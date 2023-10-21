You are here

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
Houston's Jose Altuve rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning of the ALCS between Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. (Supplied)
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs

Astros beat Texas after melee and D-backs win in MLB playoffs
  • The 33-year-old Venezuelan second baseman rallied visitors after benches-clearing scuffle in the eighth inning saw two players and Astros manager Dusty Baker ejected
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Jose Altuve smashed a three-run home run in the ninth inning to deliver defending champion Houston a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory over Texas on Friday in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan second baseman, talisman of the Astros’ dynasty run, rallied the visitors after a benches-clearing scuffle in the eighth inning saw two players and Astros manager Dusty Baker ejected.

Altuve blasted his 26th career MLB playoff homer off Rangers closer Jose Leclerc to give Houston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, moving the Astros within one win of their third consecutive World Series and fifth in seven seasons.

“We were really down. We didn’t want to go home down by one... so it was good to hit that one and get the team to win,” said Altuve, who rated it his best playoff homer.

Also rallying to win was Arizona, which edged Philadelphia 6-5 to level the National League Championship Series at 2-2 with game five on Saturday in Phoenix.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Arizona’s Alek Thomas, who hit a two-run homer. “We’re going to keep doing our thing.”

The Astros, who downed Philadelphia in last year’s World Series, have now won 19 of their past 22 road games and seven in a row at Texas.

“That was a huge victory,” Baker said. “This will go down in history.”

Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia crushed a three-run homer in the sixth to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead before he was tossed as intense emotions boiled over.

Garcia was hit by a pitch from Houston’s Bryan Abreu, sparking a melee that saw both players and Baker ejected.

“It was just the heat of the moment,” Garcia said. “I just reacted to being hit by the pitch... he could have hurt me.”

The Rangers must win game six Sunday in Houston to sustain hope of their first World Series trip since 2011.

“You’re going to get punched in the gut,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “They’ve done a great job of bouncing back all year and I’m confident they will.”

Solo homers by Houston’s Alex Bregman and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe, and Jose Abreu’s run-scoring single in the sixth put Houston ahead 2-1.

Garcia belted his fourth homer of the playoffs off Astros starter Justin Verlander to give Texas a two-run edge.

Tensions flared in the bottom of the eighth when Abreu hit the 30-year-old Cuban slugger with a fastball and Garcia reacted angrily, confronting Houston players.

“He could have injured me,” Garcia said. “I just let him know that shouldn’t happen there.”

Teammates needed to restrain Garcia after both squads ran from the dugout onto the field.

“I don’t think anybody likes to get hit, especially by a 95-mph fastball,” Altuve said of Garcia. “He got a little mad, but hopefully it doesn’t go beyond this.”

Umpires decided Abreu deliberately hit Garcia with the pitch and ejected him, Garcia and Baker, who argued in vain the Astros didn’t want another baserunner.

“I haven’t been that mad in a long time,” Baker said. “I was just seeing red.”

“I know Abreu. I know he’s not trying to hit anybody in a two-run game in the post-season,” Bregman said. “Everyone is amped up because this is what we play for.”

In the ninth, Houston’s Yainer Diaz singled, Jon Singleton walked and Altuve smashed the ball over the left-field wall to plate the winning runs.

“I was just focused on getting one pitch in the middle I could really hit,” Altuve said. “And it happened.”

At Phoenix, Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber blasted a solo homer in the fourth inning, his 19th career playoff homer, the most by a left-handed batter.

Philadelphia took a 5-2 lead after Johan Rojas tripled and scored on Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks pulled level on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and Thomas’s homer in the eighth.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte singled with two outs in the eighth, advanced on a hit batter and scored the final run on Gabriel Moreno’s single.

Schwarber hit a two-out double in the ninth but Turner then struck out to end the game.

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup

Engelbrecht, Van Beek hit maiden ODI fifties to rescue Dutch at World Cup
  • Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six
  • Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls with just a single boundary
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

LUCKNOW: Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek hit maiden one-day international fifties as the Netherlands recovered from a poor start to post 262 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six as the Dutch returned to action for the first time since their shock win against South Africa.
Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls with just a single boundary.
South African-born Engelbrecht and New Zealand native Van Beek helped the Dutch recover from 91-6, putting on a seventh-wicket partnership of 130.
It was ended when left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka clean-bowled Englebrecht for 70 with the score on 221.
Van Beek was eventually dismissed for 59 when he became recalled fast bowler Kasun Rajitha's fourth victim.
Madushanka finished with figures of 4-49 while Rajitha had 4-50.
Worryingly for the Sri Lankans, they coughed up 33 extras, 26 of which were wides.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Netherlands saw Rajitha send back Vikramjit Singh (four), Max O'Dowd (16) and Colin Ackermann (29) as they slipped to 54-3.
Madushanka picked up Bas de Leede (six) and Teja Nidamanuru (nine), before spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed the key wicket of skipper Colin Edwards (16).
The Dutch went 20 overs without hitting a boundary before Engelbrecht and Van Beek launched their rescue act.
Sri Lanka are the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats.

Brief scores: Netherlands 262 in 49.4 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4-49, Kasun Rajitha 4-50,) v Sri Lanka

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Netherlands South Africa

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News
Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Al-Ahli overcome Al-Hilal to secure 1st win of Saudi Women’s Premier League season
  • In Friday’s other match, Eastern Flames defeated Al-Riyadh 6-1 to go 3rd in table
Updated 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ahli secured their first win of the Saudi Women’s Premier League season when they overcame hosts, and last season’s runners-up, Al-Hilal on Friday, at the Inaya Medical Colleges Stadium in Riyadh.

Ghana international Alice Kusi scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute.

The result meant the Jeddah club went some way toward banishing the memory of last week’s surprise 1-0 loss to Al-Shabab in the first round of matches.

Al-Ahli now sit in fifth place of the eight-team league with three points, while winless Al-Hilal sit in seventh position on one point.

In the day’s other match, Eastern Flames got back to winning ways by crushing promoted Al-Riyadh 6-1.

Eastern Flames, or Shulat Alsharqiya, sit third in the table with three points, awaiting Saturday’s results, while Al-Riyadh, who suffered their second loss in a row, remained at the bottom of the standings with no points.

Topics: Saudi Women’s Premier League Al Hilal SFC

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup

Giant-killers Netherlands opt to bat against Sri Lanka in World Cup
  • Netherlands beat South Africa in the second-biggest upset of this year's World Cup tournament
  • Sri Lanka are the only team yet to win a match in this year's World Cup after three losses
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first in the World Cup game with Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
The Dutch, who stunned South Africa last time out for their first win over a Test-playing nation at the 50-over showpiece, are unchanged.
Sri Lanka, the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats, made two changes with Dusan Hemantha and Kasun Rajitha replacing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt/wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus RSA)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Cricket Netherlands Sri Lanka

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique

‘We couldn’t finish’, says Pakistan’s Shafique
  • Pakistan were defeated by 62 runs against Australia on Friday in Bengaluru
  • The green shirts were sloppy in the field, dropping David Warner in the fifth over
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

BENGALURU: Opener Abdullah Shafique bemoaned the failure of Pakistan to chase down a record World Cup 368-run target to beat Australia on Friday.

Pakistan were defeated by 62 runs and now have two defeats to go along with their two wins at the tournament so far.

They were particularly sloppy in the field, dropping David Warner on 10 in the fifth over of the match.

Warner went on to smash 163 with fellow opener Mitchell Marsh also feasting on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, scoring 121 on his 32nd birthday.

Shafique insisted Usama Mir dropping Warner was crucial.

“Catches obviously change a game, you get wickets and you get momentum. All fielders are trying to do their best, but sometimes you don’t get that value,” he said.

Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) put on a solid opening stand of 134 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa ran through the middle-order with figures of 4-53.

“Australia played very well,” said Shafique. “Our batting was also good, but in the middle overs we couldn’t finish well.”

Shafique hailed his team’s bowlers for restricting Australia in the final 10 overs, taking six wickets for just 70 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with 5-54 — his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket — while Haris Rauf took 3-83 after conceding 24 in his first over.

“As a bowling unit in the end, we bowled very well,” said Shafique.

“Hopefully we will learn from this and perform better in the next matches.”

Pakistan next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Australia

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth

Leclerc grabs pole position in Texas as Verstappen slips to sixth
  • Leclerc: I am very happy with my qualifying and to take pole position
  • The Ferrari driver showed commanding pace as he clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 34.723 seconds to outpace McLaren’s Lando Norris by a tenth
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Charles Leclerc claimed his third pole position of the season on Friday as Max Verstappen had his best lap deleted and slipped to sixth on the grid in a dramatic qualifying at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver showed commanding pace as he clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 34.723 seconds to outpace McLaren’s Lando Norris by a tenth, with resurgent seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes taking third.

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of George Russell in the second Williams and Verstappen, whose late best lap was quick enough for pole before it was rubbed out after he exceeded track limits at Turn 19.

It was the 21st pole position of Leclerc’s career and gives him a chance of frustrating newly-crowned three-time champion Verstappen’s bid for a 50th career victory in Sunday’s race.

“I am very happy with my qualifying and to take pole position,” said Leclerc.

“It was a really good lap and the team did a great job. We had a very clean FP1, which is so important on these sprint weekends.”

Norris described his front-row start as a “bonus for the team.”

He said: “I think I was quick enough to get pole position. I know Charles said he made a few mistakes, but so did I! And anyway, I am happy with second nevertheless.”

Hamilton, who relished the performance of his car’s upgrades at one of his favorite circuits, said: “I love being here at this circuit and I love the country. This is such an incredibly challenging circuit and one of my favorites, up there with Silverstone.

“We’ve taken a step closer to these guys this weekend, thanks to everyone in the factory who have been pushing so hard. I will give it my best shot tomorrow.”

Behind a grumbling Verstappen, who complained on team radio, the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were seventh and eighth ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.

The session began in glorious sunshine with a track temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and the air at 35, conditions to challenge tires and cars at the Circuit of the Americas.

Leclerc set an early fastest lap before Verstappen and then Nico Hulkenberg took command, the German making the most of a major upgrade package for his Haas on home soil.

Both Ferraris then swept to the top with Sainz leading Leclerc by two-tenths ahead of Gasly’s Alpine, with everyone running on softs, before they began their second Q1 runs.

Sainz chose to save tires and miss a second run as Verstappen went top by almost half a second only to be outpaced by Hamilton, on new tires, who beat him by two-tenths. Norris was second.

At the bottom end, it was bad news for Aston Martin, despite an upgrade package, as both two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll failed to make the cut.

Alonso was 17th and eliminated from Q1 for the first time this year along with Hulkenberg, in his Haas, Stroll, 19th, and the Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Stroll had missed most of practice due to brake problems, which also afflicted Alonso. For the Canadian son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, it was a fifth consecutive Q1 flop.

In Q2, Mercedes set the pace until Verstappen seized the initiative in a close scrap that saw nine cars separated by less than four-tenths before their second runs saw Ferrari shine again.

Leclerc topped Verstappen ahead of Hamilton and Sainz while Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu and his Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Daniel Ricciardo, in the second Alpha Tauri, were knocked out.

All this left 10 cars from five teams in Q3’s shootout.

Leclerc topped the first runs ahead of Hamilton by 0.056 seconds with Verstappen third and Sainz fourth. Russell’s lap was deleted for exceeding track limits, leaving him 10th before the final showdown.

