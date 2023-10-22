Saudi energy minister meets South Korean trade minister in Riyadh

Indonesian officials visit Makkah cultural district
Grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia said he hoped a similar experience could be mirrored in his home country
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The cultural affairs consul at the Consulate General of Indonesia in Jeddah, Soeharyo Tri Sasongko, recently visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit in Makkah.
Sasongko toured the Revelation Exhibition and neighborhood and met several Indonesian visitors during his trip.
The grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Indonesia, Nasaruddin Umar, who also visited the Hira Cultural District exhibit, said he hoped a similar experience could be mirrored in his home country.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is also showcasing advanced technology and contemporary facilities designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience for visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
The exhibition aims to raise public awareness about the range of services provided by the Saudi government to pilgrims.
The exhibits include items such as tools used for washing the Kaaba, a documentary showing the process of knitting the Kaaba’s cloth covering, and a digital corner with an interactive screen displaying key apps catering for the needs of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and mosque visitors.
Located close to the cave of Hira in the Makkah mountains, the Hira Cultural District comes under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.
The project contributes toward enriching the religious and cultural experiences of pilgrims and Makkah residents, one of the objectives of Vision 2030.
Saudi foundation commits $2.6m to advance aging sciences
Foundation recently selected 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million)
Updated 22 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Hevolution Foundation, headquartered in Riyadh, is a nonprofit funded by the Saudi government, aiming to invest up to $1 billion annually in aging research and healthspan science.
Established by royal decree in 2018 and led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it officially began operations in 2021, pioneering the support of independent research and entrepreneurship in healthspan science.
The foundation recently selected 11 Saudi researchers in the field of aging sciences to receive two-year grants worth SR10 million ($2.6 million).
Each researcher will receive a grant of SR500,000, making the program one of the most impactful initiatives in the field of aging in Saudi Arabia.
The researchers are affiliated with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Taif University, Al-Maarefa University, Jazan University, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
Dr. Mehmood Khan, the foundation’s CEO, told Arab News: “More than mere research funding, it’s another defining moment that continues to establish Saudi Arabia as a rising global epicenter in this vital field by investing in its talent today for a better tomorrow.”
Khan said: “As the Hevolution Foundation continues working tirelessly to catalyze the healthspan field, this strategic initiative serves as both a nurturing ground and a launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning intellectual prowess in aging biology.”
In addition to these initiatives, the foundation has committed over SR750 million in global funding to accelerate and transform contributions to healthy aging research and development.
The foundation has also expanded its reach with a dynamic investment team in Boston, Massachusetts, to enhance its global presence and strengthen ties with the life sciences community.
In the coming years, the foundation aims to establish hubs in various locations to foster a global talent ecosystem, advancing aging and geroscience research for healthier, longer lives.
The Global Healthspan Summit 2023, which will be hosted by Hevolution Foundation in Riyadh on Nov. 29-30, brings together over 100 global thought leaders, including scientists, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators, to emphasize the power of global collaboration in the field.
Princess Dr. Haya Khaled Al-Saud, the foundation’s VP for organizational strategy and development, told Arab News: “Each one of us holds a piece of the puzzle in creating a future where aging is not a limitation but a period of vitality and health.
“This summit will serve as an epicenter for insights, networking, and potential real-world solutions that will empower us to bring about lasting change for everyone,” she added.
Saudi festival on track to be Kingdom’s biggest creative marketing industry gathering, predicts event chairman
The festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the best of Saudi creativity, forge bonds, and nurture collaboration between stakeholders
Updated 22 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi and Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Athar Festival has the potential to be the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry ever staged in the Kingdom, the event’s chairman has predicted.
Set to take place from Nov. 13 to 16 at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riyadh, around 1,500 delegates are expected to attend and the festival will feature 12 academies for young professionals.
Festival chairman and managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, Ian Fairservice, said: “We aim to amplify engagement in cultural, entertainment, and urban activities while also developing and showcasing Saudi talent on a global stage.”
He pointed out that the Kingdom had witnessed a growth in demand for content in recent years and advertising had become an integral part of that.
“Given the high rates of content consumption and a tech-savvy population, the advertising industry in Saudi Arabia is prime for growth, with statistics projecting the market to grow by 6.81 percent between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of $2.79 billion in 2027,” he added.
The festival aims to serve as a platform to showcase the best of Saudi creativity, forge bonds, and nurture collaboration between local and international stakeholders.
Fairservice said: “Creativity is the crucible of innovation, igniting productivity and bolstering competitiveness. It serves as the source and inspiration for novel ideas that are then forged into groundbreaking products, services, and marketing campaigns that captivate.
“History has shown that companies who observe the world, discover what makes them special, and then express that in their own way, are able to be the most successful in the long run,” he added.
The festival will offer a platform for experiential learning, featuring workshops, masterclasses, and sessions led by industry professionals.
Fairservice noted that Saudi Arabia’s majority population was aged under 40, and with that in mind the Athar Festival team had “meticulously designed a range of initiatives and programs tailored to specifically empower young talent.”
He said: “The festival will run a series of academies which encompass various creative sectors, such as design, marketing, PR, and more, crafted for individuals under the age of 30.
“Through 12 focused academies, we will furnish younger attendees with hands-on training and development opportunities, fostering their growth and nurturing their potential.”
An executive marketers’ program, aimed at mid-level marketers seeking comprehensive career development insights, will provide sessions with industry leaders and practical knowledge sharing to speed up career progression.
And a mentorship initiative for women working in the Kingdom’s marketing communications industry will also be run.
The festival was established in 2007 following the launch of the Dubai Lynx Advertising Awards and Festival of Creativity, set up to recognize creative talent throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.
“Since its foundation, we’ve seen remarkable growth within the industry at a regional level, which was demonstrated recently by Saudi Arabia’s reception of the first-ever Grand Prix Award at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity,” Fairservice added.
Malaysian PM praises MWL’s role in promoting unity
Anwar Ibrahim commends league’s efforts in support of Palestine
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the league’s office in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Ibrahim and Al-Issa discussed several topics of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The Malaysian prime minister praised the MWL’s global presence and influence, describing the league, headquartered in Makkah, as Saudi Arabia’s good deed toward the Islamic world.
He also expressed his appreciation for its efforts in support of Palestine in light of the current crisis.
During the meeting, the two officials set the dates for the first session of the Council of Southeast Asian Scholars and the World Summit of Religious Leaders in Kuala Lumpur.
The summit will see a number of initiatives launched, and discussions will focus on promoting “the values of coexistence” and religious awareness among youth.
Al-Issa, on behalf of MWL, hosted a banquet in honor of Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation, which was attended by Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir and several Malaysian ministers and parliamentarians.
Indonesia seeks free trade talks with Saudi Arabia, GCC
Saudi crown prince, Indonesian president met on the sidelines of GCC-ASEAN summit
Jakarta is also pushing to begin talks for Indonesia-GCC pact by end of year
Updated 22 October 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
Jakarta: Indonesia hopes to start talks on a free trade pact with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a minister has said after the Indonesian president’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.
Trade between the Southeast Asian nation and the Kingdom has been on the rise, increasing on average about 5 percent annually between 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s trade with GCC countries was valued at $16 billion last year, showcasing a 25 percent rise compared to 2021.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in Riyadh to attend the first summit of the GCC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday. Ahead of the event, he was received by the crown prince and witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral agreements.
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, who was part of the Indonesian delegation, said the two leaders discussed cooperation across different areas, including forming a negotiation team for the Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
“Saudi Arabia is always an important trade partner for Indonesia,” he said in a statement. “The meeting went very well and was positive. A number of President Jokowi’s suggestions received a swift response, related to cooperation in trade, investment, and additional Hajj quota.”
Indonesia has been seeking to enhance its trade ties with Saudi Arabia and gain a greater presence in the Middle East. Boosting relations with the Kingdom would also help it reach a trade pact with the GCC.
Hasan said that Indonesia is pushing for free trade talks with the GCC to “quickly begin at the end of this year.”