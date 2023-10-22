You are here

Saudi Fund for Development commits to economic growth of Vietnam, Cambodia
Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet last week. SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to the economic goals of Southeast Asian countries, with its development fund meeting the premiers of Cambodia and Vietnam. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Vietnamese Premier Pham Minh Chinh in separate meetings last week. 

Al-Marshad discussed with Manet avenues of cooperation on development projects across several sectors in Cambodia. 

The SFD CEO also reviewed with Vietnam’s Chinh the developmental relationship nurtured by both countries over the last 12 years. 

Furthermore, they discussed the means of enhancing development cooperation in various key sectors in Vietnam. 

Since 2011, the fund has invested over $164 million in projects and programs sustaining the country’s social development and economic prosperity. 

Initiatives in Vietnam that have received concessional loans from the Saudi fund include those related to rural infrastructure, human resource and healthcare development in provinces facing economic strains. 

In 2021, Saudi Ambassador Saud Al-Suwailem told the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance, “Saudi Arabia is willing to cooperate, provide resources through Saudi Fund for Development and provide technical assistance to Vietnam in order to promote the cooperation, investment and trade relationship between the two countries in the future.”

The SFD has supported over 750 development projects and programs in over 90 developing countries with a total of around $20 billion.

Its decision to invest in Cambodia’s infrastructure and agricultural development re-instills the Kingdom’s commitment to south-south collaboration and sustainable growth in emerging economies. 

In August of this year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Cambodia’s new prime minister to congratulate him on his assumption to office while wishing the leader and his country further progress and prosperity. 

In his inaugural Cabinet address, Manet pledged wide-ranging economic reforms to make Cambodia a “high-income country” by 2050. 

“The next 25 years will be a new cycle for Cambodia,” he said in a televised speech.

The SFD aims to continue supporting various sectors in developing countries towards sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Vietnam Cambodia

RIYADH: In a joint effort to improve nuclear and radiation safety and protection, Saudi Arabia and Oman have signed an agreement, furthering their commitment to advancing the sector’s technology.   

The memorandum of understanding aims to advance and strengthen cooperation using nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. 

The deal stipulates the exchange of experiences, information, and best practices in nuclear and radiation safety, radiation defense, and environmental protection. The agreement also aims to enable the two parties to exchange nuclear and radiation regulatory guidelines, operational experiences, studies, and research, according to the Oman News Agency. 

Under the pact, both sides will work toward crisis communications and radioactive waste management and collaborate in emergency and response planning. 

The MoU was co-signed by Chairman of Oman’s Environment Authority Abdullah bin Ali Al-Amri and CEO of the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Issa. 

Last September, Saudi Arabia, represented by the NRRC, signed an MoU with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission related to technical information and cooperation in nuclear safety. 

The agreement was inked by Al-Issa and the chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Christopher Hanson, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The signing of the MoU took place as part of the activities during the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency. 

Earlier this month, an IAEA mission noted that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated commitment to safety for all applications and occurrences of radiation sources in the country. 

The agency added that the team recommended actions for improvement, including establishing a national strategy for radioactive waste management. 

The statement also indicated that the Integrated Regulatory Review Service mission, the first of its kind conducted in the Kingdom, was requested by the government of Saudi Arabia and hosted by the NRRC. The 10-day mission took place from Oct. 1-10. 

It is noteworthy that the NRRC is mandated with regulating activities, practices, and facilities of the peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation, protecting humans and the environment from any actual or potential radiation exposure.

This includes exposure to natural radiation, controlling and ensuring the safety and security of such uses and their compliance with nuclear safeguards, and implementing the Kingdom’s international obligations under the relevant treaties and conventions.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #oman Oman's Environment Authority Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission

Saudi EXIM Bank, Petrochem seal $25m credit facility to enhance local product exports

RIYADH: Saudi products are poised to gain improved access to the global market, thanks to a $25 million credit facility agreement inked between the Emirati chemical distributor Petrochem Middle East and the Saudi EXIM Bank. 

The deal is designed to strengthen Saudi exports and increase their competitiveness in global markets, according to an official statement.  

This aligns with the bank’s mission to expand the global presence of the Kingdom’s exports by addressing financing gaps and business risks. 

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank Petrochem Petrochem Middle East exports

PTA showcases top logistics advancements at supply chain event

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is showcasing its most prominent advancements and technical solutions it has developed at an industry event in Riyadh. 

Participating in the Supply Chains and Logistics Services Conference, the Public Transport Authority is exhibiting its unified logistics platform that provides over 70 electronic services to facilitate investors’ access to logistics services through a single window. 

Called Logisti, the single window platform is one of the transport and logistics initiatives under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program that offers critical commercial activities through the land, sea and rail transport sectors, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

The SPA added that the event is also presenting the Saudi Logistics Academy, a transport authority initiative that creates national competencies on par with the best international standards. 

Topics: Supply Chains and Logistics Services Conference Saudi Public Transport Authority Logisti Saudi Logistics Academy

Fintech lights up Saudi Arabia's venture space  

CAIRO: With an objective to host 525 fintech companies by 2030, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a prime destination for both regional and global firms eager to tap into its burgeoning market.  

Following the financial sector development strategy unveiled last year, the Kingdom is on track to position itself as a regional hub for the industry. 

On that note, US-based fintech company Tribal Credit has renewed its $150 million debt facility to fuel its expansion into Saudi Arabia.  

Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley by Amr Shady, Duane Good, Hariraj Jayakumar, Mark Graves, Mohamed El-Kasstawi, and Prasant Sudhakaran, the company offers enhanced financial solutions to small and medium enterprises in emerging markets.  

The company aims to use its debt facility to develop its tech solutions as well as expand to other countries.  

“This funding will equip us with the necessary resources to seize exciting market opportunities ahead,” Shady said.  

“We’re eager to continue our journey of developing innovative tech solutions to help SMEs thrive in emerging markets, especially in Mexico and Saudi Arabia,” he added.  

The debt facility, provided by the global lending firm Partners for Growth, is scheduled to remain in effect until 2025.  

“Tribal Credit has consistently demonstrated strong credit performance even in challenging market conditions. Their continued investment in the credit process, tools, and the team has paid dividends,” says Armineh Baghoomian, managing director, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, co-head of Global Fintech at PFG.  

“In addition, they have innovated and launched financial products that truly meet the needs of SMEs in emerging markets. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Tribal and excited to support Amr, Duane and the team as they continue shaping the landscape of financial services,” he added.  

Saudi digital payment company Cashin acquires counterpart  

Saudi-based digital payment solutions provider Cashin has successfully completed the acquisition of Cardless, a prominent name in the Kingdom’s digital payment product landscape.  

The acquisition aims to bolster the firm’s ambitions of incorporating procurement solutions for digital cards within its comprehensive platform.   

This move is in line with the company’s strategy to diversify its services, making a foray into the digital card realm with its Cashin Cards offering.   

This service is anticipated to empower over 20,000 merchants with the ability to issue virtual cards, allowing them to seamlessly integrate these cards into their product offerings and earn commissions via digital wallets, devoid of any credit constraints.  

Omar Al-Ramah, Cashin’s CEO, emphasized that the integration of Cardless is a strategic move, aligning with the company’s mission to cater to the retail sector’s evolving demands.   

He highlighted the value addition stemming from Cardless’s extensive customer database and a decade-long industry experience.  

Cashin is renowned for delivering versatile solutions in the domains of point of sale, digital payments, e-invoicing, inventory management, and more, all fine-tuned to serve diverse retail scales.   

Meanwhile, Cardless has made a mark with its holistic digital payment platform, constantly innovating to simplify payment processes for users.  

Saudi Arabia’s Takadao raises $1.6m  

Saudi fintech startup Takadao has secured $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round spearheaded by Silicon Valley’s renowned investor, Tim Draper, and saw participation from BIM, Core Vision Ventures, and Prince Sultan bin Fahad bin Salman.  

Originally established in Singapore and headquartered in Riyadh, Takadao was founded by Sharene Lee and Morrad Irsane to offer Shariah-compliant blockchain-based services with a specific focus on savings and loans as well as cooperative life insurance solutions.  

Boasting a community that currently exceeds 10,000 members, Takadao claims to be on a growth trajectory with its user base expanding by approximately 5 percent on a weekly basis.   

Tim Draper’s investment in the Saudi-based startup is a notable first. Draper, with a legacy of transformative investments in companies like Baidu, Skype, and Hotmail.  

“Takadao is one of those companies that you don’t know quite where it’s going to go, but if it succeeds, it’s going to be really impactful and make a big difference in the world and this is a world that I want to live in,” Draper said.  

Moreover, the founders expressed their excitement at having Draper as an investor.  

“Tim Draper is a visionary. Throughout his career, he has shown foresight in anticipating where the world is going to go. He is also humble and embracing of diverse cultures and viewpoints. This is why we’re extremely excited to have him on board,” said Irsane.  

XPANCEO raises $40m to launch AR contact lenses  

The UAE-based deep tech firm XPANCEO has secured $40 million in a seed funding round spearheaded by Opportunity Ventures based in Hong Kong.   

Established in 2021 by founders Valentyn Volkov and Roman Axelrod, XPANCEO is creating next generation technology with its smart contact lenses.  

The company has successfully created and tested three separate prototypes of lenses that enable night vision and zoom, real-time health monitoring, and the ability to see video and graphic content in augmented reality.  

The freshly procured funds are earmarked to expedite the company’s launch of its next prototype which will gather several features into one device.  

“We are targeting, at least, the $790 billion augmented reality and contact lenses market, and creating the first device in the market that will allow us to use all apps and software in a single contact lens interface,” Volkov said.

Topics: Start-up of the Week fintech Saudi

Saudi banks' residential loans surge in August as apartments gain prominence

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage lending recorded a 31.7 percent growth in August compared to July, according to the apex bank.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, recently revealed that mortgage lending to houses, apartments and lands rose to SR7.14 billion ($1.9 billion) in August from SR5.43 billion in July.

The remarkable growth observed in apartment lending is particularly intriguing, as the banks injected SR1.78 billion into them in August, reflecting a robust 45 percent surge over July.

This upswing has been especially noteworthy, as it had witnessed a slowdown in the preceding months.

It came at a pivotal juncture, coinciding with the Shoura Council’s call for a review of policies by the Real Estate Development Fund to benefit the public. The implications of these changes are expected to significantly impact the housing market and open new avenues for citizens to fulfill their homeownership dreams.

“The increase in apartment financing by Saudi banks compared to house financing is due to the increase in prices of houses and private villas compared to the prices of apartments, which has made villas and houses unaffordable to average-income individuals,” said Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and financial analyst.

New mortgage lending to people buying houses in August also posted a 27.45 percent increment to SR5 billion compared to the earlier month.

Meanwhile, financing for land acquisition recorded a 32.43 percent jump for the month under review to SR399 million.

Notably, financing of houses still dominates Saudi banks’ new residential mortgage landscape, constituting a 70 percent share in August.

While apartments comprised 25 percent of the pie, land financing held the remaining 5 percent.

However, the lending dynamics shift when it comes to finance companies. 

In the past, lending for houses held a 70-80 percent share of total new mortgages granted by finance companies.

However, this scenario shifted in July 2021, when this share dipped to 66 percent. This trend continued to evolve, culminating in a significant drop to just 35 percent in August 2023. 

Apartment financing now takes the lead among finance companies, commanding a substantial 57.6 percent share of the total new residential mortgage market.

Finance companies channeled SR177 million into apartment financing in August, compared to SR106 million for house financing.

These shifting dynamics suggest a noteworthy change in the lending landscape, highlighting the growing popularity of apartment ownership among Saudi citizens.

The dynamics of lending in the real estate sector, including apartment versus housing lending, can be influenced by various factors and market conditions. 

Saudi Arabia has been investing in urban development and city planning. As cities grow and modernize, there may be an emphasis on apartment complexes. 

Investment infrastructure and amenities in urban areas can make apartments more attractive to potential homebuyers and renters. 

Apartments are often more affordable than single-family houses, making them an attractive option for first-time homebuyers or those with limited budgets.

On the other hand, changes in demographics, such as a growing number of young professionals or expatriate workers in urban areas, may drive demand for apartments, which are often more suitable for smaller households.

According to Hafiz, the growing availability of apartments in the market has made them more accessible to people than purchasing a house.

“Conversely, shifts in lifestyle preferences and a cultural acceptance of apartment living have had a favorable impact on the demand for and desire to live in apartments,” he added.

Furthermore, he added that opting for an apartment over a house can result in cost savings on financing, particularly given the current high-interest rates. 

Reforming the housing sector in Saudi Arabia and improving the access of Saudi families to housing that meets their needs is a significant element of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The Vision states: “Housing is the fundamental asset capable of shaping and influencing the vibrancy of families, communities, and broader society.”

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) Saudi Shoura Council

