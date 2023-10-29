You are here

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index edges up to close at 10,482

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3 billion ($802 million) as 122 stocks advanced, while 91 retreated. File
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3 billion ($802 million) as 122 stocks advanced, while 91 retreated. File
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to close at 10,482

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to close at 10,482
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 73.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 10,482.85. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3 billion ($802 million) as 122 stocks advanced, while 91 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 147.79 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,596.28. This comes as 26 stocks advanced, while 25 retreated. 

As for the MSCI Tadawul Index, it gained 12.45 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 1,349.40. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Fisheries Co. as its share price surged 9.20 percent to SR23.50. 

Other top performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, whose share prices soared by 7.69 percent and 6.39 percent, to close at SR0.14 and SR239.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. The firm’s share price dropped by 6.31 percent to SR37.85. 

Other worst performers included Thimar Development Holding Co. as well Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.32 percent and 2.60 percent to stand at SR13.98 and SR56.30, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group released its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2023.  

The firm’s net profits reached SR544.77 million in the third quarter of the year, reflecting a 29.52 percent surge from the figure recorded in the same period a year ago.  

The rise in net profit is mainly attributed to an overall increase in revenues, net income, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.  

The National Agricultural Development Co. also announced its financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30.  

A bourse filing disclosed that the company’s net profits reached SR75.27 million in the third quarter of 2023, recording a 171.24 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. 

This surge is primarily attributed to the company experiencing a growth in revenues and an uptick in selling and marketing expenses during the period. Additionally, there was a reduction in the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue. 

Similarly, Elm Co. also announced its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2023.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits hit SR334 million in the third quarter of the year, up 22.34 percent in comparison to the amount recorded in the same period a year earlier.  

This surge in net profits comes as a result of a 30.33 percent rise in revenues, in addition to a 17.76 percent rise in operating expenses.  

Meanwhile, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also referred to as SOLUTIONS, has announced its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the period ending in Sept. 30.  

A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profits stood at SR387 million by the end of the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a 29 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago.  

This rise in net profits is attributed to the increase in revenues by SR756 million which was offset by an increase in the cost of revenues by SR459 million. 

Sudan’s ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors

Sudan’s ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors
Updated 17 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Sudan’s ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors

Sudan’s ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors
  • Call for ‘conflict-sensitive human security approach to humanitarian response’
Updated 17 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

TUNIS: Sudan, currently mired in a protracted war and economic turmoil, stands at the center of a multifaceted humanitarian crisis that ripples across its neighboring nations.

With Sudan’s economy in decline, the adjoining countries, deeply intertwined with its economic prospects, grapple with the fallout — disrupted trade and skyrocketing inflation. These challenges pose the risk of social upheaval and political instability that extends beyond Sudan’s borders, impacting millions throughout the region.

Armed groups operating in Sudan have also shown a propensity to seize opportunities presented by the chaos. They engage in criminal activities such as arms smuggling, human trafficking, and illicit trade, further destabilizing the region. The unrestricted flow of arms and fighters across borders poses a direct threat to the security of neighboring nations, creating challenges for humanitarian organizations striving to uphold the sacred “do no harm” principle.

Additionally, the aid sector grapples with a glaring gap between the pressing need for assistance and its actual delivery. According to the UN, a staggering 18 million people in Sudan require humanitarian aid, but only 3.5 million have received any assistance thus far. This stark disparity underscores the dire circumstances faced by millions of Sudanese citizens and raises critical questions about the effectiveness of humanitarian efforts in this complex environment.

The destruction of infrastructure in the most heavily affected regions, namely Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan, is estimated at $60 billion, equivalent to 10 percent of its total worth, according to Ibrahim El-Badawi, Sudan’s former finance minister and an economics researcher. He predicts a potential 20 percent drop in the gross domestic product for this year.

The former minister emphasizes that if the conflict were to cease, Sudan would require emergency economic support ranging from $5 billion to $10 billion to resuscitate the economy. He warns that the continuation of the war would lead to the further deterioration of the Sudanese economy and the state itself.

Experts highlight that beyond the physical insecurity plaguing the nation, the financial underpinnings of the aid sector are entangled in a web of challenges.

Grace Ndungu, a communications manager at Mercy Corps, a global nongovernmental humanitarian aid organization, underscores this point, stating: “Armed groups operating in the region often seize opportunities presented by Sudan’s chaos.”

These groups’ involvement in criminal activities, coupled with their ability to exploit international and regional financing meant for humanitarian assistance, further complicates the situation. At the same time, disputes over vital resources like water and arable land escalate tensions along the country’s borders.

Historically, Sudan’s violent conflicts have often been rooted in contestation over revenue. The ongoing conflict that erupted in April 2023 follows similar patterns, partially fueled by warring parties’ strategies for self-enrichment, including looting, manipulation of international and regional financing, and smuggling of resources such as gold.

The heart of Sudan’s current conflict lies in its historic domination by Khartoum, where revenue sources were frequently concentrated, leaving economic peripheries, including Darfur and Red Sea State, in dependent relations. This inequitable political economy has fueled grievances against the Khartoum-led rule, leading to violent conflicts.

The country is now compelled to utilize its limited remaining resources to assist an internally displaced population that, when considering those previously displaced by past conflicts, totals nearly 7.1 million people, surpassing any other nation globally. According to UN data, more than 5.25 million out of Sudan’s 49 million citizens have been displaced since the conflict began. Over 1 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries, while more than 4.1 million remain within Sudan, facing mounting financial hardships.

Against this background, Sudan’s cash crisis, coupled with soaring inflation rates, has exacerbated economic challenges for its citizens, limiting access to much-needed cash. Also, Sudanese state and non-state armed groups rely on the established network of profitable business interests to sustain their war chests, as they continue to control key aspects of the country’s financial landscape. The Military Industry Corp., responsible for concealing state control of businesses within a broader web of military-controlled companies, penetrates crucial sectors like manufacturing, gold, agriculture, and livestock production, contributing to Sudan’s complex war economy.

Over time, “the humanitarian aid has also become a resource leveraged by various armed groups and state institutions in Sudan,” Dallia Abdelmoniem, a Sudanese political analyst, told Arab News, as the groups occasionally co-opt humanitarian aid not only for financial benefits but also for legitimacy in the eyes of host populations.

She stresses that these challenges necessitate a conflict-sensitive human security approach to humanitarian response, rooted in cooperation with civic actors to mitigate risks. “Customized cash programming modalities can be a viable solution to navigate the intricacies of Sudan’s financial challenges,” Abdelmoniem said.

Experts say that in this tumultuous landscape of Sudan’s conflict and humanitarian crisis, proactive and sensitive approaches can mitigate risks and ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it most.

Ngungu advocates for collaboration and due diligence procedures to protect aid from being captured by Sudan’s security arena, thereby ensuring that it remains a lifeline for those in desperate need. “The struggle to ensure the safe transport of aid becomes a Herculean task in the face of political complexities.”

Abdelmoniem added that “as the aid theft has re-emerged as a distressing phenomenon in Sudan, perpetrated by both sides of the conflict and opportunistic looters, in order to navigate the intricacies of Sudan’s financial challenges and uphold humanitarian principles, international humanitarian actors must adopt a conflict-sensitive approach.”

She emphasizes that by focusing on collaboration, accountability, and civic engagement, the humanitarian sector can strive to alleviate suffering and support Sudanese civilians as they navigate the complex aftermath of conflict.

Ngungu echoes her views, proposing establishing forums for collaboration and due diligence procedures to vet financial modalities that can help protect aid from being captured by Sudan’s security arena.

“This approach should involve close collaboration with in-country civic groups and transparency initiatives to ensure that aid does not become a financial or political resource for combatants,” she added, stressing the importance of the role that regional and international actors play in shaping the dynamics of the crisis.

Saudi Arabia showcases urbanization initiatives at Oman housing conference 

Saudi Arabia showcases urbanization initiatives at Oman housing conference 
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia showcases urbanization initiatives at Oman housing conference 

Saudi Arabia showcases urbanization initiatives at Oman housing conference 
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to exhibit its accomplishments in diverse urbanization initiatives during its participation in the inaugural housing conference in Oman. 

Represented by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Kingdom will present several success stories across multiple urban sectors, with a notable focus on the economic impact of urban renewal in historic cities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The conference, scheduled to run from Oct. 29 to 31, will also explore the roles of developmental and cooperative housing associations in providing homes for citizens. Additionally, it will address issues related to developmental housing and the promotion of sustainability within the sector. 

The conference, taking place in Muscat, will revolve around the theme “Resilience of the Urban Economy” and is aligned with the UN’s “Urban October” initiative, which aims to review the most prominent contemporary research in the urban sector.

UN-Habitat, in collaboration with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has launched initiatives aimed at urban regeneration in central Riyadh City. This partnership is focused on creating an engagement plan for local citizens, according to a report by UN-Habitat. 

Madinah Development Authority has also partnered with the UN body to provide supporting measures for developing the region’s local urban observatory. 

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to offer affordable and adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail met with Chinese investors in August to explore development opportunities in infrastructure projects within the municipal and housing sectors. 

Discussions revolved around Saudi Arabia’s housing plans and programs, which include housing schemes and enhancements to improve sector quality. 

In yet another development, Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund also announced that it deposited SR941 million ($250.8 million) in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries for the month of August. 

The initiative, coordinated by the REDF in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural and Housing, underscores the fund’s commitment to supporting Sakani beneficiaries. 

The conference, featuring over 22 discussion sessions with the participation of more than 2,000 experts and specialists, aims to promote a culture of sustainable urban planning. The ultimate goal is to create a dynamic urban economy that can adapt effectively and efficiently to life’s evolving needs, as reported by the SPA. 

Bahrain expands EV charging network through KPS-ABB deal

Bahrain expands EV charging network through KPS-ABB deal
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Bahrain expands EV charging network through KPS-ABB deal

Bahrain expands EV charging network through KPS-ABB deal
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain is poised to witness a surge in electric vehicle charging stations following a strategic partnership between Kanoo Power Solutions and Swedish-Swiss engineering major ABB. 

This move is part of Bahrain’s efforts to promote sustainable transportation within the nation. 

In line with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, the KPS-ABB agreement is aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by expanding the Gulf country’s electric charging infrastructure.

Sudhindra Kalibhat, head of KPS, emphasized that their partnership with ABB represents a significant step toward building a sustainable future for Bahrain.

He added, “Our extensive network and expertise in power solutions, coupled with ABB’s state-of-the-art technology, can accelerate the transition to electric vehicles by supporting the growing demand for fast, reliable and convenient EV charging stations.” 

The ABB EV charging stations feature connectivity options that enable remote monitoring, diagnostics and updates, which can enhance performance and facilitate future improvements. 

Vinayak Joshi, ABB’s vice president of electrification business for the GCC and East Africa, highlighted that their EV charging station incorporates various noteworthy features. These include fast and seamless charging and addressing concerns related to charging availability and speed.

He added, “Its flexibility and interoperability ensure compatibility with diverse EV models, promoting convenience for users regardless of their vehicle’s make.”

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October sukuk issuance at $1bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October sukuk issuance at $1bn
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October sukuk issuance at $1bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October sukuk issuance at $1bn
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center concluded the October issuance of its SR-denominated sukuk program, amounting to SR3.98 billion ($1.06 billion) — a 64 percent surge over September.

The October issuance was divided into two tranches. The first tranche was valued at SR2.21 billion, set to mature in 2030 and the second at SR1.77 billion due in 2033.

“This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management,” said NDMC in a statement.

This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement in February 2022 that it will continue considering additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally.

In September, the center raised SR2.45 billion ($650 billion) compared to the total received bids of SR8.75 billion.

The first tranche in the September issuance was valued at SR1.02 billion, maturing in 2030, and the second tranche at SR1.42 billion, peaking in 2033.

The NDMC’s consecutive successes in sukuk issuances reflect its proactive and adaptive approach to managing Saudi Arabia’s debt portfolio, contributing to its financial stability. 

The emergence of sukuk capital addressed a significant market gap, offering debt instruments to companies and establishments seeking financing less than SR240 million.  

This unmet need highlighted a significant demand within many businesses seeking financial support but lacking access to debt instruments. 

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in its first sale of dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant sukuk, according to an official statement issued earlier this month.

The wealth fund is offering Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

“The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $25 billion, reflecting investor confidence in PIF,” the statement said.

The total issuance of the Shariah-compliant bonds consists of two tranches. The first tranche is $2.25 billion, maturing in 2028 and the second is $1.25 billion, with its tenure ending in 2033. 

The wealth fund will use proceeds from the issuance for its general corporate purposes.

Saudi Arabia’s aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia’s aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 
Updated 29 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia’s aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 
Updated 29 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is bracing for a notable spike in the retirement living market as its aging population is predicted to escalate from 1.11 million in 2022 to 3.58 million by 2035, according to a new report.  

In its latest healthcare advisory publication, global property consultant Knight Frank unveiled that the demographic shift, combined with evolving housing preferences, is poised to substantially boost the concept of retirement living in the Kingdom. 

Shehzad Jamal, partner at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “We are witnessing a global shift towards retirement living unfolding, offering a potential solution for Saudi Arabia’s aging population as young professionals are being attracted to the key cities and new cities for improved economic prospects.”  

“However, education and awareness are required to highlight the benefits and convenience offered by such concepts for senior citizens,” he added. 

The growing necessity for comprehensive support for seniors was highlighted in the report, which indicated a growing trend of individuals aged 65 or above set to move from regular housing to facilities offering essential support. 

The survey, which involved 1,014 Saudi households, revealed that approximately 43 percent of respondents have relocated from their hometowns for work-related reasons to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah.   

As the report outlines, “empty nesters” require increased physical, mental, and social support as they age.

The report further emphasized that multiple factors are driving the demand for retirement facilities in Saudi Arabia. These include increased life expectancy, an aging population, and changing social dynamics. 

Furthermore, the projected growth in the aging sector is anticipated to lead to a ratio of five elderly individuals for every 100 workforce members by 2050. 

Gireesh Kumar, associate partner at Knight Frank Middle East, emphasized that assisted living is set to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and decrease the demand for long-term care beds in the Kingdom. 

He also explained that Saudi Arabia’s high-income population will play a significant role in the nascent retirement living market. 

“The population of high-net-worth individuals and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to grow up to 185,000 HNWIs and 1,000 UHNWIs by 2027, according to the Wealth Report Series by Knight Frank, making this segment a significant contributor to the demand for senior living options,” Kumar said. 

“In addition, the number of households in Saudi Arabia with an annual income of $200,000 is also expected to increase from 141,000 to 175,000 between 2022 and 2035 respectively, which further bolsters this demand,” he added.

