wholesale operations at Mobily.

Developing the tourism sector is a pivotal goal outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil by the end of this decade.

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. It also seeks to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the region’s gross domestic product to exceed 10 percent.

Abdelkader Najja, vice president of BICS, Middle East and Africa, said mobile roaming has become essential for modern life, specifically for travelers.

“Our reliable global network and wealth of expertise can be leveraged for the best user quality and experience. This partnership allows Mobily to focus on strategic projects to deliver unrivaled services to its subscribers, wherever they are in the world,” said Najja.

Headquartered in the Belgian capital Brussels, BICS currently works with telecom operators in various regions, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the press statement added.

Topics: Mobily National Tourism Strategy BICS

Saudi engineers upgrade first suites in Boeing B777 aircraft

Saudi engineers upgrade first suites in Boeing B777 aircraft
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi engineers upgrade first suites in Boeing B777 aircraft

Saudi engineers upgrade first suites in Boeing B777 aircraft
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a further boost to the Kingdom’s localization drive, a team of Saudi engineers and cabin maintenance technicians carried out upgrades on the first suites of Saudia’s Boeing 777 aircraft fleet.

The project has been initiated by Saudia Technic, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul solutions provider, in collaboration with the US-based Seat Air Systems, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The subsidiary of Saudia Group has completed the upgrade for aircraft HZ-AK37, with plans to upgrade the remaining nine aircraft of the same model.

The director general of Saudia, Ibrahim Al-Omar, commended the project and described it as the beginning of a new era of localization of the aviation industry in line with Vision 2030 plans.

According to the press release, the modernization of the first suite has been completed while adhering to international standards which consequently enabled Saudia to obtain the necessary accreditation and licenses from the General Authority of Civil Aviation as well as the Federal Aviation Administration to further develop and upgrade the remaining aircraft.

It said a modern workshop was equipped at the firm’s headquarters at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to carry out the project.

The procedures included changing the mechanism of fixing and moving the door of the first-class suites by adding another latch and raising the number of motor passes to allow a steady and smooth movement of the door.

It also entailed installing an advanced, high-quality metal gear device and connecting it horizontally so that it is not affected by the load and weight of the door on it.

This resulted in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft and boosting the level of efficiency, which, in return, will contribute to reducing the operational cost, the press release added.

Topics: Saudia SaudiVision2030

Global carbon trading meeting to be held in Riyadh during FII 

Global carbon trading meeting to be held in Riyadh during FII 
Updated 17 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Global carbon trading meeting to be held in Riyadh during FII 

Global carbon trading meeting to be held in Riyadh during FII 
Updated 17 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Top industry leaders from Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania will gather in Riyadh next week to discuss emissions trading policy in preparation for the COP28 summit. 

The Kingdom’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. will host the Global South Carbon Markets Conference on Oct. 26 during the Future Investment Initiative in association with S&P Global Commodity Insights.  

Speakers at the conference will discuss the positive impact of carbon trading on climate change, the sovereignty of credits in the global south, and the role of Islamic finance in accelerating green market development. 

Rania Nashar, chairwoman of RVCMC, said: “Carbon trading is a key tool in helping the world address the devastating effects of climate change. With this event in Riyadh, we are bringing together voices from across the global south to find agreement on what we all want to see happen at COP28.” 

Launched in October 2022, RCVMC is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, holding a 80 percent stake, and Tadawul Group, which owns the remaining 20 percent. The company aims to enable emissions offset via carbon credits and aspires to become a global leader in the sector. 

Nashar added: “We need a unified approach to help take this fast-growing market in carbon credits and see it become an even more crucial factor in supporting the global drive toward a carbon-neutral future.” 

Riham ElGizy, CEO of RCVMC said that carbon trading is very crucial for the world to mitigate the risks associated with climate change. 

“Carbon trading can become a very powerful tool to scale and finance the export of voluntary carbon credits from the Global South, to mitigate the impacts of climate change globally while providing the Global South with financial resources to support their development and address the impacts of climate change,” she said. 

During the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week earlier this month, ElGizy told Arab News that RCVMC is planning to launch a carbon credit exchange platform in the second half of 2024. 

“My next plan is to launch the exchange, which is going to be a spot market to help price discovery by 2024. We will have as well in that exchange over the counter, we will have a marketplace for suppliers to sell their own product… So three offerings,” ElGizy said.

Topics: Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. Global South Carbon Markets Conference

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa

Agreement signed to enhance trade between Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Africa
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An agreement has been reached with the aim of boosting economic activities between member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and those of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank.    

This TDB and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, according to a statement.    

Under this MoU, both organizations will collaborate to provide trade finance solutions, with the aim of better serving their respective member countries in Africa, as stated in a press release.    

These solutions encompass various investment products, including Murabaha, syndications, co-financing, risk-sharing, and Islamic factoring.    

Murabaha is an Islamic financing structure that works as a sales contract, fixing the price of goods or items as required by a customer, inclusive of a pre-agreed profit margin.  

Furthermore, this partnership will explore opportunities for technical assistance and capacity building, focusing on the private sector and small and medium enterprises located in their shared member states.    

Admassu Tadesse, TDB group president emeritus and managing director, said: “Today’s signing builds on various years of collaboration between TDB and ITFC whereby TDB participated with close to $400 million in six ITFC Islamic syndications, in favor of TDB member states for the purchase of strategic food and energy commodities.”  

TDB Group Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations Executive Mary Kamari said: “Our reinforced cooperation will enable our institutions to optimize the impact of our financing.”  

She further emphasized that the group aims to collaborate on capacity-building and technical assistance to empower the private sector in capitalizing on the existing opportunities. 

CEO Hani Salem Sonbol, representing ITFC, elaborated that the MoU signifies a significant milestone in the institution’s continuous endeavors to promote international trade and economic development. 

“By partnering with TDB, we aim to amplify our impact, facilitate more efficient trade flows, and offer targeted support to SMEs and private sector entities in our African member countries,” Sonbol stressed.  

TDB’s mission is to be a catalyst for trade development among OIC member countries, while ITFC seeks to increase their influence, contribute to facilitating more efficient trade flows, and provide targeted support for SMEs, Sonbol highlighted. 

Topics: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 

MODON partners with SEDA, LCGPA to enhance national products 
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has taken steps to boost national products by signing two memorandums of understanding.   

MODON signed the agreements with the Saudi Export Development Authority and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition, which kicked off on Oct. 16 under the theme “Saudi Craftsmanship.” 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MODON-LCGPA MoU focuses on integrating industrial cities to develop local content and encourage innovation. 

It also aims to establish incentive programs for the industrial partner and agreements to localize industry and transfer knowledge.  

Similarly, the MODON-SEDA deal is a collaboration agreement to exchange capabilities and shared experiences in managing industrial cities. 

It also entails providing logistical services to develop non-oil exports.  

MODON has been developing and managing fully integrated industrial lands besides supporting new projects and expanding the existing ones. 

In June, the authority announced that it issued 203 industrial contracts in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a 23 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. Industrial lands annually grew 100 percent to 1.62 million sq. meters in the corresponding timeframe. 

Among the industries, the food sector secured the most contracts in the second quarter, representing 17 percent, followed by the mining sector at 9 percent. 

MODON also added that Jeddah was allocated the most number of contracts at 58, comprising 29 percent of the overall agreements in the second quarter. 

Al-Kharj, located southeast of Riyadh, received 13 percent of total agreements, comprising 27 deals.   

Saudi Arabia’s historical region Sudair came next at 13 percent and 26 contracts, followed by Dammam and Madinah regions, which stood at 7 percent and 14 deals. 

During the second quarter, MODON also announced that 1,226 foreign investment deals came from 67 countries, mainly Egypt, Jordan, India, the US and the UK.     

Topics: 'Made in Saudi' Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON)

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants
Updated 17 October 2023
ARAB NEWS   
Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants

Saudi HR development fund sees 149% surge in support program participants
Updated 17 October 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: A professional certificate support program saw a 149 percent surge in uptake in the first eight months of 2023 as more than 8,000 Saudis signed up to improve their employment prospects.  

According to the Human Resources Development Fund, this growth represents a jump from the 3,365 admissions during the same period the previous year.  

The total financial support allocated to the participants reached around SR48 million ($12.80 million), a substantial increase compared to the SR21 million disbursed during the same period in 2022. 

The fund stated that 153 certifications across a variety of specialist professions and industry sectors were accredited under the Professional Certification Support Program. 

The objective of this program is to provide the national workforce with new knowledge and enhance their professional skills. 

Additionally, the program is integrated with the fund’s other programs to increase the effectiveness of the domestic labor force and promote the idea of professional training. 

It also aims to increase individual competition in terms of specialization and professional development, and boost labor market productivity, to meet global standards while presenting employment opportunities through skill development. 

In May, the fund launched a career counselor training program, in partnership with King Saud University to improve and develop national competencies in the education and vocational sector, and to contribute to the employment of national cadres. 

It also approved 18 professional certificates related to banking and finance, industrial engineering and information technology.  

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF)

