Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, gaining 109.28 points or 1.03 percent to 10,731.40.

On Tuesday, the total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.22 billion ($1.39 billion) as 162 stocks advanced, while 59 declined.

While the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, surged 150.13 points to 22,776.94, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index advanced 1.08 percent to 1,380.45.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the best-performing stock on Tuesday. The company’s share price increased 6.80 percent to SR2.67.

Other top performers on the main index were Leejam Sports Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose spare prices soared 5.94 percent and 5.26 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices slipped 2.63 percent to SR12.60.

Meanwhile, shares of Saudi utility firm ACWA Power hit an all-time high at SR220 on Tuesday. The company, however, closed the trading at SR219.20.

Future Care Trading Co. drove the overall performance of the parallel market. The company’s share price scaled up 6.99 percent to SR19.58.

Marble Design Co. was the worst performer on Nomu, as its share price slumped 6.97 percent to SR82.70.

On the announcements front, AlJazira Capital, the financial adviser on the potential initial public offering of Mulkia Investment Co., revealed that the offer price for the IPO has been set at SR38 per share.

A bourse filing revealed that the subscription period for the IPO will be between Oct.20-30.

Mulkia Investment Co. had previously announced plans to float its 1.3 million ordinary shares, representing 20 percent of its capital worth SR65 million.