You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum. SPA.
Short Url

https://arab.news/zrtcj

Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Vietnam sign agreement to bolster economic and trade ties
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are set to strengthen thanks to a new agreement signed by the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum with over 150 ministers in attendance, including the Asian country’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the federation chairman Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

The forum aimed to explore untapped investment opportunities between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Prime Minister Chinh commended the Kingdom’s leading role in the region, citing its economic stability and investment-friendly environment. 

He encouraged Saudi business owners to invest in Vietnam and take advantage of the opportunities, incentives, and returns available. 

Al-Huwaizi, representing Saudi Chambers, emphasized the significant development in Saudi-Vietnamese relations, with the Kingdom now being Vietnam’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East. 

Last month, in an effort to enhance trade, economic, and commercial ties, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom visited the Asian country.  

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the delegation held a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce, focusing on expanding cooperation across various sectors.

 

Topics: Saudi-Vietnamese Business Forum Vietnam

Related

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
  • More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians
  • Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US ratings agency Moody’s has put the Israeli government’s A1 credit ratings on review for downgrade, citing the “unexpected and violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.”
The severity of the conflict, sparked by the deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, “raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Moody’s announced that it was putting a number of the Israeli government’s credit ratings on review for a downgrade, including its long-term foreign-currency and local-currency ratings, because of the war.
“Israel’s credit profile has proven resilient to terrorist attacks and military conflict in the past,” it said.
“However, the severity of the current military conflict raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” it added.
Moody’s statement comes after Fitch Ratings announced on Tuesday that it was placing Israel’s A+ foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings on “Ratings Watch Negative.”
In its announcement, Fitch cited “the heightened risk of a widening of Israel’s current conflict to include large scale military confrontations with multiple actors, over a sustained period of time.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
Media
Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel and Gaza
How Arab states are aiding Palestinians amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency 
Middle-East
How Arab states are aiding Palestinians amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency 

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC

Deal signed to develop tourist destination in KAEC
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Economic City is set to get yet another tourist attraction with the development of a waterfront mixed-use destination.

Emaar, The Economic City, the developer of KAEC, has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Orascom Development Co. and Saudi-based Alkholi Holding Co. to develop the 9.5-million-sq. meter destination that aims to “enhance the city’s position as a family gateway to the Kingdom’s western region” with connectivity to multiple destinations.

Under the agreement, the Egyptian real estate firm will be the main investor and it will develop a world-class marina, a full-fledged downtown along with resorts, and high-end residential and commercial facilities.

“Orascom’s ambitious project aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism and quality of life in King Abdullah Economic City by attracting key developers. This project is a key milestone in turning KAEC into a unique tourism destination, contributing to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” said Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of the board of Emaar, The Economic City.

Commenting on the deal, Samih Sawiris, chairman of Orascom Development Co., said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner for King Abdullah Economic City in our first development and investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

KAEC is an established and vibrant tourist and entertainment destination, hosting over 1.2 million visitors annually.

Hamza Al-Kholi, chairman and managing director of the Alkholi Holding Co., said: “The city is distinguished by its strategic location on the shores of the Red Sea and possesses state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the leading economic cities in the region.”

KAEC welcomes third-party investors, real estate developers, and operators to realize their ambitions in the city and help accelerate its development.

Topics: KAEC tourism SaudiVision2030

Related

KAEC signs agreement to develop zero-carbon industrial park
Business & Economy
KAEC signs agreement to develop zero-carbon industrial park

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech

BNPL company KadiPay receives SAMA permit, boosting Saudi fintech
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech startup KadiPay has obtained a permit from the Kingdom’s central bank to provide buy-now-pay-later solutions.

This decision by the Saudi Central Bank brings the total number of companies authorized to practice BNPL activity in the Kingdom to six.  

It also increases the number of licensed and authorized financing companies to 56, reflecting SAMA’s ongoing endeavor to support post-paid companies.

In alignment with Vision 2030 goals outlined in the National Fintech Strategy, the Kingdom aims to have 525 such companies, which will create 18,000 jobs and generate SR13.3 billion ($3.56 billion) in direct gross domestic product contributions.  

To achieve these objectives, SAMA is focused on fostering innovation within the financial sector and enhancing inclusion and accessibility across the Kingdom.

SAMA’s annual fintech report has set significant milestones for 2025, including the presence of 230 such companies and an influx of SR2.6 billion in venture capital investments.

“KadiPay’s team of seven people was able to obtain a permit from the Central Bank to practice postpaid activity and also help set the rules of activity in the sector. We are optimistic about the FinTech Strategy 2030 and the opportunities it holds to enhance the growth of the sector,” a statement released by KadiPay stated.

UAE-based Tabby, a leading player in the BNPL space, also received its license from SAMA earlier this year. The company, which holds a $666 million valuation, announced its intent to move its headquarters to Saudi Arabia.

The bank also provided licensing to BNPL company Tamara in July, allowing it to provide consumer finance through its platform.

This comes after SAMA’s report revealed that total assets held by the financial technology sector grew to SR6.8 billion in 2022 from SR6.5 billion the previous year.

In March, Saudi Venture Capital announced its intent to further boost this sector by dedicating $80 million to its “Investment in Fintech VC Fund” in hopes of stimulating financing for startups and small and medium enterprises.

This strategic decision to invest in the flourishing fintech scene is expected to further develop the ecosystem, which raised $239 million in funding in 2022, according to venture data firm MAGNiTT.

Topics: BNPL Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) kadipay

Related

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
Business & Economy
SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655

Closing bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red, closes at 10,655
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the second consecutive day, as it shed 59.50 points – 0.56 percent – to close at 10,654.56. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.44 billion ($1.18 billion) as 71 of the listed stocks advanced, while 146 declined. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, gained 421.46 points to finish at 23,837.05. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.54 percent to 1,366.28. 

Development Works Food Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 5.42 percent to SR97.20. 

Other top performers were SEDCO Capital REIT Fund and BinDawood Holding Co., whose share prices rose 3.92 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer on the main index, as the company’s share price slipped 6.67 percent to SR0.14. 

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year surged 22.53 percent to SR208.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the firm attributed the rise in profit to increased petrol sales, higher income from the company’s joint project investment, and greater revenue from sukuk investment. 

Another firm to announce its financial statement on Thursday was Advanced Petrochemical Co. The company’s net profit slipped 50.83 percent to SR148 million in the first nine months of this year, ending September, compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Advanced Petrochemical Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that the drop in profit was due to a decline in sales prices. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI slips 0.16% to 10,714 points  

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report

MENA firms urged to embrace sustainability transformation in climate action report
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in the Middle East and North Africa region need to recognize that the sustainability transition can unlock unique opportunities while reducing headwind risks, a global report has urged.  

The study, conducted in collaboration between Bain & Co. and the World Economic Forum, has revealed that companies in the region are trailing behind their global counterparts in adopting sustainability practices.

Additionally, it added that consumers tend to underestimate the unique environmental vulnerabilities specific to the MENA region. 

As it examined the challenges posed by climate change to the nature, economies, and businesses in the region, the report put forward several recommendations.  

These included advocating for the adoption of science-based targets, promoting the decarbonization of operations, emphasizing the need for resilient planning, and encouraging the mobilization of sustainable financial resources. 

Policymakers are urged to take action by establishing clear climate regulations, facilitating access to technology and infrastructure, expanding the availability of sustainable financing solutions, and promoting educational access to nurture talent. 

According to the report, these strategic actions have the potential to enhance economic diversification, increase exports, and create employment opportunities throughout the MENA region.  

Akram Alami, partner and Middle East head of aviation, utilities, and sustainability and responsibility practices at Bain & Co., highlighted the necessity for more ambition in climate commitments, particularly among major emitters and corporations that are falling behind their global peers.  

He stressed the urgency of raising consumer awareness and called for collective action to secure an equitable and prosperous future for the region and the planet. 

The report underscored the importance of bold initiatives in shaping a sustainable future, emphasizing the crucial roles of policymakers, businesses, and collaborative platforms.  

Maroun Kairouz, head of the MENA at the World Economic Forum, highlighted pivotal components, which include clear regulations, access to financing, technology, and training. He also emphasized the importance of the adoption of science-based targets, extending influence along value chains, and fostering public-private partnerships. 

Raja Atoui, a partner at Bain & Co. Middle East, drew attention to the necessity for targeted measures in key emitting sectors, including utilities, heavy industry, oil and gas, and transportation. 

These measures encompassed efficiency improvements, the utilization of renewable energy, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as CCUS and clean hydrogen. 

The MENA region is projected to experience warming at twice the global rate, underscoring the critical role businesses play in mitigating the effects of global warming.  

The report highlighted that quick, actionable measures include transitioning to more climate-friendly practices and adopting global best practices. Moreover, setting clear objectives, raising consumer awareness, and collaborating with governments are vital components in this pursuit. 

Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps in this direction by committing to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 and to securing 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

During MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Clean Development Mechanism Designated National Authority introduced a model that enables companies to acquire credits for offsetting greenhouse emissions.  

Under the system, businesses receive a specific number of carbon credits, which represent the allowable level of emissions they can produce. If a business surpasses its allocated credits, it must acquire additional credits from other businesses that have emitted less than their assigned credits.  

Topics: Bain & Company World Economic Forum (WEF)

Related

Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy
Business & Economy
Gulf countries eye potential $13tn GDP by 2050 through green growth strategy

Latest updates

Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
Hamas masterminds top Israel’s ‘dead man walking’ hit list
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
German FM announces 50 million euros’ aid for Gaza civilians
As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa
As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.