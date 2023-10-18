Almost 40 Saudi companies to showcase local products at GITEX

RIYADH: Prominent Saudi communications and information technology companies are assembling at the world’s largest gathering of industry experts in Dubai to showcase their innovations and solutions.

As part of the ‘Made in Saudi' initiatives, participants – including the Saudi Export Development Authority – are showcasing their work at GITEX, as part of over 8,000 exhibitors at the event that runs from Oct. 16 to 20, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The news agency added that the involvement of SEDA is a continuation of its role in highlighting national products and services in specialized international forums, adding that such meetings could enhance the Kingdom’s exports to promising markets.

SEDA’s participation will play a role in broadening the business horizons of national companies by connecting exporters with prospective buyers and exhibiting technical solutions and innovations, the report noted.

Participation in international exhibitions is one of the services that SEDA offers to local companies as part of the authority's endeavors to boost Saudi non-oil exports to approximately 50 percent of the non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports to the UAE reached a total of SR177.7 billion ($47.4 billion) over the past five years. The automotive sector topped the list of exporting sectors with a total value of SR9.8 billion, followed by the heavy machinery and electronics sector with a total value of SR9.3 billion, and then the petrochemical sector with a total value of SR8.8 billion.

Launched in 2021 by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and SEDA, the ‘Made in Saudi’ program was designed to help local businesses increase their visibility, promote their products to a wider audience, and connect with consumers interested in purchasing from Saudi companies.

The program is positioning Saudi products and services as the preferred choice for domestic and global consumers. It is also attracting investments, with the goal of increasing non-oil exports to 50 percent of non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

Through the program, businesses can also collaborate and use the ‘SAUDI MADE’ logo to project a positive image of the country around the world.