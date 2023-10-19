You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on the need to implement an immediate ceasefire. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilize Middle East
  China willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Gaza war
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring “more stability” to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.
“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
“China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity,” CCTV reported Xi as saying.
“At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century,” Xi added.
Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries,” he said.
Since the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas this month, Egypt has mostly kept closed its border with the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation has become increasingly desperate.
But Cairo said Thursday it would allow the “sustainable” passage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing.
Relations between China and Egypt have strengthened in recent months, with Cairo set to become an official member of the BRICS group of emerging economies from next year.
“China congratulates Egypt on joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism and believes that this will inject new impetus into BRICS cooperation,” Xi told Madbouli, according to CCTV.

World Food Program appeals for $19 million to provide emergency food in quake-hit Afghanistan

World Food Program appeals for $19 million to provide emergency food in quake-hit Afghanistan
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
World Food Program appeals for $19 million to provide emergency food in quake-hit Afghanistan

World Food Program appeals for $19 million to provide emergency food in quake-hit Afghanistan
  • Tens of thousands of people affected by series of devastating earthquakes, aftershocks in western Afghanistan
  • In addition to earthquake response, WFP also urgently needs $400 million to prepare food before winter
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations’ World Food Program on Wednesday appealed for $19 million to provide emergency assistance to tens of thousands of people affected by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that has rocked western Afghanistan.
Ana Maria Salhuana, deputy country director of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, said it was helping survivors but it urgently needed more funding because “we are having to take this food from an already severely underfunded program.”
The group said it is working to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people in the region.
“Disasters like these earthquakes pound communities who are already barely able to feed themselves back into utter destitution,” the WFP said.
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck part of western Afghanistan on Sunday, after thousands of people died and entire villages were flattened by major quakes a week earlier. It was the fourth quake the US Geological Survey has measured at 6.3 magnitude in the same area in just over a week.
The initial earthquakes on Oct. 7 flattened whole villages in Herat province and were among the most destructive quakes in the country’s recent history.
The WFP said staffers responded within hours of the first earthquakes, distributing fortified biscuits, pulses and other food items to affected families in destroyed villages.
“An estimated 25,000 buildings have been destroyed,” the group said a statement. “The survivors are currently sleeping in tents next to the rubble of their homes, desperate and afraid of further earthquakes and aftershocks.”
The latest quake was centered about 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside the city of Herat, the capital of Herat province, and was 6 kilometers (4 miles) below the surface, the US Geological Survey said.
More than 90 percent of the people killed were women and children, UN officials said. The quakes struck during the daytime, when many of the men in the region were working outdoors.
Taliban officials said the earlier quakes killed more than 2,000 people across the province. The epicenter was in Zenda Jan district, where the majority of casualties and damage occurred.
The WFP said affected families will need help for months with winter just weeks away. It said that if there is funding, the emergency response will be complemented by longer-term resilience programs so vulnerable communities are able to rebuild their livelihoods.
The UN body was forced earlier this year to reduce the amount of food families receive and to cut 10 million people in Afghanistan from life-saving food assistance due to a massive funding shortfall.
In addition to the earthquake response, the WFP also urgently needs $400 million to prepare food before winter, when communities are cut off due to snow and landslides. In Afghanistan, these include communities of women who are being increasingly pushed out of public life.
The initial quake, numerous aftershocks and a third 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force. Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.
Besides rubble and funerals after that devastation, there was little left of the villages in the region’s dusty hills. Survivors are struggling to come to terms with the loss of multiple family members and in many places, living residents are outnumbered by volunteers who came to search the debris and dig mass graves.
Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, where there are a number of fault lines and frequent movement among three nearby tectonic plates.

US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal

US broadly eases Venezuela oil sanctions after election deal
  • Maduro government signs deal with the opposition on electoral guarantees for an internationally monitored vote to be held in late 2024
  • US gives Venezuela until the end of November to begin lifting bans on opposition presidential candidates and start releasing political prisoners
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Wednesday broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector in response to a deal reached between the government and opposition parties for the 2024 election — the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.
A new general license issued by the US Treasury Department authorized OPEC member Venezuela, which had been under crushing sanctions since 2019, to produce and export oil to its chosen markets for the next six months without limitation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed President Nicolas Maduro’s electoral concessions but said Washington has given him until the end of November to begin lifting bans on opposition presidential candidates and start releasing political prisoners and “wrongfully detained” Americans.
A senior State Department official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, threatened to reverse sanctions relief measures unless Maduro takes such action.
The US moves follow months of negotiations in which Washington had pressed Caracas for concrete actions toward democratic elections in return for lifting some — but not all — of the tough sanctions imposed under former US President Donald Trump.
It also represents a significant step in increased engagement of President Joe Biden’s administration with Maduro on issues ranging from energy to migration, a shift from Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against the socialist government.
Venezuela ruling party official Jorge Rodriguez, who leads the government’s negotiating team at talks with the opposition, said on state television later on Wednesday that the sanctions relief affected all oil activities.
“The possibility of any person or company coming to Venezuela to invest is totally open,” he said.
Maduro’s government and the opposition reached an agreement in Barbados on Tuesday on electoral guarantees for an internationally monitored vote to be held in the second half of 2024. But the deal stopped short of Maduro agreeing to reinstate opposition candidates who had been barred from public office.
Blinken said in a statement that the US was acting “consistent with our longstanding commitment to provide US sanctions relief in response to concrete steps toward competitive elections and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
Wednesday’s announcements alleviated some of the toughest sanctions that Venezuela has faced but it left in place a number of other restrictions. Further easing will depend on whether Maduro takes additional meaningful steps toward free and fair elections, a US official said.
Even so, the latest US measures could reopen Venezuela’s doors to dozens of oil companies with frozen or reduced operations in Venezuela.
The US imposed harsh sanctions on Venezuela to punish Maduro’s government following his 2018 re-election, which the US and other Western governments rejected as a sham. Since 2019, US sanctions have banned state-run oil company PDVSA from exporting to its chosen markets.

Troubled oil sector
The changes announced on Wednesday include the issuance of a six-month general license allowing the production, sale and export of Venezuela’s crude oil and gas, without limitations on customers or destinations, and another general license authorizing dealings with Minerven – the Venezuelan state-owned gold mining company.
Venezuela will also be authorized to restart long-frozen business with Caribbean nations, US officials said.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement, however, that it was prepared to revoke those authorizations at any time if representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments in the deal with the opposition.
Treasury also removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and PDVSA’s debt and equity, though a ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, it said.
The US has been seeking ways to boost global flows of oil to alleviate high prices caused by sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine, OPEC+ decisions to reduce output and, more recently, Middle East instability caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
But the chances that Venezuela’s exports could offset those cuts are slim absent a big increase in investment in the country’s crippled oil sector, oil industry experts said. Venezuela could quickly reshuffle oil flows to recover cash-paying customers, but any impact on global oil prices is expected to be only temporary, the experts said.
Talks between the government and the opposition, meant to provide a way out of Venezuela’s long-running political and economic crisis, were held on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a year. They agreed to further meetings at an unspecified date.
The deal they announced said each side can choose its 2024 candidate according to its internal rules. But it does not reverse bans on some opposition figures — including Maria Corina Machado, the frontrunner in the Oct. 22 primary being held by opposition parties — that prevent them from holding office.
Opposition sources said they have not given up on trying to get those bans lifted.
US officials also said they were pushing harder for the release of Venezuelan political prisoners, something the opposition had also sought in talks with Maduro’s representatives, and jailed Americans.
Foro Penal, a Venezuelan legal non-governmental organization, says 288 people have been imprisoned for political reasons. More than half a dozen Americans are also believed to be detained, several of them designated by the State Department as wrongfully held.
 

GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options

GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options

GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become US House speaker and colleagues seek other options
  • The combative ally of Donald Trump lost two more Republican party mates during the second round of voting
  • Without a House speaker, legislative work in the US Congress had been at a standstill
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House speaker, the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump losing even more GOP colleagues who are refusing to give him the gavel.
Next steps were highly uncertain as angry, frustrated Republicans looked at other options. A bipartisan group of lawmakers floated an extraordinary plan — to give the interim speaker-pro-tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., more power to reopen the immobilized House and temporarily conduct routine business.
What was clear was that Jordan’s path to become House speaker was almost certainly lost. He was opposed by 22 Republicans, two more than he lost in first round voting the day before.
“We’ll keep talking to members, keep working on it,” Jordan, a founding member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, said after the vote, vowing to stay in the race.
The House came to another abrupt standstill, stuck now 15 days without a speaker — a position of power second in line to the presidency — since the sudden ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Once a formality in Congress, the vote for House speaker has devolved into another bitter GOP showdown for the gavel.
As Republicans upset and exhausted by the infighting retreated for private conversations, hundreds of protesters, if not more, amassed outside the Capitol over the Israel-Hamas war, a stark reminder of the dangers of having the House adrift as political challenges intensify at home and abroad.
Ahead of the morning vote, Jordan, the combative Judiciary Committee chairman, made an unusual plea for party unity — almost daring his colleagues to put forward the alternative proposal for a temporary speaker.
“We’ve been at this two weeks,” Jordan said at the Capitol. “American people deserve to have their government functioning.”
But as the rollcall got underway, he lost more than he gained, picking up three backers but adding more detractors. No further votes were scheduled.
The holdouts added to a surprisingly large and politically diverse group of 20 Republicans who had rejected Jordan’s nomination the day before, many resenting the hardball tactics seeking to enforce support, and viewing the Ohio congressman as too extreme for a central seat of US power.
With Republicans in majority control of the House, 221-212, Jordan must pick up most of his GOP foes to win. Wednesday’s tally, with 199 Republicans voting for Jordan and 212 for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, left no candidate with a clear majority, as the 22 Republicans voted for someone else.
One new Jordan opponent, Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida, explained his vote, “I think it’s time to move on.”
Bipartisan groups of lawmakers have been floating ways to operate the House by giving greater power to McHenry or another temporary speaker. The House had never ousted its speaker before McCarthy, and McHenry could tap the temporary powers that were created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to ensure continuity of government.
The novel concept of boosting the interim speaker’s role was gaining favor with a pair of high-profile Republicans: Former GOP speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.
Gingrich said while he likes Jordan, he has “no faith” the nominee can get much beyond the 200 votes he won in the first vote.
“We can’t sit around and suck our thumbs and hope the world will wait until the House Republicans get their act together,” Gingrich told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his show.
Boehner reposted Gingrich’s views saying, “I agree,” on social media.
The two men have deep experience with the subject. Both were chased to early retirement.
“The Republicans are unable to function right now,” Jeffries said late Tuesday. “All options are on the table to end the Republican civil war,” he added Wednesday.
In nominating Jordan, veteran Republican Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said it was time to end the upheaval that he had warned against with McCarthy’s sudden ouster.
“We have a chance today to end that chaos, end that uncertainty,” Cole said.
He said that Jordan was not a “shrinking violet” but someone who could lead the House.
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California nominated Jeffries, noting the Democratic leader continues to win more votes and is the best choice to move the country forward.
“The country cannot afford more delays and more chaos,” Aguilar said.
Jordan had relied on backing from Trump, the party’s frontrunner in the 2024 election to challenge President Joe Biden, and groups pressuring rank-and-file lawmakers for the vote, but it was not enough.
Flexing their independence, the holdouts are a mix of pragmatists — ranging from seasoned legislators and committee chairs worried about governing, to newer lawmakers from districts where voters back home prefer President Joe Biden to Trump.
Some Republicans resent being pressured by Jordan’s allies and say they are being threatened with primary opponents if they don’t support him as speaker. Others are simply upset at the way the whole process has dragged out.
They cast their ballots for McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalize — who had been the party’s first nominee to replace McCarthy — and others, one vote even going to the retired Boehner.
“Jim Jordan will be a great speaker,” Trump had said Tuesday said outside a courthouse in Manhattan, where he is facing business fraud charges. “I think he’s going to have the votes soon, if not today, over the next day or two.”
Jordan has been a top Trump ally, particularly during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s backers who were trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.
The political climb has been steep for Jordan who is known more as a chaos agent than a skilled legislator, raising questions about how he would lead. Congress faces daunting challenges, risking a federal shutdown at home if it fails to fund the government and fielding Biden’s requests for aid to help Ukraine and Israel in the wars abroad.
First elected in 2006, Jordan has few bills to his name from his time in office. He also faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.
 

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts to rescue Hamas hostages

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts to rescue Hamas hostages
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts to rescue Hamas hostages

UK special forces preparing to aid Israel in efforts to rescue Hamas hostages
  • British military sources said the Special Air Squad is working with Israeli and US counterparts on plans to save 200 hostages, about 10 of whom are believed to be British
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Special Air Squad is preparing to aid Israel in any potential attempt to rescue up to 10 British civilians being held by Hamas in Gaza, Britain’s i newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Several military sources told the newspaper that SAS personnel were working with members of the elite Israeli Sayeret Matkal force and US Delta Force on potential attempts to rescue more than 200 hostages of various nationalities believed to be held by Hamas in hideouts and tunnels.

“It is understood that events in southern Israel have triggered a change in the readiness of UK special forces,” one source told the i.

“An SAS squadron on a training operation had last week finished its detachment several days early as part of unspecified deployment plans,” the source added.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Monday that the government believed as many as 10 British nationals were being held hostage in Gaza.

Only three hostage-rescue missions are believed to have been carried out by UK special forces since 2011, the i reported. They took place in Kenya, Nigeria and Yemen. Six intelligence-gathering deployments took place over the same period of time, including one in Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion last year.

“The way that Hamas is holding the hostages looks like they’ve scattered them over the territory of Gaza very widely,” Justin Crump, a military veteran and chief executive of security and intelligence group Sibylline, told the newspaper.

He added that Hamas wants to keep the hostages alive and will be giving them food and water, and taking care of their medical needs, because they are considered “bargaining chips” in any negotiations with Israel.

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street

UK’s Sunak heads to Israel Thursday, then region: Downing Street
  • Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism become a catalyst for further escalation
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Israel on Thursday before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to deescalate the Israel-Gaza conflict, his office has said.
“The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict,” Sunak said in a statement.
“I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort.”
Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism and disregard for human life become a catalyst for further escalation of conflict in the region,” the statement said.
Expected in Israel early on Thursday morning, Sunak is due to meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
He is also expected to insist that humanitarian aid, which London recently announced would be increased for the Palestinians, be allowed to arrive at a time when Israel has authorized the entry of aid into Gaza from Egypt, and that Britons stranded in Gaza be allowed to leave.
Alongside the British prime minister’s trip, his Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.
London has pledged its support for Israel following the bloody attacks by Hamas, which killed more than 1,400 people, and has announced that the UK’s humanitarian aid to the Palestinians will be increased by a third — an extra £10 million pounds ($12 million).
Israel is relentlessly bombing the small, crowded territory of Gaza, where more than 3,400 people have been killed, most of them Palestinian civilians, according to the local authorities.

