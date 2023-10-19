Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the second consecutive day, as it shed 59.50 points – 0.56 percent – to close at 10,654.56.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 declined.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 421.46 points to finish at 23,837.05.

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.54 percent to 1,366.28.

Development Works Food Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 5.42 percent to SR97.20.

Other top performers were SEDCO Capital REIT Fund and BinDawood Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.92 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer on the main index, as the company’s share price slipped 6.67 percent to SR0.14.

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year surged 22.53 percent to SR208.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, the firm attributed the rise in profit to increased petrol sales, higher income from the company’s joint project investment, and greater revenue from sukuk investment.

Another firm to announce its financial statement on Thursday was Advanced Petrochemical Co. The company’s net profit slipped 50.83 percent to SR148 million in the first nine months of this year, ending September, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Advanced Petrochemical Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that the drop in profit was due to a decline in sales prices.