Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia and UAE made contributions to the Time to Act Forum in Tokyo on Wednesday as the international climate conference COP28 in Dubai approaches at the end of November. (ANJ)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News Japan
  • Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project
  • “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future”
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia and UAE made contributions to the Time to Act Forum in Tokyo on Wednesday as the international climate conference COP28 in Dubai approaches at the end of November.
Mohammed Al-Dahlawi from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia talked about the Red Sea Project, which concerns regenerative tourism and will include 50 hotel facilities completely powered by renewable sources. It is being designed by Japanese architect KUMA Kengo.
Al-Dahlawi also highlighted the collaboration with Japanese companies, which can obtain low carbon credits in exchange for their collaboration with the Kingdom, and outlined measures taken by his government to help reduce the effects of climate change.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken decisive action toward achieving a more sustainable future,” he said. “The Saudi Green Initiative unites environmental protection, energy transition and a sustainability program with the overarching aim of offsetting and reducing carbon emissions.”
Shihab Al Faheem, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, who concluded the session, talked about the key points to be developed heading toward COP28 in Dubai. “Accelerating energy transition, addressing climate finance, prioritizing people and encouraging total inclusiveness for all,” he said.
“With COP28 being less than a month away, I think it’s very important for us to see the results of the first global stocktake. This is the time to show our commitment to reversing climate change and accelerating decarbonization.”
Speakers agreed that fossil fuels still have a lot of importance in the real economy, along with nuclear energy and it was not immediately possible to move directly to renewable energies without global finance making sufficient efforts to achieve this.
 

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
'Their pain is our pain': Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza

‘Their pain is our pain’: Filipinos in Marawi protest in solidarity with Gaza
  • Residents call for ceasefire and humanitarian relief to enter territory
  • Protest organizer speaks out against pro-Israel misinformation in Western media
MANILA: Thousands of Filipinos on Thursday protested in Marawi City in solidarity with Palestinians — and called for an end to the ongoing Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza and an investigation into possible war crimes.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, when Tel Aviv began the onslaught on the densely populated enclave. This followed an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

The Health Ministry said most of the casualties of the daily strikes had been women and children after bombs targeted residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities. Hundreds of people were killed on Tuesday night when an Israeli missile hit Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza.

In Marawi, the province of Lanao del Sur capital in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, protesters took to the streets holding placards that read “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Drieza A. Lininding, chairman of the Moro Consensus Group, which co-organized the protest, told Arab News: “Their pain is our pain ... We condemn the recent Israeli strike on Al-Ahli Hospital that killed more than 500 and trapped thousands of Palestinians. 

“This kind of attack is the trademark of Israel targeting unarmed civilians, schools, and mosques. The international community should wake up and stop Israel’s genocide campaign against the Palestinians.”

Lininding said that thousands of Marawi residents came to the Grand Solidarity Rally to call for a ceasefire and for humanitarian relief to be sent to Gaza.

Israel said on Wednesday it would allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza, where since the beginning of the attacks it has cut off power, water, food, fuel, and medicine supplies. This intensified an existing blockade of an enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

Trucks loaded with foreign aid had on Thursday reached Rafah, the crossing between Gaza and Egypt. However, mediations to let them in were unsuccessful after Israeli airstrikes forced the border post to shut down last week.

Lininding said it was important to demonstrate amid widespread pro-Israel disinformation and misinformation in the mainstream media.

“We believe, as Muslims and humans, we have the responsibility to expose the double-standard policies of the West when it comes to Israel,” he said.

Maulana Mamutuk, president of Ranao Charitable Society and a co-organizer of the protest, said it was significant that it took place in a city well acquainted with war.

In 2017, Marawi was destroyed after months of fighting between militants and government forces. Thousands of displaced people are still waiting to return to the city and rebuild their homes.

“We are living testimony how hard, how difficult it is to be displaced. We are evacuees, so we know and we feel how hard leaving your home is ... how hard it is to be distraught, threatened by bullets and bombs,” Mamutuk added.

“Our objective is calling for a ceasefire ... We are calling on all people who can, to do something.”

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery

UK asylum-seekers return to Bibby Stockholm barge after legionella bacteria discovery
  • Some men expressed their fear of living on the barge but were worried their asylum claims may be rejected if they resisted
LONDON: Asylum-seekers have started to return to the Bibby Stockholm barge less than three months after it was evacuated when legionella bacteria was discovered in the water supply, The Guardian has reported.
About 30 men reportedly arrived by bus at the port in Portland, Dorset, on Thursday, while another 45 are set to arrive on Friday and Monday.
Some of the men reportedly expressed their fear of living on the barge again but were worried their asylum claims may be rejected if they resisted.
“I am worried and afraid. I do not want to go to the barge, but I don’t have the courage to disobey, I am literally helpless,” one man told The Guardian.
He added: “I don’t know what is waiting for me. What will the government’s next pilot plans be for the men they are putting on the barge? We feel like pawns in their game, guinea pigs in their experiments.
“What experiment will they enact on us next? What is at the end of this devastating and crazy wait? Will I be able to save my life and my family?”
Around 50 local residents and activists gathered at the port gates to protest about the return of the men. Some of those present wanted to extend a welcoming hand to those returning, The Guardian reported.

Candy Udwin, a member of Dorset Stand Up to Racism, criticized UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She said that her decision to make the men return seemed more political than practical — and highlighted the exorbitant costs involved.
“It’s not practical. It’s going to be the most expensive asylum seeker accommodation ever with the money they’re having to spend on it,” Udwin said.
The UK government claims that this accommodation is part of a larger effort to reduce the daily £8 million ($9.7 million) expenditure on housing asylum-seekers in hotels.
However, the barge has been plagued by issues since asylum-seekers arrived on Aug. 7. Alongside the discovery of legionella bacteria, concerns were also raised about fire safety and far-right activity in the area.
Udwin added: “It’s not surprising they are scared to return. There are still those who think it is a potential floating Grenfell (Tower).”
She said in the four days the men were onboard in the summer, some had never left the barge due to problems accessing and leaving it, describing the experience as prison-like.
Meanwhile, members of the Portland Global Friendship Group prepared welcome packs for the men. These included toiletries, a map of the island, a notebook, and contact details for the group. Members greeted the bus with signs of welcome and bouquets of flowers.
“The guys have been through so much. It’s been so unsettling for them,” one of the group members, Heather, told The Guardian.
She asked for her full name not to be disclosed because she had received threats for assisting the asylum-seekers.
Heather continued: “I’ve never met so many educated, skilled, lovely, and brave people. There are electrical engineers, pharmacists, and architects. 

“It’s a disgrace we’re spending all the money on this but if we processed them quickly and humanely this wouldn’t be happening. We are a poor community but we are a really kind community and where the government fails, we will stand up. “We have so many volunteers — hairdressers offering to give haircuts, teachers offering to give lessons, and people with mental health backgrounds. We don’t want the barge but they will be part of our community.”
Portland Mayor Carralyn Parkes told The Guardian: “The whole idea is to be as cruel as possible to deter people from claiming asylum. They are human beings and they are welcome in Portland.”
Meanwhile, the Rev. Stephen Lake, bishop of Salisbury, wrote a welcoming letter to the men, promising them a “humane” reception from the local community  “Jesus was a refugee and received the care of others,” he said.
 

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine
  • €10 million will be given to UNRWA, while €3 million will go to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund
LONDON: Ireland on Wednesday allocated €13 million ($13.7 million) in additional funding for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Of this, €10 million will be given to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which provides essential services to 5.7 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.
Meanwhile, €3 million will go towards the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.
The contributions will bring Ireland’s support to the people of Palestine to €29 million in 2023.
“We are witnessing tragic and shocking events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory in the aftermath of the heinous attack by Hamas on Israel,” said Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
“I have said repeatedly that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire to meet the urgent basic needs of the people in Gaza. It is essential that humanitarian relief is provided to those who need it.
“This funding from Ireland will help the UN and others provide essential support to extremely vulnerable people, in particular those in Gaza who are dealing with acute and severe challenges.”

Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, pointed out that his country was a longstanding supporter of the critical work undertaken by UNRWA with and on behalf of Palestinian refugees.

He added that Ireland remained firmly committed to its political and financial support to the agency in such “deteriorating circumstances.”

Martin said: “I am acutely aware of how urgently funding is needed by UNRWA following my call with Commissioner General (Philippe) Lazzarini on Oct. 16. He articulated in the clearest terms that the situation unfolding in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude.
“UNRWA plays a vital role in delivering critical services such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services. Ireland remains a committed partner of the agency.
“Providing &euro;3 million in assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund will also address the escalating humanitarian needs by enabling rapid deployment of aid, particularly in life-saving sectors that have been hit hardest by the current conflict including health, shelter, food security and protection.”
 

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians
Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians

Putin accuses IOC of 'ethnic discrimination' against Russians
  • The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus will be permitted to compete next summer
  • "Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes," Putin said
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the International Olympic Committee of "ethnic discrimination" ahead of the 2024 Paris Games, from which Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing under their national flags.
The IOC still has to make a final ruling on whether athletes from Russia and Belarus, a key ally for Moscow in its offensive on Ukraine, will be permitted to compete next summer.
"Thanks to some heads of the modern International Olympic Committee we found out that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right for the best athletes, but some kind of privilege and you can get it not on sports results but by some political gestures," Putin said at a sports forum in the Urals city of Perm.
"The Games themselves could be used as an instrument of political pressure towards those people who have nothing to do with politics, and as a gross -- in reality -- racist, ethnic discrimination."
He added that: "Some sports officials have simply given themselves the right to determine who is covered by the Olympic Charter and who is not."
Putin later said he believed new sporting bodies and leagues would eventually replace what he called an existing "monopoly" over international sport.
"All kinds of (new) leagues, associations, clubs and so on ... They will certainly undermine the existing monopoly of officials over international sport," he said.
The IOC last week suspended Russia's national Olympic body for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognising regional organisations in occupied Ukraine.
Russia launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, with its neighbour Belarus allowing Moscow's troops to use its territory as a launchpad.

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 
Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices 'shut down' 

Indonesia, Malaysia boycott Frankfurt Book Fair after Palestinian voices ‘shut down’ 
  • World’s largest book fair canceled award ceremony for Palestinian author, voiced support for Israel 
  • Writers say the fair organizer’s stance is ‘wrong, dangerous and deadly’ 
JAKARTA: Writers from Indonesia and Malaysia have stood in support of their countries’ decision to withdraw from the largest international book fair in Frankfurt following the organizer’s public support for Israel. 

Both countries were ready to participate in the fair that started on Wednesday when an awards ceremony to celebrate Palestinian writer Adania Shibli was called off last week. Shibli was going to be honored with the prestigious LiBeraturpreis for her novel “Minor Detail,” which tells the true story of the rape and murder of a Palestinian girl by Israeli soldiers in 1949. 

The cancelation of the award ceremony coincided with the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which started after the Gaza-based militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. 

Juergen Boos, director of the Frankfurt Book Fair, published a statement detailing plans “to make Jewish and Israeli voices especially visible” during the literary event and expressed “complete solidarity on the side of Israel.” 

For Indonesians, the stance was “like reading only one book to feel like you understand the whole world,” the Indonesian Publishers Association said in a statement on Monday, as it rejected “the Frankfurt Book Fair’s stance of supporting and giving a wider stage to Israel at this year’s exhibition while denying the Palestinian people’s right to independence.” 

Malaysia’s Education Ministry followed suit hours later, saying it would “not compromise on Israeli violence in Palestine.” 

The decisions found widespread support in literary circles. 

Malaysian writer Faisal Tehrani told Arab News he was saddened by the book fair’s decision to sideline Shibli, whom he believes “will get the Nobel one day.” 

With Malaysia’s support for Palestine, which transcends political differences, it would be “unthinkable” to participate in the Frankfurt fair, he said, adding that its organizer’s approach completely disregarded the situation in Gaza, where 3,400 people, mostly women and children, had been killed since the beginning of the Israeli onslaught. 

“FBF gathers literary figures and authors. Literature is about humanity,” Tehrani said. “What FBF did is baffling truly.” 

Indonesian novelist Laksmi Pamuntjak, who won the LiBeraturpreis in 2016, issued a statement in support of her country’s decision to withdraw. 

The Frankfurt Book Fair’s decision to side with Israel “shows that this book fair no longer represents the voice of the world, where all nations and countries have the right and deserve a platform to voice their own truths,” she said, adding that organizers should have set the stage also for Palestinian writers, instead of “shutting down their voices.” 

Indonesian writer Andina Dwifatma has declined an invitation to speak at a literary event associated with the Frankfurt Book Fair after the organizers announced their position. 

“I’ve been following the news with a broken heart. And after I saw what FBF posted … I told them that I can’t attend the festival now that they made clear that they stand in complete solidarity with Israel,” she told Arab News. 

“I think everybody must do something within their means … This is not a bilateral problem between Israel and Palestine; it’s a genocide, a humanitarian tragedy. So, declining that invitation is the least I can do as a writer.” 

For novelist Okky Madasari, Indonesia’s decision not to participate in the fair was valid as it was important for writers, publishers and intellectuals to remind the world “that such a support disregarding the context and history can provide Israel with justification to kill more people and do more violence.” 

She told Arab News that events such as the Frankfurt Book Fair are seen by many as a noble medium to advance human knowledge and understanding. 

“Imagine how much weight it gives to Israel to do anything they want to do,” she said. 

“By boycotting the book fair, we can tell them that their unconditional support for Israel is not only seriously wrong but also very dangerous and deadly for the Palestinians.” 

