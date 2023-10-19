You are here

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

Update The wealth fund is offering the Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. File
The wealth fund is offering the Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. File
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk

PIF eyes $3.5bn in debut sale of dollar-denominated sukuk
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in its first sale of dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant sukuk, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

The wealth fund is offering the Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

“The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $25 billion, reflecting investor confidence in PIF,” the statement said.

The total issuance of the Shariah-compliant bonds consists of two tranches. The first tranche has a size of $2.25 billion maturing in 2028 and the second is $1.25 billion with its maturity set in 2033.   

Fahad Al-Saif, head of PIF’s Global Capital Finance Division, said: “This inaugural international sukuk issuance is another milestone for PIF’s medium-term capital raising strategy and a continuation of our efforts to diversify our funding sources.”

Proceeds from the issuance will be used by wealth fund for its general corporate purposes. Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s sources of funding. Other sources include retained earnings from investments, capital injections from the government and government assets transferred to PIF. 

According to the statement, the sukuk was issued pursuant to PIF’s newly established international trust certificate issuance program. It follows its two issuances of green bonds, under PIF’s medium-term capital raising strategy, amounting in aggregate to $8.5 billion, including the first-ever century green bond and the first ever green bond issued by a sovereign wealth fund, as well as a $17 billion corporate loan in 2022, as part of PIF’s strategy to diversify its funding sources.

Topics: Sukuk Islamic bonds PIF Saudi Arabia

Moody's puts Israel's credit ratings on review for downgrade

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
  • More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians
  • Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US ratings agency Moody’s has put the Israeli government’s A1 credit ratings on review for downgrade, citing the “unexpected and violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.”
The severity of the conflict, sparked by the deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, “raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Moody’s announced that it was putting a number of the Israeli government’s credit ratings on review for a downgrade, including its long-term foreign-currency and local-currency ratings, because of the war.
“Israel’s credit profile has proven resilient to terrorist attacks and military conflict in the past,” it said.
“However, the severity of the current military conflict raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” it added.
Moody’s statement comes after Fitch Ratings announced on Tuesday that it was placing Israel’s A+ foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings on “Ratings Watch Negative.”
In its announcement, Fitch cited “the heightened risk of a widening of Israel’s current conflict to include large scale military confrontations with multiple actors, over a sustained period of time.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Economic City is set to get yet another tourist attraction with the development of a waterfront mixed-use destination.

Emaar, The Economic City, the developer of KAEC, has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Orascom Development Co. and Saudi-based Alkholi Holding Co. to develop the 9.5-million-sq. meter destination that aims to “enhance the city’s position as a family gateway to the Kingdom’s western region” with connectivity to multiple destinations.

Under the agreement, the Egyptian real estate firm will be the main investor and it will develop a world-class marina, a full-fledged downtown along with resorts, and high-end residential and commercial facilities.

“Orascom’s ambitious project aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism and quality of life in King Abdullah Economic City by attracting key developers. This project is a key milestone in turning KAEC into a unique tourism destination, contributing to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of the board of Emaar, The Economic City.

Commenting on the deal, Samih Sawiris, chairman of Orascom Development Co., said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner for King Abdullah Economic City in our first development and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

KAEC is an established and vibrant tourist and entertainment destination, hosting over 1.2 million visitors annually.

Hamza Al-Kholi, chairman and managing director of the Alkholi Holding Co., said: “The city is distinguished by its strategic location on the shores of the Red Sea and possesses state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the leading economic cities in the region.”

KAEC welcomes third-party investors, real estate developers, and operators to realize their ambitions in the city and help accelerate its development.

Topics: KAEC tourism SaudiVision2030

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech startup KadiPay has obtained a permit from the Kingdom’s central bank to provide buy-now-pay-later solutions.

This decision by the Saudi Central Bank brings the total number of companies authorized to practice BNPL activity in the Kingdom to six.  

It also increases the number of licensed and authorized financing companies to 56, reflecting SAMA’s ongoing endeavor to support post-paid companies.

In alignment with Vision 2030 goals outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, the Kingdom aims to have 525 such companies, which will create 18,000 jobs and generate SR13.3 billion ($3.56 billion) in direct gross domestic product contributions.  

To achieve these objectives, SAMA is focused on fostering innovation within the financial sector and enhancing inclusion and accessibility across the Kingdom.

SAMA’s annual fintech report has set significant milestones for 2025, including the presence of 230 such companies and an influx of SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments.

“KadiPay’s team of seven people was able to obtain a permit from the Central Bank to practice postpaid activity and also help set the rules of activity in the sector. We are optimistic about the FinTech Strategy 2030 and the opportunities it holds to enhance the growth of the sector,” a statement released by KadiPay stated.

UAE-based Tabby, a leading player in the BNPL space, also received its license from SAMA earlier this year. The company, which holds a $666 million valuation, announced its intent to move its headquarters to Saudi Arabia.

The bank also provided licensing to BNPL company Tamara in July, allowing it to provide consumer finance through its platform.

This comes after SAMA’s report revealed that total assets held by the financial technology sector grew to SR6.8 billion in 2022 from SR6.5 billion the previous year.

In March, Saudi Venture Capital announced its intent to further boost this sector by dedicating $80 million to its “Investment in Fintech VC Fund” in hopes of stimulating financing for startups and small and medium enterprises.

This strategic decision to invest in the flourishing fintech scene is expected to further develop the ecosystem, which raised $239 million in funding in 2022, according to venture data firm MAGNiTT.

Topics: BNPL Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) kadipay

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are set to strengthen thanks to a new agreement signed by the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum with over 150 ministers in attendance, including the Asian country’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the federation chairman Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

The forum aimed to explore untapped investment opportunities between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Prime Minister Chinh commended the Kingdom’s leading role in the region, citing its economic stability and investment-friendly environment. 

He encouraged Saudi business owners to invest in Vietnam and take advantage of the opportunities, incentives, and returns available. 

Al-Huwaizi, representing Saudi Chambers, emphasized the significant development in Saudi-Vietnamese relations, with the Kingdom now being Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East. 

Last month, in an effort to enhance trade, economic, and commercial ties, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom visited the Asian country.  

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the delegation held a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

 

Topics: Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum Vietnam

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the second consecutive day, as it shed 59.50 points – 0.56 percent – to close at 10,654.56. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 declined. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 421.46 points to finish at 23,837.05. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.54 percent to 1,366.28. 

Development Works Food Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 5.42 percent to SR97.20. 

Other top performers were SEDCO Capital REIT Fund and BinDawood Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.92 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer on the main index, as the company’s share price slipped 6.67 percent to SR0.14. 

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year surged 22.53 percent to SR208.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the firm attributed the rise in profit to increased petrol sales, higher income from the company’s joint project investment, and greater revenue from sukuk investment. 

Another firm to announce its financial statement on Thursday was Advanced Petrochemical Co. The company’s net profit slipped 50.83 percent to SR148 million in the first nine months of this year, ending September, compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Advanced Petrochemical Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that the drop in profit was due to a decline in sales prices. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

