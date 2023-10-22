You are here

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 52 MOUs to boost cooperation across various sectors

The Saudi-Korean Investment Forum features a multitude of sessions and meetings, both at the ministerial level and among executives and corporate leaders. The event coincides with the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Kingdom, highlighting the strong investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Korea. SPA
The Saudi-Korean Investment Forum features a multitude of sessions and meetings, both at the ministerial level and among executives and corporate leaders. The event coincides with the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Kingdom, highlighting the strong investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Korea. SPA
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 52 MOUs to boost cooperation across various sectors

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 52 MOUs to boost cooperation across various sectors
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed 52 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum on Sunday.

The agreements included tourism, supply chains, real estate development, technology, and transportation and span across various sectors, as reported by El-Ekhbariya TV. 

The Saudi-Korean Investment Forum features a multitude of sessions and meetings, both at the ministerial level and among executives and corporate leaders. The event coincides with the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Kingdom, highlighting the strong investment relations between Saudi Arabia and Korea.

According to El-Ekhbariya TV, a joint fund was established with over $160 million to further support mutual investment activities.

The agreements encompass technology transfer, such as the one with the Saudi National Automobiles Manufacturing Company. Additionally, the CEO of SNAM, Fahd S. Al-Dohish mentioned that the first production of two car models, the sport utility vehicles and pickups, is set to begin shortly, as reported by El-Ekhbariya TV.

In the realm of electric vehicles, Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in recent times, with the introduction of luxury brands and electric cars. 

Additionally, emerging Saudi companies are eager to enter and sign agreements with their Korean counterparts to establish factories, transfer technology, and employ a workforce skilled in electric vehicle technology. 

It is worth mentioning that earlier in September, Lucid Group, backed by the Public Investment Fund, opened its first international manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City.

As Lucid’s second Advanced Manufacturing Plant, AMP-2, and first international plant, the facility will produce Lucid’s groundbreaking electric vehicles for Saudi Arabia and export to other markets. 

Through the development of electric transportation, Lucid will support the Saudi Green Initiative’s objective to ensure that 30 percent of new car sales in the Kingdom are electric by 2030.

Furthermore, the Saudi Contractors Authority on Sunday signed a MoU with the Korean International Contractors Association, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, and the Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Won Hee-ryong, signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise between the Saudi Contractors Authority and the International Contractors Association of Korea in the construction sector.

The deal also seeks to establish the foundations and standards for the development of the construction sector in both countries, as well as to improve the skills of the workforce in the industry. 

This agreement is expected to advance technology and innovation in the construction sector and facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange between Saudi and Korean companies in the construction industry.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Contractors Authority’s objectives include regulating and developing the construction industry, building distinctive production competencies, promoting innovation, and enhancing communication among all stakeholders in the sector.

It also works to create a safe environment that serves project owners and industry stakeholders, including contractors and interested parties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Investment

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT

Saudi-UK trade surges 65.8% to $22.5bn in March: British DBT
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The total trade in goods and services between Saudi Arabia and the UK increased 65.8 percent to 18.5 billion pounds ($22.5 billion) in the year ending March 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the country’s exports to Saudi Arabia increased 47.8 percent to 12.9 billion pounds in the year ending March compared to the year-ago timeframe.

The UK’s total imports from the Kingdom surged 131 percent to 5.5 billion pounds during the period under review.

The department said the Kingdom was the UK’s 21st largest trading partner in the year ending March, accounting for 1.1 percent of total UK trade.

The report further stated that UK exports to Saudi Arabia in the year ending March constituted mechanical power generators, cars, medicinal and pharmaceutical products as well as jewelry and general industrial machinery. 

UK’s imports from Saudi Arabia included refined oil, other components of mechanical power generators, crude oil, non-ferrous metals and plastics in primary forms.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #uk #trade UK's Department for Business and Trade #imports

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496

Closing bell: Saudi main index loses 158 points to close at 10,496
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began this week’s trading in red, as it slipped 158.40 points, or 1.49 percent, on Sunday to close at 10,496.16.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.29 billion ($880 million) as 28 of the listed stocks advanced, while 191 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 480.44 points to close Sunday’s trading at 23,356.61.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index declined by 1.33 percent to 1,348.05.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price edging up by 9.96 percent to reach SR16.12. 

Other top performers were Development Works Food Co. and Alinma Tokio Marine Co. whose share prices soared by 3.91 percent and 3.65 percent, respectively.  

Riyadh Cables Group Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price dropped by 7.10 percent to SR68.  

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year went up by 22 percent to SR6.09 billion, compared to the same period in 2022.  

In a Tadawul statement, Riyad Bank attributed the rise in profit to an increase in the total operating income, which was driven by a growth in net trading and net foreign exchange revenues.  

Riyad Bank also added that the net profit in the third quarter of this year rose by 14.32 percent to SR2.08 billion, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

Another company to announce its financial results on Sunday was telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat Co., also known as Mobily. The company reported a 41 percent rise in its net profit to SR6.09 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to Mobily, the rise in net profit was driven by an increase in the overall customer base of the company.  

Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, said that it received a request from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to purchase the firm’s remaining 20 percent stake in Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR726 million.  

In a bourse statement, Zain KSA said that the value of the requested stake is SR605 million, and the deal could help the firm generate a positive impact of SR121 million. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU MSCI Tadawul Index

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report

Global climate challenges can put 158m women and girls in poverty: UN report
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global climate change movement has gained further urgency following a UN report warning that 158.3 million women and girls could face poverty by 2050 if current trajectories continue.

The “Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals: The Gender Snapshot 2023” report, published by UN Women, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to promote gender equality.

The study underscores that climate change will worsen women’s vulnerability to poverty and hunger, highlighting the need to further invest in sustainable development goals.

“Investments in a comprehensive SDG stimulus package would help to mitigate this effect, reducing the number of women falling into extreme poverty from 158.3 million to 43.3 million. But the impact will still be less than what could be achieved if the world abates climate change now before it gets exponentially worse,” the report stated.

The statement further highlighted an anticipated rise in food insecurity, projecting an increase affecting up to 236 million women and girls, in contrast to an additional 131 million men and boys.

“A recent review of national climate action plans, known as nationally determined contributions, found that only 55 have specific climate adaptation measures referring to gender equality and only 23 recognize women as agents of change in accelerating progress on climate commitments,” it highlighted.

“Multi-sectoral plans and efforts to respond to climate change must prioritize women and girls most at risk,” the report added.

By 2050, it is projected that 70 percent of the global female population, approximately 3.3 billion women and girls, will inhabit urban areas.  

Given the current trajectories, a concerning one-third, or about 1.05 billion women and girls, are expected to live in slums, informal settlements, or face inadequate housing conditions.

The report called for a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges of slums and slum-like settings, which require around $6 trillion of public and private investments.

“A lot more is also needed in the areas of conservation, disaster preparedness, adaptation and resilience, including expanding women’s access to quality health, education, economic opportunities and information,” the report stated.

Topics: climate change #women girls poverty UN Women

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam

Mawani partners with SGP to develop $266m logistics park in Dammam
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon get a fully integrated logistics park worth SR1 billion ($266 million), reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a contract agreement with Saudi Global Ports to construct the park spanning 1 million sq. meters. 

According to Mawani President Omar Hariri, the newly inked deal falls within Mawani’s efforts to expand the number of logistics parks within Saudi ports to 12. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port Dammam Saudi Global Ports logistics park

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister

Kazakhstan aims to raise trade exchange with UAE to $1bn, says minister
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kazakhstan has planned to boost its trade exchange with the UAE to $1 billion from $632 million recorded last year, according to a senior government official. 

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, Kazakhstani Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said both countries have discussed investment objectives to boost bilateral trade relations. 

“We discussed investment in environmental, social and governance and climate change agenda, and as a representative of Kazakhstan, I showed our plans about new trade roads from the Caspian Sea to Abu Dhabi and Dubai ports in the UAE,” Shakkaliyev told WAM on the sidelines of the eighth investment forum of the UN conference on trade and development held in Abu Dhabi. 

He added: “It is very important that a new road connects Central Asia as an agricultural hub and gives us new challenges to open regional markets. I think that this type of event gives us a clear understanding of what conditions under which the government invites investors.”
Shakkaliyev further explained that the country is poised to attract investments and boost its economic position as a critical direction of its investment policy. 

This policy aims to increase competitiveness, create optimal conditions for investors, and attract investment in export sectors independent of natural resources. 

He elaborated that the country implemented 46 investment projects last year, with foreign capital reaching $4 billion and generating 6,500 jobs. 

“Infrastructure and a wide range of investment preferences have been created in the territories of 14 special economic zones. A new tool of state support has been introduced, and an investment agreement, which can be concluded directly with the government, gives individual benefits and legislative stability for up to 25 years,” he highlighted. 

“We are focused on attracting investment in the development of transport and logistics. Kazakhstan has become a vital transport and logistics center in Eurasia, offering 11 international transit routes, five railways and six roads,” Shakkaliyev stated. 

He further stated that the country is developing a route for supplying agricultural goods from the Kazakh port to Gulf countries. 

“This route will allow Kazakh exporters to deliver their goods in three days through UAE ports and onwards to all key ports in India, Pakistan, Asia-Pacific countries and the east coast of Africa,” he added. 

Kazakhstan is also interested in implementing joint investment and technology projects in its agro-industrial complex. 

“Improving the investment climate, opening dialogue with investors, improving infrastructure to attract investment are the strategic directions of the government’s work,” Shakkaliyev explained. 

 

Topics: Kazakhstan #uae trade exchange Kazakhstani Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev

