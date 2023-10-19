You are here

  • Home
  • Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war

Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
1 / 2
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between US dollar and South Korean won, center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 18, 2023. (AP)
Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
2 / 2
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on Oct. 17, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cst94

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war

Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
  • All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red, and Asia followed suit
  • The prospect of an all-out war pushed oil prices up Wednesday
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Follow

HONG KONG: Asian markets tumbled Thursday on fears the Israel-Hamas crisis would spill over into a wider conflict in the Middle East, with some warning that a full-blown war was increasingly likely.
With Benjamin Netanyahu building up a huge force ahead of an expected land incursion into Gaza, Iran has warned of a possible pre-emptive strike and called for an oil embargo against Tel Aviv.
President Joe Biden was due to make a television address on the crisis later in the day, having delivered full US backing for Israel in person on Wednesday during a solidarity visit.
However, Jordanian King Abdullah II, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi canceled a meeting with Biden after a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.
The tragedy, which each side has blamed on the other — with Biden backing Israel — ratcheted up tensions and saw Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement call for a “day of rage.”
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for an “immediate and complete embargo on the Zionist regime by Islamic countries, an oil embargo against the regime.”
He also urged Muslim countries to expel Israeli ambassadors in comments at a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, called in Saudi Arabia to discuss the crisis.
“The risks of an escalation have risen on the back of the latest news reports regarding the hospital bombing,” Jane Foley, of Rabobank, said.
“On any clear escalation, we can expect to see a ratcheting up of risk aversion” in markets, she added.
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red, and Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Singapore more than one percent down.
There were also losses in Shanghai, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington.
“The window for a diplomatic off-ramp to avert a wider war in the Middle East appears to be closing,” said RBC Capital Markets’ Helima Croft.
“A regional crisis appears the most likely outcome, especially with Israel still seemingly committed to a ground offensive to crush Hamas.”
The prospect of an all-out war pushed oil prices up Wednesday, though Washington’s decision to suspend some sanctions on Venezuelan output tempered the gains and both contracts were slightly lower in Asian trade.
Risk aversion among traders was increased by concerns the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates again, or at least keep them elevated for an extended period.
That pushed US 10-year Treasury yields above 4.9 percent for the first time since 2007, fanning even more unease on trading floors, with focus turning to Fed boss Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day at the Economic Club of New York.
That comes after New York Fed chief John Williams said borrowing costs would need to be kept restrictive “for some time” if the bank wanted to get inflation back to its two percent target.
And Governor Christopher Waller said: “I believe we can wait, watch and see how the economy evolves before making definitive moves on the path of the policy rate... As of today, it is too soon to tell.”
Carol Kong, at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said: “A reiteration of the ‘higher for longer’ message on interest rates may allow US yields to stay at or above their current levels and keep the dollar supported.”

  • Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.9 percent at 31,446.99 (break)
  • Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 17,478.06
  • Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,036.72
  • West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $86.84 per barrel
  • Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $90.88 per barrel
  • Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0537 from $1.0540 on Wednesday
  • Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2136 from $1.2141
  • Dollar/yen: UP at 149.83 yen from 149.93 yen
  • Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.82 pence from 86.79 pence
  • New York — Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 33,665.08 points (close)
  • London — FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,588.00 (close)
     
Topics: War on Gaza Stock Markets Wall Street Nikkei

Related

Analysis Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Middle-East
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza
Middle-East
Why Egypt and other Arab countries are unwilling to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza

stc Group to expand 5G network in over 75 Saudi cities 

stc Group to expand 5G network in over 75 Saudi cities 
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

stc Group to expand 5G network in over 75 Saudi cities 

stc Group to expand 5G network in over 75 Saudi cities 
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will soon get even faster internet speeds and improved connectivity, with its largest telecom operator, stc Group, planning to launch the fifth-generation mobile network in over 75 cities. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the project is an extension of the group’s success in delivering 5G network to over 90 percent of its locations in major cities. 

The SPA report said this investment will strengthen the digital economy, support local content, create quality jobs and enrich people’s lives. 

It added that the project aims to make 5G the cornerstone of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning. 

The telecom operator has been the largest digital enabler in the Kingdom, with around 20 million mobile subscriptions making up 40 percent of the market share.  

STC launched its 5G commercial services in June 2019, reaching over 35 percent of the population in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Dammam.  

The group has also been pivotal in delivering advanced technological solutions through its accelerator InspireU, which plowed SR12 billion into the industry through investments and product spending.  

These emerging projects have also profoundly impacted employment, generating over 600,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, benefiting more than 40 million users. 

The group’s vision extends beyond mere connectivity, elevating the Saudi digital economy to new heights.  

The telecom group is poised to significantly impact the Kingdom and the Middle East by providing employment opportunities and fostering local content. 

“This expansion reflects stc’s keenness to advance the Saudi digital economy by raising empowerment and digital connectivity to the highest level,” the telecom operator said in a statement.  

It further said that it contributes to generating more quality job opportunities for Saudi men and women, besides pioneering support for local content and enriching people’s lives digitally. 

The group is also focused on devising operations and business models to contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and play a more profound role in the Kingdom’s digital transformation. 

Topics: STC IT Digital 5G SaudiVision2030

Related

stc spotlights digital fintech solutions at Seamless KSA
Corporate News
stc spotlights digital fintech solutions at Seamless KSA

Saudi Arabia is set to kick off 5th Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference

Saudi Arabia is set to kick off 5th Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia is set to kick off 5th Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference

Saudi Arabia is set to kick off 5th Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global investors are set to discuss massive infrastructure projects at the fifth edition of the Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference beginning on Oct. 23 in Riyadh.

The two-day event, held under the theme “Towards Sustainable Supply Chains to Promote the Circular Economy,” is set to provide an opportunity for attendees to exchange thoughts, ideas, and experiences to improve the performance and efficiency of supply chains and logistical services. 

Under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the event, which is held at the Four Season Hotel, aims to develop the associated sectors in line with the goals of the Crown Prince’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The strategy includes extensive structural reforms and strategic initiatives that have significantly improved operational efficiency in the transport and logistics sectors, establishing the Kingdom as a global logistics hub. 

Topics: Supply Chain and Logistics Services conference supply chain logistics

Related

Saudi Arabia aims to be among top 10 countries in logistics: transport minister 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to be among top 10 countries in logistics: transport minister 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  
Updated 18 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  
Updated 18 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 17.34 points or 0.16 percent on Wednesday after a two-day rally to close at 10,714.06. 

While the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 6.77 points to 1,373.68, the parallel market Nomu rose 2.8 percent to 23,415.59. 

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.87 billion ($1.56 billion), with 59 stocks gaining and 156 losing steam.    

Alandalus Property Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with the share price surging 9.96 percent to SR23.18.    

Hail Cement Co. came in a close second as its share price soared 9.88 percent to SR12.68.     

Other top gainers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Seera Group Holding, whose share prices increased by 7.17 percent and 5.17 percent to SR0.15 and SR23.6, respectively. 

The worst performer was Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or SPICHEM, whose share price slumped 6.74 percent to SR33.20.     

Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. also posted a dismal performance, with its share price declining 5.11 percent to SR47.35. 

Other poor performers included Al Kathiri Holding Co. and Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices plunged 4.87 percent and 4.37 percent, respectively. 

Future Care Trading Co. was the topmost gainer on Nomu, with its share price shooting up 22.47 percent to SR23.98. 

Raoom Trading Co., on the other hand, was the worst performer, as the company’s share price slipped by 6.72 percent to SR111.    

On the announcement front, SIPCHEM disclosed its financial results for the first nine months of 2023. The company’s net profit decreased 69.9 percent to SR233.1 million, down from SR774.4 million in the same period last year.   

The company said in a bourse filing that the decrease was due to a decline in selling prices for the company’s products despite the fall in raw materials prices. 

The company’s sales volumes also fell due to the periodic turnaround maintenance activities of International Methanol Co. and International Diol Co. 

In addition, the company’s share of profits from investments in a joint venture and associates decreased. 

The petrochemical producer also posted a 70 percent drop in net profit to SR233.1 million in the third quarter from SR774.41 million in the corresponding period of the last year. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 
Business & Economy
Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index soars 109 points to 10,731 

Eastern Province sees over 210k commercial registrations amid economic growth

Eastern Province sees over 210k commercial registrations amid economic growth
Updated 18 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Eastern Province sees over 210k commercial registrations amid economic growth

Eastern Province sees over 210k commercial registrations amid economic growth
Updated 18 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Companies registered in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province now stand at over 210,00 after a 1.5 percent rise in the third quarter of 2023.

Figures released by the Ministry of Commerce show 210,818 commercial entities in the region, up from 207,606 at the end of June.

The data confirms the province’s status as the Kingdom’s third-largest economic region in terms of new businesses initiating operations.

This economic development aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s plan for industrialization and economic diversification. 

Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, the ministry’s spokesperson, highlighted the Eastern Province as a significant driver of economic growth and a catalyst for entrepreneurship.  

Speaking at the first “Jusur” Communication and Awareness Forum, he revealed that the number of small and medium-sized enterprises in the region has surpassed 136,000 establishments. 

The top five sectors contributing to the growth of economic activities in the Eastern Province throughout the third quarter of 2023 include logistics services, experiencing a 73 percent increase, and maritime clubs, registering a 72 percent rise.  

Additionally, the construction of docks and maritime ports has seen a 47 percent surge, and artificial intelligence has risen by 45 percent. Meanwhile, maritime transportation and shipping have maintained a steady growth rate of 27 percent. 

Al-Hussein added that the Support Center for Enterprises in Alkhobar has been assisting entrepreneurs by providing services and consultations to more than 5,400 businesspersons throughout the current year. 

He explained that the Eastern Province is home to the largest branch of the Saudi Business Center, situated in the Eastern Chamber Tower, offering a comprehensive suite of over 750 services to businesses and investors in one convenient location.  

Regarding the ministry’s efforts to combat fraud and deception, he emphasized the critical importance of verifying website reliability as the initial step in protection.  

Al-Hussein noted that the ministry employs two key strategies for countering fraud and deception – daily proactive monitoring and cooperation with partners in the Electronic Commerce Council and the Permanent Internet Security Committee. In the past two months, they have successfully blocked over 200 websites impersonating the ministry.  

Al-Hussein further elaborated on the three pillars of institutional communication with society that the ministry relies on. These encompass customer-oriented awareness, swift response and resolution of complaints, and the sharing of information through data and statistics to facilitate informed decision-making within the business community. 

He stressed the significance of raising awareness among citizens and residents regarding the risks and consequences of commercial concealment.  

Notably, educational campaigns have contributed to rectifying the status of over 19,000 commercial establishments, including 2,216 in the Eastern Province, ensuring compliance with government regulations. 

Additionally, Al-Hussein highlighted the value of productive cooperation and partnership between the ministry and citizens, achieved through effective communication and the reporting of violations.  

This collaboration has played a pivotal role in uncovering instances of fraud and commercial concealment within the Eastern Province and various provinces across the Kingdom. 

Topics: Eastern Province Ministry of commerce

Related

Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  

ACWA Power signs seven agreements with Chinese entities  
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility company ACWA Power has entered into seven cooperation agreements with various Chinese firms across multiple sectors, including solar energy, green hydrogen, and water desalination.  

These deals were signed during the third Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing on Wednesday.

In a press statement, ACWA Power said that these agreements were signed with Chinese entities, including State Power Investment Corp. specializing in energy generation, Bank of China headquartered in Beijing, and Power China Group, a civil engineering firm.

The Saudi firm also signed deals with other companies such as Energy China Group, a provider of power and infrastructure solutions, and Jinko Solar, a solar panel manufacturer.

Mohammed Abunayyan, founder and chairman of ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power’s journey with China has been one of genuine friendship and fruitful cooperation, going back years and across geographies. Over the years, we have nurtured strong relationships with key Chinese partners, which have enabled us to drive transformative projects in the fields of renewables, green hydrogen, and water desalination.”  

He added: “The agreements signed today further advance our common interest of developing projects that support positive climate ambitions.”  

The forum also marked the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development program initiated in 2013 to enhance connectivity and trade among participating nations. 

Abunayyan indicated that Saudi Arabia sees significant potential for further collaboration with China under the BRI.  

“We are dedicated to nurturing this enduring partnership. ACWA Power is resolute in our commitment to the Chinese market, and we recognize the critical role we play in the global clean energy landscape,” he added.  

The press statement revealed that ACWA Power established its Beijing office in 2009, marking the beginning of its association with China.  

Since then, Chinese investors and financiers have contributed $10 billion to ACWA Power’s global project portfolio, and Chinese engineering, procurement, and construction contractors, material suppliers, and financiers have participated in 47 projects and signed contracts worth more than $30 billion. 

In a report released by UK-based Global Water Intelligence in August, ACWA Power was recognized as the world’s largest water developer outside of China.  

It leads the list of top global water developers with a gross capacity of 6.8 million cubic meters per day and a net capacity of 3.2 million m3 per day.

Topics: ACWA Power China BRI

Related

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months
Business & Economy
ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months

Latest updates

Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
Markets in retreat on growing fears of Middle East war
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — WAFA news agency
US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal
US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.