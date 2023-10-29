Rent now, pay later firms secure investment deals

You are here

Founded in 2020, Ruya Partners is a dedicated private credit institution aimed at offering financing solutions to private enterprises in emerging markets. (Supplied)
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Deals signal burgeoning momentum in region’s venture capital arena
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region are consistently securing investment deals, signaling a burgeoning momentum in the region’s startup and venture capital arena.

Among the recent funding agreement, Saudi proptech firm Ejari benefited from a $1 million pre-seed funding round by Sanabil 500 MENA and Hambro Perks’ Oryx Fund, which also saw participation from various angel investors.  
Launched in 2022 by Yazeed Al-Shamsi, Fahad Al-Bedah, Mohammed Al-Khelewy, and Khalid Al-Munif, Ejari offers a rent now, pay later service tailored for the residential sector in Saudi Arabia.  
“Our vision is to democratize access to the real estate market with our solution, empowering and enabling tenants to change their rental bill from a large yearly expense into a manageable monthly one,” Al-Shamsi said.
The service caters to a growing demand for more versatile payment alternatives within the country’s rental market. The newly acquired funds are set to bolster Ejari’s RNPL offerings and facilitate its foray into a broader range of proptech services.

Saudi Venture Capital invests $10m in Ruya Private Capital I LP
Saudi Venture Capital has invested $10 million in Ruya Private Capital I LP, a private credit fund managed by Ruya Partners.  
Established in 2020 by Omar Al-Yawer, Mirza Beg, and Rashid Siddiqi, Ruya Partners is a dedicated private credit institution aimed at offering financing solutions to private enterprises in emerging markets.  
 With the fresh infusion of funds, the firm intends to channel capital into private debt instruments, primarily targeting small and medium-sized enterprises.  
“We are honored to have received this commitment of capital and trust from SVC and look forward to a successful partnership together,” stated Al-Yawer.
The fund will concentrate its efforts on mid-market entities, encompassing late-stage venture capital-backed companies, both within Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

UAE’s proptech Nomad Homes secures $20m in a series A round
UAE’s proptech firm Nomad Homes has secured $20 million in a series A extension round spearheaded by Acrew Capital.  
Established in 2019 by Damien Drap, Dan Piehler, and Helen Chen, Nomad Homes operates as a software-augmented marketplace catering to the residential real estate sector in Europe and the Middle East.  




Founded in 2019, Nomad Homes operates as a software-augmented marketplace catering to the residential real estate sector in Europe and the Middle East. (Supplied)

The new funding will bolster the company’s growth trajectory, enhancing its artificial intelligence-driven co-pilot feature for prospective buyers.  
Additionally, the capital will also support the launch of their exclusive offering, Nomad Homes Private Client.
“Buyers deserve expert representation just like sellers do; having one agent represent both buyers and sellers is just not fair,” says Chen, Nomad Homes CEO.
Nomad Homes Private Client is a service for clients purchasing a single property or a portfolio of assets worth over 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million).

Emirati proptech Keyper raises $6.5m in a seed round  
Another Emirati proptech startup, Keyper, has successfully raised $6.5 million in a seed funding round spearheaded by Access Bridge Ventures and Vivium Holdings, which also saw contributions from venture capital firm MEVP, Jabbar Internet Group, several real estate stalwarts, and a consortium of angel investors.  
Conceived by Omar Abu Innab and Walid Shihabi in 2022, Keyper presents a property management platform enabling tenants to oversee expenses and make online payments, while investors gain curated real estate portfolios bolstered by data-infused insights.  
“This seed funding significantly accelerates our growth trajectory, empowering us to deliver a seamless, transparent, and data-driven real estate experience for all stakeholders,” Abu Innab said.  
Since its inception, Keyper has amassed 2,100 freehold residential units in Dubai, with valuation surpassing 4.5 billion dirhams and onboarding 800 landlords, the company claimed.  
In May, Keyper unveiled its rent now, pay later service, aimed at financially supporting Dubai’s populace. The new capital influx is anticipated to turbocharge Keyper’s endeavors in rent facilitation and property management advancement.

Egypt’s eCommerce Boost launches ‘Expand to Saudi Arabia’ master class series
One of the largest e-commerce communities in the MENA region, eCommerce Boost, has announced the launch of a series of master classes aimed to support companies to expand to the Saudi market.
Founded by digital strategist Sherif Makhlouf, the firm aims to support the fast-growing online retailing ecosystem with actionable strategies and practical knowledge.




Sherif Makhlouf, founder of eCommerce Boost. (Supplied)

The series of masterclasses will aim to provide MENA ecommerce businesses with an understanding of the Saudi consumer and competitive landscape as well as marketing strategies and tech solutions specific to the Saudi market.
“The Saudi market is an extremely attractive market  but difficult to crack if you don’t approach it correctly, and that is why we have launched the Saudi expansion Masterclass series to bridge this knowledge gap and bring more MENA e-commerce founders into the Saudi market,” Makhlouf said.
The first master class is scheduled to take place on Oct. 31, with more sessions set to be unveiled.

EV startup Neo Mobility raises $10m in a seed funding round
Neo Mobility, an electric vehicle last-mile startup based in the UAE, has successfully secured $10 million in a seed funding round from Delta Corp Holdings, Pyse Sustainability Fund, and a group of angel investors.  
Launched in 2020 by innovators Abhishek Shah and Anish Garg, Neo Mobility is dedicated to providing eco-friendly last-mile logistics services through its all-electric fleet.  
With this fresh influx of capital, the startup is gearing up to expand its EV fleet to 5,000 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles by 2025.

UAE’s Democrance secures an undisclosed round from Wa’ed Ventures
The UAE-based insurance technology company Democrance has secured funding from Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco’s venture capital division, to fast-track its foray into the Saudi market.  
Founded in 2015 by Alberto Pérez, Damian Dimmich, and Michele Grosso, Democrance offers insurers a white-label Software-as-a-Service solution to bolster their digital services, streamlining sales and distribution.
Already operating in 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, South-East Asia, and Latin America, the firm previously garnered support from Global Ventures in 2021 for expansion endeavors.

UAE’s Belong raises $1.5m in a pre-series A
UAE’s Belong, a city-centric social app previously known as ASKWHO, has secured $1.5 million in its pre-series A financing round, taking its cumulative fundraising to $3.5 million.  
Established in 2019 by Michael Askew and Matthew Gaziano, the platform fosters connections among urban inhabitants.  
With the fresh capital, Belong aims to enhance its services and broaden its reach in cities such as Dubai, San Francisco, and New York.

Saudi banks witness unprecedented savings growth, lending expansion

Saudi banks witness unprecedented savings growth, lending expansion
  Favorable economic conditions have encouraged people to save more, thus contributing to overall financial stability
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi citizens exhibited a remarkable surge in their savings habits in August, achieving the highest savings rate in over a decade, according to data released by the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA.

Saudi Arabia’s money supply expanded by 10 percent compared to the same period the previous year, marking the most substantial annual growth since August 2014.  
The money supply encompasses currency outside banks, demand deposits, time and savings deposits, and other quasi-money deposits.
The most notable increase was observed in time and savings accounts, which soared by 54.17 percent compared to August the previous year, based on figures compiled by Arab News. This is also seen as an unparalleled yearly expansion for this account category.
“Time deposits typically offer more attractive interest rates compared to demand deposits,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.
“In an environment of rising interest rates, individuals and businesses may find time deposits appealing as they provide an opportunity to earn higher returns on their savings over the deposit period,” he added.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)

Time deposits surged to SR809 billion ($215.66 billion) in August, marking a substantial rise from the SR525 billion recorded in the same month the prior year. Notably, the proportion of time deposits within the total money supply reached its highest level in more than a decade.
The percentage share of time deposits within the overall money supply stood at 30.27 percent in August, whereas demand deposits accounted for 49.32 percent of the total.
Comparing these figures to the same period the previous year, time deposits represented only 21.5 percent share of total money supply, while demand deposits were at 57.2 percent.
The latter did experience an annual decline of 5.52 percent from the previous August, amounting to SR1.32 trillion.  
Saudi Arabia has maintained a fixed exchange rate system, with the currency pegged to the dollar, meaning SAMA follows the US Federal Reserve’s lead on rate moves.
This has led to Saudi Central Bank repo rates climbing from 1 percent to 5.5 percent in just one year.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has maintained a healthy inflation rate, standing out as many countries worldwide struggle with escalating prices due to economic uncertainties. Nevertheless, concerns about rising inflation may motivate people to opt for time deposits as a means to safeguard the purchasing power of their savings, particularly when the interest rates on these deposits outpace the rate of inflation.
The overall bank deposits also exhibited robust growth in August, expanding by 10 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching a total of SR2.46 trillion.  
In a parallel trend, the total banks’ credit displayed a matching annual growth rate of 10 percent, accumulating to SR2.5 trillion, according to data released by SAMA.
Personal loans constitute 48 percent of total advances, and amount to SR1.2 trillion this August, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the same month the previous year.
If we examine the overall lending growth to corporates, which encompasses all other economic sectors, it accelerated at a faster rate than lending to the retail sector.
“The increase in government spending in Saudi Arabia has heightened corporations’ interest in borrowing, and the flexibility of having floating corporate interest rates is aiding in managing interest rate fluctuations effectively,” Al-Sudairi explained.
In the realm of education, although it represents a relatively modest 0.24 percent share of total Saudi bank advances, it witnessed the highest growth compared to other economic activities financed by Saudi banks.
In August, bank credit granted for the purpose of education increased by 62 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching SR6 billion.  
This growth is underpinned by the Saudi government’s active promotion of education, a central tenet of its Vision 2030 plan.
Initiatives aimed at enhancing the education sector, including expanding access, modernizing infrastructure, and fostering innovation, may have created opportunities for financial institutions to support these endeavors through lending.

Saudi Arabia has maintained a healthy inflation rate, standing out as many countries worldwide struggle with escalating prices due to economic uncertainties. (Supplied)

In line with the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, the private education sector has also witnessed significant growth to accommodate a growing population and enhance educational quality.
As per Vision 2030 objectives, banks have played a pivotal role in extending loans to private educational institutions, supporting their infrastructure development and operational requirements.
Additionally, lending to businesses engaged in professional, scientific, and technical activities reported the second highest growth of 44 percent this August, compared to the same month the previous year, reaching SR5.3 billion.
This expansion aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, where the government encourages the growth of industries that demand specialized expertise and technical skills.
These businesses often require investments in technology, research, and specialized equipment. As technology adoption continues to rise, companies may seek financing to acquire the latest tools and software to stay competitive.
Furthermore, lending for the electricity, gas and water supplies sector experienced a noticeable growth, surging 37 percent during the same period to reach SR133 billion.
The increased demand for credit, originating from both businesses and individuals seeking loans for investment and consumption, aligns with the healthy performance of the economy. Simultaneously, favorable economic conditions have encouraged people to save more, thus contributing to overall
financial stability.
The professional services group EY, in its latest Middle East and North Africa banking sector study for H1 2023, highlighted the overall region’s remarkable growth. The report revealed a 30 percent surge in net profits and 12.2 percent increase in net assets across the area, driven by rising demand for loans.
The report stated that technological advancement, strong fiscal condition, government investments, a positive outlook for oil and gas prices, and an expected improvement in the global economic landscape have driven this growth.

Pakistan’s finance minister foresees 2-3 percent economic growth amid enhanced agricultural output

Pakistan’s finance minister foresees 2-3 percent economic growth amid enhanced agricultural output
Updated 28 October 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s finance minister foresees 2-3 percent economic growth amid enhanced agricultural output

Pakistan’s finance minister foresees 2-3 percent economic growth amid enhanced agricultural output
  • The World Bank presented a more conservative picture by predicting a 1.7 percent growth rate earlier this month
  • Dr. Shamshad Akhtar says the country is on road to recovery and has met first quarter targets agreed with IMF
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar expressed confidence on Saturday Pakistan’s economy was on the path to recovery and was expected to grow at the rate of 2 to 3 percent since it was likely to be fueled by improved agricultural activities in the country.
Akhtar issued the statement during a news conference in Islamabad where she shared the latest statistics to highlight the economic achievements of the interim administration which she said had taken charge amid tough financial circumstances.
The media talk was held just a few days ahead of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation visit which is scheduled to begin on November 2 for an overall economic review under a short-term, $3 billion loan program which Pakistan secured in July this year.
“Local markets have rallied,” the minister said. “There is a change. We are getting positive economic data and positive economic sentiments are emerging as well.”
“Agriculture production is gaining momentum,” she continued. “Industrial activity is responding a bit slowly … But if agricultural output remains like this, our GDP growth is going to be within the range of 2 to 3 percent.”
Earlier this month, the World Bank issued a growth forecast of 1.7 percent which it said was below the rate of population growth.
Pakistan has faced a number of economic challenges in recent years that included low forex reserves, spiraling inflation and rapidly depreciating currency.
The finance minister acknowledged the World Bank had “floated a more conservative growth estimate.” However, she maintained the government was trying to support the agriculture and service sectors which was expected to have a significant impact on the economy.
She informed there was a year-on-year growth of 2.5 percent in the large-scale manufacturing sector in August.
“It is the first time in 14 months that this has happened,” she added.
Power generation sector had displayed a growth of 7.4 percent and production of tractors had increased by 45 percent between July and September.
Akhtar said Pakistan’s tax collection body had exceeded its first quarter target in the current fiscal year which had been determined by the IMF.
“We have effectively implemented the IMF program during the first quarter,” the minister told the media. “We will let them know we are on track with the program.”

US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight

US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight

US trade tribunal issues potential Apple Watch import ban in Masimo patent fight
  • ITC upheld a judge’s ruling from January that Apple violated Masimo’s rights in light-based technology for reading blood-oxygen levels
  • Masimo’s 2021 complaint said the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6, the first model with blood-oxygen monitoring capabilities, infringed its patents
Updated 28 October 2023
Reuters

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Thursday issued an order that could bar Apple from importing its Apple Watches after finding the devices violate medical technology company Masimo’s patent rights.

The full commission upheld a judge’s ruling from January that Apple violated Masimo’s rights in light-based technology for reading blood-oxygen levels.
The decision will not have an immediate effect since it now faces presidential review and possible appeals.
President Joe Biden’s administration will have 60 days to decide whether to veto the import ban based on policy concerns before it goes into effect. Presidents have rarely vetoed bans in the past.
Apple can appeal the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after the review period ends.
“Masimo has wrongly attempted to use the ITC to keep a potentially lifesaving product from millions of US consumers while making way for their own watch that copies Apple,” an Apple spokesperson said. “While today’s decision has no immediate impact on sales of Apple Watch, we believe it should be reversed, and will continue our efforts to appeal.”
Masimo Chief Executive Officer Joe Kiani said the decision “sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law.”
The ITC decision did not specify which models of Apple Watches would be affected by the ban. Masimo’s 2021 complaint said the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6, the first model with blood-oxygen monitoring capabilities, infringed its patents.
Masimo’s complaint said the infringing Apple Watches were made in China. Apple has since shifted some of its Apple Watch production to Vietnam.
The ITC case is part of an intellectual-property fight between Apple and Masimo that spans several jurisdictions.
Irvine, California-based Masimo has accused Apple of stealing its technology and incorporating it into several Apple Watch models. A jury trial on Masimo’s allegations in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May.
Apple has separately sued Masimo for patent infringement in federal court in Delaware. It has called Masimo’s legal actions a “maneuver to clear a path” for its own competing smartwatch.
Apple is also facing an Apple Watch import ban in a separate patent dispute with medical technology company AliveCor. The ITC issued a ban in February but placed it on hold during related proceedings over the validity of AliveCor’s patents.
Apple’s wearables, home and accessory business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, brought in $8.28 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, according to a company report.
 

PIF reveals new initiatives to boost asset management industry

PIF reveals new initiatives to boost asset management industry
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF reveals new initiatives to boost asset management industry

PIF reveals new initiatives to boost asset management industry
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Assets managers in Saudi Arabia are set to receive additional support from the Public Investment Fund through two new initiatives.

The organization announced the Managers Gate Platform and the Portfolio Management Development Program on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh. 

The first program sees the launch of a new digital platform for collaboration between PIF and external fund managers. 

The portal will enable secure data sharing, improved communications, and the digitization of operational and investment due diligence processes. 

The Portfolio Management Development Program is an educational program delivered in partnership with Spain-based IE University, and sponsored by SNB Capital, that will provide financial market training to aspiring managers in the industry in Saudi Arabia. 

Abdulmajeed Al-hagbani, head of securities investment at PIF, said the announcements demonstrate the wealth fund’s commitment to the Kingdom’s asset management industry and will improve the resilience, depth and quality of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets.”

He added: “The asset management industry plays a vital role to support the efficient allocation of capital and management of risk in the economy, helping to promote economic growth and stability. 

“High-quality professional support, talent and capital are critical enablers of the asset management industry. PIF has significantly contributed to Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry’s access.”

The PIF Asset Management Forum, held on the sidelines of the FII event, brought together key players in the industry to discuss critical issues, and further support best practices.

Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition

Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition

Deals worth $800m signed at largest-ever Saudi Agriculture exhibition
Updated 27 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Agreements worth more than SR3 billion ($800 million) were signed at a four-day gathering focused on food and agriculture in Riyadh.

The Saudi Agriculture exhibition 2023 ran from Oct. 23 to 26, and saw more than 410 exhibiting companies from over 40 countries attend.

The event encompassed three specialized exhibitions – focused on food packaging, agri-food, and aquaculture, respectively – and saw the signing of 16 agreements and three memorandums of understanding, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The 40th session of the exhibition recorded the largest number of visitors throughout its history, with businessmen, industrialists, and local, regional and international experts in attendance, alongside wholesalers, exporters, importers, and other stakeholders.

The SPA report noted that the signings of the MoUs represent “an important step to enhance agricultural development and encourage investment in this important sector, and an opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency, enhancing food security, and diversifying sources of income in the Kingdom in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The largest national pavilion belonged to the Netherlands, which highlighted Dutch expertise in areas such as greenhouse agriculture, smart farming, and irrigation systems.

Other countries to be represented at the exhibition included China, India, and Thailand, as well as Spain, Turkey, and Georgia.

Amongst the agriculture developments on display were incubator and nursery technologies, vertical and hydroponic farming technologies, and industry specific robots.

 “Visitors expressed great admiration for the various activities of the exhibition, where specialized workshops were presented with the participation of experts and specialists from various countries of the world, in dialogue sessions and workshops that dealt with vital areas related to modern agricultural industries, systems and practices, in addition to discussing ways to achieve food security and sustainability,” said the SPA report.

Increasing Saudi Arabia’s food security is a key priority for the Kingdom. 

In September, Ahmed Osilan, the managing director and executive board member at Tanmiah Food Co., told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is on the cusp of achieving breakthroughs in the production of vital crops which could open up new trade markets for the Kingdom.

His company is particularly focused on cultivating corn and soybeans in Saudi Arabia as these are needed for poultry feed, which in turn would boost the Kingdom’s hatching egg industry.

“We’re one step away from achieving the highest level of food security,” he said at the time.

