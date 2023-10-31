Israeli forces demolish West Bank house of senior Hamas leader

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops on Tuesday destroyed the family home of Saleh Al-Arouri, the exiled commander of Hamas forces in the occupied West Bank as security forces continued their crackdown on leaders of the militant group.
Currently thought to be living in southern Lebanon, Arouri, the deputy to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is among a group of leaders singled out by Israeli officials who have vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
A veteran Hamas leader who has spent 17 years in Israeli jails, Arouri rose to prominence in 2014 by admitting to the abduction and killing of three Israeli teenagers from a West Bank settlement.
Since then he has been behind a steady expansion of Hamas political cadres and gunmen throughout the West Bank, where the rival Fatah faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas controls the Palestinian Authority.
His house, which local residents said was not occupied, had been scheduled for demolition since last week and security forces blew it up in the early hours of the morning, according to witnesses.
Following 18 months of steadily escalating violence in the West Bank, Israeli forces have clamped down further since the Oct. 7 attack, making hundreds of arrests and conducting regular raids that have resulted in clashes. At least 121 Palestinians have been killed there in the three weeks since the attack.
On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy hit during a confrontation near the northern West Bank city of Nablus died of his wounds and in a separate incident, a 70 year-old man was killed during a clash in the city of Tubas.
Israel scales up Gaza incursion as humanitarian crisis deepens
As Israel stepped up its relentless bombing of Gaza, desperate Palestinian families scrabbled through debris for survivors
Humanitarian toll has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations saying time is running out for many
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops pushed deeper into Gaza Tuesday, driving tanks and armored bulldozers through the rubble of shattered buildings, scouring for Hamas militants who carried out the worst attack in the country’s history.
As Israel stepped up its relentless bombing of Gaza, desperate Palestinian families scrabbled through debris searching for survivors and mourned over the bodies of some of the thousands killed, draped in white shrouds.
Israeli army footage showed soldiers, who are also seeking to free at least 240 hostages, advancing through a bomb-scarred landscape, with buildings reduced to a mangled mess of stone and twisted metal by weeks of withering air and artillery strikes.
Israel said it had struck 300 targets during the fourth night of land operations in Gaza, where troops came under Hamas anti-tank and machine-gun fire, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed mounting international calls for a cease-fire.
AFPTV footage over Gaza showed a huge plume of smoke billowing up from another Israeli strike. The bombing campaign has killed 8,525 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, many of them children.
The humanitarian toll has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations saying time is running out for many of the territory’s 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.
Surgeons are conducting amputations on hospital floors without anaesthetic, and children are forced to drink salty water, said Jean-Francois Corty, vice president of Medecins Sans Frontieres, which has 20 staff on the ground.
Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals as military headquarters and civilians as “human shields,” charges the Islamist militants dismiss as “baseless” propaganda.
“We want to live like any other people in this world, to live quietly,” said Ahmed Al-Kahlout, a Gaza resident living near an Orthodox Cultural Center destroyed in a strike.
“We don’t know what to do. The least they can do is give us a truce, give us three hours, a temporary truce or a cease-fire,” Kahlout told AFP.
Netanyahu has said pausing operations now would be a “surrender” to the Palestinian militant group responsible for brutal raids on Israeli homes, farms and villages that killed an estimated 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
The incursion scored an early victory Monday: the rescue of Private Ori Megidish, an Israeli soldier in Hamas captivity who was reunited with her family and provided “intelligence that we’ll be able to use for future operations,” said army spokesman Jonathan Conricus.
But there was heartbreak for the family of another missing woman, 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk, who had been abducted from a music festival then “tortured and paraded around Gaza,” according to Israel’s foreign ministry.
Her remains were found on Monday, with her sister Adi voicing her “great sorrow” as she shared news of her death on social media.
Other families have endured an unbearable wait for news about loved-ones kidnapped by Hamas militants and thought to be held in a labyrinth of tunnels in Gaza.
Hadas Kalderon walked through the scorched homes of the Nir Oz kibbutz, near Israel’s border with Gaza, where gunmen killed her mother and niece and seized her 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.
“I don’t have any control and knowledge about army actions, I just know my children are still there in the middle of a war,” said the 56-year-old.
“It’s a disaster. It’s really hell. There is no word to express this.”
Hamas on Monday released a video of what it said were three women hostages, seated against a tile wall. One urged Israel to agree to a Hamas-demanded prisoner swap.
Netanyahu dismissed the clip, the time and place of which could not be verified, as “cruel psychological propaganda.”
As even Israel’s staunchest allies voiced concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said there was not nearly enough aid to meet the “unprecedented” needs.
“When an eight-year-old tells you that she doesn’t want to die, it’s hard not to feel helpless,” said UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.
Hisham Adwan, Gaza director of the Rafah crossing with Egypt where some aid has been allowed in, said 36 trucks had been waiting there since the previous day.
“I feel that it’s extremely slow and there’s disruption to UNRWA’s work, and we don’t know why,” he said.
Israel said it is inspecting cargo to make sure weapons are not being smuggled in, and is monitoring to guarantee supplies are not seized by Hamas.
Meanwhile, fears are mounting the violence could spiral into a broader regional war, with the White House warning Israel’s enemies — in particular Iran-allied groups — not to get involved.
In a sign of the broadening conflict, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired drones toward Israel, a senior official from the group told AFP. Israel’s army also said it had intercepted a “missile” fired from the Red Sea region.
Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati has told AFP it was his “duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war.”
Israel’s military has struck targets in Syria and traded cross-border fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, insisting Israel has a duty to defend civilians.
Anis Abla, head of Lebanon’s Civil Defense Center in Marjayoun, near the Israeli border, said they were completely unprepared for war.
“Our equipment is very primitive and there is a shortage of all tools, such as fire suits and extinguisher cylinders,” he told AFP.
Yemen’s Houthis vow more attacks on Israel: statement
A statement said the Houthi militia “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles... and a large number of armed aircraft” toward Israel on Tuesday
SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces... confirm they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops,” said a Houthi military statement aired on the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV.
It said the Houthi militia “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles... and a large number of armed aircraft” toward Israel on Tuesday, in the third such operation since the Gaza assault began on October 7 after Hamas militants staged the worst attack in Israel’s history.
Earlier, Israel’s military said a “hostile aircraft intrusion” had set off warning sirens in Eilat, its Red Sea resort, later saying it had intercepted a “surface-to-surface missile” fired toward Israeli territory, that was “successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ aerial defense system.”
“All aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory,” it said.
Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Houthi government, on Tuesday said the Houthis were “part of the axis of resistance” against Israel, which includes Tehran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and were fighting with both “words and drones.”
“It is one axis and there is coordination taking place, a joint operations room, and a joint command for all these operations,” he said.
“We cannot allow this arrogant Zionist enemy to kill our people“
The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country
Israel had blamed the Houthis for a drone attack on Friday, saying its aircraft had intercepted “hostile targets” headed for southern Israel.
At the same time, six people were lightly injured when debris hit a building across the border from Eilat in the neighboring Egyptian resort of Taba, the Egyptian army said at the time.
On October 19, the US Navy said it shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and “several” drones fired by the Houthis, possibly at Israel.
Israel has been pounding Gaza since the October 7 attack when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others.
Since then, Israel’s bombardments have killed more than 8,500 people, over 3,500 of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, an impoverished slice of land which is home to 2.4 million people.
Concerns are high over a regional conflagration, especially as Iran — which financially and militarily backs Hamas but insists it had no involvement in the October 7 attack — has loyalists and proxy fighters in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.
Since the Gaza conflict began, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as almost daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.
On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel had “crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action,” without elaborating.
How refugees and IDPs in the Middle East could benefit from early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment
Thousands of medical professionals have fled conflicts in the Middle East, depriving women of care
Syrians and Palestinians often unable to access treatment abroad due to travel restrictions and lack of means
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: When Syrian writer and translator Dina Aboul Hosn received a letter from her local health authority in Germany three years ago asking her to visit for a routine breast examination, she thought nothing of it.
Hosn, who had just turned 50 and had sought asylum in Germany eight years ago, was mindful of the need for social distancing and self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so chose to put off her appointment.
When she finally went along for a comprehensive check-up two years later, she was not prepared for the findings. “I wouldn’t worry too much, but you have a lesion that needs to be checked,” her doctor told her after an ultrasound imaging session.
Although the lesion was not malignant or dangerous, Hosn’s name was moved from a list of people who receive biennial checkups to those who will have a yearly exam. The health scare has made her pay much closer attention since.
Hosn’s friend, a fellow Syrian who also has German residency, was not so lucky. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, undergoing a lumpectomy and a full course of radiation therapy.
Both women received full coverage from their health insurance, and quality care provided by the German healthcare system.
The outcome may have been different for these women if they had remained in their country of origin, where 12 years of bloody conflict have led to the displacement of half of the population and left essential services barely functioning.
“This is an awful thing. Even in sickness, you have that feeling of guilt, that I have access (to medical services here), but they don’t. It is an ugly feeling,” Hosn told Arab News.
Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factories and other infrastructure for oncology care have been damaged or destroyed across Syria by years of fighting, while those still standing have suffered under economic pressure and trade embargoes.
“Diagnostic imaging modalities and radiation therapy are not available in the majority of medical centers in Syria, making it very hard for the physicians to follow the universal guidelines in diagnosis and treatment,” according to a paper published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Educational Book in 2018, titled “Cancer care for refugees and displaced populations: Middle East conflicts and global natural disasters.”
Many physicians and medical practitioners have either been killed or left the country. According to Physicians for Human Rights, some 15,000 doctors fled in 2015 alone.
Traf Al-Traf, a pharmacist and a program coordinator with the International Wars and Disasters Victims Protection Association in Syria’s opposition-held northwestern province of Idlib, has been working to raise awareness about self-examination and screening.
“We are trying to spread awareness and curb the spread of cancer cases with our very limited capabilities,” Al-Traf told Arab News. This includes mobile clinics, distributing leaflets and assigning a qualified female team to spread awareness among women.
Breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in northwest Syria, said Al-Traf. Out of 373 new cancer cases reported in 2021, some 241 were breast cancer, followed by 61 cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
When a woman is diagnosed with cancer, she will be referred to the main hospital in Idlib, which is supported by the Syrian American Medical Society. However, the hospital cannot offer treatments for all kinds of cancer, and only Syrians with enough money or connections are able to travel abroad for treatment.
The cost of cancer treatment, as well as specialized imaging, is very high. While the illness and its treatment are agonizing for all patients, the distress is twofold for the displaced. Many are diagnosed much later, funding for palliative care may be refused and many others die without proper diagnosis or treatment at all.
Often, the expenses of treating displaced cancer patients are not covered by international aid agencies and volunteer organizations, as cancer is “too poor of a prognosis and/or too financially costly to treat,” according to a paper titled “Burden of Cancer Among Syrian Refugees in Jordan,” published in the Journal of Global Oncology in 2018.
Health services tailored to refugees by humanitarian aid agencies tend to focus on issues like nutrition and infectious diseases, while neglecting most specialized maladies like cancer.
Arab News contacted four regional and international humanitarian organizations in Amman, Beirut, Cairo and Dubai to ask about any schemes they offer for raising breast cancer awareness or for providing early diagnosis or treatments in camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan, Yemen and Palestine.
Two organizations said they had no such programs, while two others gave no specific answer, only stating that they were “very busy with the war in Gaza.”
Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Palestinian women displaced to camps by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, accounting for 32 percent of cancer diagnoses in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and 18 percent in the Gaza Strip.
Women in Gaza “were more likely than those living in the West Bank and Jerusalem to have good breast cancer risk factor awareness (42.0 percent and 35.2 percent, respectively), according to the 2022 report, “Awareness of Palestinian Women About Breast Cancer Risk Factors: A National Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the JCO Global Oncology journal.
“This difference might be compounded by the fact that the West Bank and Jerusalem have checkpoints and restrictions on internal mobility, even between cities, making it difficult to reach healthcare facilities,” the report said.
“Another explanation could be the number of women living in rural regions, where the West Bank and Jerusalem have a higher proportion, who might have limited access to healthcare facilities.”
Despite a good level of awareness among Gaza’s women, some treatment options, such as radiotherapy, remain out of reach in Gaza. Patients need to obtain permits from Israeli authorities to receive such treatments at hospitals in East Jerusalem. However, these permits are often impossible to obtain.
Studies show that in 2018, almost 40 percent of Israeli permit applications for Palestinian patients to exit the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in the West Bank or Jerusalem were rejected or delayed. About a quarter of these applications were for cancer care.