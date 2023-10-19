Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Thursday he would focus on priority issues for the Philippines such as food security and energy at the upcoming summit in Riyadh of the GCC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

A political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, ASEAN has in recent years been increasing its engagements with members of the GCC — Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.

Top leaders of the two blocs are scheduled to meet in Riyadh for their first summit on Friday.

“This is a particularly important conference because this is the first interaction between ASEAN and the GCC, both of whom are very vibrant regions in terms of economic development for the globe,” Marcos told reporters at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, before his departure for Saudi Arabia.

“It gives us the Philippines a unique opportunity to advance our priorities in ASEAN under the ASEAN-GCC framework ... This summit will serve as an important platform for the Philippines to highlight the need for cooperation in energy and food security, logistics, supply chains, digital, the free flow of goods, people, and services, as well as the enhancement and protection of the rights, of course, of our overseas workers.”

Half of nearly 2 million overseas Filipino workers live and work in GCC countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Often referred to in the Philippines as “modern-day heroes,” their remittances have in the past decade contributed an average of nearly 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

“We will see to it that our constructive engagement with ASEAN and our partners will continue to serve our national interest and the well-being of the Filipino people,” Marcos said. He added that during his visit to Riyadh, he will meet members of the Philippine diaspora in Saudi Arabia “to share with them important developments here at home and to thank them for their invaluable contributions.”

In the face of increasing tensions in the Middle East, and as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and raises concerns in Europe, the Philippine president pledged to support solutions that would ensure the stability of both the GCC and ASEAN regions.

“I will meet with ASEAN and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders to discuss the challenges of major geopolitical developments and the comprehensive and concrete enhancement of our security, our economic progress, and socio-cultural collaboration,” he said.

“We will emphasize our advocacy for a rules-based international order to maintain peace and security, stability in our regions.”