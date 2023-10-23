You are here

War on Gaza

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk
Palestinian doctors attend to a prematurely born baby at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
A doctor attends to prematurely born babies at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
A doctor attends to prematurely born babies at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Updated 23 October 2023
AP
  • WHO spokesperson says 150,000 liters (40,000 gallons) of fuel are required to offer basic services in Gaza’s five main hospitals
  • Seven tankers took fuel from a UN depot on the Gaza side of the border Sunday, but it was unclear if any of that was destined for the hospitals
DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip: A premature baby squirms inside a glass incubator in the neonatal ward of Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip. He cries out as intravenous lines are connected to his tiny body. A ventilator helps him breathe as a catheter delivers medication and monitors flash his fragile vital signs.

His life hinges on the constant flow of electricity, which is in danger of running out imminently unless the hospital can get more fuel for its generators. Once the generators stop, hospital director Iyad Abu Zahar fears that the babies in the ward, unable to breathe on their own, will perish.
“The responsibility on us is huge,” he said.
Doctors treating premature babies across Gaza are grappling with similar fears. At least 130 premature babies are at “grave risk” across six neonatal units, aid workers said. The dangerous fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which started — along with airstrikes — after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
At least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health services, and some 5,500 are due to give birth in the coming month, according to the World Health Organization.
At least seven of the almost 30 hospitals have been forced to shut down due to damage from relentless Israeli strikes and lack of power, water and other supplies. Doctors in the remaining hospitals said they are on the brink. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday it has enough fuel to last three days to serve critical needs.

“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza ... A failure to act is to sentence these babies to death,” said Melanie Ward, chief executive of the Medical Aid for Palestinians aid group.

None of the 20 aid trucks that crossed into Gaza on Saturday, the first since the siege was imposed, contained fuel, amid Israeli fears it will end up in Hamas’ hands. Limited fuel supplies inside Gaza were being sent to hospital generators.
Seven tankers took fuel from a UN depot on the Gaza side of the border, but it was unclear if any of that was destined for the hospitals.
But will eventually run out if more is not permitted to enter.
Tarik Jašarević, a WHO spokesman, said 150,000 liters (40,000 gallons) of fuel are required to offer basic services in Gaza’s five main hospitals.
Abu Zahar worries about how long his facility can hold out.
“If the generator stops, which we are expecting in the coming few hours due to the heavy demands of different departments in the hospital, the incubators in the intensive care unit will be in a very critical situation,” he said.
Guillemette Thomas, medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in the Palestinian territories, said some of the babies could die within hours, and others in a couple of days, if they don’t receive the special care and medication they urgently need.
“It’s sure that these babies are in danger,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s a real emergency to take care of these babies, as it is an emergency to take care of the population of Gaza who are suffering from these bombings since the past two weeks.”
The hospital must care for patients in northern and central Gaza since several hospitals shut down, he said, forcing it to more than double its patient capacity. That also puts a strain on the limited electricity.
Nisma Al-Ayubi brought her newborn daughter to the hospital from Nuseirat, where she was recently displaced from northern Gaza, after she suffered from oxygen deprivation and extreme pain, she said.

INNUMBERS

50,000 pregnant women in Gaza who are unable to access essential health services because of the Israeli siege

50 babies born almost every day in Al-Awda Hospital, a private facility in Gaza Strip's northern Jabalia district

7 of Gaza Strip's almost 30 hospitals shut down by Israeli strikes and lack of power, water and other supplies

The baby girl was born three days ago but soon developed complications. “The hospital is lacking in supplies,” she said, speaking from Al-Aqsa. “We are afraid that if the situation gets worse, there won’t be any medicine left to treat our kids.”
The problems are exacerbated by the dirty water many have been forced to use since Israel cut off the water supply. Abu Zahar says mothers are mixing baby formula with the contaminated water to feed their infants. It has contributed to the rise in critical cases in the ward.
In the Al-Awda Hospital, a private facility in northern Jabalia, up to 50 babies are born almost every day, said hospital director Ahmed Muhanna. The hospital received an evacuation order from the Israeli military, but continued to work.
“The situation is tragic in every sense of the word,” he said. “We have recorded a large deficit in emergency medicines and anesthetic,” as well as other medical supplies.
To ration dwindling supplies, Muhanna said all scheduled operations were stopped and the hospital devoted all its resources to emergencies and childbirths. Complex neo-natal cases are sent to Al-Aqsa.
Al-Awda has enough fuel to last four days at most, Muhanna said. “We have appealed to many international institutions, the World Health Organization, to supply hospitals with fuel, but to no avail so far,” he said.
Thomas said women have already given birth in UN-run schools where tens of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter.
“These women are in danger, and the babies are in danger right now,” she said. “That’s a really critical situation.”

Iraq orders pursuit of perpetrators of attacks on military bases

Iraq orders pursuit of perpetrators of attacks on military bases

Iraq orders pursuit of perpetrators of attacks on military bases
  • A recent spike in rocket and drone attacks against Iraq military bases which host US and other international forces
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister has ordered security forces to pursue the perpetrators of attacks on military bases hosting international coalition advisers, a government military spokesman said on Monday.
The announcement came after a recent spike in rocket and drone attacks against Iraq military bases which host US and other international forces.
“Attacks that target Iraqi bases that house advisers from the international coalition in Iraq are unacceptable. They are here based on the invitation of the government,” said a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Al-Sudani.
Three military bases were attacked by Katyusha rockets and drones in less than a week, including Ain Al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad’s international airport, and Harir in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.
Iraqi security officials say the prime minister has ordered the stepping up “preemptive security measures” to prevent further attacks on the three Iraqi military bases hosting US and other international forces.
Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.
There has been an increase in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
The US State Department said on Sunday that US citizens should not travel to Iraq after
recent attacks
on American troops and personnel in the region.
The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, and 900 more in neighboring Syria, on a mission to advise and assist local forces in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized swathes of territory in both countries.

Third aid convoy enters Gaza via Egypt border crossing

Third aid convoy enters Gaza via Egypt border crossing
Third aid convoy enters Gaza via Egypt border crossing

Third aid convoy enters Gaza via Egypt border crossing
  • Relief workers say far more aid needed to address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza
RAFAH: An aid convoy entered the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday via the Rafah border crossing, AFP correspondents on the Egyptian and Palestinian sides said, the third since war erupted on October 7.

More than a dozen lorries crossed Rafah, the correspondents said, adding to a previous total of 34 trucks that had entered Gaza on Saturday and Sunday according to an Egyptian Red Cross official.

The United Nations says at least 100 trucks a day are needed to provide the basic needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants as a massive Israeli bombardment triggered by the Hamas attack rages on, with thousands killed already.

Relief workers said far more aid was needed to address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half the territory’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes. The UN humanitarian agency said Saturday’s convoy carried about four percent of an average day’s imports before the war and “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege.”

The Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was “under control,” even as the UN called for 100 trucks a day to enter.

Israel repeated its calls for people to leave northern Gaza, including by dropping leaflets from the air. It estimated 700,000 have already fled. But hundreds of thousands remain. That would raise the risk of mass civilian casualties in any ground offensive.

Azerbaijan holds first joint drills with Turkiye since Karabakh victory

Azerbaijan holds first joint drills with Turkiye since Karabakh victory
Azerbaijan holds first joint drills with Turkiye since Karabakh victory

Azerbaijan holds first joint drills with Turkiye since Karabakh victory
  • Up to 3,000 of Azerbaijan’s military personnel were participating in exercises named for the founder of modern Turkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Azerbaijan said on Monday it had begun a series of joint military exercises with close ally Turkiye, the first since Baku retook the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last month, prompting most of the territory’s ethnic Armenians to flee.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement that up to 3,000 military personnel were participating in exercises named for the founder of modern Turkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
It said the drills were being held across Azerbaijan, including in Baku, the Nakhichevan exclave which borders Turkiye, and in what the ministry called the “liberated territories” of Karabakh.
Turkiye has close linguistic and cultural links to Azerbaijan, and offered Baku military and political support during its three decade-long conflict with Armenia, with which Ankara has no formal diplomatic relations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently signalled willingness to sign a peace treaty formally ending their conflict following Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh and the exodus of almost all the region’s 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
The foreign ministers of the two countries, along with those of Turkiye, Iran and Russia, were due to hold talks hosted by Tehran on Monday on progress toward a peace agreement.
However, Baku this month accused Yerevan of undermining the peace process with “aggressive rhetoric.”
Armenia describes the Karabakh Armenians’ flight as ethnic cleansing driven by the threat of violence after a nine-month blockade of essential supplies, the latest chapter in a conflict between Christian Armenians and Turkic Muslim Azeris that goes back more than a century.
Azerbaijan says the Karabakh Armenian civilians were welcome to stay and be integrated in Azerbaijani society, but left voluntarily.

Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza

Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza
Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza

Hamas says new Israel strikes kill at least 70 in Gaza
  • Bombing campaign has killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight and early Monday have killed at least 70 people, Hamas officials said, as the military said it had struck some 320 targets in the Palestinian enclave in 24 hours.
The Hamas-controlled government media office in the blockaded Gaza Strip said in a statement that “more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids” during the night including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.
At least 10 other people were killed in new strikes on Monday morning, the media office said in a separate statement, bringing to overall toll since Sunday night to at least 70 deaths.
The Israeli military said Monday it had hit “over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip” over the past 24 hours.
“The terror targets struck included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centers... and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts,” the army said in a statement.
For more than two weeks, Israel has pummeled the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory with air strikes, following a cross-border attack launched by the armed group on October 7.
The violence has left at least 1,400 people dead in Israel, according to official figures.
The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
Between 200 and 300 people have been killed each day in the besieged territory, according to government tolls.
Amid the campaign, tens of thousands of Israeli troops are gathered along the enclave’s borders for a widely anticipated ground invasion.
The military said Sunday that one soldier was killed and three others wounded during a tank operation inside Gaza.
Israel has warned more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, and the United Nations says more than half of the territory’s 2.4-million population is now displaced.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, unwilling or unable to leave.

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals
Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals

Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon overnight; Netanyahu convenes generals
  • Israel has amassed tanks, troops near fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion
  • Gaza Health authorities say at least 4,600 people have been killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment
GAZA/JERUSALEM : Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes early on Monday and its aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his top generals and his war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.
Israel’s attacks concentrated on the Gaza Strip’s center and north, Palestinian media reported. A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed several Palestinians and wounded others, according to media reports.
Health authorities in Gaza said at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel’s two-week bombardment that began after a Hamas Oct. 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,400 people were killed and 212 were taken into Gaza as hostages.
Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed in a call late on Sunday the means of stopping Israel’s “brutal crimes” in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.
Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion aiming to annihilate Hamas.
Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into a wider Middle East conflict rose over the weekend with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region and announcing a new deployment of advanced air defenses.
The Pentagon has already dispatched a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines, to help deter attacks by Iran-affiliated forces.
“What we’re seeing ... is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday.
Iranian security officials told Reuters Iran’s strategy was for Middle East proxies like Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and US targets but to avoid a major escalation that would draw in Tehran, a high-wire act for the Islamic Republic.
In neighboring Syria, where Hamas’ main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.
Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.
Early on Monday, Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said. Israel’s military also said it struck other Hezbollah targets, including a compound and an observation post.
With violence around its heavily guarded borders increasing, Israel on Sunday added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan in the north of the country.
Hezbollah announced the deaths of six more fighters late on Sunday, raising to 26 the number of its members killed since Oct. 7.

MORE AID ARRIVES IN GAZA
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international community to create “a united front” to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza and allow desperately needed aid which has only begun to trickle in.
A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night, and US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu affirmed in a call “there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza,” the White House said.
The UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far was just 4 percent of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed with food, water, medicines and fuel stocks running out.
Biden also ramped up his diplomacy, convening calls on Sunday with Netanyahu and Pope Francis and speaking with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Britain about getting aid into Gaza and preventing the conflict from spreading.
In a joint statement, the leaders voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself. They also called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
Netanyahu also held a phone call with the leaders of France, Spain and the Netherlands late on Sunday, the Israeli leader’s office said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit Israel on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Tuesday.

