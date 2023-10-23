You are here

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry made this announcement at its sixth regular board meeting, where participants reviewed the chamber's key initiatives and achievements in 2023.
Arab News
Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies

Sharjah Chamber sees 12% growth in member companies
Arab News
RIYADH: Registered member companies with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed 12 percent growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the start of the year. 

The SCCI reported a surge in the number of member firms, climbing from 40,392 in January to a total of 45,373 active companies by the end of September in the same year.  

The combined export and re-export values of these entities reached 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) during the third quarter of the current year. 

The SCCI made this announcement at its sixth regular board meeting, where participants reviewed the chamber’s key initiatives and achievements in 2023. 

They discussed various agenda items, with a particular focus on updates to ongoing projects, including the date project workflow plan. 

The meeting also addressed suggestions from the chamber’s different sectors and the institutions under its oversight. These discussions encompassed the topics of expanding memberships and certificates of origin, as well as the achievements of the newly established sectoral working groups. 

Riyadh’s warehouse rents rise 20% in H1 as e-commerce strengthens: Knight Frank

Riyadh’s warehouse rents rise 20% in H1 as e-commerce strengthens: Knight Frank
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh’s warehouse rents rise 20% in H1 as e-commerce strengthens: Knight Frank

Riyadh’s warehouse rents rise 20% in H1 as e-commerce strengthens: Knight Frank
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Warehouse rents in Riyadh rose by 20 percent in the first half as the city accommodated the growing demand for specialized stockrooms thanks to the e-commerce boom, according to Knight Frank. 

The London-based real estate consultancy revealed that warehouse rents in the Kingdom remained upward as they climbed 15 percent in Jeddah and 20 percent in Riyadh over the last 12 months. 

“For developers, the industrial market is their oyster given that the most sought-after stock — high quality, internationally specified warehouses — remains in short supply,” said Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s head of research for the Middle East and North Africa region. 

He added: “For now, the volume of planned stock is also limited. In Riyadh, for instance, the last 12 months have witnessed the completion of approximately 500,000 sq. meters. Many occupiers are now exploring build-to-suit models — notably the e-commerce and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sectors.” 

Average rents for warehouses in Riyadh in the first half stood at SR190 ($50.65) per sq. meter, with Logistics Park touching SR280 per sq. meter. The place is the city’s most expensive warehousing district. 

On the other hand, the average lease rates of Jeddah and Dammam between January and June were about SR205 and SR230 per sq. meter, respectively. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector has witnessed strong growth over the past few years, mainly due to the rise in internet penetration and network availability in the Kingdom. 

“The Kingdom’s e-commerce sector has been supercharged in the wake of the pandemic, as has been the case elsewhere in the world. The seemingly permanent shift in attitudes toward online shopping is particularly notable among Generation Z — those below 25,” the report added. 

The study also highlighted the deal signed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, to build 14 high-tech warehouses in Jeddah expected to be tenanted by global e-commerce companies. 

“The Kingdom is in the midst of an exciting surge in warehousing demand. This upswing can be attributed to factors like the thriving e-commerce sector and the realization of ambitious megaprojects in the region,” said Harmen De Jong, partner and head of strategy and consulting at Knight Frank for the MENA region. 

De Jong also lauded the efforts of the Saudi government to turn the Kingdom into a top-rated industrial and logistics market. 

He added: “The government’s commitment to fostering a world-class industrial and logistics market in the Kingdom is clear. The plan to construct 59 logistics centers by 2030, covering over 100 million sq. meters, for instance, will help to further support the development of the rapidly expanding e-commerce.” 

Topics: warehouse rents #riyadh #jeddah Knight Frank e-commerce

Oil Updates — crude down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk

Oil Updates — crude down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk
Updated 23 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk

Oil Updates — crude down as diplomatic moves in Gaza war trim supply-disruption risk
  • Contracts have risen more than 1 percent over the past week on fear of potential supply disruption if the Israel-Hamas war grows into a wider confrontation in the Middle East, the world’s biggest oil-supplying region
Updated 23 October 2023
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices slid more than $1 on Monday as diplomatic efforts grew over the weekend to contain a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid worries of a wider confrontation in the oil-rich region and pressure on supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents to $91.49 a barrel, as of 9:28 a.m. Saudi time, having lost $1.08 to $91.08 a barrel earlier on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 82 cents at $87.26 a barrel, after sliding $1.72 to $87.03 a barrel earlier in the session.

The contracts had risen more than 1 percent last week for a second consecutive weekly jump on fear of potential supply disruption if the Israel-Hamas war grows into a wider confrontation in the Middle East, the world’s biggest oil-supplying region.

Aid convoys started to arrive in the Gaza Strip from Egypt over the weekend, as Arab leaders and foreign ministers gathered for a summit in Cairo which was unable to yield a joint statement.

“Israel agreed to hold off its attack on Hamas following pressure from the US,” ANZ Research said in a client note. “This eased concerns that the Israel-Hamas war would spread across the Middle East and disrupt supplies.”

But in the latest developments, Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and its aircraft struck Lebanon. Asian shares drifted lower on Monday.

To ease oil supply pressure — already tight due to output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and affiliates including Russia — the US suspended sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela after a Venezuelan government deal with the opposition.

US President Joe Biden, who visited Israel last week, had calls on Sunday with the leaders of Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy, after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pope Francis.

Leaders of France and the Netherlands will visit Israel this week in search of a solution for the conflict which ignited on Oct. 7 after a Hamas attack.

Topics: War on Gaza OPEC oil prices

PIF, Hyundai sign deal to establish over $500m auto plant in Saudi Arabia

PIF, Hyundai sign deal to establish over $500m auto plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF, Hyundai sign deal to establish over $500m auto plant in Saudi Arabia

PIF, Hyundai sign deal to establish over $500m auto plant in Saudi Arabia
  • The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026.
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Sunday signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor Co. to establish an automated vehicle manufacturing plant worth over $500 million in the Kingdom.

The wealth fund will hold a 70 percent stake in the joint venture with the Korean automaker holding the remaining shares, said a PIF statement. 

Hyundai will also act as a strategic technology partner to support the development of the plant, by providing technical and commercial assistance. 

The joint venture announced at the Saudi-Korean Business Forum, aims to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per year, including both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles. The plant groundbreaking is planned for 2024, and production is expected to begin in 2026. 

Commenting on the project, Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “Partnering with Hyundai is another significant milestone for PIF in successfully enabling and accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia’s automotive ecosystem — one of our 13 priority sectors.”

The new manufacturing plant will create thousands of jobs and allow for knowledge and expertise transfer. The localization of Hyundai’s vehicles will accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s automotive and mobility ecosystem and attract further investments to the sector and the wider economy.

The partnership is PIF’s latest initiative to elevate Saudi Arabia as a global automotive player, drive transformation in the sector, and boost manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and supply chains in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Among the major investments in the sector, PIF announced recently the launch of Tasaru, the National Automotive and Mobility Investment Co., which is dedicated to localizing automotive supply chains and manufacturing capabilities. In addition, PIF and Saudi Electricity Co. announced the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co., with plans to install over 5,000 electric car fast chargers across Saudi Arabia by 2030. 

As the third-largest automaker worldwide in terms of sales volume, Hyundai Motor Group brings invaluable technical capabilities and expertise to design, develop, and operate the vehicle manufacturing plant. 

Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Co., said: “We are excited about the potential of this venture to drive significant advancements in vehicle production, fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly automotive future in the region. Our joint efforts will create opportunities for innovation and environmental progress.”

The completion of the joint venture agreement is subject to obtaining customary approvals from the relevant authorities and satisfaction of conditions, the statement added.

Topics: PIF Auto sector Hyundai JV SaudiVision2030

GCC states, China to further cement economic, trade ties

GCC states, China to further cement economic, trade ties
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

GCC states, China to further cement economic, trade ties

GCC states, China to further cement economic, trade ties
Updated 22 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen economic and trade ties, a recent ministerial meeting in Guangzhou paved the way for increased joint investment and collaboration between the Gulf countries and China.  

In a final communique issued on Sunday, the conferrers urged entrepreneurs from these regions to embark on reciprocal visits. These trips aim to stimulate joint investment and foster partnerships among small and medium-sized enterprises in trade, investment, industrial communication, and innovation, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Notably, during the first session of the meeting, discussions revolved around the strategic economic and trade joint action plan, in alignment with the agreements reached during the initial Gulf-Chinese summit in Riyadh in December last year.  

The two parties expressed their enthusiasm to continue cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the national visions of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.  

They also agreed on strengthening cooperation within the framework of the multilateral trading system and continuing to find new opportunities for collaboration based on mechanisms and platforms, especially the 6+1 meeting of ministers of economy and trade between China and the GCC states and the joint committee for economic and trade cooperation. 

Additionally, representatives from both parties emphasized their commitment to enhancing trade liberalization and simplification, as they actively seek ways to boost growth and expansion while focusing on strengthening cooperation in services trade and digital trade. 

Moreover, the participants emphasized the critical role of a stable and reliable energy supply in supporting trade, industrial development, and investment. In this context, both parties expressed their unwavering support for the ongoing exchange of crude oil, natural gas, and oil derivatives between China and the GCC countries. They unanimously agreed on the significance of maintaining stability in global oil markets, highlighting the vital interconnection between energy resources and economic activities.  

At the digital economy level, the parties believe that the sector is an essential active engine for the development of the global economy, the final communique stated, adding that the conferrers are aware that through mutual trust and substantial potential, they will continue to further link the development strategies, policies, regulations, and standards.  

When discussing sustainability, the two sides emphasized their commitment to adhering to the common consensus on sustainable development and viewing the global energy transition as an opportune moment to enter a new phase of sustainable economic growth. 

Regarding infrastructure, the parties highlighted the significance of sustainable infrastructure in promoting the advancement of any national economy and social development. 

The final statement also affirms the commitment of both sides to collaborate in the construction and operation of high-quality infrastructure in various sectors, including railways, airports, ports, roads, energy, logistics zones, electricity, communication, water, and more. 

Topics: GCC China BRI

