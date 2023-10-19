You are here

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
The deal also seeks to facilitate activities in international markets while respecting the rights and obligations of both parties. SPA.
SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has signed an agreement with its Singaporean counterpart to cooperate in fintech and innovation. 

The deal was signed by SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari and Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, representing the country’s monetary authority, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the agreement, both entities will work toward establishing an effective mechanism to share information on fintech and innovation, besides enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. 

The deal also seeks to facilitate activities in international markets while respecting the rights and obligations of both parties. 

The agreement came in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Oct. 18. 

The pair discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to boost cooperation in various fields. 

Saudi Arabia’s economic relationship with Singapore, which has been going on steadily over the past six decades, has strengthened further as seven memorandums of understanding were signed during the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee this month. 

During the gathering, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Forum signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen business ties between countries. 

The Kingdom’s Investment Ministry also inked another MoU with its Singaporean counterpart to foster and facilitate investment opportunities between both nations. 

The joint committee was led by Saudi Transport and Logistic Services Minister Saleh Al-Jasser and Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.  

Al-Jasser said that both countries have enjoyed strong ties for nearly six decades, and the joint committee will bolster it further.  

Highlighting strong cooperation across all fields, he said that the volume of trade exchange between the nations reached SR45.2 billion ($12.05 billion) in 2022, representing an increase of about 50 percent compared to 2021.  

The Saudi minister added that the Kingdom is keen to cooperate with Singapore across infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors.  

The other sectors under consideration were financial services, energy, digital economy and tourism.  

The joint committee meeting also highlighted the opportunities available to Singaporean companies in the Saudi market as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody's 

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 
Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody's 

Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody’s 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to expand at an average rate of 3.2 percent annually over the next three years, with significant growth expected in the non-oil sector, according to the global credit agency Moody’s. 

Citing the US-based firm, the Kingdom’s National Debt Management Center underscored that the non-hydrocarbon sector will have a substantial influence on economic growth, contributing an annual average of 3.5 percentage points. 

Moody’s attributed this positive outlook to Saudi Arabia’s effective monetary and macroeconomic policies, robust banking sector regulation, and sound fiscal strategies. 

Mobily, stc, Zain launch data company Fusion  

Mobily, stc, Zain launch data company Fusion  
Mobily, stc, Zain launch data company Fusion  

Mobily, stc, Zain launch data company Fusion  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s telecom giants Mobily, stc, and Zain, have launched Fusion, a data company offering innovative solutions to government entities. 

The inauguration announcement was made during the third edition of Digital Technology Forum 2023 in Riyadh, organized by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The initiative, officially registered in May 2023, resulted from an alliance between the three telecom service providers. It falls under the Regulatory SandBox for innovative solutions of service providers. 

Abdulaziz bin Abdulwahab Al-Shamsi, managing director of Fusion, shared the company’s vision and aspirations, positioning itself as the primary hub for contact data in the Kingdom.

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy
Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy
RIYADH: Gulf countries have the potential to more than double their gross domestic product to $13 trillion by 2050 by adopting a green growth strategy, according to a recent study. 

A report from Century International Holdings Ltd, presented at the 2023 World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, showed the combined GDP of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries has already exceeded the $2 trillion mark. 

Should these nations adopt a green growth strategy, the report suggests that this figure could more than double from a projected $6 trillion. 

This economic potential of the Gulf countries has yet to be fully reflected in the global foreign direct investment rankings, as published annually in the World Investment Reports by the UN Conference on Trade and Development. 

According to the UNCTAD report, the total FDI inflow into the GCC region experienced a 17.91 percent decline to $37.12 billion in 2022. Nevertheless, the region demonstrated robust growth in overall investment, with FDI inflow more than doubling in six years, surging from $15.52 billion in 2017 to $37.12 billion in 2022. 

FDI flows into Saudi Arabia saw a 59 percent decrease to $7.9 billion, although cross-border merger and acquisition sales remained high. Among the most significant transactions was the $16 billion acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Co. by an investor group from China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the US. 

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul-listed ACWA Power has been the top investor from the Kingdom in renewable power projects among developing nations, boasting 53 projects. Following closely was Jeddah-based Abdul Latif Jameel. 

Issam Abou Sleiman, the regional director of the World Bank in the MENA region, observed the GCC’s rapid transition toward a low-carbon economy, driven by high oil and gas prices, greater energy security concerns, and a growing focus on renewable energy opportunities.

Habiba Al-Marashi, co-founder and chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group and board member of the global investors for Sustainable Development Alliance, emphasized the critical role of comprehensive economic research, exemplified by the Gulf Investment Report 2023, in tracking and understanding the region’s growth and development. 

In 2022, the UAE led the region for FDI, accounting for 61.24 percent of the total inflow into the GCC. It also secured the fourth global ranking in greenfield investment projects, recording 997 such projects so far this year, according to the World Investment Report 2023. 

Al-Marashi underscored the UAE’s significant investments in clean and green energy, along with environmental sustainability, which reflects its leadership role in these essential areas. 

Across the GCC, countries have been actively revising their investment policies to attract foreign investors.  

Saudi Arabia introduced its inaugural Special Integrated Logistics Zone, offering investors – including those with 100 percent foreign ownership – a 50-year tax holiday and value added tax benefits for servicing and assembly operations. 

Monsha'at's CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector

Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Monsha'at's CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector

Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
RIYADH: Small and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia are on track to prosper thanks to eight newly-inked agreements within Riyadh’s CEO Forum.

Organized by the Kingdom’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, the sixth edition of the event focused on the sector’s funding environment, venture capital investment strategy, and building sustainable and profitable businesses, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum, held on Oct. 18, was also aimed at influencing growth opportunities in developing economies for SMEs and exploring how artificial intelligence and innovation impact reshaping businesses.

Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program

Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program
Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program

Ministry of Industry launches website for Future Factories Program
RIYADH: Future Factories Program, an initiative aiming to transform 4,000 factories in the Kingdom, has unveiled its new website. 

Initially launched by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in 2022, the project strives to develop Saudi’s industrial sector by providing new and existing factories with “global methodologies in operational excellence.” 

The program’s website highlights its past success stories, including how investments in Hana Food Industries Co.’s new technologies allowed the factory to reduce production costs and improve water extraction efficiency.

SAMA partners with Monetary Authority of Singapore on fintech and innovation 
Saudi economy set to grow 3.2% annually, driven by non-oil sector: Moody's 
