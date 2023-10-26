Tech megatrends present huge opportunities to Global South, say experts

RIYADH: The Global South is navigating the tidal wave of tech megatrends, as 17 frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles present an extraordinary market potential, according to experts.
Speaking at Riyadh’s Future Investment Initiative forum, Shahad Attar, head of technology at the Public Investment Fund, and Guang Yang, vice-chairman at CTH Group and Atlas Technology, stressed that leaders in the Global South are marshaling strategies, initiatives, and mechanisms to ensure they ride the crest of these technological waves and unlock the transformative power of these trends for sustainable and inclusive development.
Yang stressed that China stands as a prominent exemplar of harnessing innovation for economic and social development. Over the past few decades, China has made significant investments in research and development, thereby catapulting itself to the forefront of technology adoption.
Of the 17 technologies, Yang believes that underwater data solutions for crypto mining, and e-waste recycling are some of the top technologies that are being developed today. He stressed that with China’s gross domestic product almost as big as the Global South, he believes that global cooperation can allow nations to tap into their potential.
China has vigorously pursued initiatives to foster domestic innovation, leading to its ascendancy in industries such as AI and EVs. With a burgeoning domestic market and a focus on mass production, China is strategically positioned to capitalize on the potential of these megatrends.
Saudi Arabia has also charted a vision for the future through its Vision 2030 plan. Recognizing the imperativeness of diversifying its economy and reducing its dependence on oil revenues, Saudi Arabia has set ambitious targets to invest in research, development, and innovation, stressed Attar.
The plan envisions a thriving knowledge-based economy, with technology at its core.
Such as the case with a SR776 million joint venture with SenseTime Group and PIF, to establish SenseTime MEA, and work to build a sophisticated AI lab, create highly skilled jobs for talented Saudis, and contribute to positioning Saudi Arabia as the region’s leading AI-tech hub.
Attar stressed that such ventures are key drivers for the growth of the Kingdom.
Both Attar and Yang believe that human capital and a budding workforce will help overcome these challenges and stress that other nations need to recognize their nation’s skilled forces.
To ensure that the benefits of technological advancement are inclusive, governments are implementing policies that encourage equitable access and opportunities. Educational reforms are prioritized to equip the workforce with the skills needed in the digital age, while initiatives to bridge the digital divide are also essential to reach marginalized populations.
PIF reveals new initiatives to boost asset management industry
RIYADH: Assets managers in Saudi Arabia are set to receive additional support from the Public Investment Fund through two new initiatives.
The organization announced the Managers Gate Platform and the Portfolio Management Development Program on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.
The first program sees the launch of a new digital platform for collaboration between PIF and external fund managers.
The portal will enable secure data sharing, improved communications, and the digitization of operational and investment due diligence processes.
The Portfolio Management Development Program is an educational program delivered in partnership with Spain-based IE University, and sponsored by SNB Capital, that will provide financial market training to aspiring managers in the industry in Saudi Arabia.
Abdulmajeed Al-hagbani, head of securities investment at PIF, said the announcements demonstrate the wealth fund’s commitment to the Kingdom’s asset management industry and will improve the resilience, depth and quality of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets.”
He added: “The asset management industry plays a vital role to support the efficient allocation of capital and management of risk in the economy, helping to promote economic growth and stability.
“High-quality professional support, talent and capital are critical enablers of the asset management industry. PIF has significantly contributed to Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry’s access.”
The PIF Asset Management Forum, held on the sidelines of the FII event, brought together key players in the industry to discuss critical issues, and further support best practices.
Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition
RIYADH: Agreements worth more than SR3 billion ($800 million) were signed at a four-day gathering focused on food and agriculture in Riyadh.
The Saudi Agriculture exhibition 2023 ran from Oct. 23 to 26, and saw more than 410 exhibiting companies from over 40 countries attend.
The event encompassed three specialized exhibitions – focused on food packaging, agri-food, and aquaculture, respectively – and saw the signing of 16 agreements and three memorandums of understanding, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The 40th session of the exhibition recorded the largest number of visitors throughout its history, with businessmen, industrialists, and local, regional and international experts in attendance, alongside wholesalers, exporters, importers, and other stakeholders.
The SPA report noted that the signings of the MoUs represent “an important step to enhance agricultural development and encourage investment in this important sector, and an opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency, enhancing food security, and diversifying sources of income in the Kingdom in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
The largest national pavilion belonged to the Netherlands, which highlighted Dutch expertise in areas such as greenhouse agriculture, smart farming, and irrigation systems.
Other countries to be represented at the exhibition included China, India, and Thailand, as well as Spain, Turkey, and Georgia.
Amongst the agriculture developments on display were incubator and nursery technologies, vertical and hydroponic farming technologies, and industry specific robots.
“Visitors expressed great admiration for the various activities of the exhibition, where specialized workshops were presented with the participation of experts and specialists from various countries of the world, in dialogue sessions and workshops that dealt with vital areas related to modern agricultural industries, systems and practices, in addition to discussing ways to achieve food security and sustainability,” said the SPA report.
Increasing Saudi Arabia’s food security is a key priority for the Kingdom.
In September, Ahmed Osilan, the managing director and executive board member at Tanmiah Food Co., told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is on the cusp of achieving breakthroughs in the production of vital crops which could open up new trade markets for the Kingdom.
His company is particularly focused on cultivating corn and soybeans in Saudi Arabia as these are needed for poultry feed, which in turn would boost the Kingdom’s hatching egg industry.
“We’re one step away from achieving the highest level of food security,” he said at the time.
Office space rental expectations in KSA accelerate amid diversification push, report finds
RIYADH: Rental expectations for office spaces in Saudi Arabia witnessed an acceleration in the third quarter of this year, according to a new survey.
The latest report released by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors disclosed that 90 percent of respondents showed rental interest for workspaces in the region over the period, compared to 77 percent in the preceding three months.
According to the report, the topline overall occupier demand for commercial properties in Saudi Arabia witnessed a marginal rise to 60 percent in the third quarter compared to 59 percent in the previous quarter.
“The impact of the Kingdom’s ‘giga-projects’ continues to make their mark in the monitor results, cementing the nation’s commercial property sector as one of the world’s leading lights,” said RICS.
RICS revealed that the Kingdom continued to deliver robust Occupier Sentiment Index and Investment Sentiment Index with readings at +26 and +29, respectively, in the third quarter. The report added that Saudi Arabia’s ISI readings were the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018.
ISI readings are widely regarded as a valuable measure to gauge the overall mood of the market.
According to RICS, the metrics for Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market maintained consistently positive values during the third quarter of 2023, indicating an exceptionally strong outlook for the future.
“Divergent trends are clearly visible in global real estate according to the Q3 RICS Commercial Monitor, with markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India still performing strongly and projected to continue to do so,” said Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS.
Earlier this month, a report released by global consultancy firm Knight Frank suggested that warehouse rents in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh, rose by 20 percent in the first half of this year, primarily driven by the growth in the e-commerce sector.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of this year, fueled by an increase in residential property values.
According to GASTAT, residential building prices recorded a 1.1 percent annual increase in the third quarter, driven by a rise in the cost of land plots by 1.2 percent.
Riyadh awards billboard operation contracts worth $4.26bn
RIYADH: Advertising billboard deals worth SR16 billion ($4.26 billion) have been awarded by the Riyadh Municipality to a range of firms.
Represented by Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. at an event to mark the agreements, the contracts included one of the world’s largest flat screens, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
On behalf of the alliance that won the first contract, which includes external billboards on municipal assets, CEO of Al Arabia Mohamed Al-Khereiji said that this cooperation will support the vision of the smart capital and its digital trends.
This development is expected to enhance the city’s appeal, positioning it as an attractive hub for the digital advertising industry.
In addition to this, the deal will help provide a global digital model for the capital with more distinguished sustainability and quality, and will also contribute to making Riyadh one of the top 10 global cities, Al-Khereiji added.
Similarly, on behalf of the alliance that secured the second contract, which included a partnership for billboards on the facades of buildings across the city, CEO of Rotana Studios & TV Walid Arab Hashem, clarified that this is in pace with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, indicating that winning the contract signals a new challenge and phase for his company.
Speaking at the event, held at the Al-Faisaliah Hotel in the Saudi capital, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar said: “We are living in a period that we must take advantage of with hard and fruitful work, so I say to everyone: ‘This Riyadh is for you, and it requires more work from you.’”
A signal was given to start changing the billboards in the city, which was seen through a live display of drones in the sky.
Established by the municipality at the end of 2021, Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. aims to contribute to achieving the city’s ambitious goals.
Since its founding, the firm has worked rapidly to achieve its objectives, unlocking numerous investment and development opportunities for the city while collaborating with multiple partners, according to SPA.
Art and culture sectors crucial for economic growth, say business leaders at FII
The global art economy totaled $67.8 billion in 2022
Royal Commission for AlUla makes four announcements during FII
RIYADH: While globalization and technology continue to reshape the world’s social and economic frontiers, art and culture are also becoming key forces for economic growth and social progress.
Saudi Arabia is not immune from this, and the creative industries are a crucial part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy for economic diversification and social transformation.
The culture sector is expected to generate $20 billion in revenues and create hundreds of thousands of jobs under the plan, with the aim of increasing the contribution of the sector to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product to 3 percent.
Culture, whether in the form of art, fashion, food, entertainment and technology, is part of the country’s plans for a future beyond oil.
While governments around the world, particularly in the UK and the US, have been cutting state expenditure for the arts, Saudi Arabia has been increasing its investment to capitalize on the Kingdom’s great potential to become both a regional and global player in the cultural realm.
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Royal Commission for AlUla CEO Amr Al-Madani said Vision 2030 had made it clear the sector is an “indispensable driver for our quality of life.”
He added: “We do believe that as the world moves on from institutional walls that used to hold the custody of culture – museums, galleries and research institutions – we all must believe that culture is not within these spaces anymore, but with the space in between, It is about people’s way of expression.
“In Saudi Arabia we are capturing this by allowing culture to thrive in between institutions, in fashion, intangible histories, stories, leveraging the assets, but focusing on consumer economy and economic drivers.”
AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s ancient desert landscape, is one of the centers for the Kingdom’s cultural drive.
It has a legacy, said Al-Madani, of more than 200,000 years of human presence and 8,000 years of civilizations that one can see through ruins and numerous excavations.
There, he said, the RCU has found value in nature and in the intangible history and stories of the inhabitants.
“We have called this ‘a cultural landscape’,” he said, adding: “We are creating a living museum, and we want people to experience it fully. We want every local in AlUla to become a storyteller and every visitor to become a co-producer of AlUla’s future legacy.”
During FII, RCU made four announcements over different sectors. These included agreements with two French companies to create a 22.5 km immersive tramway experience in AlUla, and a partnership with the Thales Group to use digital technology to protect AlUla’s collection of ancient artifacts and landmarks,
There was also connectivity agreement with telecom giant stc to drive the area’s digital transformation and improve efficiency of technologies, and AlUla Film announced its partnership with American Company Stampede Ventures to develop and produce 10 feature films in the region over the next three years.
Also sitting under the Ministry of Culture is the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, responsible for arts exhibitions in the area.
“Through the inaugural editions of our Biennales in Diriyah and Jeddah, DBF not only enhances the local cultural landscape but also attracts international attention,” Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the foundation, told Arab News, adding: “These events are more than just showcases; they are catalysts for growth.”
The success of the events is evident in the attendance numbers, with the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in 2021-2022 drawing over 100,000 visitors, while the Islamic Arts Biennale in 2023 welcoming more than 600,000.
“The creative economy stimulates various economic sectors by bringing together talent across generations and disciplines, from artists to scientists, challenging the status quo,” Al-Bakree added.
The CEO was keen to highlight the influence of those in the artistic sector across many aspects of society.
“Artists are risk-takers, knowledge producers and innovators at heart, and their work can inspire generations to shape the world according to their ambitions,” Al-Bakree said, adding: “A strong cultural sector can spark innovation and serve as a catalyst for growth, learning, social cohesion, and mutual understanding between peoples, locally and internationally.”
She stressed that a creative economy, such as the one being established in the Kingdom, is “a resilient one, fueling economic diversification and growth across industries.”
Fashion, another creative sector, is also deemed a key investment area to spur economic growth in the Kingdom.
The Fashion Commission, which sits under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, is investing heavily in the sector, and according to a recently published report the sector contributed 1.4 percent to the nation’s GDP in 2021, amounting to $12.5 billion.
Burak Cakmak, CEO of the commission, said during the panel: “Culture is clearly the representation of values of the past present and in some ways the indication of what we want for the future as a community.
“In the case of the Saudi community, clearly there's a big emphasis on the heritage and the way people have been dressed in different parts of the country.
“Saudis want to represent their culture and their identity and showcase how it is evolving and what a better way to do this than through fashion.”
Fashion, emphasized Cakmak, will be a “core driver” for the Kingdom’s economic growth, but also serves as a representation of the values of the Saudi youth.
Of the Kingdom’s 32.2 million people, 63 percent are under the age of 30, according to the Saudi general authority for statistics, with the median age of the population standing at 29 – figures that emphasize the youth-oriented nature of the economic change.
Another sector that could add to the Kingdom’s transformation is art collectors.
The global market totaled $67.8 billion in 2022, growing 3 percent year-over-year and reaching its second-highest level to date, according to a report published by Art Basel in partnership with UBS.
Speaking during the panel at the FII event, Charles Stewart, CEO of auction house Sotheby’s, said Saudi Arabia is well placed to redefine its art market.
“Culture for us is about self-expression and dialogue,” he said, adding: “It is the in-between space between a creator and an audience. It is an experience that brings audiences together.”
The CEO continued: “More importantly, it's an amazing convener of audiences and people.
“I think the opportunity that the Kingdom has with its very ambitious plans to define what that looks like over the next 10 to 100 years is quite extraordinary.”