Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war

stc Group to expand 5G network in over 75 Saudi cities

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon get even faster internet speeds and improved connectivity, with its largest telecom operator, stc Group, planning to launch the fifth-generation mobile network in over 75 cities.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the project is an extension of the group’s success in delivering 5G network to over 90 percent of its locations in major cities.

The SPA report said this investment will strengthen the digital economy, support local content, create quality jobs and enrich people’s lives.

It added that the project aims to make 5G the cornerstone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The telecom operator has been the largest digital enabler in the Kingdom, with around 20 million mobile subscriptions making up 40 percent of the market share.

STC launched its 5G commercial services in June 2019, reaching over 35 percent of the population in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Dammam.

The group has also been pivotal in delivering advanced technological solutions through its accelerator InspireU, which plowed SR12 billion into the industry through investments and product spending.

These emerging projects have also profoundly impacted employment, generating over 600,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, benefiting more than 40 million users.

The group’s vision extends beyond mere connectivity, elevating the Saudi digital economy to new heights.

The telecom group is poised to significantly impact the Kingdom and the Middle East by providing employment opportunities and fostering local content.

“This expansion reflects stc’s keenness to advance the Saudi digital economy by raising empowerment and digital connectivity to the highest level,” the telecom operator said in a statement.

It further said that it contributes to generating more quality job opportunities for Saudi men and women, besides pioneering support for local content and enriching people’s lives digitally.

The group is also focused on devising operations and business models to contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and play a more profound role in the Kingdom’s digital transformation.