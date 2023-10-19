You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Oil Updates — crude falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Oil Updates — crude falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease
Brent futures for December fell 0.3 percent, or 29 cents, to $91.21 a barrel on Thursday. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nz73u

Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Oil Updates — crude falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing gains in the previous session, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries showed no signs of supporting Iran’s call for an oil embargo on Israel and as the US plans to ease Venezuela sanctions to allow more oil to flow globally.

Brent futures for December fell 0.3 percent, or 29 cents, to $91.21 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures for November, which expire on Friday, was nearly flat at $88.34 per barrel, up 2 cents from its settlement price.

The more active December WTI contract fell 0.2 percent, or 13 cents, to $87.14 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil prices climbed about 2 percent in the previous session on concerns about disruptions to global supplies after Iran called for an oil embargo on Israel over the conflict in Gaza and after the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, reported a larger-than-expected inventory draw, adding to already tight supplies.

OPEC is not planning to take any immediate action on Iran’s call, sources told Reuters, easing concerns over potential disruptions.

Israel imports about 250,000 barrels per day of oil, mainly from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iraq and African countries, according to Citi analysts in a note.

“We believe an embargo from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, a strong Israeli ally, is unlikely,” they said.

There was also a pullback in prices as US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel concluded without any further escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“But the market is still under upside pressure amid the geopolitical tensions,” she said.

Still, prices were pressured by the announcement that US issued a six-month license authorizing transactions in Venezuela’s energy sector, an OPEC member, after a deal was reached between the Venezuelan government and the country’s political opposition to ensure fair 2024 elections.

Venezuela’s oil flows could help to ease global oil prices, up amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, sanctions on Russia, and the decision of OPEC and its allies – known as OPEC+ – to reduce output, but the South American country needs investments to boost output following years of sanctions.

Japan, the world’s fourth-largest crude buyer, on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia and other oil producing nations to increase supplies to stabilize the global oil market, as rising fuel prices amid the conflict could impact the global economy.

US crude oil and fuel inventories dropped last week on rising demand for diesel and heating oil, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Distillate fuel stockpiles fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13 to 113.8 million barrels, EIA data showed.

Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels to 419.7 million barrels, while gasoline fell by 2.4 million barrels to 223.3 million barrels.

Supply may tighten further as Russia’s oil exports via its western sea ports in November are seen falling by some 300,000 bpd as domestic refineries are expected to raise runs as seasonal maintenance ends, sources told Reuters.

Topics: Oil Updates  Israel crude oil

Related

Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts
Business & Economy
Saudi oil exports fall in compliance with OPEC+ output cuts

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech startup KadiPay has secured a permit from the Kingdom’s central bank to provide buy-now-pay-later solutions. 

This decision by the Saudi Central Bank brings the total number of companies authorized to practice BNPL activity in the Kingdom to six.  

It also increases the number of licensed and authorized financing companies to 56, reflecting SAMA’s ongoing endeavor to support and enable the sector of post-paid companies. 

In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 goals outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, the Kingdom aims to have 525 such companies, which will create 18,000 jobs and generate SR13.3 billion ($3.56 billion) in direct gross domestic product contributions.  

To achieve these objectives, SAMA is focused on fostering innovation within the financial sector and enhancing inclusion and accessibility across the Kingdom. 

SAMA’s annual fintech report has set significant milestones for 2025, including the presence of 230 such companies and an influx of SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments. 

Topics: BNPL Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) kadipay

Related

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
Business & Economy
SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are set to strengthen thanks to a new agreement signed by the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum with over 150 ministers in attendance, including the Asian country’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the federation chairman Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

The forum aimed to explore untapped investment opportunities between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Prime Minister Chinh commended the Kingdom’s leading role in the region, citing its economic stability and investment-friendly environment. 

He encouraged Saudi business owners to invest in Vietnam and take advantage of the opportunities, incentives, and returns available. 

Al-Huwaizi, representing Saudi Chambers, emphasized the significant development in Saudi-Vietnamese relations, with the Kingdom now being Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East. 

Last month, in an effort to enhance trade, economic, and commercial ties, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom visited the Asian country.  

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the delegation held a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

 

Topics: Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum Vietnam

Related

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the second consecutive day, as it shed 59.50 points – 0.56 percent – to close at 10,654.56. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 declined. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 421.46 points to finish at 23,837.05. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.54 percent to 1,366.28. 

Development Works Food Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 5.42 percent to SR97.20. 

Other top performers were SEDCO Capital REIT Fund and BinDawood Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.92 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer on the main index, as the company’s share price slipped 6.67 percent to SR0.14. 

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year surged 22.53 percent to SR208.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the firm attributed the rise in profit to increased petrol sales, higher income from the company’s joint project investment, and greater revenue from sukuk investment. 

Another firm to announce its financial statement on Thursday was Advanced Petrochemical Co. The company’s net profit slipped 50.83 percent to SR148 million in the first nine months of this year, ending September, compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Advanced Petrochemical Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that the drop in profit was due to a decline in sales prices. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region need to recognize that the sustainability transition can unlock unique opportunities while reducing headwind risks, a global report has urged.  

The study, conducted in collaboration between Bain & Co. and the World Economic Forum, has revealed that companies in the region are trailing behind their global counterparts in adopting sustainability practices.

Additionally, it added that consumers tend to underestimate the unique environmental vulnerabilities specific to the MENA region. 

As it examined the challenges posed by climate change to the nature, economies, and businesses in the region, the report put forward several recommendations.  

These included advocating for the adoption of science-based targets, promoting the decarbonization of operations, emphasizing the need for resilient planning, and encouraging the mobilization of sustainable financial resources. 

Policymakers are urged to take action by establishing clear climate regulations, facilitating access to technology and infrastructure, expanding the availability of sustainable financing solutions, and promoting educational access to nurture talent. 

According to the report, these strategic actions have the potential to enhance economic diversification, increase exports, and create employment opportunities throughout the MENA region.  

Akram Alami, partner and Middle East head of aviation, utilities, and sustainability and responsibility practices at Bain & Co., highlighted the necessity for more ambition in climate commitments, particularly among major emitters and corporations that are falling behind their global peers.  

He stressed the urgency of raising consumer awareness and called for collective action to secure an equitable and prosperous future for the region and the planet. 

The report underscored the importance of bold initiatives in shaping a sustainable future, emphasizing the crucial roles of policymakers, businesses, and collaborative platforms.  

Maroun Kairouz, head of the MENA at the World Economic Forum, highlighted pivotal components, which include clear regulations, access to financing, technology, and training. He also emphasized the importance of the adoption of science-based targets, extending influence along value chains, and fostering public-private partnerships. 

Raja Atoui, a partner at Bain & Co. Middle East, drew attention to the necessity for targeted measures in key emitting sectors, including utilities, heavy industry, oil and gas, and transportation. 

These measures encompassed efficiency improvements, the utilization of renewable energy, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as CCUS and clean hydrogen. 

The MENA region is projected to experience warming at twice the global rate, underscoring the critical role businesses play in mitigating the effects of global warming.  

The report highlighted that quick, actionable measures include transitioning to more climate-friendly practices and adopting global best practices. Moreover, setting clear objectives, raising consumer awareness, and collaborating with governments are vital components in this pursuit. 

Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps in this direction by committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and to securing 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

During MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority introduced a model that enables companies to acquire credits for offsetting greenhouse emissions.  

Under the system, businesses receive a specific number of carbon credits, which represent the allowable level of emissions they can produce. If a business surpasses its allocated credits, it must acquire additional credits from other businesses that have emitted less than their assigned credits.  

Topics: Bain & Company World Economic Forum (WEF)

Related

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy
Business & Economy
Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in its first sale of dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant sukuk, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The wealth fund is offering the Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

“The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $25 billion, reflecting investor confidence in PIF,” the statement said.

The total issuance of the Shariah-compliant bonds consists of two tranches. The first tranche has a size of $2.25 billion maturing in 2028 and the second is $1.25 billion with its maturity set in 2033.   

Fahad Al-Saif, head of PIF’s Global Capital Finance Division, said: “This inaugural international sukuk issuance is another milestone for PIF’s medium-term capital raising strategy and a continuation of our efforts to diversify our funding sources.”

Proceeds from the issuance will be used by wealth fund for its general corporate purposes. Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s sources of funding. Other sources include retained earnings from investments, capital injections from the government and government assets transferred to PIF. 

According to the statement, the sukuk was issued pursuant to PIF’s newly established international trust certificate issuance program. It follows its two issuances of green bonds, under PIF’s medium-term capital raising strategy, amounting in aggregate to $8.5 billion, including the first-ever century green bond and the first ever green bond issued by a sovereign wealth fund, as well as a $17 billion corporate loan in 2022, as part of PIF’s strategy to diversify its funding sources.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic bonds PIF Saudi Arabia

Related

First regional sukuk meet calls for scientific approach to deal with risks
Business & Economy
First regional sukuk meet calls for scientific approach to deal with risks

Latest updates

WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: ‘Don’t dictate what we cover’
Al Arabiya host slams IDF spokesperson: ‘Don’t dictate what we cover’
Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit
Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit
BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb
LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.