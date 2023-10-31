You are here

UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is 'matter of life and death' for millions of Palestinians

A Palestinian woman covered in dirt and dust stands next to a destroyed home following an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30 , 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
A Palestinian woman covered in dirt and dust stands next to a destroyed home following an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30 , 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians

UN agency in Gaza says urgent cease-fire is ‘matter of life and death’ for millions of Palestinians
  UNRWA chief accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians
Updated 31 October 2023
AP
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees told a UN emergency meeting Monday “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” accusing Israel of “collective punishment” of Palestinians and the forced displacement of civilians.

Philippe Lazzarini warned that a further breakdown of civil order following the looting of the agency’s warehouses by Palestinians searching for food and other aid “will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest UN agency in Gaza to continue operating.”

Briefings to the Security Council by Lazzarini, the head of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and a senior UN humanitarian official painted a dire picture of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza 23 days after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and its ongoing retaliatory military action aimed at “obliterating” the militant group, which controls Gaza.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66 percent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured, the UN humanitarian office said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell that toll includes over 3,400 children killed and more than 6,300 injured. “This means that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” she said.

Lazzarini said:. “This surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019.” And he stressed: “This cannot be ‘collateral damage.’”

Many speakers at the council meeting denounced Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attacks on Israel that killed over 1,400 people, and urged the release of some 230 hostages taken to Gaza by the militants. But virtually every speaker also stressed that Israel is obligated under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and their essentials for life including hospitals, schools and other infrastructure – and Israel was criticized for cutting off food, water, fuel and medicine to Gaza and cutting communications for several days.

Lazzarini said “the handful of convoys” allowed into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt in recent days “is nothing compared to the needs of over 2 million people trapped in Gaza.”

“The system in place to allow aid into Gaza is geared to fail,” he said, “unless there is political will to make the flow of supplies meaningful, matching the unprecedented humanitarian needs.”

The commissioner-general of the UN agency known as UNRWA said there is no safe place anywhere in Gaza, warning that basic services are crumbling, medicine, food, water and fuel are running out, and the streets “have started overflowing with sewage, which will cause a massive health hazard very soon.”

UNICEF oversees water and sanitation issues for the UN, and Russell warned that “the lack of clean water and safe sanitation is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe.”

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged the divided Security Council – which has rejected four resolutions that would have responded to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the ongoing war – to come together, saying “the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing more dire by the day.”

Stressing that all innocent civilians must be protected, she said the council must call “for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, address the immense humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, affirm Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism, and remind all actors that international humanitarian law must be respected.” She reiterated President Joe Biden’s call for humanitarian pauses to get hostages out, allow aid in, and safe passage for civilians.

“That means Hamas must not use Palestinians as human shields – an act of unthinkable cruelty and a violation of the law of war,” the US ambassador said, “and that means Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians.”

In a sign of increasing US concern at the escalating Palestinian death toll, Thomas-Greenfield told the council Biden reiterated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday “that while Israel has the right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism, it must do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law.”

“The fact that Hamas operates within and under the cover of civilians areas creates an added burden for Israel, but it does not lessen its responsibility to distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians,” she stressed.

Following the rejection of the four resolutions in the 15-member Security Council – one vetoed by the US, one vetoed by Russia and China, and two for failing to get the minimum nine “yes” votes – Arab nations went to the UN General Assembly last Friday where there are no vetoes.

The 193-member world body adopted a resolution calling for humanitarian truces leading to a cessation of hostilities by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions. Now, the 10 elected members in the 15-member Security Council are trying again to negotiate a resolution that won’t be rejected. While council resolutions are legally binding, assembly resolutions are not though they are an important barometer of world opinion.

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

How refugees and IDPs in the Middle East could benefit from early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

How refugees and IDPs in the Middle East could benefit from early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment
Updated 31 October 2023
Jumana Al-Tamimi
How refugees and IDPs in the Middle East could benefit from early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

How refugees and IDPs in the Middle East could benefit from early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment
  Thousands of medical professionals have fled conflicts in the Middle East, depriving women of care
  Syrians and Palestinians often unable to access treatment abroad due to travel restrictions and lack of means
Updated 31 October 2023
Jumana Al-Tamimi

DUBAI: When Syrian writer and translator Dina Aboul Hosn received a letter from her local health authority in Germany three years ago asking her to visit for a routine breast examination, she thought nothing of it.

Hosn, who had just turned 50 and had sought asylum in Germany eight years ago, was mindful of the need for social distancing and self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so chose to put off her appointment.

When she finally went along for a comprehensive check-up two years later, she was not prepared for the findings. “I wouldn’t worry too much, but you have a lesion that needs to be checked,” her doctor told her after an ultrasound imaging session.

Although the lesion was not malignant or dangerous, Hosn’s name was moved from a list of people who receive biennial checkups to those who will have a yearly exam. The health scare has made her pay much closer attention since.

Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in northwest Syria. Above, volunteers provide sessions about the risks and symptoms of the disease, methods of self-examination and the importance of examination in prevention and recovery. (X: The White Helmets)

Hosn’s friend, a fellow Syrian who also has German residency, was not so lucky. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, undergoing a lumpectomy and a full course of radiation therapy.

Both women received full coverage from their health insurance, and quality care provided by the German healthcare system.

The outcome may have been different for these women if they had remained in their country of origin, where 12 years of bloody conflict have led to the displacement of half of the population and left essential services barely functioning.

“This is an awful thing. Even in sickness, you have that feeling of guilt, that I have access (to medical services here), but they don’t. It is an ugly feeling,” Hosn told Arab News.

Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factories and other infrastructure for oncology care have been damaged or destroyed across Syria by years of fighting, while those still standing have suffered under economic pressure and trade embargoes.

Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in northwest Syria. Above, volunteers provide sessions about the risks and symptoms of the disease, methods of self-examination and the importance of examination in prevention and recovery. (X: The White Helmets)

“Diagnostic imaging modalities and radiation therapy are not available in the majority of medical centers in Syria, making it very hard for the physicians to follow the universal guidelines in diagnosis and treatment,” according to a paper published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Educational Book in 2018, titled “Cancer care for refugees and displaced populations: Middle East conflicts and global natural disasters.”

Many physicians and medical practitioners have either been killed or left the country. According to Physicians for Human Rights, some 15,000 doctors fled in 2015 alone.

Traf Al-Traf, a pharmacist and a program coordinator with the International Wars and Disasters Victims Protection Association in Syria’s opposition-held northwestern province of Idlib, has been working to raise awareness about self-examination and screening.

“We are trying to spread awareness and curb the spread of cancer cases with our very limited capabilities,” Al-Traf told Arab News. This includes mobile clinics, distributing leaflets and assigning a qualified female team to spread awareness among women.

Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in northwest Syria, said Al-Traf. Out of 373 new cancer cases reported in 2021, some 241 were breast cancer, followed by 61 cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in northwest Syria. Above, volunteers provide sessions about the risks and symptoms of the disease, methods of self-examination and the importance of examination in prevention and recovery. (X: The White Helmets)

When a woman is diagnosed with cancer, she will be referred to the main hospital in Idlib, which is supported by the Syrian American Medical Society. However, the hospital cannot offer treatments for all kinds of cancer, and only Syrians with enough money or connections are able to travel abroad for treatment.

The cost of cancer treatment, as well as specialized imaging, is very high. While the illness and its treatment are agonizing for all patients, the distress is twofold for the displaced. Many are diagnosed much later, funding for palliative care may be refused and many others die without proper diagnosis or treatment at all.

Often, the expenses of treating displaced cancer patients are not covered by international aid agencies and volunteer organizations, as cancer is “too poor of a prognosis and/or too financially costly to treat,” according to a paper titled “Burden of Cancer Among Syrian Refugees in Jordan,” published in the Journal of Global Oncology in 2018.

Health services tailored to refugees by humanitarian aid agencies tend to focus on issues like nutrition and infectious diseases, while neglecting most specialized maladies like cancer.

Arab News contacted four regional and international humanitarian organizations in Amman, Beirut, Cairo and Dubai to ask about any schemes they offer for raising breast cancer awareness or for providing early diagnosis or treatments in camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen and Palestine.

Two organizations said they had no such programs, while two others gave no specific answer, only stating that they were “very busy with the war in Gaza.”

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Palestinian women displaced to camps by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, accounting for 32 percent of cancer diagnoses in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and 18 percent in the Gaza Strip.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Palestinian women displaced to camps by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. (AFP file photo)

Women in Gaza “were more likely than those living in the West Bank and Jerusalem to have good breast cancer risk factor awareness (42.0 percent and 35.2 percent, respectively), according to the 2022 report, “Awareness of Palestinian Women About Breast Cancer Risk Factors: A National Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the JCO Global Oncology journal.

“This difference might be compounded by the fact that the West Bank and Jerusalem have checkpoints and restrictions on internal mobility, even between cities, making it difficult to reach healthcare facilities,” the report said.

“Another explanation could be the number of women living in rural regions, where the West Bank and Jerusalem have a higher proportion, who might have limited access to healthcare facilities.”

Despite a good level of awareness among Gaza’s women, some treatment options, such as radiotherapy, remain out of reach in Gaza. Patients need to obtain permits from Israeli authorities to receive such treatments at hospitals in East Jerusalem. However, these permits are often impossible to obtain.

Studies show that in 2018, almost 40 percent of Israeli permit applications for Palestinian patients to exit the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in the West Bank or Jerusalem were rejected or delayed. About a quarter of these applications were for cancer care.

Topics: Breast Cancer Awareness Month Internally displaced people (IDPs)

Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader

Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader

Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader
  Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is among a group of leaders singled out by Israeli officials
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops on Tuesday destroyed the family home of Saleh Al-Arouri, the exiled commander of Hamas forces in the occupied West Bank as security forces continued their crackdown on leaders of the militant group.
Currently thought to be living in southern Lebanon, Arouri, the deputy to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is among a group of leaders singled out by Israeli officials who have vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
A veteran Hamas leader who has spent 17 years in Israeli jails, Arouri rose to prominence in 2014 by admitting to the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers from a West Bank settlement.
Since then he has been behind a steady expansion of Hamas political cadres and gunmen throughout the West Bank, where the rival Fatah faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas controls the Palestinian Authority.
His house, which local residents said was not occupied, had been scheduled for demolition since last week and security forces blew it up in the early hours of the morning, according to witnesses.
Following 18 months of steadily escalating violence in the West Bank, Israeli forces have clamped down further since the Oct. 7 attack, making hundreds of arrests and conducting regular raids that have resulted in clashes. At least 121 Palestinians have been killed there in the three weeks since the attack.
On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy hit during a confrontation near the northern West Bank city of Nablus died of his wounds and in a separate incident, a 70 year-old man was killed during a clash in the city of Tubas.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank

Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza

Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza

Oman calls for impartial probe into Israeli actions in Gaza
  Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, urged for Israel to be held responsible
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

MUSCAT: The Sultunate of Oman has appealed to the international community to conduct an impartial investigation into Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, the Oman News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, urged for Israel to be held responsible for targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The minister noted Oman’s dedication to political solutions and adherence to international law and the need for international intervention to halt the Israel-Hamas war.

Al-Busaidi pointed out that violence would never provide a solution to the Palestinian or Arab-Israeli conflicts and said political dialogue and a strong commitment to peace was required.

He also made a plea for responsible media coverage of the conflict.

In addition, Muscat has called for an immediate ceasefire, the establishment of a monitored truce by UN observers, and the development of plans to provide humanitarian aid directly and immediately to the Gaza Strip.

Al-Busaidi added that Oman and its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council countries were dedicated to supporting humanitarian relief operations in the Gaza Strip and addressing the root causes that have led to the ongoing crisis.

Topics: War on Gaza

Kuwait crown prince condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza, calls for ceasefire

Kuwait crown prince condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza, calls for ceasefire
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Kuwait crown prince condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza, calls for ceasefire

Kuwait crown prince condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza, calls for ceasefire
  Kuwait supports all efforts aimed at reaching 'a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy'
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, has condemned Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire. 
“The leadership, people, national assembly and government of the State of Kuwait are following closely the bloody events taking place in the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip, denouncing the attacks of the brutal Israeli aggression,” the crown prince said during the opening of the second session of the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly.
“We affirm Kuwait’s firm position towards the Palestinian issue and demand a ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid,” he added.
The crown prince also said Kuwait supports all efforts aimed at reaching “a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy.”

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah speaks during the opening of the second session of the 17th Legislative term of the National Assembly. (KUNA)

 

Topics: War on Gaza Kuwait

Drones target Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base, no casualties, damage

Drones target Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, no casualties, damage
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Drones target Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, no casualties, damage

Drones target Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, no casualties, damage
  Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests if Washington intervened to support Israel
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

ANBAR: Two armed drones targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts US forces and other international forces in western Iraq, a security source and a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The attack in the early hours of Tuesday, did not cause casualties or damage, the sources said.
There has been an increase in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on Oct. 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.
A group called the “Islamic resistance in Iraq” has endorsed Tuesday’s attack.
On Monday, four Katyusha rockets were fired at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base but it was not clear if the attacks caused damage or casualties.

Topics: War on Gaza Iraq

