Saudi firms focused on nurturing talent, says business school dean

Updated 20 October 2023
The London Business School collaborates with the school’s partner organizations in the Kingdom to identify their specific objectives and then tailors training programs to empower employees to achieve those goals. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 October 2023
Reina Takla
Miguel Hadchity
  • London Business School reaffirms commitment to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives
Updated 20 October 2023
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to nurture its young talent, the London Business School reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives.  

The dean of the premier institute said the school is focused on infusing high-quality management and leadership skills among the youth throughout the Kingdom.

In an interview with Arab News, Francois Ortalo-Magne said: “So many people are young, the country is growing fast, so lots of the young people need to be effective as workers.”  

Ortalo-Magne, who often visits the Kingdom, said his business school’s partner organizations are enthusiastic about training their respective members or employees with “a real dedication to recruit properly and to train them to help them grow.”   

“We found with our partners that this is a real mindset, that we are here for Vision 2030,” the official added.  

The LBS dean described Saudi Aramco as one of their prominent clients and emphasized that many other major organizations in the Kingdom benefit from the school’s expertise. 




Francois Ortalo-Magne, London Business School dean. (Supplied)

Ortalo-Magne highlighted a unique partnership where LBS collaborated with Saudi organizations to design a 10-week training program specifically tailored to meet the immediate requirements of young employees.  

Talking about training programs for women, the official stressed the need to offer them a healthy environment to foster growth and leadership skills.   

“There are some programs that we have designed to help women specifically, not only with the training but with the coaching, identifying sponsors and we are getting excellent results with that,” he added.  

While men and women benefit from similar training in many areas, Ortalo-Magne said there is a focus on unleashing women’s talent.  

Highlighting LBS’ longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia, the dean said his frequent visits to the country are primarily driven by the school’s dedication to connecting with alumni and engaging with corporate clients seeking support in their transformation journeys.   

“I come here, always for the same, to meet our alumni and hear from them what they are doing and how we can better support them and to meet corporate clients and organizations that we are helping with their transformation.”   

The business school collaborates with organizations to identify their specific objectives and then tailors training programs to empower employees to achieve those goals. These programs cover a wide range of areas, including strategy, finance, diversification, data-driven decision-making, and fostering women’s leadership.   

He explained: “We help high-potential employees within the organizations who are likely to drive transformation. For instance, we equip management with strategy and finance skills, enable organizations to diversify, become more consumer-centric, and make data-informed decisions.”  

The school operates across two campuses in different cities, with modern facilities in both London and Dubai.  

Ortalo-Magne highlighted the flexible approach to training delivery, which can take various forms, depending on an organization’s needs.   

For certain programs, faculty members visit the Kingdom to deliver the training. In other cases, it is a combination of interventions held in both Riyadh and London, he explained.  

Ortalo-Magne added: “There’s another big element, of course, in particular after COVID-19, (that is) using online technologies.”   

While the school values face-to-face interaction as an integral part of the transformation, he said they advocate enhancing their programs with online components.   

Regarding accessibility to LBS programs, Ortalo-Magne stressed that “when it comes to selecting candidates for a program, it’s all about the partnership that we have with the corporate partner.”   

Usually, organizations have their own assessments of skills required for their people. “So, they will determine with us what type of training and outcome they’re looking for and what prerequisite skills people will need.”  

He added: “We don’t just train the elite or the top (people) of an organization. Some organizations have ambitions to train a whole layer of management. Then it’s up to us to develop learning methodologies to help that whole layer.”  

Ortalo-Magne stressed the need for strategy, finance, and leadership development.  

He also noted a growing interest in the concept of “train the trainer.”

“We’re also seeing demand for ‘train the trainer’ so that we don’t just have everybody come to the business school, but we can train people who can then train within their organizations, which allows us to scale our training faster.”   

The dean emphasized LBS’ vision of being an engaged community walking the learning journey together. He reiterated the importance of trust and partnership in delivering effective training programs.  

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 London Business School

Updated 20 October 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

  • Global electrification firm wants to equip the Kingdom’s youth with the tools needed to amplify the nation’s strategy
Updated 20 October 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia aims for carbon neutrality by 2060, global electrification firm GE Vernova wants to equip the Kingdom’s youth with the tools needed to amplify the nation’s strategy, a top executive has explained.    

In an interview with Arab News, Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova, Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and its role in empowering the Kingdom’s youth.  

According to Al-Bahkali, who is also a non-executive chairman of the board of GE HealthCare in Saudi Arabia, such programs play a pivotal role in cultivating the skills required by the workforce of the future.  

“These skills are also critical in driving solutions for climate change and addressing the energy transition needs of countries worldwide,” he added.  

The senior executive explained that the company’s primary emphasis is on nurturing the next generation of engineers and STEM professionals to ensure “they are equipped with the skills to drive a just and orderly energy transition and develop more advanced power generation technologies with lower emissions.”  

“We also remain committed to fostering and building the capacity and knowledge of the Kingdom’s youth in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030,” he stated.    

As a subsidiary of General Electric, GE Vernova demonstrates its commitment to the Kingdom’s vision through tangible initiatives, one of which is the STEM Future Generations program.  

This course has been successfully running for two years in Saudi Arabia and has been organized in Dammam and Riyadh.   

“By hosting the program in different cities, our goal is to ensure that students across the country have an opportunity to engage and interact with experts in STEM fields and gain valuable first-hand experience of how they can apply STEM knowledge in these industries,” he explained.    

Al-Bahkali underlined the importance of this initiative, stating that it reflects “our real investments in building Saudi talent and strengthening the local ecosystem by fostering a generation capable of delivering impactful solutions to address real-world challenges.”   

Saudi Vision 2030

The discussion also centered on how GE Vernova’s initiatives align with the broader economic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Al-Bahkali emphasized the essential role of investing in human capital for sustainable economic development and social progress, highlighting the synergy between the company’s goals and the Kingdom’s vision.  

Saudi Arabia’s green energy ambitions necessitate innovative solutions to ensure effective strategy implementation. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 outlines a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent and achieve an energy distribution of 50 percent from renewable sources and 50 percent from natural gas, in line with its 2060 net-zero goals.    

In this context, Al-Bahkali mentioned that GE is committed to helping the Kingdom meet these goals with “a range of solutions and cutting-edge technologies” in the power sector.  

“These include hydrogen-ready gas turbines and gas turbine upgrades to support this energy mix, grid automation and digital solutions,” he said, adding that emissions can be lowered through hydrogen and carbon capture solutions.  

“Some of our latest gas turbine technologies are today powering Saudi Arabia’s energy needs while also reducing emissions to help meet the region’s decarbonization goals,” the executive added.  

Highlighting GE Vernova’s achievements in Saudi Arabia, Al-Bahkali pointed to the operation of the Service and Repair Center for gas turbines at the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus.  

The GEMTEC campus, a facility for manufacturing gas turbine hot gas path components, is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, reflecting GE’s long-term commitment to the country. Additionally, 60 percent of the campus workforce consists of Saudi nationals.      

Industrial transformation 

Al-Bahkali explained how the firm is currently leading the digital industrial transformation of Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. 

Additionally, he said the company plays a crucial role in advancing the power sector ecosystem in Saudi Arabia with up to 470 GE gas turbines providing power, contributing to decarbonization solutions in line with the Kingdom's commitment to net zero.  

Discussing the company’s ongoing projects, Al-Bahkali said: “Through the implementation of various initiatives to drive localization and create jobs, GEMTEC campus has exported more than 180 accessory modules.”   

These have contributed to the generation of over 11 gigawatts, with 70 percent of the component's value localized in Saudi Arabia, he added.   

Elaborating on GE’s future plans, Al-Bahkali shared more innovations that are set to fuel the Kingdom’s transformation.    

These solutions include hydrogen-ready gas turbines, grid automation, and digital solutions.   

“Our aero-derivative gas turbines, which can operate on an 85/15 hydrogen/natural gas blend, pave the way for Saudi Arabia’s hydrogen-powered energy future,” the GE Vernova executive said.    

In addressing sustainability, Al-Bahkali reiterated the company’s commitment to “tackling the world’s biggest challenges” as it strongly believes that climate change is “one of the most pressing issues impacting humanity.”  

“As an active contributor to the Kingdom’s power industry for the past 80 years, we are dedicated to helping meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals with advanced technologies that can lay the foundation for a better and more sustainable future for all,” he concluded.    

With its dedication and alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, GE Vernova is poised to contribute to a more educated and sustainable future for the Kingdom. 

Topics: GE Vernova General Electric Saudi Vision 2030 GEMTEC

Air France's African operations facing turbulence amid diplomatic shifts and security concerns

Updated 20 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Updated 20 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

RIYADH: The decision by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to place the West African nations that underwent coup d’etats under a “red alert,” a move initially aimed at ensuring the safety of the European country’s nationals, has taken an unexpected turn, adversely affecting aviation companies operating in the region.

This suspension is particularly painful for Air France, as flights between Paris and Bamako, Mali's capital, represent its third busiest route in sub-Saharan Africa, following only Abidjan and Dakar. The abrupt halt of these services not only deals a blow to Air France but also opens up opportunities for competitors.

This crisis marks a turning point in the operator’s relations with Africa, impacting a substantial 14 percent of its revenue. This underscores the broader issues facing airlines operating in regions with political volatility and highlights the need for a delicate balance between safety and business interests in the aviation industry.

Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020, with the most recent military power grab occurring in Gabon, preceded by Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Sudan and Mali. However, France’s diplomatic standoff with the military juntas of the region has not played in its favor.

President Emmanuel Macron has just disengaged from Niger, recalling its ambassador and vowing to withdraw its troops by the end of the year, marking a significant shift in France’s approach to the West African Sahel region.

Air France celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Bamako-Paris route in 2017, affirming its commitment to the region, even in the face of conflicts and security challenges. While interruptions did occur during the COVID-19 pandemic, sub-Saharan Africa remained a resilient region for the company, representing nearly 18 percent of its network revenue in 2021.

However, this figure dropped to 14 percent in 2022 as other destinations, particularly in Asia, began to recover. The current crisis, therefore, has both immediate and long-term implications for Air France’s presence in Africa and its overall revenue picture.

The consequences of the suspension extend beyond the airline itself, affecting diplomatic relations and offering competitors new opportunities. As the company navigates the complexities of resuming operations, it faces not only a logistical challenge but also the task of rebuilding trust with local authorities and passengers in these African nations.

Ovigwe Eguegu.

“These West African countries are redefining their ties with France, and it didn’t make business sense to blacklist them even though France’s security concerns are understandable,” Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy analyst, told Arab News.

“The possibility of Air France losing market share to Turkish Airlines is real because beyond aviation, Türkiye is working to deepen its footprint in the region and France may just have handed Ankara another opportunity,” he added.

This underscores the competitive landscape of the aviation industry, where swift decisions can lead to a reshuffling of market dynamics. Turkish Airlines, along with other ambitious carriers, now sees a chance to expand their foothold in Africa at Air France's expense.

With regards to the number of seats, the situation was similar for both Niger and Burkina Faso, with both destinations having 4,000 seats each in August 2022. The abrupt cessation of services by Air France, starting from July 27 for Niamey and Aug. 7 for Ouagadougou, has resulted in the collective loss of several thousand seats, amounting to an estimated $3.2 million in lost revenue, according to Arab News calculations.

In August 2022, there were over 10,000 available seats for flights between Paris and Bamako, making it the third-largest destination in sub-Saharan Africa by capacity, according to aviation data provider OAG. However, in the following year, this number dropped significantly to less than 5,000 seats.

Turkish Airlines is set to take some of the market share from Air France. (Shutterstock)

Experts say that the Turkish carrier, known for its ambitious global expansion strategy, is well-positioned to capitalize on Air France’s absence. However, it is not the only player in the game. “African carriers, including Air Sénégal, which boasts an A330 fleet, and Corsair, which has continued its flights to Bamako despite French Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ recommendations, are also in the mix,” Alain Kazadi, a Congolese aviation expert, told Arab News.

“Corsair, in particular, has demonstrated resilience, continuing its services even during challenging times. It plans to operate more flights, further cementing its presence in the African market,” Kazadi added.

The situation also sheds light on the complexities of aviation agreements and the sovereignty of nations over their airspace. “Each state holds the authority to grant or deny permission to airlines, and these decisions can have significant ramifications for carriers,” Kazadi stated, emphasizing that, while bilateral agreements are common in aviation, they can be subject to change at any time.

“In the aviation domain, bilateralism is favored, but agreements are often confidential and can be questioned at any time,” Ovigwe said, commenting on the fact that the Malian Civil Aviation Agency has even gone as far as canceling Air France’s flight operating authorization.

Air France, on its part, has been attempting to downplay the situation, stating that they will need to submit a new authorization request when they resume flights, which they claim is a standard procedure.

Africa holds the distinction of being the continent with the lowest number of air passengers annually, accounting for approximately just 2 percent of global air traffic, encompassing both passenger and cargo transport. The primary driver of air travel within Africa has traditionally been international tourism.

However, the continent’s rapid population and income growth has long offered the promise of new opportunities in this sector, making it increasingly important to delve deeper into the African aviation market. One of the most significant hurdles faced by airlines operating in Africa has been the exorbitant cost of doing business, which far exceeds that of other regions.

In the year 2021, jet fuel and oil expenditures constituted approximately 31.2 percent of the overall costs for African carriers. While soaring global oil prices have affected the entire industry, jet fuel remains 12 percent more expensive in Africa compared to other regions.

Between 2010 and 2019, the premium stood at 18 percent, skyrocketing to approximately 40 percent by 2022. The infrastructural and logistical challenges unique to Africa have led to its carriers shouldering an exceptionally high premium in the global aviation industry.

Topics: AIR FRANCE Africa Aviation industry

Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign MoU to boost tourism in the Kingdom

Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB sign MoU to boost tourism in the Kingdom
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Updated 20 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Tourism Authority and JCB International Co., Ltd. have reached a historic agreement aimed at boosting tourism in the Kingdom.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Oct. 15 and signifies a significant milestone in collaboration between the two entities.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of Asia Pacific Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We are thrilled to partner with JCB International, a global leader in payment and technology.

“This is a great opportunity for our tourism industry, as it will offer more convenience, familiarity, and security for Japanese travelers and other Asian tourists who prefer to use cashless payment methods.

“We believe this collaboration will enhance the appeal of Saudi as a destination for international visitors and support our vision of becoming a leading global tourism hub.”

The partnership with JCB is anticipated to unlock various opportunities for cooperation between Saudi and Japan. Notably, Japan is one of the 57 countries eligible for Saudi’s e-visa and visa on arrival, with special benefits such as a free one-night hotel stay for tourists flying onwards on Saudia as part of the Kingdom’s 96-hour Stopover Visa program.

Other key initiatives include VisitSaudi.ja portal in Japanese and joint marketing campaigns with leading travel trade partners to create excitement all year round. Japanese holidaymakers can also take advantage of special hotel offers from local destination management companies, with attractive deals inviting them to discover the true home of Saudi Arabia on their terms.

Yoshiki Kaneko, president and CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This is a great chance for us to promote exciting travel experiences to Saudi for our cardmembers. Like Japan, Saudi is a truly unique destination, with fascinating nature, culture and history.”

He added, “We’ve been working closely with the leading local banks in Saudi such as SNB, Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, ANB, and Bank Al Jazira on merchant and ATM enablement to ensure JCB’s 154 million card members enjoy a seamless experience in Saudi.”

This partnership signifies an important step in enhancing tourism, facilitating travel, and fostering greater cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Oil Updates – crude on track for second week of gains on Gaza contagion fears

Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters
Updated 20 October 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices gained more than $1 on Friday and were on track to rise for a second week on heightened fears that the Israel-Gaza crisis may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supply from one of the world’s top-producing regions.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.23 to $93.61 a barrel by 2:16 p.m. Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.60 a barrel, also up $1.23. The front-month November contract expires on Friday.

The more active December WTI contract was up $1.37 at $89.74 a barrel.

Both front-month contracts are set to record a second weekly gain as an explosion at a Gaza hospital this week and an anticipated ground invasion by Israeli troops heightened fears of the conflict spreading in the Middle East.

“Signs that an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip is imminent have been pushing oil prices up significantly since yesterday. A barrel of Brent now costs $93 again. So far, however, the supply situation on the market has not changed,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note on Friday.

Oil prices are “likely to remain well supported, especially as the oil market is significantly undersupplied at present,” they said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside,” suggesting an expected ground invasion could be nearing.

Adding to concerns about the potential broadening of the conflict, the Pentagon said the US had intercepted missiles fired from Yemen toward Israel.

Oil prices are also supported by forecasts of a widening deficit in the fourth quarter after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts to the end of the year and amid low inventories especially in the US.

Washington is seeking to buy 6 million barrels of crude for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and January, as it continues its plan to replenish the emergency stockpile, the US Department of Energy said on Thursday.

Topics: Oil Updates 

Moody's puts Israel's credit ratings on review for downgrade

Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
  • More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians
  • Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US ratings agency Moody’s has put the Israeli government’s A1 credit ratings on review for downgrade, citing the “unexpected and violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.”
The severity of the conflict, sparked by the deadly attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, “raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” Moody’s said in a statement Thursday.
More than 1,400 people were killed in the attack, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli responded to the attacks by unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Moody’s announced that it was putting a number of the Israeli government’s credit ratings on review for a downgrade, including its long-term foreign-currency and local-currency ratings, because of the war.
“Israel’s credit profile has proven resilient to terrorist attacks and military conflict in the past,” it said.
“However, the severity of the current military conflict raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” it added.
Moody’s statement comes after Fitch Ratings announced on Tuesday that it was placing Israel’s A+ foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings on “Ratings Watch Negative.”
In its announcement, Fitch cited “the heightened risk of a widening of Israel’s current conflict to include large scale military confrontations with multiple actors, over a sustained period of time.”

Topics: War on Gaza

