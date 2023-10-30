Aid supplies reach cyclone-hit areas of Yemen

AL-MUKALLA: Trucks carrying vital humanitarian assistance have started to make their way into the eastern regions of Yemen after local authorities reopened roads and restored communication lines in the wake of Cyclone Tej.
The cyclone devastated Yemen’s Indian Ocean island Socotra early last week before making landfall in the country’s eastern province of Mahra and some eastern sections of Hadramout province on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing sudden flooding amid heavy rainfall.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday that the cyclone had affected more than 10,000 families in Socotra, Hadramout, and Mahra, destroying and damaging dozens of houses and washing away fields.
The most displacement and destruction occurred in Mahra, according to the UN, where around 7,100 households were hit by storms, with reports of damage to essential infrastructure and fishing boats.
Yemen’s Red Crescent Society said last week that the storm had killed two people, injured at least 150 others, displaced more than 27,000, and damaged 415 dwellings.
Local authorities in Mahra said that the cyclone had damaged seaports, university structures, schools, and military locations, and they requested urgent assistance from international humanitarian organizations.
Bulldozers deployed by local authorities have reopened roads, allowing lorries transporting humanitarian aid to enter cyclone-devastated areas in Al-Mahra’s Huswain and Al-Ghayda over the past three days.
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed aid to 2,450 families in the Huswain district following a request for assistance from Yemenis.
Yemeni charity groups have also announced the distribution of critical humanitarian supplies to hundreds of individuals in the three provinces most affected.
The OCHA said that measures taken by local authorities, such as closing roads, evacuating families from vulnerable areas, and issuing early warnings, had reduced the number of possible deaths.
Residents of the affected areas have requested the need for additional shelter, food, and cash.
Saad Shamlan, head of the Ministry of Education’s office in Huswain, told Arab News that pupils had been unable to return to school because their classrooms were full of displaced persons, adding: “Many houses have been destroyed. There is no internet, water, or communication, and people are starving.
“But we are grateful to be alive. People whose homes were damaged are now staying in schools, and they should be provided tents so that education may continue.”
The Yemen office of the World Health Organization said on Sunday that health facilities in the affected areas were in urgent need of fuel and medical supplies to respond to demand and possible outbreaks of disease.
Dr. Arturo Pesigan, the WHO’s representative in Yemen, said in a statement: “The unprepared hospitals in the affected areas will require fuel and medical supplies to enable rapid interventions to contain the surge in demand.
“Intravenous fluids, antibiotics, laboratory reagents, and medical kits for cholera, dengue, and malaria are urgently needed in the affected areas.”
Iran arrests prominent lawyer at funeral of metro death teen
Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery”
Updated 31 October 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent lawyer and human rights defender as she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after a disputed metro incident, her husband said Monday.
The arrest of 60-year-old Nasrin Sotoudeh took place Sunday in Tehran during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garawand, who died a day earlier after nearly a month in intensive care.
Sotoudeh, who was awarded the European Parliament’s 2012 Sakharov prize for her human rights work, has been arrested several times in recent years.
“My wife was arrested during the funeral of Armita Garawand along with others,” Reza Khandan, Sotoudeh’s husband, told AFP, saying she was “violently beaten” during the arrest.
The teenager had been taken to Tehran’s Fajr Hospital on October 1 after an incident on the metro which left her in a coma, with sharply diverging views over how she was injured.
She died just over a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, also a young Iranian Kurd, who was arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict women’s dress code in an incident that sparked mass protests.
Local Fars news agency said Sotoudeh “had been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities” for “not wearing a headscarf” and “disturbing the society’s mental security.”
Covering the neck and head in public has been compulsory for women since 1983, following Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.
Women have been increasingly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code since months-long demonstrations which erupted in September last year following Amini’s death in custody.
Amini had previously been arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.
Sotoudeh herself was previously imprisoned in 2018 after defending a woman arrested for demonstrating against the compulsory headscarf in Iran.
Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of “encouraging corruption and debauchery.”
Garawand’s case was first reported on October 3 by Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the Tehran metro involving Iran’s morality police.
But authorities say she suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any “physical or verbal altercations” had taken place.
Metro surveillance footage, which had been broadcast on state television, showed the unveiled teenager being evacuated after apparently fainting in a carriage.
GAZA CITY: Gaza medical chiefs are turning to volunteers to help run an emergency service buckling under Israel’s offensive as ambulances struggle to reach bomb sites past rubble-strewn roads and with ever-depleting supplies of fuel.
Medical and emergency staff have worked with little rest and are deployed in the most dangerous areas, witnessing the horror of violent death, terrible injuries, and grief.
Gaza’s Health Ministry has called on all trained paramedics to help staff hospitals and call-out teams, but though dozens have responded, the system is still in dire need of more workers, it said.
“I have not gone home since the first day of the war. I shower here, sleep here, and eat here,” said Loay Al-Astal, a volunteer emergency worker in Khan Younis, south of the enclave.
Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say Israeli air and artillery strikes have killed more than 8,000 people since Oct. 7.
After Israel began ground operations on Friday, many Gaza residents fear the destruction will intensify.
Israel has ordered civilians to leave the northern half of the Gaza Strip for the south but has continued an intense bombardment across the enclave, and many people are refusing to leave.
Shelling on Gaza’s main north-south road on Monday meant the enclave was all but cut in two, with any attempts to flee south risking bombardment.
The Health Ministry said 116 medical staff had been killed in the bombardment since Oct. 7, along with 18 civil emergency department rescuers.
Astal, the volunteer who had trained at university to be a paramedic but was unemployed when the war began, described an incident in which some of his colleagues had nearly been killed by an air strike that blew out the windows of their ambulance.
“The glass was smashed and some of our volunteers were wounded,” he said.
He is haunted by the memory of trying to save a woman who was buried up to her neck in rubble from an air strike. “There was a cut on her head and I rushed to treat the wound,” Astal, 33, said.
She asked him to free her from the rubble so she could find her son, but she died minutes later, still trapped, he said. “I felt bad I couldn’t save her,” he said.
‘Where should we go?’
The head of the Khan Younis ambulance service, Naseem Hassan, said the department was overwhelmed and needed trained medics. “We opened the door for volunteers and many young people answered that call and have been on duty since the war began,” he said.
Along with the bombardment, Israel has imposed a blockade on the enclave, home to 2.3 million people, cutting supplies of electricity and fuel. Limited food and medical aid deliveries have entered Gaza since last week after international pressure on Israel.
“Ambulances are about to go out of operation because we have minimal fuel left. We have problems with communications. We lose touch with the ambulances that leave here,” said volunteer driver Sari Al-Najjar.
Without reliable power supplies, many residents could not charge phones, adding to the difficulties for ambulance crews trying to locate and coordinate rescues.
Thousands of people have gathered at hospitals in Gaza City, in the north of the enclave, many sheltering in makeshift tents hoping for some safety from the bombardment.
Gaza’s civilians have entered survival mode, says UNRWA official
Four UN aid distribution centers and a storage facility out of action in Gaza
Updated 30 October 2023
Reuters
GAZA CITY: A breakdown in civil order has put four UN aid distribution centers and a storage facility out of action in Gaza as people search desperately for food and water, a UN Palestinian refugee agency official said on Monday.
Tom White, director of UNWRA Affairs in Gaza, also said that a logistics base at the Rafah border crossing vital to aid distribution had become increasingly difficult because 8,000 people were sheltering at it.
“With the breakdown of civil order, every day now, we’ve got hundreds of people trying to get into the warehouses to steal flour,” he said.
“Right now, people are in survival mode. It’s about getting enough flour, and it’s about getting enough water.”
Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses on Sunday to seize flour and other items.
In Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, one of the warehouses is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.
“Effectively, we have lost Deir Al-Balah. We’ll see whether we can get that up and operational again. Still, of course, it’s complicated because the Rafah log (logistics) base has become a magnet for people seeking shelter, protection under the UN flag or trying to get into the warehouses to get flour,” White said.
Aid to Gaza has been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
There has been a mounting international outcry over the toll from the bombing.
Medical authorities in Gaza, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said on Monday that 8,306 people — including 3,457 minors — had been killed.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said 140 trucks of aid had entered Gaza since Oct. 7 and the biggest delivery so far of 33 trucks arrived on Sunday.
But UN officials say at least 100 trucks daily are required to cover Gaza’s urgent needs.
Before the war, several hundred trucks were usually arriving in Gaza daily.
Aid entering from Egypt is being driven on a round-trip of more than 84 km from Rafah for inspection on the Egypt-Israel border, triggering Egyptian complaints.
On Sunday, US President Joe Biden and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi committed to significantly accelerating assistance.
Humanitarian and security sources said several dozen trucks set off from the Egyptian side of Rafah on Monday.
But White said that due to delays, the situation was so bad that more aid was no longer a solution to Gaza’s plight. A humanitarian ceasefire was needed, he said.
“With a collapse of public services, that’s not going to be something that’s going to be solved by food, water or medicine. If the public sector collapses here, you’re into a different magnitude of need,” he said
UNRWA could not distribute flour to bakers on Sunday and was down to distributing 1 liter of potable water per person to displaced people.
He added that in a humanitarian response, the survival rate was 3 liters per day.
White said Gaza’s south had been overwhelmed by an influx of displaced people from the north.
Access on roads was reasonable in the south but increasingly difficult in the north due to damage and security as Israeli forces attacked Gaza’s central northern city.
Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said Gaza was in desperate condition.
“The longer it continues the more we will see desperation,” he said.
“If you cannot get supplies to starving people, people will find a way.”
Will Israel-Hamas war in Gaza drag Iraq back into quagmire of conflict?
American troops in Iraq and Syria have already come under militia attack, prompting retaliation
PM Al-Sudani has condemned attacks, but analysts question his ability to rein in the militias
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN: With its coffers swelled by high oil prices and its politicians laying enmities aside, Iraq looked all set to enjoy a period of stability not seen in decades. However, the Israel-Hamas war that erupted in early October could undo this modest progress, especially if it inflames the sensitive regional situation and escalates into a wider conflict.
Various Iran-backed militias across the Middle East have threatened to attack American interests in the region if Washington becomes openly involved in Israel’s ground war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. These militias have already attacked bases hosting American troops in Iraq and Syria with rockets and drones in recent days.
In an analysis for the Arab Center Washington DC, Rend Al-Rahim, a former Iraqi ambassador to the US, wrote: “In the space of just over two weeks, Israel’s war on Gaza has upended Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s year-long careful balancing of Iraq’s foreign relations and his efforts to maintain stability in Iraq.”
The US has ordered the departure of its “non-emergency” personnel from Iraq and warned Americans not to travel to the country due to the elevated threat level. The UK has also temporarily withdrawn staff from its embassy in Baghdad and advised Britons against all travel to Iraq, aside from strictly essential trips to Iraqi Kurdistan.
An estimated 2,500 US troops are at present based in Iraq under authorization from Baghdad, advising and training Iraqi and Kurdish forces in their ongoing fight against Daesh. Another 900 are deployed in northeast Syria, partnered with local Kurdish-led forces in their own fight against remnants of the extremist group.
Since Oct. 17, US troops have come under rocket and drone attack at Iraq’s western Ain Al-Asad airbase, Iraqi-Kurdistan’s Harir airfield, and southern Syria’s Al-Tanf garrison. Twenty-one US personnel suffered “minor injuries,” but were able to promptly resume duties, while one civilian contractor died after suffering a cardiac incident during one of these attacks.
On Thursday, the US launched “precision self-defense strikes” against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its local affiliates. Lloyd Austin, the US defense secretary, described the strikes as a response to “a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups.”
These groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq, and others, have threatened to step up attacks if Israel launches a major ground war against Hamas in Gaza, increasing the risk of US troops being severely injured or even killed and raising the possibility of the US military retaliating more forcefully. Such an escalation could potentially ignite an uncontrollable conflagration that could plunge Iraq back into chaos and war.
Al-Sudani has condemned the recent attacks on US troops in Iraq, branding them “unacceptable,” and has ordered state security forces to pursue the perpetrators.
Many of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq are part of the country’s state-sanctioned paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, some of whose leaders are in Al-Sudani’s government. Despite this, Al-Sudani has little to no control over these armed groups.
“Reports are that he (Al-Sudani) warned the pro-Iran groups that if they get directly involved in Gaza, the US and Israel would retaliate against them in Iraq,” Joel Wing, author of the blog, Musings on Iraq, told Arab News. “Other than that, he is powerless to constrain them.”
Indeed, shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began, Iraqi politician Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the Iran-linked Badr Organization, which constitutes a large part of the PMF, said: “If they (the US) intervene, we would intervene ... we will consider all American targets legitimate.”
Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk intelligence company RANE, similarly believes Al-Sudani’s government would “largely be a bystander” in the event of a significant escalation, with Tehran and Washington “driving events on the ground” rather than Baghdad.
“Iraq’s diplomatic maneuvering is likely to remain very critical of Israel and even the US at times, though it doesn’t yet seem like it’ll push US troops to leave the country,” Bohl told Arab News.
INNUMBERS
42m Population of Iraq.
11m Size of labor force.
14.19% Total unemployment rate.
27.2% Youth unemployment rate.
27% Public debt as a percent of GDP.
One powerful Shiite figure and militia leader who has repeatedly clashed with pro-Iran factions in Iraq is Muqtada Al-Sadr, who has already brought his followers out in force to condemn Israel. Analysts believe he may seek to leverage the present crisis to reenter politics and challenge his Iran-backed rivals.
Wing says Al-Sadr, like other political leaders in Iraq, is “hoping to exploit” the crisis in Gaza for his own ends. Indeed, the street protests he has organized in recent days potentially mark the beginning of a campaign ahead of elections in December.
Bohl agrees it seems likely that Al-Sadr will use the crisis for “at least marginal political gain.” However, he is unsure whether the issue will bring Al-Sadr back into politics since the “factors that drove him out” in the first place have nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“On the other hand, if there is a major regional escalation that involves Iraq, Al-Sadr could be one of the Shiite politicians Iraq would look to for leadership as it accounted for how the country was pulled into the conflict to start with,” Bohl said.
The risk of a broader conflict is considerable. Wing says some Iraqi groups are already discussing “escalating their ongoing attacks” if a ground war begins in Gaza. He predicts such an escalation would “probably mean rocket and drone strikes on the US embassy” in Baghdad.
“I’ve read that factions are split about whether to get directly involved in the conflict. And if they did, it would be with Hezbollah in Lebanon and not with Hamas in Gaza,” he said.
Bohl believes that while it remains a “potent possibility” that an Israeli ground incursion into Gaza could result in significant instability in Iraq, “there are different drivers to consider.”
“If such militias escalate against the US too much, they could trigger a regional US reaction to Iran and its proxies that would not be in Iran’s interest,” he said.
“I largely expect they’ll engage in harassment and one-off attacks rather than mass attacks designed to cause significant casualties.”
Both analysts believe the latest attacks are intended to demonstrate the capabilities of these militias to strike US forces rather than to actually inflict casualties on them.
Wing summed up the current attacks as “completely symbolic,” explaining that if these militias wanted to launch “real assaults to do damage,” they would “use dozens of rockets and drones.”
“The ongoing attacks are just shooting a few rockets and using one, two drones,” he said. “If they caused some serious US casualties, Washington would retaliate, and I don’t think the Iraqi factions want that.”
For Bohl, these are “harassing attacks on US targets designed to gain political legitimacy and signal to the US and Israel the risks of escalation by their side.”
In February 2021, a militia rocket attack targeting the American base in Iraqi-Kurdistan’s Irbil International Airport killed a civilian contractor. The US retaliated against Iran-backed militias in Syria instead of Iraq, likely to avoid destabilizing the situation in Iraq through tit-for-tat exchanges of fire.
It is unclear whether that was the goal of Thursday’s retaliatory strikes in Syria or if the US would consider retaliation within Iraq in the future.
“I think it completely depends upon the situation, such as where the attack takes place and the nature of the US casualties,” Wing said. “The bigger the death toll of US soldiers, the bigger Washington’s response will be.”
He added: “If a lot of Americans get killed, you could expect US retaliatory strikes across Syria and Iraq. If one or two get killed, the US would probably hit an ammo dump of some Iraqi faction.”
Bohl also believes future US retaliatory strikes will “remain proportional and focused on the origins of the attacks” rather than “a comprehensive campaign” targeting Iran’s proxies across the region.
“But this would change if the US believed Iran was preparing for a region-wide escalation, at which point the US would likely try to prevent such an escalation with a more thorough pre-emptive campaign.”
Looking to the future, Al-Rahim, the former Iraqi diplomat and analyst, said: “What is certain is that the renewed strength of hardliners in Iraq will translate into increased Iranian interference in the country’s internal affairs and foreign policy choices.”
She expects Tehran’s regional calculations to “determine the scope and modality of belligerence by its Iraqi allies, leading to greater pressure” on Al-Sudani and his government.
Israeli troops and armored vehicles attack besieged Palestinian city from north and east
Tank attack kills refugees fleeing south
Hostage berates Netanyahu for ceasefire ‘failure’
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Tanks rumbled into Gaza City on Monday for the first time since Israel launched its bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave more than three weeks ago.
Troops and armored vehicles attacked the city from both north and east, three days after Israel began a ground offensive that has drawn more international appeals for civilians to be protected. Palestinians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water
Israel renewed warnings for civilians to move from the north of Gaza to the south as it pursues Hamas militants it says are hiding in a labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza City.
However, video footage obtained by independent news outlets showed a tank destroying a car full of people on the main road south. “They have cut the Salah Al-Din road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” one resident said. Israeli warplanes bombed a section of the road, leaving large craters.
Blasts from airstrikes also shook the southern town of Rafah, near Gaza’s only operational border crossing with Egypt, and east of Khan Younis, where Hamas fighters clashed with Israeli troops.
In the Jabalia refugee camp on Gaza City’s northern outskirts, one resident said the area was now in danger from Israel's ground offensive with tanks on its fringes. “The entire place here is full of people. No one in the neighborhood has left. We are staying,” he said. "Whether tanks or planes, there will not be another displacement. That is our decision even if it means our death.”
Later, residents said the Israeli tanks had withdrawn toward the fortified boundary fence around Gaza. Hamas said intense mortar fire had pushed them back.
Palestinian health officials said airstrikes had hit near three large hospitals in Gaza City. The UN humanitarian office said 117,000 civilians were sheltering alongside patients and doctors in hospitals in the north.
Medical authorities in Gaza said the Israeli attacked had killed 8,306 Palestinians, including 3,457 children.The UN humanitarian agency said rescuers were struggling to reach stricken people. “About 1,800 people, including at least 940 children, have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery,” it said.
Israel has said 1,400 people were killed and 229 taken hostage when Hamas militants burst over the border on Oct. 7, the deadliest single attack in Israel's 75-year history. Hamas has released four hostages so far and said 50 had been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes.
The group released video footage on Monday of three female hostages, one of whom loudly berates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to agree a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange for the release of all captives. Netanyahu, who is under mounting domestic political pressure over the hostages, denounced the video as “cruel psychological propaganda.”