SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 

RIYADH: Saudi-made products are set to benefit with the government’s postal department and export development agency signing an agreement to promote national goods locally and beyond.

According to the Kingdom’s state-run news agency, Saudi Post and Saudi Export Development Authority will promote the “Made in Saudi” brand across various channels locally and internationally.

The collaboration agreement will be rolled out within the framework of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and the National Strategy for Industry.

Both parties will also introduce joint services to support the national economy’s transformational goals in light of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition in Riyadh in the presence of Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

SPL President Anf bin Ahmed Abanmi and SEDA CEO Abdulrahman Al-Thukair were also present at the event.

Utilizing the advanced capabilities that have established it as the region's foremost shipping and logistics operator, SPL is methodically striving to position itself as the preferred choice for both the public and private sectors.

Concurrently, it is also dedicated to improving digital government services and aligning with initiatives to elevate the Kingdom's ranking in the logistics performance index, focusing on empowering the e-commerce and emerging sectors in the national economy.

Notably, over 100 Saudi companies are participating in the exhibition. These firms represent various sectors, including petrochemicals, renewable energy and automotive manufacturing. Other industries include maritime, construction materials, food, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, technology, transportation, and logistics.

The event is expected to create opportunities for companies to boost their profiles and attract international investors. It will feature workshops and panel discussions and see representatives from government and industry.

Earlier this month, the Saudi capital hosted the fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union, with the participation of more than 190 countries.

The five-day conference discussed opportunities to expand membership to include more players in the postal sector and address the pressing issues facing the global postal system.

Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser highlighted the Saudi government’s interest in enhancing cooperation between the member states of the union, developing standards for providing postal services and supporting e-commerce. As well as stimulating the digital economy and adopting the best innovative technologies in postal and logistical services.