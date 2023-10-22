You are here

Man United say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with emotional win

Man United say ‘big goodbye’ to Bobby Charlton with emotional win
Players pause to remember legendary Man United and England midfielder Bobby Charlton whose death was announced Saturday evening, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England. (AFP)
AFP
  Tributes poured in from across the football world, with former United player and England captain David Beckham praising Charlton as a "national hero
  Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 to return to the Premier League summit and Arsenal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Chelsea
AFP
LONDON: Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giants said a “big goodbye” to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.

Charlton’s family announced that the England World Cup winner, who enjoyed a glittering career with United, had “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning” at the age of 86.

Tributes poured in from across the football world, with former United player and England captain David Beckham praising Charlton as a “national hero.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 to return to the Premier League summit and Arsenal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Chelsea.

Manchester United’s players paid a moving tribute to Charlton before kickoff against bottom club Sheffield United in the late game at Bramall Lane.

Captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath and a picture of the former attacking midfielder was displayed on a giant screen, while the fans chanted Charlton’s name during the match.

United manager Erik ten Hag praised the fans for their tribute.

“It was fantastic,” he told Sky Sports. “We have to pay our contribution, pay our big goodbye, remembering Bobby Charlton because what he did was magnificent.

“He was outstanding on the pitch and off it. We wanted to remember Sir Bobby and I think we did it in a decent way.”

The sluggish visitors went ahead against the run of play in the 28th minute when Scott McTominay controlled the ball on his chest and found the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

But the lead lasted just six minutes as Oli McBurnie scored from the penalty spot after McTominay handled James McAtee’s cross.

Ten Hag made three changes shortly after the hour mark, bringing on Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen in a desperate search for a winner.

But it was defender Diogo Dalot who produced the moment of magic to win the game in the 77th minute with a fine strike from long range to lift United to eighth in the table.

Earlier, City manager Pep Guardiola also expressed his condolences for Charlton’s death and called him “a big legend” after the champions held on to beat Brighton.

City’s win was their 21st consecutive victory at the Etihad in all competitions, setting a new record for a winning run at home by a Premier League club.

The treble winners, who had lost their previous two league games, took an early lead through Julian Alvarez before Erling Haaland doubled the lead — his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

It was a different story after the break. Ansu Fati pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute to heap the pressure on the home team, who held on despite the sending off of defender Manuel Akanji.

Liverpool had fortune on their side against Everton at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 2-0 Merseyside derby victory.

Everton’s Ashley Young was sent off before half-time for two bookable offenses, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second half with the game still goalless.

Chelsea appeared to be on course for their third straight league win after goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk.

But Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice halved the deficit in the 77th minute, finishing from outside the box after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez misplaced a pass straight into his path, and Leandro Trossard equalized.

“The way the team reacted to the second goal is phenomenal from the players on the pitch and the players on the bench thinking ‘how the hell am I going to change this game?’,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “I loved that.”

Newcastle, whose early-season struggles are now a distant memory, romped to a 4-0 win against sorry Crystal Palace and are now fifth in the table.

Brentford beat Burnley 3-0 while Wolves came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1. Luton recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham, who started the day at the top of the table, are not in action until Monday, when they host Fulham.

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United 'love' amid betting investigation scandal
Updated 22 October 2023

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United 'love' amid betting investigation scandal

Eddie Howe hopes Sandro Tonali feels Newcastle United ‘love’ amid betting investigation scandal
  Manager Howe gave a rest to top scorer Alexander Isak and PSG night hero Miguel Almiron at St. James' Park
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: In August, Eddie Howe fell in love with Sandro Tonali, now he hopes the Italian knows just how much Newcastle United cares.

The slick, skilled showing against Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season had Howe head over heels and fans believing Magpies’ transfer chiefs had unearthed a world class gem.

Now, in tougher times, with his biggest battles potentially ahead of him, Tonali was thrust forward by his peers to take the praise and adulation of a fan base still in shock that their star summer signing could be set for a lengthy ban, if Italian authorities come down hard on his alleged illegal betting activities.

Tonali may well find out his fate this week. But even if it results in a ban, the 23-year-old should be in no doubt he has the Geordie nation behind him, according to Howe.

“A big thank you from me to our supporters. That reception at the end today was incredible and it was emotional,” said the head coach.

“He’s going through an incredibly emotional time and the supporters reacted how I hoped they would. I could feel the love between him and them and that will do him the world of good, he’ll feel much better.

“We don’t know what’s ahead for him. He very much wanted to play and perform for sure. There was no decision to make for me, I could see that from how he’s trained so there wasn’t a part of me that went ‘he’s not ready to play football’ it was just about introducing him at the right time and I thought he did well after he came on. Hopefully this is a step forward to him for moving forward in his life.”

If found to have broken rules, Tonali could face a ban of up to three years, which could essentially bring an end to his Newcastle career right in its infancy. Howe, though, is in no mood to speculate.

“I’ve got no idea (Tonali timescale). It’s not something I’m dealing with on a day-to-day basis. I’m hearing little snippets, but I can’t give you that information,” said Howe, following the club’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“Let’s wait and see, but yes, I think the hardest part is ahead regardless of what happens. Immediately, you get a lot of attention and people are talking about the situation. He’s had the love of the supporters today, but that’s difficult to maintain over a long period of time. Who knows what’s ahead? I just think it’s great for him to know he’s got the support, not just of the senior management at the football club and the manager, but also the support of the supporters, and they’re the most important people.”

Tonali was the talk of English football this week, but he was far from the main event at St. James’ Park.

Goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle climb into the European places in the Premier League. And it was Murphy, so often a forgotten man in this squad, who grabbed the headlines post-match.

Howe was full of praise for the winger, who scored once and set up two in only his second start of the campaign.

He said: “Before I came here, Jacob had some difficult moments, but you have to keep coming back. You have to be really resilient, you have to keep turning up, and I believe that if you do the right things off the pitch, then eventually you’ll show the right things on the pitch.

“For me, he’s just been that model of consistency in his approach and attitude. It’s great to see someone who puts that work in rewarded with an opportunity, and then it’s all about taking that opportunity. He’s done that, and it’s great to see.”

Howe gave a rest to top scorer Alexander Isak and PSG night hero Miguel Almiron at St. James’ Park to allow the likes of Murphy and Wilson gametime. He’s likely to turn to both on Wednesday night when Borussia Dortmund are in town.

“You need that squad. We were well aware going into the season the amount of games we were going to have and the schedule we were going to have to negotiate,” Howe said.

“There was always the possibility of injuries and suspensions, and we’ve already seen that happen. In the short period of time we’ve had this season, we’ve already seen it’s going to be a huge physical demand. You have to have players waiting, and the key thing is that while they might be waiting, they have to be ready. Jacob is always ready, and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay him.”

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar's firepower
Updated 21 October 2023

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar's firepower

Mitrovic to the rescue for Al-Hilal side missing Neymar’s firepower
  With the Brazilian out through injury for the foreseeable future, his teammates rally to a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej that moves them three points clear at the top of the league
  Al-Hilal receive boost as closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad draw 1-1, but after taking the lead struggle to put the game to bed with a second goal
Updated 21 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal this week lost Neymar to injury for the foreseeable future but at least they still have the formidable goal power of Aleksandar Mitrovic to count on.

And that proved to be enough for a 1-0 home victory over Al-Khaleej on Friday night that extended their lead at the top of the table to three points after the 10th game of the season.

Fans in Riyadh and Rio have been coming to terms with the distressing sight of Neymar being carried off the pitch during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday and the subsequent news that he requires surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Banners flew in the stands on Friday bearing the player’s image and the message “Return Stronger.”

If his team can maintain their winning ways so far this season, when he does return it could well be to a squad of champions. Boosted by the good news that closest title rivals Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad had drawn 1-1 in their match earlier in the evening, Al-Hilal knew that victory would move them three points clear at the top — and that is exactly what happened.

They went on the attack from the get-go. In the 14th minute, Malcom pushed the ball past the goalkeeper and it was rolling toward the net, but a sprinting Saeed Al-Hamsal just managed to get his body in the way. Soon after, Ruben Neves sent over a cross, only for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to head just wide.

In the end, it took the 18-time champions 30 minutes to break the deadlock with what was a typical goal from Serbian striker Mitrovic. A corner kick hung high and long in the air as it flew toward the far post. Goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari came off his line but could not get to it, and Mitrovic sent a looping header into the net.

Just before the break, the former Fulham forward sent a similar header, this time from a Michael cross, just over the bar, and the first half ended with Malcom missing a good close-range opportunity.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with even more attacks from Al-Hilal. Neves shot wide from a great position inside the area and then, just after the hour mark, Mitrovic showed his aerial prowess once more, but his powerful downward header drew a fine save from Al-Haidari.

Despite several more attempts, a second goal would just not come. Then, with 15 minutes remaining, the ball somehow found its way into the back of the net after Salem Al-Dawsari slid in at the right byline and guided the ball home, with the help of a deflection off the goalkeeper. However, the ball was adjudged to have gone out of play and the goal did not stand.

Al-Hilal might have felt a little frustrated by their inability to categorically put the game to bed with a second goal but, still, the three points were eventually secured, leaving the 18-time champions sitting pretty at the top of the league, albeit with some tough tests to come in the league, and in Asia, which they will have to face without Neymar.

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
Updated 20 October 2023

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
  The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah
  Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings
Updated 20 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Karim Benzema grabbed the headlines on Friday but Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun shared the points with a 1-1 draw in this top of-the-table clash in the Roshn Saudi League.
The French striker guarantees goals wherever he goes and did just that in Buraidah, though perhaps not quite in the way that many expected as he netted for both teams.
Going into the game, the defending champions were fourth, two points behind Al-Taawoun in the standings and looking to bounce back from a blip in form that had seen a draw with Al-Fayha followed by a derby loss to Jeddah rivals Al-Ahli.
Ittihad took the lead midway through the first half.
It was made by Igor Coronado. The Brazilian was galloping down the right, had one look into a crowded penalty area and then picked out Benzema with a perfect cross and the current holder of the FIFA Ballon D’Or made it look easy — though it was far from it — to climb and head the ball home from close range for his fourth of the season in his eighth league appearance.
It was a welcome strike for Benzema as it was his first for more than a month, though injury has played a part, and also for Ittihad who had failed to find the net in their two previous league outings. Talk of a goal drought that was beginning to materialize has been put to bed.
After a bright start from Al-Taawoun, who would have gone top above Al-Hilal with victory as they had collected an impressive 22 points from the first nine games of the season, it quietened the fans but they were on their feet after 26 minutes.
There didn’t seem to be much danger when Alvaro Medran floated over a corner but there was Benzema, rising at the near post to head into his own net past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.
The two goals reflected a finely balanced contest but the headlines very nearly went elsewhere as, on the stroke of half-time, Musa Barrow almost scored one of the goals of the season. The Gambian goal-getter was fully 35 meters from goal when he unleashed an unstoppable shot that beat Grohe but cannoned back off the crossbar. It would have been a spectacular strike and he was to hit the woodwork again in the second half.
After the restart, the game ebbed and flowed and both teams looked to turn one point into three. Brazilian goalkeepers Grohe and Mailson both played their part in ensuring that it ended all square.
It was a fitting scoreline and while it means that Ittihad have now not won in their past three league games, coach Nuno Santo should not be too disappointed at taking a point from a team that had won their previous eight league games at home. These days, a draw in Buraidah is a fine result indeed.
And the hosts have shown once again that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys. After the 2-0 win at Al-Nassr early in the season, Taawoun coach Pericles Chamusca was disappointed to lose an exciting game to Al-Ahli 3-2. It remains the only loss so far in this campaign.
Last season the team were capable of beating any other in the league but a lack of consistency meant a fifth-place finish. At the moment, however, they are picking up regular points and increasingly look like a force to be reckoned with as does Karim Benzema — at both ends of the pitch.

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict
Updated 20 October 2023

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict
Updated 20 October 2023
Bassam Zaazaa
Follow

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict
  Arab News interviews supporters who share differing views over players voicing opinions via social media
  Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jorvan Vieira says players have a right to express themselves as 'humans'
Updated 20 October 2023
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Top-tier footballers, including Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Noussair Mazraoui, have sparked controversy in recent days after voicing their opinions on the situation in Gaza via social media posts.
Players’ comments expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza have attracted millions of conflicting responses and drawn condemnation.
Bayern Munich’s Moroccan Mazraoui, Mainz’s Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, Nice’s Algerian Yousef Atal and others were suspended or subject to questioning by their clubs after sharing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Arab News interviewed a cross-section of fans, who expressed mixed reactions over players’ use of social media to share their viewpoints.
Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jorvan Vieira believes that “football never works with politics, but unfortunately nowadays, there is politics in football and all sports in general.”
Although the public might condemn their comments, players have the right to express themselves as “humans,” Vieira said, adding that reacting to events in Gaza is based on “humanitarian grounds.”
He said: “Some people might misinterpret players’ opinions, saying this is political, but this is humanitarian. People who judge players or condemn them must see themselves in the mirror before condemning someone for their actions or words.”
Vieira said that players and coaches have the right to express themselves freely, even though they risk being condemned or not getting hired later due to their statements.
According to Lebanese fan Abed Mohamed, football players are public figures and “high morals” should be the major guideline for their behavior and public statements.
“They should stand for justice and should not take a side because of the clubs they represent,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the large amount of money they earn may sometimes govern their opinions and public statements in line with their clubs’ policies, which might be sometimes unjust and unfair.”
Meanwhile, Sudanese fan Yehya Yacoub believes “players’ freedom to express their opinion must be respected and not violated or suppressed.”
However, he added that “sports should not be involved in politics. Politics and sports do not mix.”
Lebanese fan Ahmad Mosbah believes that footballers should avoid commenting on such conflicts.
The 81-year-old, a lifelong football fan, said: “Salah is famous for donating millions to needy people in his country. Undoubtedly, most European clubs (like their governments) will take sides. So, why involve himself in such an unneeded situation that could backfire on him and eventually affect those getting donations from him (if) Liverpool part ways with him?”
Jordanian fan Taymour Fares believes it is a “murky situation for players at such intense times to comment or not.”
Fares said: “Players should react independently, each based on his clubs’ stance from what is happening, so that they do not land themselves in unneeded troubles or embarrassment.”
Media expert Bassel Ibrahim, from Syria, said: “Social media platforms are such a strong tool. If famous players utilize (it) properly and wisely, that by itself could influence any cause worldwide.”
He supports players sharing their views, and urged other famous footballers, both current and retired, to address the Israel-Hamas conflict and any other international issue through their social media posts.

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
Updated 19 October 2023

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
  The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club
  Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: If British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is successful in his attempt to buy a minority stake in Manchester United, he could end up with a major say in the running of the underperforming club.
The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club after rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar said over the weekend he was withdrawing from the bidding process.
Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations, a person with knowledge of the proposal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
United’s American owners, the Glazer family, in November announced plans to seek outside investment that could have resulted in the sale of the 20-time English league champions.
Ratcliffe initially bid for the family’s controlling stake of about 69 percent, while Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim wanted 100 percent of the club.
With the process dragging on beyond an expected completion date of June, Ratcliffe has adjusted his offer and that could pave the way to him becoming a co-owner of the club he has supported since he was a child.
THE PROPOSAL
Ratcliffe’s bid would mean the Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remain in control of United. But if he is given responsibility of running the sporting side of the business, it would give him a real opportunity to improve the team’s performance on the field.
United has not won a league title since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
United won the Champions League title in 2008, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups and the Europa League under the Glazers, but the vast majority of those trophies were won by Ferguson. United has won four trophies in 10 years since his retirement.
Ratcliffe reportedly still eventually wants to take complete control of the club over a staggered process, but that has not been confirmed.
Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and is said to be worth $15.1 billion. He previously tried to buy Chelsea and already owns French club Nice and cycling’s Team INEOS. He is one-third shareholder of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and competes in the America’s Cup with sailing team INEOS Britannia.
THE RECRUITMENT
Despite spending about $2 billion on transfers in the past decade, United has been toppled as English soccer’s most dominant force. While rival Manchester City has been backed by the vast wealth of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, United has still been able to compete for the world’s leading players and has broken records to sign the likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.
But that hasn’t brought success, with many of United’s signings failing to live up to the expectations of leading the team back to the top.
There have been changes in recent years. Former executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has gone. The role of football director was introduced, with John Murtough appointed to that position, and Matt Hargreaves was recently hired to lead player negotiations.
The club believes its soccer operations department has been strengthened, pointing to the recent signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund as evidence of an improving recruitment policy.
Hojlund is considered among the best emerging strikers in Europe and was signed from Atalanta for 64 million pounds ($82 million).
Critics, however, would point to Hojlund joining Atalanta just a year earlier for a reported 20 million euros ($21.2 million) and Onana moving from Ajax to Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2022. United paid 51 million euros ($57 million) for the goalkeeper this year.
THE MANAGER
United manager Erik ten Hag has been backed by Murtough and United since he was hired last year.
The Dutchman has been allowed to bring in expensive signings like Brazil internationals Antony and Casemiro, as well as Hojlund, as he tries to overhaul the squad.
He enjoyed an impressive first season when winning the club’s first trophy in six years — the League Cup — and leading United back to the Champions League.
Ten Hag has also been backed over his disciplining of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, while Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy and made a peripheral figure in the team after falling out of favor.
While fans have jeered as United has endured a difficult start to this season, losing six of its first 11 games, Ten Hag remains popular.
His record at Ajax when winning three league titles and two cups shows he can deliver success.
He is the club’s fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired.
A policy of hiring and firing clearly hasn’t worked, but would Ratcliffe want to make his own appointment if in charge?
THE STADIUM
Old Trafford may be iconic, but it is in need of redevelopment. It remains the biggest club stadium in the country, but looks dated compared to Tottenham’s new ground, which regularly hosts NFL games.
Ratcliffe is reportedly offering about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for a minority stake, but it is not known how that money will be spent. Ratcliffe also reportedly wants to expand Old Trafford from 74,000 seats to 90,000.
It is not likely that stadium redevelopments would come under soccer operations, but it would be a meaningful change that would generate extra funds and also appeal to supporters.
Last year, United appointed stadium developers Populous to look at options for Old Trafford. While another possibility would be to rebuild the stadium, that would pose problems in terms of relocating the team during the building process and lost revenue as a result.
THE FANS
Manchester United’s supporters have long-campaigned to drive out the unpopular owners since the late Malcom Glazer bought the club for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion) in 2005. Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the Glazers’ buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by the owners.
Many have called for the Glazers to be completely removed. The Manchester United Supporters Trust told the AP that propping the family up permanently would be a “nightmare scenario.”
Fans have continued to protest against the family and chants of “Glazers out” are regularly heard at games.
Ratcliffe, who was born in the Manchester area, has risked angering supporters by offering to buy a minority stake. But if he is successful in gaining control of soccer operations and oversees a period of success, he could help to placate them and ease tension around the club.
However, if United’s decline continues, he would be in danger of being a visible figure of blame.

