Monsha'at's CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector

Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
The forum was aimed at influencing growth opportunities in developing economies for SMEs. SPA.
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector

Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Small and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia are on track to prosper thanks to eight newly inked agreements within Riyadh’s CEO Forum. 

Organized by the Kingdom’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, the sixth edition of the event focused on the sector’s funding environment, venture capital investment strategy and sustainable and profitable businesses, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The forum was held on Oct. 18 and aimed to influence growth opportunities in developing economies for SMEs and explore the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in reshaping businesses. 

During the event, participants highlighted the investment prospects in nurturing entrepreneurs, raising training capabilities and making information available to businesses. 

In a session on building business governance and sustainability, the participants explained that regulation is vital in creating a viable business environment that supports and nurtures startups. 

In another session on reshaping business sectors through AI, a group of CEOs stressed the importance of using and employing such technologies in supporting and propelling SMEs to achieve sustainability in the industry. 

A panel discussion on developing the investment environment underscored the need to reconsider venture capital investment blueprints, build relationships with investors and enhance support for smaller businesses.

The participants in the session spoke about the Kafalah program, which aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to overcome the obstacles to financing SMEs unable to provide the required guarantees to financing agencies. 

They underlined the role of the program in creating a positive economic impact by providing the necessary financing to expand the activities of new and growing firms.

The Kafalah program has 17 pillars aimed at empowering the Saudi economy and providing attractive programs in the industrial sector through financial consultation and guarantees. 

In August, Kafalah collaborated with the Saudi EXIM Bank to introduce an export sector financing guarantee to foster the growth of SMEs involved in international trade. 

Under the agreement, the bank will broaden its financing outreach to a broader range of SME exporters through a specialized credit track, including reduced fees and increased coverage volume.  

Topics: Monsha'at Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region need to recognize that the sustainability transition can unlock unique opportunities while reducing headwind risks, a global report has urged.  

The study, conducted in collaboration between Bain & Co. and the World Economic Forum, has revealed that companies in the region are trailing behind their global counterparts in adopting sustainability practices.

Additionally, it added that consumers tend to underestimate the unique environmental vulnerabilities specific to the MENA region. 

As it examined the challenges posed by climate change to the nature, economies, and businesses in the region, the report put forward several recommendations.  

These included advocating for the adoption of science-based targets, promoting the decarbonization of operations, emphasizing the need for resilient planning, and encouraging the mobilization of sustainable financial resources. 

Policymakers are urged to take action by establishing clear climate regulations, facilitating access to technology and infrastructure, expanding the availability of sustainable financing solutions, and promoting educational access to nurture talent. 

According to the report, these strategic actions have the potential to enhance economic diversification, increase exports, and create employment opportunities throughout the MENA region.  

Akram Alami, partner and Middle East head of aviation, utilities, and sustainability and responsibility practices at Bain & Co., highlighted the necessity for more ambition in climate commitments, particularly among major emitters and corporations that are falling behind their global peers.  

He stressed the urgency of raising consumer awareness and called for collective action to secure an equitable and prosperous future for the region and the planet. 

The report underscored the importance of bold initiatives in shaping a sustainable future, emphasizing the crucial roles of policymakers, businesses, and collaborative platforms.  

Maroun Kairouz, head of the MENA at the World Economic Forum, highlighted pivotal components, which include clear regulations, access to financing, technology, and training. He also emphasized the importance of the adoption of science-based targets, extending influence along value chains, and fostering public-private partnerships. 

Raja Atoui, a partner at Bain & Co. Middle East, drew attention to the necessity for targeted measures in key emitting sectors, including utilities, heavy industry, oil and gas, and transportation. 

These measures encompassed efficiency improvements, the utilization of renewable energy, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as CCUS and clean hydrogen. 

The MENA region is projected to experience warming at twice the global rate, underscoring the critical role businesses play in mitigating the effects of global warming.  

The report highlighted that quick, actionable measures include transitioning to more climate-friendly practices and adopting global best practices. Moreover, setting clear objectives, raising consumer awareness, and collaborating with governments are vital components in this pursuit. 

Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps in this direction by committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and to securing 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

During MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority introduced a model that enables companies to acquire credits for offsetting greenhouse emissions.  

Under the system, businesses receive a specific number of carbon credits, which represent the allowable level of emissions they can produce. If a business surpasses its allocated credits, it must acquire additional credits from other businesses that have emitted less than their assigned credits.  

Topics: Bain & Company World Economic Forum (WEF)

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 7 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in its first sale of dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant sukuk, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The wealth fund is offering the Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

“The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $25 billion, reflecting investor confidence in PIF,” the statement said.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic bonds PIF Saudi Arabia

Amazon to launch 'Saudi Made' storefront on its website

Amazon to launch ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Amazon to launch ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website

Amazon to launch ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Online shoppers will find it easier to discover Saudi-made products on Amazon after the global commerce giant announced a special digital storefront dedicated to the Kingdom.

Amazon Saudi Arabia unveiled a ‘Saudi Made’ storefront on its website, featuring an array of locally-produced items.

These products bear the official 'Made in Saudi' certification.

The move is part of the region’s endeavor to promote its products and accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. 

The launch was announced at the 2023 edition of the ‘Made in Saudi’ exhibition, following a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Exports Development Authority and Amazon Saudi Arabia.  

The deal was signed by Abdulrahman Al-Thukair, CEO of SEDA, and Abdo Chlala, country manager of Amazon Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources. 

Topics: Amazon 'Made in Saudi'

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has signed an agreement with its Singaporean counterpart to cooperate in fintech and innovation. 

The deal was signed by SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, representing the country’s monetary authority, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the agreement, both entities will work toward establishing an effective mechanism to share information on fintech and innovation, besides enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. 

The deal also seeks to facilitate activities in international markets while respecting the rights and obligations of both parties. 

The agreement came in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Oct. 18. 

The pair discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to boost cooperation in various fields. 

Saudi Arabia’s economic relationship with Singapore, which has been going on steadily over the past six decades, has strengthened further as seven memorandums of understanding were signed during the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee this month. 

During the gathering, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Forum signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen business ties between countries. 

The Kingdom’s Investment Ministry also inked another MoU with its Singaporean counterpart to foster and facilitate investment opportunities between both nations. 

The joint committee was led by Saudi Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al-Jasser and Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.  

Al-Jasser said that both countries have enjoyed strong ties for nearly six decades, and the joint committee will bolster it further.  

Highlighting strong cooperation across all fields, he said that the volume of trade exchange between the nations reached SR45.2 billion ($12.05 billion) in 2022, representing an increase of about 50 percent compared to 2021.  

The Saudi minister added that the Kingdom is keen to cooperate with Singapore across infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors.  

The other sectors under consideration were financial services, energy, digital economy and tourism.  

The joint committee meeting also highlighted the opportunities available to Singaporean companies in the Saudi market as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Monetary Authority of Singapore

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody's 

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to expand at an average rate of 3.2 percent annually over the next three years, with significant growth expected in the non-oil sector, according to the global credit agency Moody’s. 

Citing the US-based firm, the Kingdom’s National Debt Management Center underscored that the non-hydrocarbon sector will have a substantial influence on economic growth, contributing an annual average of 3.5 percentage points. 

Moody’s attributed this positive outlook to Saudi Arabia’s effective monetary and macroeconomic policies, robust banking sector regulation, and sound fiscal strategies. 

Topics: Moody's National Debt Management Center (NDMC)

