Mobily partners with BICS to boost international roaming services in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Tourists planning to visit Saudi Arabia can anticipate improved connectivity thanks to a recent agreement between telecommunications company Mobily and network enabler BICS.

This deal is expected to give international visitors improved mobile accessibility when traveling to and from the Kingdom, according to a press statement.

The agreement between Mobily and BICS comes as tourist inflow to Saudi Arabia is witnessing a surge post-pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism revealed that the region was ranked second globally in visitor arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, representing a 58 percent rise in numbers compared to the same period of the previous year.

“This partnership will enable us to offer our customers high-quality roaming services while they travel from and to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that they stay connected with their loved ones and businesses back home. This is part of Mobily’s effort to provide the best experience in the market and contribute to fulfilling vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Ghonaimi, vice president of wholesale operations at Mobily.

Developing the tourism sector is a pivotal goal outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil by the end of this decade.

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. It also seeks to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the region’s gross domestic product to exceed 10 percent.

Abdelkader Najja, vice president of BICS, Middle East and Africa, said mobile roaming has become essential for modern life, specifically for travelers.

“Our reliable global network and wealth of expertise can be leveraged for the best user quality and experience. This partnership allows Mobily to focus on strategic projects to deliver unrivaled services to its subscribers, wherever they are in the world,” said Najja.

Headquartered in the Belgian capital Brussels, BICS currently works with telecom operators in various regions, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the press statement added.