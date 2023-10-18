You are here

  • Home
  • SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 

SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 

SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition in Riyadh. SPA.
Short Url

https://arab.news/zu6nv

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 

SPL, SEDA join hands to promote ‘Made in Saudi’ products 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi-made products are set to benefit with the government’s postal department and export development agency signing an agreement to promote national goods locally and beyond.

According to the Kingdom’s state-run news agency, Saudi Post and Saudi Export Development Authority will promote the “Made in Saudi” brand across various channels locally and internationally.

The collaboration agreement will be rolled out within the framework of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and the National Strategy for Industry.

Both parties will also introduce joint services to support the national economy’s transformational goals in light of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition in Riyadh in the presence of Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

SPL President Anf bin Ahmed Abanmi and SEDA CEO Abdulrahman Al-Thukair were also present at the event.

Utilizing the advanced capabilities that have established it as the region's foremost shipping and logistics operator, SPL is methodically striving to position itself as the preferred choice for both the public and private sectors.

Concurrently, it is also dedicated to improving digital government services and aligning with initiatives to elevate the Kingdom's ranking in the logistics performance index, focusing on empowering the e-commerce and emerging sectors in the national economy.

Notably, over 100 Saudi companies are participating in the exhibition. These firms represent various sectors, including petrochemicals, renewable energy and automotive manufacturing. Other industries include maritime, construction materials, food, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, technology, transportation, and logistics.

The event is expected to create opportunities for companies to boost their profiles and attract international investors. It will feature workshops and panel discussions and see representatives from government and industry.

Earlier this month, the Saudi capital hosted the fourth Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union, with the participation of more than 190 countries.

The five-day conference discussed opportunities to expand membership to include more players in the postal sector and address the pressing issues facing the global postal system.

Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser highlighted the Saudi government’s interest in enhancing cooperation between the member states of the union, developing standards for providing postal services and supporting e-commerce. As well as stimulating the digital economy and adopting the best innovative technologies in postal and logistical services.

Topics: Saudi Post Saudi Export Development Authority

Related

‘Made in Saudi’ expo to showcase Kingdom’s best
Saudi Arabia
‘Made in Saudi’ expo to showcase Kingdom’s best

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility company ACWA Power has entered into seven cooperation agreements with various Chinese firms across multiple sectors, including solar energy, green hydrogen, and water desalination.  

These deals were signed during the third Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing on Wednesday.

In a press statement, ACWA Power said that these agreements were signed with Chinese entities, including State Power Investment Corp. specializing in energy generation, Bank of China headquartered in Beijing, and Power China Group, a civil engineering firm.

The Saudi firm also signed deals with other companies such as Energy China Group, a provider of power and infrastructure solutions, and Jinko Solar, a solar panel manufacturer.

Mohammed Abunayyan, founder and chairman of ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power’s journey with China has been one of genuine friendship and fruitful cooperation, going back years and across geographies. Over the years, we have nurtured strong relationships with key Chinese partners, which have enabled us to drive transformative projects in the fields of renewables, green hydrogen, and water desalination.”  

He added: “The agreements signed today further advance our common interest of developing projects that support positive climate ambitions.”  

The forum also marked the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development program initiated in 2013 to enhance connectivity and trade among participating nations. 

Abunayyan indicated that Saudi Arabia sees significant potential for further collaboration with China under the BRI.  

“We are dedicated to nurturing this enduring partnership. ACWA Power is resolute in our commitment to the Chinese market, and we recognize the critical role we play in the global clean energy landscape,” he added.  

The press statement revealed that ACWA Power established its Beijing office in 2009, marking the beginning of its association with China.  

Since then, Chinese investors and financiers have contributed $10 billion to ACWA Power’s global project portfolio, and Chinese engineering, procurement, and construction contractors, material suppliers, and financiers have participated in 47 projects and signed contracts worth more than $30 billion. 

In a report released by UK-based Global Water Intelligence in August, ACWA Power was recognized as the world’s largest water developer outside of China.  

It leads the list of top global water developers with a gross capacity of 6.8 million cubic meters per day and a net capacity of 3.2 m3/d per day.

Topics: ACWA Power China BRI

Related

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months
Business & Economy
ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months

Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX

Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX

Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prominent Saudi communications and information technology companies are assembling at the world’s largest gathering of industry experts in Dubai to showcase their innovations and solutions.

As part of the ‘Made in Saudi' initiatives, participants – including the Saudi Export Development Authority – will showcase their work at GITEX, connecting experts in the sector with over 8,000 exhibitors taking part, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The news agency added that the involvement of SEDA is a continuation of its role in highlighting national products and services in specialized international forums, adding that such meetings could enhance the Kingdom’s exports to promising markets.

SEDA’s participation will play a role in broadening the business horizons of national companies by connecting exporters with prospective buyers and exhibiting technical solutions and innovations, the report noted.

Topics: GITEX

Related

Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech sector gets boost as 5 MoUs inked at Financial Academy Forum

Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs

Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs

Deal signed to boost financing options for Saudi SMEs
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SME Bank and Export Development Authority have signed a deal to boost financing options for small and medium enterprises.

The deal is designed to accelerate funding within the sector through collaboration with multiple agencies, as stated in an official announcement. 

Signed on the sidelines of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition, the agreement is an extension of the institution’s efforts to promote the development of SMEs in the Kingdom. It also aims to increase their competitiveness and boost their contribution to the country’s gross domestic product. 

Topics: SMEs Export Development Authority SaudiVision2030 Finance

Related

Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs
Business & Economy
Saudi Development Fund signs $53.33m agreement to support Oman SMEs

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with 7 MoUs 

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with 7 MoUs 
Updated 42 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with 7 MoUs 

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with 7 MoUs 
Updated 42 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Singapore have signed seven memorandums of understanding  to facilitate investment opportunities across various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The MoUs were inked during the third session of the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on Tuesday. 

The joint committee was led by Saudi Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al-Jasser and Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. 

Al-Jasser said that both countries have enjoyed strong ties for nearly six decades, and the joint committee will bolster it further. 

Highlighting strong cooperation across all fields, he said that the volume of trade exchange between the nations reached SR45.2 billion ($12.05 billion) in 2022, representing an increase of about 50 percent compared to 2021. 

The Saudi minister added that the Kingdom is keen to cooperate with Singapore across infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors. 

The other sectors under consideration were financial services, energy, digital economy and tourism. 

The joint committee meeting also highlighted the opportunities available to Singaporean companies in the Saudi market as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

One of the noted deals inked during the event was between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Forum. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment also inked an MoU with its Singaporean counterpart to foster investment opportunities between the nations. 

Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization also partnered with its Singaporean counterpart, focusing on standardization and coordination. 

Among other MoUs, two were signed in the fields of ports, transportation and logistics services, while another one focused on investment in Riyadh’s industrial sector and promoting growth in the health and fitness sectors. 

Last month, a Saudi trade delegation led by Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi conducted a three-day visit to Singapore to enhance trade exchange and economic partnership between the two countries. 

During the visit, the delegation participated in the Saudi-Singapore Business Forum, co-organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Federation. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore trade opportunities MoU

Related

Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore
Saudi Arabia
Saudi trade delegation concludes 3-day visit to Singapore

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain’s Shell 

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain’s Shell 
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
AFP  
Follow

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain’s Shell 

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain’s Shell 
Updated 40 min 53 sec ago
AFP  

DOHA: Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate’s state-owned energy company announced on Wednesday. 

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, European countries have scrambled to replace lost deliveries of natural gas from Russia. 

Qatar will supply 3.5 million tons of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following two agreements with Shell for a share of the Gulf state’s huge North Field gas expansion project. 

“We are delighted to sign these two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell that will further enhance our decades-long relationship and strategic partnership in Qatar and around the world,” Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said. 

“These agreements reaffirm Qatar’s commitment to help meeting Europe’s energy demands and bolstering its energy security with a source known for its superior economic and environmental qualities,” he added. 

In October last year, Shell inked a deal with QatarEnergy for a 9.4 percent stake in Qatar’s North Field South project, the second phase in the expansion of the world’s largest gas field, which extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory. 

In July of the same year, it also agreed to a 6.25 percent share in the first phase of the expansion, North Field East. 

Deliveries of the LNG to Rotterdam are expected to begin in 2026. 

The deal with Shell is equal in length to an agreement with France’s TotalEnergies announced earlier this month for a 27-year supply of natural gas. 

Under its North Field expansion, Qatar is set to raise its output of LNG by 60 percent or more to 126 million tons a year by 2027. 

The main market for Qatari gas has traditionally been found in Asia, led by countries like China, Japan and South Korea. 

The deal with Shell and Total is also the same in length to those agreed by the China National Petroleum Corp. in June and China’s Sinopec in 2022. All have set a benchmark as the longest in the liquefied gas industry. 

US giants ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil have also signed deals to partner in the expansion. 

Qatar is one of the world’s top LNG producers, alongside the US, Australia and Russia. 

QatarEnergy estimates the North Field holds about 10 percent of the world’s known natural gas reserves.

Topics: qatarenergy Shell LNG

Related

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG deal with TotalEnergies, to supply 3.5m tons per year

Latest updates

Cairo International Film Festival cancels 45th edition
Cairo International Film Festival cancels 45th edition
Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’
Philippine central bank develops Islamic finance system to ‘benefit all Filipinos’
British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
British foreign minister to travel to Middle East, including Egypt
ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Iranians pay tribute to slain director Mehrjui
Iranians pay tribute to slain director Mehrjui

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.