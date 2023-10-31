‘End Israeli occupation now’: Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine

You are here

Filipinos rally in Manila in front of the embassy of Israel on Oct. 1, 2023 to protest its occupation of Palestine and deadly bombardment of Gaza. (Supplied)
Ellie Aben
  • Philippine civil society groups call on the government to support the UN’s ceasefire call
  • Israeli attacks pose danger to Filipinos in the Middle East region, protest organizer says
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Filipinos rallied in Manila in front of Israel’s Embassy on Tuesday to protest its occupation of Palestine and the continuous deadly bombardment of Gaza. 

The demonstration was organized by civil society groups, including BAYAN — the Philippines’ largest alliance of grassroots groups — women’s associations, medics, migrant workers, and students. 

Hundreds of protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading: “You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Palestine, you just need to be human,” “Stop the genocide,” and “End Israeli occupation of Palestine now!” 

BAYAN president Renato Reyes told Arab News that the protest was initially planned for November, but the intensifying Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the Philippine government’s decision to follow in the footsteps of the US and abstain from last week’s UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire made it urgent to go to the streets now. 

“The protest action is in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in strong opposition to the genocide being committed against the Palestinians,” he said. 

“This is a protest directed against the Israeli government, of course also against the US government and the Philippine government, which abstained from the important UN resolution.” 

Reyes referred to Filipinos’ own lived experience of struggling against occupation — over 300 years of Spanish colonial rule from 1565 to 1898 and nearly five decades of American colonization from 1898 to 1946. 

“Filipinos should stand against genocide, Filipinos should stand against the oppression of other peoples as a people who have also suffered colonial occupation, colonial subjugation … It is important that we sympathize with the Palestinians who are also experiencing colonial occupation from Israel,” he said, adding that he believed Philippine voices would count in pushing authorities in Manila to oppose the attacks, which in the past three weeks have killed more than 8,000 people in Gaza and injured tens of thousands more. 

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 66 percent of the dead are women and children. 

“As a human being, as a parent … the images are heartbreaking. I cannot even imagine the grief of the parents who have to bury their children. No parents should bury their own children,” Reyes said. 

“As human beings, we have to empathize with what’s happening and we have to make a stand.” 

BAYAN Secretary-General Raymond Palatino told Arab News that the protest also aimed at showing that the Philippine government’s decision to abstain from the UN resolution vote did not represent the voices of Filipinos. 

“In Southeast Asia, I think we are the only government which abstained. So, we want to send the message that the vote of the Philippine government does not represent the sentiment of many,” he said. 

“We want to support the UN resolution, and we want to highlight our calls to stop the attacks and to end the unjust occupation.” 

Palatino also warned that a further escalation of Israeli warfare poses danger to over 2 million overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East region. 

“It is in our interest that there should be an end to the attacks,” he said. “If the war escalates, if it continues, if the attacks expand, eventually it will harm our migrants in the Middle East.” 

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings
AP
  • Chinese and Philippine security officials give conflicting accounts of Monday’s encounter near Scarborough Shoal
AP
MANILA: A Philippine navy patrol ship was shadowed by Chinese forces near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, sparking a fresh exchange of accusations and warnings between the Asian neighbors Tuesday.
Chinese and Philippine security officials gave conflicting accounts of Monday’s encounter near Scarborough Shoal. China has surrounded the shoal with its navy and coast guard ships since a tense standoff with Philippine vessels more than a decade ago.
A rich fishing atoll and a safe mooring area during storms, Scarborough off the northwestern Philippines coast is one of most fiercely contested territories in the South China Sea, where Chinese and Philippine forces have faced off in recent months.
The frequent confrontations, which led to an Oct. 22 collision of Chinese and Philippine vessels near another disputed shoal, have prompted the United States to repeatedly renew a warning that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea.
Chinese air force Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said a Philippine warship trespassed into what he said were Chinese waters around Scarborough Shoal on Monday and was “tracked, monitored, warned and restricted” by the Chinese navy and air force for seriously violating “China’s sovereignty and international law.”
“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation,” he said in a statement. “The troops assigned to the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea.”
Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, however, said in Manila that the Philippine navy ship carried out a routine patrol of the waters in the vicinity of Scarborough “without any untoward incident,” but added that “Chinese vessels, as usual, conducted shadowing on the movement” of the Philippine navy ship.
Año accused China of hyping up the encounter and “creating unnecessary tensions between our two nations.”
“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine coast guard will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities” of China’s navy, coast guard and militia forces, he added. “We will protect our territory and sovereign rights at all cost,” Año said, citing the orders of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Filipino forces.
The territorial disputes in the South China Sea, which also involve Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have long been feared as an Asian flashpoint and have become a delicate fault line in the regional rivalry between the US and China.
In Beijing on Tuesday, Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen underscored the importance of efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating, including by establishing defense hotlines.
Southeast Asian diplomats expressed concern over recent flare-ups of the disputes in the South China Sea in a new round of talks with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, two regional diplomats told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
During the talks on a proposed nonaggression pact, the Chinese and Philippine delegations had a “tense exchange” of renewed accusations over recent confrontations, one of the diplomats said.
The proposed pact aims to prevent occasional spats from degenerating into a major armed conflict, but the negotiations have been stymied by differences, including whether the agreement should be legally binding and what areas of the strategic sea passage it should cover.

AFP
  • Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said his government working hard to get Thai citizens home
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel.
Israeli authorities say more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.
In response, the Israeli military has pounded Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed — more than 3,000 of them children.
More than 230 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the latest Israeli figures — 22 of them Thai nationals, the foreign ministry in Bangkok has said.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Monday his government was working hard to get Thai citizens home.
He has dispatched Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara to meet the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, before talks with the Egyptian foreign minister on Wednesday.
Parnpree will “discuss the situation of Thai nationals being held hostage as a result of the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement.
About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel, many in the agricultural sector, when the conflict erupted.
At least 32 Thais have been killed in the conflict and 19 wounded, according to the ministry.
“We are more like victims of the war,” Srettha told reporters before a trip to neighboring Laos on Monday.
“We have been more affected because there are more workers from Thailand in Israel than from other countries.”
Srettha said the government would provide financial help for Thais wanting to return home from Israel.
“The reason why Thais won’t return to Thailand is because of money,” he said.
“We are providing financial aid of 50,000 baht ($1,400) per person, including those who already returned,” Srettha told reporters.

AFP
  • Royal visit also comes as pressure mounts in some Caribbean Commonwealth countries to remove the British monarch as head of state
AFP

NAIROBI: King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, facing widespread calls for an apology over Britain’s bloody colonial past.
Although the four-day trip has been billed as an opportunity to look to the future and build on the cordial modern-day ties between London and Nairobi, the legacy of decades of British colonial rule looms large.
It is the 74-year-old British head of state’s first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne in September last year on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal couple, who arrived late Monday, were welcomed at a formal ceremony on Tuesday by Kenyan President William Ruto, who has hailed the visit as a “significant opportunity to enhance collaboration” in various fields.
The British High Commission said the tour, which follows trips to Germany and France earlier this year, will “spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya.”
But it will also “acknowledge the more painful aspects” of Britain’s historic relationship with Kenya as the East African country prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence in December.
This includes the 1952-60 “Emergency,” when colonial authorities brutally suppressed the Mau Mau guerrilla uprising, one of the bloodiest insurgencies against British rule.
At least 10,000 people — mainly from the Kikuyu tribe — were killed, although some historians and rights groups claim the true figure is higher.
Tens of thousands more were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.
The royal visit also comes as pressure mounts in some Caribbean Commonwealth countries to remove the British monarch as head of state, and as republican voices in the UK grow louder.
Kenya nevertheless has special resonance for the royal family.
It is the country where Elizabeth learned in 1952 of the death of her father, King George VI, marking the start of her historic 70-year reign.
And it comes almost exactly four decades since Elizabeth’s own state visit in November 1983.
During two days in the capital Nairobi, Charles and Camilla will meet entrepreneurs and young Kenyans, and attend a state banquet hosted by Ruto.
Charles will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens, where Kenya declared independence in December 1963.
The royal couple will then travel to the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, with a stop at a nature reserve and a meeting with religious leaders on the agenda.
Although the program largely focuses on the environment, creative arts, technology and young people, Buckingham Palace said Charles will take time to “deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered” by Kenyans during colonial rule.
On Sunday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission urged him to make an “unequivocal public apology... for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens,” and pay reparations for colonial-era abuses.
Britain agreed in 2013 to compensate more than 5,000 Kenyans who had suffered abuse during the Mau Mau revolt, in a deal worth nearly 20 million pounds ($25 million at today’s rates).
Then foreign secretary William Hague said Britain “sincerely regrets” the abuses but stopped short of a full apology.
“The negative impacts of colonization are still being felt to date, they are being passed from generation to generation, and it’s only fair the king apologizes to begin the healing process,” delivery rider Simson Mwangi, 22, told AFP.
But 33-year-old chef Maureen Nkatha disagreed.
“He doesn’t have to apologize, it’s time for us to move on and forward. We are now an independent country and he is not coming to save us,” she said.
“It is embarrassing to always ask the British to pay us for the wrongs yet we want to be treated as independent.”
Kenya and Britain are key economic partners with two-way trade at around 1.2 billion pounds over the year to the end of March 2023.
But another lingering source of tension is the presence of British troops in Kenya, with soldiers accused of rape and murder, and civilians maimed by munitions.
In August, the Kenyan parliament launched an inquiry into the activities of the British army, which has a base near Nanyuki, a town about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Nairobi.
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper has billed Kenya as the first stop on Charles’ “mission to save the Commonwealth.”
More than a dozen nations out of the Commonwealth grouping of 56 countries still recognize the UK monarch as head of state.
But clamor to become a republic is growing among some, including Jamaica and Belize, with Barbados making the switch in 2021.

AFP
  • Pakistan government would begin arresting undocumented Afghans and taking them to new holding centers from Wednesday
AFP

PESHAWAR: More than 10,000 Afghans living in Pakistan rushed to the borders on Tuesday, just hours before a deadline for 1.7 million people to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face arrest and deportation.
The Pakistan government has said it would begin arresting undocumented Afghans and taking them to new holding centers from Wednesday, from where they will be processed and forcibly returned to Afghanistan.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban government has imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law since seizing power in August 2021, banning girls from secondary and university education and forcing women to stay out of work.
While hundreds of thousands of Afghans are estimated to have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban’s return to power, millions more had already settled there over decades of conflict, making Pakistan the host of one of the world’s largest refugee populations.
Despite a gruelling economic crisis in Afghanistan, coupled with the Taliban government’s edicts on women and girls’ rights, Afghans in Pakistan are being forced to return to their home country.
“Thousands of Afghan refugees are waiting for their turn in vehicles, lorries, and trucks, and the number continues to grow,” Irshad Mohmand, a senior government official at the Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said.
“More than 10,000 refugees have gathered since morning.”
In Afghanistan, the Taliban government has qualified Pakistan’s policy as “harassment.”
Thousands more Afghans are waiting at the southern Chaman crossing in Balochistan province, officials said — with numbers at both borders expected to double on Wednesday.
Despite huge pressure at the border, a government official based in Peshawar near the border said the holding centers would still open as planned from November 1.
“This procedure does not require much time as they don’t possess passports and visas and don’t need to pass through immigration. In simple words, they are passing through a procedure of deportation,” he said on condition of anonymity.
But some Afghans are determined to try to find the way to remain in Pakistan, even if it means going under the radar.
A fourteen-year-old Afghan girl, who was not named for security reasons, said she will stay in Pakistan as long as possible, despite not have legal papers.
“We are not going back home, because my education in Afghanistan would come to a grinding halt,” she said in Peshawar.
“Our father has told us that if he is arrested by Pakistani authorities, we should not leave even then. Because we will have no life in Afghanistan.”
Several schools for Afghan students in the capital Islamabad closed from Tuesday as families went into hiding, teachers said.
More than 100,000 Afghan migrants have already left Pakistan since the start of October, when the government announced a one-month deadline for Afghans it says are living illegally in the country.
More than 80 percent have left via the northern Torkham border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the majority of Afghan migrants live.
Police in the province said they have not yet begun arrests as families leave voluntarily, but Afghan refugees in Karachi and Islamabad have reported arrests, harassment and extortion.
“To avoid any humiliation by the Pakistani authorities I have decided to leave,” Zulfiqar Khan, who was born to refugee parents in a sprawling Peshawar aid camp, said last week.
Lawyers and activists have said the scale of the crackdown is unprecedented, appealing for more time for Afghans — some of whom have lived for decades in the country — to be given more time to pack up with dignity.
“The Pakistani government is using threats, abuse, and detention to coerce Afghan asylum seekers without legal status to return to Afghanistan or face deportation,” Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.
“The situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous for many who fled, and deportation will expose them to significant security risks, including threats to their lives and well-being.”
Pakistan has said the deportations are to protect the “welfare and security” of the country, where anti-Afghan sentiment has been growing amid prolonged economic hardship and a rise in cross-border militancy.

AP
  • Sharif was killed Oct. 23, 2022 when his car drove through a checkpoint outside Nairobi and police opened fire
  • Sharif had fled Pakistan earlier that year to avoid arrest at home on charges of maligning Pakistan’s national institutions
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: An elite Kenyan police unit went on trial Tuesday on charges of wrongful death in the killing of an outspoken Pakistani journalist in Nairobi a year ago. The case was jointly filed by the journalist’s widow and two Kenyan journalists’ unions.

Arshad Sharif was killed Oct. 23, 2022, when the car he was in with another Pakistani man sped up and drove through a roadblock checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital and police opened fire. Nairobi police at the time expressed regret over the shooting, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

The 50-year-old journalist had fled Pakistan earlier that year to avoid arrest at home on charges of maligning Pakistan’s national institutions — a phrase used for critics of the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for half of its 75-year history. He stayed briefly in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom before arriving in Kenya.

A team of Pakistani investigators later said Sharif’s killing was a “planned assassination.” His widow, Javeria Siddique, filed the case against the Kenyan police unit, known as the General Service Unit or GSU, that was involved in the shooting.

Kenyan police claimed Sharif did not stop at a roadblock on the outskirts of Nairobi but his family and Pakistani investigators disagreed, saying Shariff’s killing was planned in Pakistan. Pakistani officials have denied any involvement. 

“I am suing the GSU because they committed the crime openly,” Siddique said earlier in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “For me, it was a targeted assassination because he was living in hiding in Kenya after receiving threats in Pakistan.”

The case is being heard at the Kajiado High Court on the outskirts of Nairobi and along with Siddique, the Kenya Union of Journalists and the Kenya Correspondents have been listed as joint petitioners.

The plaintiffs’ submission to court accuses Kenyan authorities of “failing to prosecute officers involved in the wrongful death of Arshad” and demands “a public apology to the family of Sharif.”

“It has taken us some time to go to court because we thought investigations will be carried out, and the officer who pulled the trigger prosecuted,” a statement from the union said. “Nothing so far has happened, so we are justified to go to court.”

Ochiel Dudley, the lawyer representing Shariff’s widow, said his legal team is “assisting the family to pursue justice in Kenya.”

In Islamabad, police have charged two Kenyan-based Pakistani businessmen who had hosted Sharif in the East African country with involvement in his killing.

The case has drawn international criticism from rights groups.

“Arshad Sharif was politically persecuted in Pakistan and sought safety in Kenya, only to meet death,” said Muthoki Mumo, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ sub-Saharan Africa representative.

“A year later, Kenyan authorities have dismally failed in their responsibility to credibly and swiftly investigate the killing,” she added. “His family and colleagues deserve justice, and a more credible accounting of the circumstances surrounding his death than the dubious story provided by the police.”

