Philippines aims to position itself as halal hub of Asia Pacific

Updated 31 sec ago
Ellie Aben
  • Manila wants to achieve $4bn in halal trade, create 120,000 jobs in the sector
  • Officials hope to attract more foreign investors to the market, including from Gulf
MANILA: The Philippines aims to position itself as an Asia-Pacific hub of the halal industry, the Department of Trade and Industry has said as it prepared to engage this week with Saudi Arabia’s business community in Riyadh.

The predominantly Catholic Philippines has set big targets to expand its domestic industry in the hopes of tapping into the global halal market, which is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion.

As part of the government’s strategic plan, Manila seeks to achieve about $4 billion in halal trade and investments and create 120,000 jobs in the sector over the next five years.

The Southeast Asian country is aspiring to become “the most halal-friendly trade and investment hub in the Asia Pacific region,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said on Monday.

“In this pursuit, we aim to tap into the burgeoning demand for halal products and services in our domestic market and across the 57 countries that constitute the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

Though a third of the global halal market is contributed by the halal food and beverage industry, it also covers recreation, travel, financial services, fashion, and many other sectors.

The Filipino Muslim community, which constitutes about 6 percent of the 110-million Philippine population, is integral to the government’s strategy, as it involves making micro, small and medium enterprises in the country a part of the global halal ecosystem.

“Our strategic course is set to cultivate the entire Philippine halal ecosystem,” Pascual said. “We stand poised to advance the frontiers of the halal industry within our borders, with an eye toward global prominence in the burgeoning halal economy.”

As the Philippines hopes to attract more foreign investment into the market, officials are also setting their eyes on investors from the Gulf region.

An opportunity to tap into that potential will present itself in Riyadh this week, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend the first summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the GCC.

“We will deepen engagement with the business community of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the president leads a delegation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh,” Pascual said. “The Philippines is open for business.”

Dwindling humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees threatens to exacerbate one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, the UN’s refugee chief said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh is home to around a million members of the mostly stateless minority, many of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in 2017 that is now subject to a genocide probe at the International Criminal Court.
Frustration is widespread over the lack of progress in a repatriation deal, rampant lawlessness in the refugee settlements and cuts to international humanitarian aid.
Humanitarian assistance “is declining” amid crises in Ethiopia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel, Filippo Grandi told reporters on the sidelines of a regional meeting.
“This is a crisis that should not be forgotten... If contributions decline, we are in trouble.”
The Rohingya crisis had only 42 percent of the $875.9 million funding needed this year, he said.
Budget cuts have forced the UN World Food Programme to steeply reduce humanitarian aid to the Rohingya camps this year, with funding for rations now at $8 per refugee per month.
Malnutrition in the sprawling camps is already rampant, rights groups say.
The United Kingdom’s Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced a 4.5 million pound ($5.4 million) funding contribution on Tuesday.
Grandi said repatriation to Myanmar was still “Plan A,” even as he acknowledged many Rohingya were still afraid to return to the country where they are widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh.
Bangladesh and Myanmar are working on a pilot program to begin repatriating a limited number of Rohingya, despite concerns from rights groups who say conditions are not safe for their return.
Rohingya in Myanmar are denied citizenship and access to health care and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
“Plan B is the status quo, people continue to be in host countries... but this is not sustainable in the long term,” Grandi said.

  • Foreign Minister Wang said Israel was now acting “beyond the scope of self-defense”
  • Washington says it hopes China’s friendship with Hamas backer Iran could help calm the conflict
Shanghai: China will this week weigh into the Israel-Hamas war by sending its special envoy to the Middle East, after the United States asked it to use its influence to stop the conflict from spreading.
Washington says it hopes China’s friendship with Hamas backer Iran could help calm the conflict, particularly after Beijing brokered a detente between long-time foes Tehran and Riyadh earlier this year.
Iran has warned of a possible “pre-emptive action” against Israel as it prepares a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip. There are also fears that Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, could open up a second front with Israel.
“Our message was that he thinks it’s in our shared interest to stop the conflict from spreading,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Saturday, after Antony Blinken spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi by phone.
“He thought it could be useful if China could use its influence.”
China then announced envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East this week, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying his objective was “to pool international consensus, urge relevant parties to stop hostilities, cool down the situation and create necessary conditions for political settlement.”
No details have yet been announced on Zhai’s itinerary or the exact timing of his trip.
Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist group’s fighters broke through the heavily fortified Israeli border and shot, stabbed and burnt to death more than 1,400 people.
Israeli air strikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have since flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,750 residents of the impoverished territory, according to Palestinian authorities.
Blinken’s plea to Beijing could be based on the hope that “China’s supposed proximity to a wide range of players — from the Palestinians, to Iran, to Saudi Arabia and more — would be something they would leverage,” said Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
However, Beijing’s impact on the Israel-Hamas conflict is likely to be far weaker than its role in the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal, Pantucci said.
With Israel and Hamas, Beijing is “trying to initiate something which others have struggled to initiate and keep going for a long time... between two adversaries who are locked into a deathly struggle with each other.”
China has for years failed to make progress on the decades-long deadlock between Israel and the Palestinians, despite repeatedly pushing a vague proposal at the United Nations calling for a two-state solution.
Beijing has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinians, though it has supported the nationalist Palestine Liberation Organization rather than Islamist Hamas.
It refrained from explicitly condemning Hamas for the October 7 attacks that triggered the current conflict.
But on Sunday Foreign Minister Wang said Israel was now acting “beyond the scope of self-defense” and slammed what he described as its “collective punishment of the people of Gaza.”
“Wang Yi has actually intensified his criticism of Israel’s actions... so while Israel will want Beijing to apply pressure on Arab states and Iran to bring them to the table, it is unlikely to view China as an impartial broker,” Manoj Kewalramani from India’s Takshashila Institution told AFP.
A bigger obstacle to meaningful engagement is China’s lack of direct contact with Hamas, which would force it to go through Tehran in order to place pressure on the militant group, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a senior research fellow at the Asia Center in Paris.
This could be an issue because while Iran has applauded Hamas’s attack, it has denied playing any role in it.
Still, Beijing stands to gain from even an attempt to mediate, as it seeks to play a more assertive role on the international stage.
The conflict is “a tremendous opportunity to point to what Beijing has long argued is Western hypocrisy on the issue of international law and human rights,” Kewalramani said.
“The fact that Western leaders don’t seem to be talking about proportionality in the Israeli response... is an opportunity for Beijing to hit back at the West’s claims of protecting a ‘rules-based order’,” he told AFP.

  • Security has been beefed up in the capital, particularly around places linked to the Swedish community in the city
BRUSSELS: Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish football fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night.

Hours after a manhunt began in the Belgian capital, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT: “We have the good news that we found the individual.” She said that the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The federal prosecutor’s office was more cautious, saying in a text message: “There are strong presumptions but no certainties” that the man was the shooter. He was shot by police in the Schaerbeek neighborhood where the rampage had taken place.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passersby before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

“Last night, three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful football party. Two of them lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a news conference just before dawn. “Their lives were cut short in full flight, cut down by extreme brutality.”

De Croo said his thoughts were with the victims’ families and that he had sent his condolences to the Swedish prime minister. Security has been beefed up in the capital, particularly around places linked to the Swedish community in the city.

“The attack that was launched yesterday was committed with total cowardice,” De Croo said.

Not far from the scene of the shooting, the Belgium-Sweden football match in the Belgian national stadium was suspended at halftime and the 35,000 fans held inside as a precaution while the attacker was at large.

Prosecutor Eric Van Duyse said “security measures were urgently taken to protect the Swedish supporters” in the stadium. More than two hours after the game was suspended, a message flashed on the big stadium screen saying, “Fans, you can leave the stadium calmly.” Stand after stand emptied onto streets filled with police as the search for the attacker continued.

“Frustrated, confused, scared. I think everyone was quite scared,” said Caroline Lochs, a fan from Antwerp.

De Croo said the assailant was a Tunisian man living illegally in Belgium who used a military weapon to kill the two Swedes and shoot a third, who is being treated for ”severe injuries.”

Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw described how the suspect, a 45-year-old man who wasn’t identified, had posted a video online claiming to have killed three Swedish people.

The suspect is alleged to have said in the video that, for him, the Qur’an is “a red line for which he is ready to sacrifice himself.”

Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after a series of public Qur’an-burnings by an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden resulted in threats from Islamic militant groups.

Belgian prosecutors said overnight that nothing suggested the attack was linked to the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Police overnight raided a building in the Brussels neighborhood of Schaerbeek where the man was thought be staying but did not find him. Sweden’s foreign ministry sent out a text message to subscribers in Belgium asking them “to be vigilant and to carefully listen to instructions from the Belgian authorities.”

According to Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, the suspect was denied asylum in 2019. He was known to police and had been suspected of involvement of human trafficking, living illegally in Belgium and of being a risk to state security.

Information provided to the Belgian authorities by an unidentified foreign government suggested that the man had been radicalized and intended to travel abroad to fight in a holy war. But the Belgian authorities were not able to establish this, so he was never listed as dangerous.

The man was also suspected of threatening a person in an asylum center and a hearing on that incident had been due to take place on Tuesday, Van Quickenborne said.

Belgian Asylum State Secretary Nicole de Moor said the man disappeared after his asylum application was refused so the authorities were unable to locate him to organize his deportation.

A terror alert for Brussels was raised overnight to 4, the top of Belgian’s scale, indicating an extremely serious threat. It previously stood at 2, which means the threat was average. The alert level for the rest of the country was raised to 3.

De Croo said that Belgium would never submit to such attacks. “Moments like this are a heavy ordeal,” he told reporters, “but we are never going to let ourselves be intimidated by them.”

  • BRI to become smaller and greener after decade of projects that boosted trade but left big debts, environmental concerns
  • Shift comes as leaders from across developing world descend on Beijing this week for Xi’s Belt and Road forum 
China’s Belt and Road Initiative looks to become smaller and greener after a decade of big projects that boosted trade but left big debts and raised environmental concerns.

The shift comes as leaders from across the developing world descend on Beijing this week for a government-organized forum on what is known as BRI for short.

The initiative has built power plants, roads, railroads and ports around the world and deepened China’s relations with Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Mideast. It is a major part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push for China to play a larger role in global affairs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his glass and proposes a toast during the welcome banquet for visiting leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People, on April 26, 2019. (AP/File)

WHAT IS THE BRI?

Called “One Belt, One Road” in Chinese, the Belt and Road Initiative started as a program for Chinese companies to build transportation, energy and other infrastructure overseas funded by Chinese development bank loans.

The stated goal was to grow trade and the economy by improving China’s connections with the rest of the world in a 21st-century version of the Silk Road trading routes from China to the Middle East and onto Europe.

Xi unveiled the concept in broad terms on visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia in 2013 and it took shape in the ensuing years, driving the construction of major projects from railroads in Kenya and Laos to power plants in Pakistan and Indonesia.

HOW BIG IS IT?

A total of 152 countries have signed a BRI agreement with China, though Italy, the only western European country to do so, is expected to drop out when it comes time to renew in March of next year.

“Italy suffered a net loss,” said Alessia Amighini, an analyst at the Italian think tank ISPI, as the trade deficit with China more than doubled since Italy joined in 2019.

China became a major financer of development projects under BRI, on par with the World Bank. The Chinese government says that more than 3,000 projects totaling nearly $1 trillion have been launched in BRI countries.

China filled a gap left as other lenders shifted to areas such as health and education and away from infrastructure after coming under criticism for the impact major building projects can have on the environment and local communities, said Kevin Gallagher, the director of the Boston University Global Development Policy Center.

Chinese-financed projects have faced similar criticism, from displacing populations to adding tons of climate-changing greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Residents rest near a display for the upcoming Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China on October 16, 2023. (AP/File)

WHAT ABOUT THE DEBT TRAP?

Chinese development banks provided money for the BRI projects as loans, and some governments have been unable to pay them back.

That has led to allegations by the US and others that China was engaging in “debt trap” diplomacy: Making loans they knew governments would default on, allowing Chinese interests to take control of the assets. An oft-cited example is a Sri Lankan port that the government ended up leasing to a Chinese company for 99 years.

Many economists say that China did not make the bad loans intentionally. Now, having learned the hard way through defaults, China development banks are pulling back. Chinese development loans have already plummeted in recent years as the banks have become more cautious about lending and many recipient countries are less able to borrow, given their already high levels of debt.

Chinese loans have been a major contributor to the huge debt burdens that are weighing on economies in countries such as Zambia and Pakistan. Sri Lanka said last week that it had reached an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China on key terms and principles for restructuring its debt as it tries to emerge from an economic crisis that toppled the government last year.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BRI?

Future BRI projects are likely not only to be smaller and greener but also rely more on investment by Chinese companies than on development loans to governments.

Christoph Nedopil, director of the Asia Institute at Griffith University in Australia, believes that China will still undertake some large projects, including high-visibility ones such as railways and others including oil and gas pipelines that have a revenue stream to pay back the investment.

A recent example is the launching of a Chinese high-speed railway in Indonesia with much fanfare in both countries.

On the climate front, China has pledged to stop building coal power plants overseas, though it remains involved in some, and is encouraging projects related to the green transition, Nedopil said. That ranges from wind and solar farms to factories for electric vehicle batteries, such as a huge CATL plant that has stirred environmental concerns in BRI-partner Hungary.

  • US senator says America should move more firepower into the region to 'be responsive'
WASHINGTON: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Monday praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for showing what he called “restraint” after Hamas attacked Israel over a week ago.
The Republican presidential candidate said Netanyahu “waited” and showed “patience” and “humanity” in response to the Oct. 7 attack.
Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza the day of the attack and Netanyahu declared war with Hamas, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” The war has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.
“One of the first things that Israel’s done is they waited,” Scott said about Israel as he spoke at an event focused on US foreign policy and national security at Georgetown University in Washington.
“Now how Prime Minister Netanyahu had the kind of restraint to refrain from immediate action, it just talks about the morality and the humanity that we see coming from Netanyahu into Gaza,” the senator said.
Scott also underscored the importance of America’s allyship with Israel and said “America should stand shoulder-to-shoulder, back-to-back, with no daylight with Israel.”
He said the US should move more firepower into the region to “be responsive” and said that US special forces should be prepared to help rescue American hostages in Gaza.
Scott also criticized front-runner Republican candidate Donald Trump for his criticism of Netanyahu days after the attack. He said the former president’s comments were “terrible,” “not helpful” and “heading in the wrong direction.”
“We should be loyal to our allies while being lethal to our adversaries. Anything less than that jeopardizes life,” he said.
Scott was sitting for the conversation at an event co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. The event marks the second in a series of talks the organizations are hosting on the topic with 2024 GOP candidates.
Former Vice President Mike Pence sat for the inaugural talk earlier this month.
Scott’s sit-down comes as one of the super political action committees supporting his candidacy clawed back some of the advertising airtime it had purchased this fall, with its chair writing in a memo to backers that “we aren’t going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for” an alternative to Trump. The memo said the group would wait until closer to Iowa’s leadoff caucuses to reconsider.
The South Carolina senator has not made foreign policy a mainstay of his campaign, instead seeking to focus on a positive message swathed in his Christian faith and an appeal for more individual responsibility in America.
Last week, he gave a speech on Israel at the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington in which he decried Hamas militants’ attack on Israel as filling Americans “with heartbreak, and frankly, righteous anger,” but blamed the Biden administration for the violence.
“While Hamas carried out these attacks, Joe Biden has blood on his hands,” Scott said in the speech. “His weakness invited the attack.”
He also recently sought to merge his Senate duties with foreign policy strides that may help his 2024 GOP presidential campaign, calling for a Senate probe into funding sources that he and other Republicans allege may have been tied to Hamas militants’ attack on Israel.
Scott called for the Senate Banking Committee — on which he sits as ranking member — to hold a hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to probe roughly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets recently released to an account in Qatar.
As he campaigns against rivals including a former vice president, a former United Nations ambassador and current and foreign governors, Scott has at times been asked how he would square his apparent lack of executive experience with his qualifications to lead the country.
He has held out as evidence his decade of service on Senate committees, including Banking, Finance, Armed Services and Foreign Relations.
In the memo from Trust in the Mission PAC, co-chair Rob Collins said the group would continue with door knocking and other efforts, with an eye toward potentially reallocating resources as actual votes draw nearer.
“Until the experts recognize Tim is the only candidate that can capture the nomination and defeat President Joe Biden, there will be a very expensive and loud next few months — full of sound and fury and signifying nothing,” Collins wrote in the memo, which was obtained by the AP and first reported on by Politico.
“So, we are doing what would be obvious in the business world but will mystify politicos — we aren’t going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for a Trump alternative. We have done the research. We have studied the focus groups. We have been following Tim on the trail. This electorate is locked up and money spent on mass media isn’t going to change minds until we get a lot closer to voting.”

